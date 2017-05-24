Charlize Theron in Dior at Cannes anniversary event: lovely or boring?

Here are more photos from the HUGE Cannes Film Festival 70th anniversary event last night. Everybody came out for it. Some people even changed their clothes from the red carpet to the dinner. It was crazy. Here’s Charlize Theron in Dior on the carpet – I’m trying to figure out the leg detail? I think that the base of this is a stocking’d bodysuit/jumpsuit in delicate lace, then there’s a gown on top of that with a split leg detail so you can see the lace leg. It’s very strange. Charlize pulls it off though, as only she can.
Diane Kruger wore Dior as well, and this is maybe my favorite Dior look of Cannes. Much like Charlize, this perhaps only really great on Diane or someone like her, someone who can elevate this kind of very particular look. I will say this though – this is such an incredible look, I sort of wish she had saved it for an event like the Oscars.
Monica Bellucci in custom Chanel. The only thing I would change here is the detailing on her crotch. Why did Lagerfeld think THAT was a good idea?
Fan Bingbing in Louis Vuitton. Sack dress realness.
Naomi Campbell in Versace. Best Versace of this year’s Cannes, honestly.
And finally, Mads Mikkelsen. I’m usually not into him, but damn. I would hit it.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I only like Naomi’s dress, she looks stunning.
I was JUST going to write this exact comment. Naomi killed it, the rest no, just no.
Charlize and Monica Belluci are STUNNING , both could wear sacks and look gorgeous. Two of the most beautiful women in films.
I agree that Charlize and Monica are STUNNING women. So, I think these dresses are appalling.
Why the hell would you place Charlize in a Black wrapper?
Why would you place Monica in a bronze dress that washes her out?
Yes, they still look better than 99% but those outfits are AWFUL!
I do love Fan Bing Bing’s look too, it really works on her. That pink would look horrendous on anyone else
She can really do no wrong. I don’t like the pink or the shape, but somehow she makes both look good. And that face — she is so lovely!
Yup, only like Naomi’s dress!
Mads? hit it into next week!
Then chase it down and hit it again….
BAHAHA I do enjoy the thirst on this site, especially when i’m in agreement
I’m a diehard Monica Bellucci fan girl, but that dress is not flattering.
So close, but it needed more structure.
I think Lagerfeld hates women, and some of these looks coming out of Cannes seem as if he’s trolling the industry.
I think he hates everyone but himself.
and Choupette.
Word. At this stage in his career, I feel like he should be confined to making decorative toilet roll holders. Everything he does is so kitsch, and not in a good way.
Well I guess I’m the only one here, I really like Fan Bingbing’s dress.
I love it! I think it looks comfortable and stylish.
Kind of odd dress I don’t really understand but she looks very pretty. I’d pick her over all the black panty showing dresses.
I like it too. Looks fresh.
I don’t particularly like it, but I like the way she looks in it.
Same. Don’t like it but somehow it does work on her. She’s a stunning woman for sure.
Diane Kruger’s dress would look better on Elle Fanning, there’s something a little too young about it. Also, I’m sorry but Charlize Theron looks like a MESS and she’s done something to her face
I like all the dresses, except Diane Kruger’s black belt for BJs around her neck.
I really like Fan’s look, and her style in general. I don’t like the skin bleaching stuff. what an awful message to send.
is she bleaching? or being a spokesperson?
I think Charlize’s dress looks like Spiderwoman goes to the prom.
Such a gorgeous woman, but weird and unflattering on her.
I never really cared for Charlize Theron but thought she could pull off a lot of high fashion styles that maybe others couldn’t, but lately no. Just no. She lost it.
Ditto. Charlize is starting to look like a real broad.
All these hifi fashion houses are extremely uninteresting, uninspired and makes ugliest clothes in name of fashion.
Maybe its time for them to go back to basics.
Just saying…
Diane can do no wrong in my eyes! I’ll even look pass Norman Greasedus. She looks amazing here!
Greasedus!!!!!lmao!!!!
When was Diane’s Dior dress shown? Because i wouldn’t be shocked to hear that it was an Oscars ‘also ran’. Diane hasn’t exactly been meriting the fresh off the runway dresses lately.
Love, love Mads ❤❤❤❤
Naomi looks amazing in that dress, but it’s Naomi, she’d look great in Fan’s dress.
I like Diane’s dress, the rest I’m meh about.
Monica all the way. She can wear what she wants who is even looking at that stuff when you have her lol. Also Charlize is gorgeous no words but this dress, although in e different color, reminds me of that movie with Sigorney Whiver (I know I haven’t written that right) Heart breakers, in particular that scene after the wedding when the husband wants to undress her and he can’t because of the stocking-jumpsuit underneath the dress and he cuts it with a knife. I wonder how it works for the bathroom though??? hmmmmm
Mads is THE sex
Charlize is the ice queen. I wonder what woild happen if she was in the same room with Nicole Kidman? She looks fantastic, she usually does. Diane’s dress is beautiful. I have these chuckles though, they look super uncomfortable.
Mads could wear nothing and still… no, wait, he could just wear nothing. His looks are incredible and unique – something more interesting than just classically handsome, like a face from an ancient Norse carving. Half man, half warrior archetype. I bet he’s a wildfire of charisma in the flesh. Sigh.
The dresses are ok. Naomi’s body looks great in that dress so she elevates it for sure. Fan Bingbing’s dress would be a perfect maternity dress. She is fresh looking so she pulls it off but I am sure on others it would be hideous.
