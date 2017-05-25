Prince Harry wants to ‘acclimatize’ Meghan to royal life before proposing

The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

On an average day, I can feel it in my bones that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married. Like, it just feels like everything clicked, that Meghan is The One. But on a bad day, I will admit to having small doubts. The next few months are going to be tricky, I feel. Now that Meg and Harry have gotten past the landmark of Pippa Middleton’s wedding – everyone said that Harry would announce anything before Pippa’s wedding – people might be putting a lot of pressure on Harry in particular. And I don’t know how he will deal with it. William dealt with outside relationship pressures by taking his sweet time and allowing the “Waity” thing to grow. What will Harry do when every single tabloid is all “PROPOSE, HARRY”? That’s what I was thinking about as I read People Mag’s new story:

After celebrating Pippa Middleton’s nuptials together, are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next? The couple, who have been dating for about a year, are being tipped as the next ones to walk down the aisle.

“Harry was being the perfect gentleman with Meghan,” an insider tells PEOPLE of the royal’s chivalrous behavior at Middleton’s lavish reception. According to Majesty’s Ingrid Seward, the prince doesn’t want to “hurry things” before getting down on one knee.

“He wants her to acclimatize to it all,” Seward tells PEOPLE. “It’s such a whole different world to move into — there’s so much to get used to.” She adds, “He’s really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack.”

British bookmakers agree that a proposal is in the cards. Prince Harry is the frontrunner to be the next royal to wed, according to Ladbrokes. As Markle made her appearance at Middleton’s high society wedding on Saturday, the bookies are now taking wagers on which member of the royal family will be getting married next, and all eyes are on Prince Harry as the favorite. Harry is even with Princess Eugenie at 2/1. Eugenie and longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank have been dating for over six years. Rival bookmakers William Hill believes that the coast is clear for Harry to propose to his girlfriend. As a result, the bookies have trimmed the price of a 2017 engagement from 3/1 to 2/1.

This year’s Invictus Games will take place in September in Toronto, where Markle lives while she’s filming her USA legal drama, Suits. Markle is also getting back to business. She’s scheduled to attend a Suits panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, which will take place June 8-11. The couple, who travel back and forth between Toronto and Buckingham Palace, are good about finding time to spend with each other in between their busy schedules.

[From People]

Sidenote: I think Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank should get married too! They’ve been together for years, and he was her plus-one to Pippa’s wedding. There should be more gossip about that, because I will get genuinely excited for Eugenie’s wedding. As for Harry and Meg… her birthday is in August. Her 36th birthday. I feel like it could be around then?

ELLE Women in TV Event

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

92 Responses to “Prince Harry wants to ‘acclimatize’ Meghan to royal life before proposing”

  1. Kdlaf says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Imo, he has already proposed and they are going to get married. Its just a matter of when they will announce to the public.

    Reply
    • Basi says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:32 am

      +1

      Reply
    • Coconut says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Certainly possible. I don’t think he would put her through a Waity period just on principle.

      In any case, they should get on with it as she has reached “advanced maternal age.”

      Reply
      • Citresse says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:59 am

        Coconut: heaven forbid you end up lambasted on CB for using words: advanced maternal age. It’s reality folks and a bitter pill to swallow for the MM sugars.

      • Citresse says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

        And I might add: HM was at advanced age when she bore her last child Edward. However, the key is; it was her last child. A first child past age 32 becomes more high risk. There are many MDs begin more prenatal testing by age 34. Diana gave birth at the perfect age physically, not emotionally. Most 20 yr olds are not mature enough to handle the stressors, especially risk of PPD.

      • notasugarhere says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:14 am

        I’m not a sugar for her; I cannot sit by while she’s torn apart for no reason by the tumblr queens. Benefit of the doubt at less than a year in to this relationship.

        Nor do I judge a woman by her ability-or-desire to have a child or not, which is what many Meghan Markle haters seem to do. That somehow if these two marry and do not have kids, it would be her fault and she’d be to blame for denying him children for being too old. Or that somehow he’d be forced to marry her when he didn’t want to, to ensure having kids. Common themes from the anti-MM crowd. Do those tumblrs realize their inherent misogyny?

        Fertility is different for everyone. You can have trouble at 20, others can be fine at 40. Sophie had James at 42, Angela of Liechtenstein had her son at 42.

      • Sixer says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:34 am

        Perhaps neither of them want any children?

