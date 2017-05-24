Charlize Theron in Dior at Cannes anniversary event: lovely or boring?

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 70th Anniversary Gala

Here are more photos from the HUGE Cannes Film Festival 70th anniversary event last night. Everybody came out for it. Some people even changed their clothes from the red carpet to the dinner. It was crazy. Here’s Charlize Theron in Dior on the carpet – I’m trying to figure out the leg detail? I think that the base of this is a stocking’d bodysuit/jumpsuit in delicate lace, then there’s a gown on top of that with a split leg detail so you can see the lace leg. It’s very strange. Charlize pulls it off though, as only she can.

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 70th Anniversary Gala

Diane Kruger wore Dior as well, and this is maybe my favorite Dior look of Cannes. Much like Charlize, this perhaps only really great on Diane or someone like her, someone who can elevate this kind of very particular look. I will say this though – this is such an incredible look, I sort of wish she had saved it for an event like the Oscars.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival

70th annual Cannes Film Festival

Monica Bellucci in custom Chanel. The only thing I would change here is the detailing on her crotch. Why did Lagerfeld think THAT was a good idea?

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 70th Anniversary Gala

Fan Bingbing in Louis Vuitton. Sack dress realness.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival

Naomi Campbell in Versace. Best Versace of this year’s Cannes, honestly.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival

And finally, Mads Mikkelsen. I’m usually not into him, but damn. I would hit it.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

41 Responses to “Charlize Theron in Dior at Cannes anniversary event: lovely or boring?”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I only like Naomi’s dress, she looks stunning.

    Reply
  2. Louise says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Mads? hit it into next week!

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I’m a diehard Monica Bellucci fan girl, but that dress is not flattering.

    Reply
  4. PunkyMomma says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I think Lagerfeld hates women, and some of these looks coming out of Cannes seem as if he’s trolling the industry.

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Well I guess I’m the only one here, I really like Fan Bingbing’s dress.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Diane Kruger’s dress would look better on Elle Fanning, there’s something a little too young about it. Also, I’m sorry but Charlize Theron looks like a MESS and she’s done something to her face :(

    Reply
  7. Elisa the I. says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I like all the dresses, except Diane Kruger’s black belt for BJs around her neck.

    Reply
  8. laulau says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I really like Fan’s look, and her style in general. I don’t like the skin bleaching stuff. what an awful message to send.

    Reply
  9. Giddy says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I think Charlize’s dress looks like Spiderwoman goes to the prom.

    Reply
  10. Idky says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I never really cared for Charlize Theron but thought she could pull off a lot of high fashion styles that maybe others couldn’t, but lately no. Just no. She lost it.

    Reply
  11. Tan says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:12 am

    All these hifi fashion houses are extremely uninteresting, uninspired and makes ugliest clothes in name of fashion.

    Maybe its time for them to go back to basics.

    Just saying…

    Reply
  12. Lala says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Diane can do no wrong in my eyes! I’ll even look pass Norman Greasedus. She looks amazing here!

    Reply
  13. Bridget says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:43 am

    When was Diane’s Dior dress shown? Because i wouldn’t be shocked to hear that it was an Oscars ‘also ran’. Diane hasn’t exactly been meriting the fresh off the runway dresses lately.

    Reply
  14. Talita says:
    May 24, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Love, love Mads ❤❤❤❤

    Reply
  15. KiddVicious says:
    May 24, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Naomi looks amazing in that dress, but it’s Naomi, she’d look great in Fan’s dress.

    I like Diane’s dress, the rest I’m meh about.

    Reply
  16. Egla says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Monica all the way. She can wear what she wants who is even looking at that stuff when you have her lol. Also Charlize is gorgeous no words but this dress, although in e different color, reminds me of that movie with Sigorney Whiver (I know I haven’t written that right) Heart breakers, in particular that scene after the wedding when the husband wants to undress her and he can’t because of the stocking-jumpsuit underneath the dress and he cuts it with a knife. I wonder how it works for the bathroom though??? hmmmmm

    Reply
  17. Cel2495 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Mads is THE sex

    Reply
  18. SM says:
    May 24, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Charlize is the ice queen. I wonder what woild happen if she was in the same room with Nicole Kidman? She looks fantastic, she usually does. Diane’s dress is beautiful. I have these chuckles though, they look super uncomfortable.

    Reply
  19. callmeishmael says:
    May 24, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Mads could wear nothing and still… no, wait, he could just wear nothing. His looks are incredible and unique – something more interesting than just classically handsome, like a face from an ancient Norse carving. Half man, half warrior archetype. I bet he’s a wildfire of charisma in the flesh. Sigh.

    Reply
  20. Magnoliarose says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    The dresses are ok. Naomi’s body looks great in that dress so she elevates it for sure. Fan Bingbing’s dress would be a perfect maternity dress. She is fresh looking so she pulls it off but I am sure on others it would be hideous.

    Reply

