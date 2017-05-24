“David Letterman ripped into Donald Trump yet again” links

David Letterman ripped into Donald Trump again in a GQ interview. [The Blemish]
David Letterman about Trump: ” I’m disappointed that this man is representing me and my country. It makes me sick. ”
He was just a big, wealthy dope who’d come on and we would make fun of his hair. I would refer to him as a slumlord.”
“But now, this goon… He’s demonstrated himself to be a man without a core, a man without a soul. Quotes: David Letterman about Donald Trump
Applause!!! Well said David. I still can’t believe we have this embarrassing jerk TRUMP, who promoted racism, representing the US on the world stage. Everytime I see Trump on tv it makes me want to vomit.
Love David Letterman, he makes me proud to be a Hoosier despite the current VP calling our state his home, I try to forget that fact.
He’s 100% right. These days I’m more concerned about a distraction war or some of his crazy neo-Nazi supporters. What a disgrace – shame on 1/3 of Americans supporting him & GOP.
Wow that Jezebel article was sad. I hope people don’t lose limbs like it said may happen. Such needless violence. Oh no tearing up again.
I hate Trump, but F$&: the blemish for rip on WV! Lived here my entire life and hate seeing West Virginians put down like this! My state has some of the most humble, kind, willing to help folks you could ever find! Screw u Blemish
