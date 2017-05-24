“David Letterman ripped into Donald Trump yet again” links
  • May 24, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

David Letterman ripped into Donald Trump again in a GQ interview. [The Blemish]
Mary J. Blige broke up a Cannes fight between Kate Moss & some mess. [Dlisted]
Three arrests have been made in connection with the Manchester attack. [Jezebel]
Again, Mariah Carey is back that backup dancer. [LaineyGossip]
Salma Hayek’s Cannes looks have been pretty bad. [Go Fug Yourself]
Allow Pajiba to explain this Seth Rich tragedy/mess. [Pajiba]
The Honest Trailer for Logan. [OMG Blog]
The Rock gives us an inspirational message. [Starcasm]
Irina Shayk just had a baby? [Popoholic]
Teresa Giudice is opening a pizza joint. [Reality Tea]
Khloe Kardashian still eats fast food. [Wonderwall]

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““David Letterman ripped into Donald Trump yet again” links”

  1. sondag says:
    May 24, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    David Letterman about Trump: ” I’m disappointed that this man is representing me and my country. It makes me sick. ”

    David Letterman about Donald Trump:
    He was just a big, wealthy dope who’d come on and we would make fun of his hair. I would refer to him as a slumlord.”
    “But now, this goon… He’s demonstrated himself to be a man without a core, a man without a soul. Quotes: David Letterman about Donald Trump

    Applause!!! Well said David. I still can’t believe we have this embarrassing jerk TRUMP, who promoted racism, representing the US on the world stage. Everytime I see Trump on tv it makes me want to vomit.

    Reply
  2. pinetree13 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Wow that Jezebel article was sad. :( I hope people don’t lose limbs like it said may happen. Such needless violence. Oh no tearing up again.

    Reply
  3. Moc23 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I hate Trump, but F$&: the blemish for rip on WV! Lived here my entire life and hate seeing West Virginians put down like this! My state has some of the most humble, kind, willing to help folks you could ever find! Screw u Blemish

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment