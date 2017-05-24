Nicole Kidman in McQueen at ‘The Beguiled’ Cannes photocall: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos from the Cannes photocall for The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola’s new movie starring Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell. Those four have been in Cannes for days now, attending parties and events and generally looking lovely. I don’t really think any of them – save Colin – really brought their A-game to this photocall though. Elle and Nicole both wore looks from Alexander McQueen. Nicole’s McQueen is more typical, in that it’s that beige-y nude shade that looks terrible on pale women. Elle’s also a pale person and that white dress is doing her no favors. At least she looks summery though?
I kind of love that Sofia Coppola just came to the photocall in jeans. Kiki’s dress is by Loewe and it’s not really flattering on her figure. Blah. Critics have been screening it for the first time in Cannes too, and the reviews are… mixed. Some say it’s “contrived melodrama” and Coppola’s “weakest film” but some say it’s okay. Here’s the trailer:
Bonus photo: Nicole Kidman at yesterday’s Cannes photocall of Top of the Lake: China Girl. Her dress here is Versace.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That Top of the Lake photocall look is Kidman’s best look of the fest so far.
The women look like they all coordinated their pale looks for The Beguiled photocall. Will be curious to see the red carpet for that one.
She looks just like Naomi Watts. Her hair is too blonde and split. Her face is too full of filler.
I like Nicole Kidman. She needs a new styling team ASAP.
A new stylist she needs, but I think her makeup is on point!
YES. She looks fab in the Versace.
But I’ve gotta agree about the filler. It makes her face look like one of my dog Mr. Walker’s vinyl chew toys.
Nicole wears clothes extremely well. She has a beautiful figure better than most Supermodels, imo.
I just wish she go back to her original hair and leave her face alone. She was so fresh and unique looking, different than the other stars, when she first came to Hollywood, that’s one thing that made her so attractive , for me anyway.
Someone who does hair in Hollywood said Nicole wears a lot of wigs. or partial wigs. Her hair is said to have gotten so fried from bleaching and straightening that she wears a lot of wigs. They said she has the best undetectable wigs in the business.
I love both looks on Kidman (but then again I like pale colors on pale women).
Is this a remake of the Clint Eastwood film?
Yes
i can’t wait for this movie!
Nicole´s and Elles blonde hair does not look good. With all the money they have, they should change their colorist
Elle’s hair color is HORRID.
I just downloaded photos from the McQueen collection that Nicole’s dress came from and this one is the most snooze worthy of the bunch. It is ok for where she is, though. I like Elle’s shoes but not her civil war night gown.
I like that Colin has been getting steady work over the last few years. I guess he learned from all the over-exposure that he got back in the late 2000s. He was so good in the Lobster. That film is bizarre in the best way possible.
Sofia Coppola always looks ultra modern. No fuss no frills. No extra.
i love her style.
Glad I watched the trailer as I no longer need to watch the movie.
kiki pregnant?
With all this paleness, it makes the movie look like The Children of The Corn Grow Up. Too pale and spooky for me.
Kiki looks pregnant.
This might be the first time I have ever seen a photo call where there was one man surrounded by women. Seriously – look at all the other photo calls. There is usually only one woman surrounded by men, or at most two women. What a refreshing change!
I laughed at that pic. It looks like Colin surrounded by his sister wives. To the left is the first wife who keeps a “loving discipline” in the household and scares the others…to the right, the rebellious daugter who ran away years ago to get some sanity and only visits for one gathering a year…and the naive newcomer wives on the end.
I see absolutely nothing wrong with her face. It is obvious to me, and anyone can see, she looks beautiful and beguiling, indeed.
Thats a lot of pasty blonde white ladies.
Does Sophia hire outside of the oatmeal tones?
Calling pale women “pasty” and “oatmeal”, how charmig.
They look lovely, not a big fan of the fashion though (except for Colin, love that suit).
Not to disagree but all the reactions I saw on Twitter were really positive. Maybe those ones just haven’t got around to writing reviews yet?
Anyone else think Kristin Dunst looks pregnant ?
