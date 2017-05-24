Jessica Chastain in Armani at Cannes anniversary event: gorgeous or shelf boobs?

These are photos from the 70th anniversary party at Cannes last night. There were a lot of dramatic gowns but none that really wowed me. Jessica Chastain was quite lovely in this gold Armani sleeveless column dress. It fit her like a glove – except for the darting around her boobs, which created a shelf-like effect. Look at this from the side, it’s really strange. Otherwise it’s a striking gown and I like how it emphasizes her shoulders and upper body. The folded collar is lovely, as is her styling and jewelry.

Salma Hayek was a fussy school marm in pale blue Gucci with lots of gold embroidery, beading and rhinestones stuck on it in. Imagine this dress without the stupid Peter Pan color and dippy red bow. It would still be fug, just not as awful as all this. Also, Salma had on a pink wig earlier at Cannes and then yesterday, earlier in the day, her hair was black with bangs. She’s really switching it up lately. I like this honey brown long bob she’s sporting.

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 70th Anniversary Gala

Isabelle Huppert is probably my favorite out of this post in Louis Vuitton. I’m not a fan of the inverted v-design where the top meets the skirt but look at how it fits her like a glove. The abstract metallic floral embellishments on the bodice are amazing. She is a Queen. RENT ELLE you will not be disappointed.

Eva Longoria had on a terrible Pamella Roland beaded metallic burnout dress. Her eye makeup makes her look like a raccoon and that hair isn’t doing her any favors either. She’s been getting really bad dresses at Cannes and I almost feel sorry for her.

Finally Mischa Barton in a black gown with a faux snakeskin bodice. I’m glad she’s still getting these red carpet gigs after all she’s gone through lately. She’s definitely had some recent Botox and probably lip injections. Her face is very puffy to say the least. She’s so young, she’s just 31, she didn’t need to do that. I hope it settles for her and that she’s doing ok.

photos credit: WENN and Getty

 

33 Responses to “Jessica Chastain in Armani at Cannes anniversary event: gorgeous or shelf boobs?”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Jessica looks gorgeous. I really love the dress, it’s beautiful.

  2. Megan says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I would not pick that dress for someone with Jessica’s hair color, but it really works. The entire look is stunning.

    I love Selma’s ring.

  3. Honeybadger says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:41 am

    You missed the best thing about the second photo of Salma — Gael Garcia Bernal! He’s all I could see in the photo.

  4. boredblond says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I didn’t even recognize Eva Longoria ..

  5. Indira says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Salma is a beautiful woman but she has a terrible fashion sense.

  6. Idky says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Eva Longoria used to look so good on Desperate Houewives. Now she just looks bloated all the time. Fillers or too much alcohol?

  7. Eleonor says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I love Jessica Chastain and Isabelle Huppert gowns.
    Salma Hayeck is the living proof that money cannot buy elegance, I wonder if all the people around her and her husband are too scared to tell that she is totally unable to dress.

  8. Naptime says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Misha looks like Princess Charlene here. Are they around the same age?

  9. astrid says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I like Jessica’s dress the best, even with the weird darts. Salma looks ridiculous

  10. detritus says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    it’s gorgeous, the fabric beautiful, the cut lovely, and probably one of Chastain’sbest looks. I think I might be harsher if this was on someone else but chastain rarely gets something this good.

  11. smcollins says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Am I the only one who hates Mischa’s shoes? To me they suck the sexy right out of that ensemble. Jessica looks gorgeous. You would expect that color to work against her (or at least her hair), but it really doesn’t. I love her smile.

  12. Mia4s says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

    That really is a great dress on Jessica.

    Mischa Barton?….why?

    No seriously why?

  13. jferber says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I think Mischa Barton looks lovely. I think her face looks very pretty. She’s been struggling for awhile and I hope she’s happier and healthier now. Salma looks horrible. She’s also been very condescending lately in her “advice” to other women. Isabelle Huppert looks absolutely stunning and I’ve been following her career for years. I believe she is the best actress of her time and she’s grossly under-appreciated. It’s shocking that she’s never won an Oscar. Eva has a gorgeous face.

  14. Neelyo says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:20 am

    What’s Eva Longoria doing there? Hosting a charity event? She’s beyond yacht filler status, but I doubt she has any movies there. The bad gowns are an indication of her current place in the Hollywood food chain.

  15. Louise says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Eva’s figure is very boxy and she doesn’t have any waist. I am not sure why she is there and still relevant? nothing against her at all. But I can’t name one film she has been in and only know she has been in Desperate Housewives.

  16. justme says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Jessica is simply gorgeous in that dress! Who would think that color would work on a redhead, but it does. And Isabelle is so lovely – I don’t know if she’s had work “done”, but she looks like a woman of her age – and a beautiful one too. The lines on her face don’t detract from her beauty.