      • Erinn says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:36 am

        I was the first child, and my mother was just turning 32. Dad had turned 33 two days prio (27 years ago today in fact.) Advanced maternal age is not at all how I’d describe your early 30′s – higher risk? Sure. 35+ is generally considered high risk, so she’s got a bit of time. I’m also not in any rush to have a child. Here’s the great thing about the advancements in medicine – even if you’re a higher risk, we have SO many more ways to care for the mother and child than we ever did before.

      • Citresse says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:36 am

        I don’t believe Harry and Meghan are well suited for each other long term. It has nothing to do with misogynistic views or any other false, negative labels you very mistakingly apply here notasugarhere. Harry is best to keep the relationship as a fling only. MM has had a brief marriage, and her family will make the Middletons appear like the perfect in-laws, MM is intelligent and likes the Hollywood limelight. Markle will likely find marriage into the BRF incredibly stifling. Kate didn’t find it stifling because she’s a much more reserved and malleable character compared to MM.
        If Harry marries MM, I give it two years.

      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:02 am

        Ah! If that’s the case – let it be so. They would probably be the best two years of his life :-)
        If his mom had had two good, happy years of marriage before all hell broke loose, his own life story might have turned out oh so differently.

      • Cynical Ann says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:08 am

        @Citresse: I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but 32 is not remotely considered advanced maternal age. Clearly you don’t like MM.

      • Lady D says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:11 am

        @nota: I finally understand your name! It used to really puzzle me. I thought it meant you weren’t a very nice person, like a crotchety get off my lawn type, when you obviously aren’t. Now I know.

      • notasugarhere says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:11 am

        Didn’t mention you by name, Citresse. Referring to the rampant anti-Meghan crowd on tumblr and in the offshoot royal forums who were too misogynistic to be allowed to stay on such Out There forums as RD and RG. They throw her age and fertility (as if they know anything about it) around like they are swear words.

        Letizia had a less than 2 year first marriage, is doing fine as Queen Consort of Spain. A set of step-siblings with whom MM has never lived, with whom she doesn’t have a relationship vs. Uncle Gary of the drugs, underage girls, Duke of Slough, and Maison de Bang Bang? Nope, Middletons win out in the “bad in-laws” game hands down.

      • Ripley says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:17 am

        Yep. If she’s over 35, she’s a “geriatric pregnancy” of “advanced maternal age”… How do I know this? Just had Bebe Ripley #2 three weeks ago and it was so different from #1 when I was 32/33. This time I was 36/37 (36 when I got pregnant and 37 when I delivered) and the rigmarole they put you through! Tests and anxiety because… markers and advanced maternal age. Sucks.

        That being said, I really hope they get married and make some gorgeous babies.

      • TyrantDestroyed says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:44 am

        I think it depends on the country. 36 might be geriatric pregnancy for some people in certain countries but I think in a country like G.B. this is not shocking.
        Could be that maybe neither of them want kids and this is not a priority in order to marry. He is not the first in line and his brother already has 2 kids.

    • BeamMeUpScottie says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I am hopeful as well. They would make a great couple :-)

      Reply
    • African Sun says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:38 am

      This. There will be a statement soon. Probably before her birthday.

      Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

      Yes I agree. Ever since she closed her blog and turned down endorsements along with the rumors of her quitting her show I’ve thought they were engaged.

      Reply
    • Talie says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:58 am

      Yes, 100% I think they are privately engaged. When she closed down her site that was the clearest sign of what was to come.

      Reply
      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:37 pm

        Perhaps they are not engaged. Who knows?

        But for sure, she had to close down her blog. Why provide fodder for shysters like DM to make a handsome living by mining her old posts and making up stupid headline grabbing, fake stories around them?

        I loved the Tig and miss it a lot – truth be told. But she had no choice IMO. It couldn’t have been an easy decision to close down what always seemed to me to be a deeply personal project (the essays in particular read like a diary). I ended up admiring the fact that she demonstrated utter ruthlessness by shutting it down without warning overnight and greeted us with that nice one page good-bye note the morning after LOL.

    • Lukie says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:21 am

      Agreed.
      I am convinced it happened under the Northern Lights when they were on vacation.

      Reply
  2. Bettyrose says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:32 am

    In normal people time, 36 is nothing. Barely the start of adult life. In heir-and-spare land, it’s kinda time to start with the baby making already. How does that work with Harry? Now that the line of succession is secure without him, is he free to not have kids or -gasp- adopt?

    Reply
    • Barrett says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

      A lot of women can have kids after 36 and I bet it will work out for them but their can be issues. Me and 2 of my friends lost our fertility around then and even w help had miscarriages. It’s the sad truth of biology and genes you could be fertile myrtle until your 45 or on the decline.
      I have a good feeling they will be fine but these are the thoughts women face !!!!!!….while grandpas like Alec Baldwin, George Clooney, Mick Jagger, Billy Joel, Steve Martin, Jeff Goldblum don’t bat an eye at!

      Reply
    • PIa says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:48 am

      Bettyrose…am 30 and I can tell you that adult life has been happening for a while. Most of my friends are married and have been for years. Maybe I don’t know those millennials who are not married or are common-law, Everyone I know is on to kids!

      I am totally getting the pressure, and I am a commoner, cannot imagine what it is like for Harry!

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

        Pia, sorry I didn’t mean there aren’t people who are fully adult in their 30s, but I also know people who went back to school and started new lives in their 40s. 36 is still very young by all measures except fertility, in which case it’s a ticking clock.

      • anna says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:16 am

        So am I and none of my friends are married (one exception) or have/ plan on kids. (two exceptions). So no, for lots of people adult life hasn’t really kicked in yet in their early 30s and i don’t see why one should rush it. women being infertile at age 36, i find that VERY hard to believe.

      • Nicole says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:32 am

        I feel like a lot of my friends are getting married now. Bulk of my friends are getting married between 25-28 (I’m 27 now). I don’t see myself getting married before 30 or ever really. But 30s are the new 20s mostly because as women we have more resources (so we can do more before going the family route) and millennials on a whole cannot afford a fraction of what our parents had in our 20s. So definitely not too old but again with fertility that’s a matter of biology.

      • Bettyrose says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:23 pm

        Anna, my ticking clock comment is only in reference to a royal marriage, long engagement, and expectations of two children. Women have children in their early 40s all the time, but there’s certainly no guarantee, so I was wondering whether it’s even expected of Harry’s wife. (Outside RF gossip threads, I would never speculate on a woman’s fertility.)

    • notasugarhere says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Adoption would be problematic. Look at all the hate Beatrice and Eugenie get merely for existing, and they’re biologically related to the Queen. Members of the royal family but not members of the official Royal Family. Image how much more attacked adopted kids would be, and how many unscrupulous tabloids would try to find their birth parents for a tell-all?

      Reply
    • LucyHoneychurch says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:12 am

      I can’t imagine why it would matter if his kids are biologically related to him or not. George and Charlotte have already knocked him down the line of succession and supposedly Kate really wants a third baby.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Adopted kids would only be problematic in terms of inheritance. Can’t be in the line of succession though they have titles. Money? Yes. Any chance of the throne? Nope!!

      Inheritance laws for the line of succession haven’t caught up with surrogancy or adoption which still insist that heirs must be ‘of the body’ and ‘in legitimate marriage’.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:14 am

        I’m wondering if changes will be pushed, especially given the Viscount Weymouth situation with their second son. Biologically theirs, carried by a surrogate because of risk of stroke if she carried another child.

      • LAK says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:27 am

        Nota: Parliament debates this all the time, but there is no will to push it through. Debates on this subject are listed every year for past decades. Something about Peerages laws being both super complicated AND different in the separate countries (Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England) such that each country would have to agree and sign off according to their laws / Peerage laws before Westminster imposes blanket application of the changed law.

        It’s mindnumbingly dull to read the debates because they just go round and round in circles with no end in sight and no resolution.

        The crazy thing is that they agree in principal that the law should be in line with regular laws that accept surrogacy and adoption, but they aren’t pushing the final lever because of the complexity and difficulty and difference in peerage laws. That is a point that keeps coming up.

        Each new case challenging the law eg the Weymouths, is treated as a singular event which has no corresponding application to the overall laws nor is it treated as a precedent to be used in argument for future cases or laws.

        Very frustrating all round.

      • notasugarhere says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:38 am

        It begins to sound like the dragging out of the Emperor’s abdication/retirement in Japan. When he was 80, he asked to retire. Conservative/traditional PM Abe has been trying to stall, possibly hoping the Emperor will pass away first. Now the retirement won’t happen until he is 85 (end of 2018), and the law will only be for this one emperor, not apply to anything in the future.

  3. Idky says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Waity 2.0. Everything going by his schedule. She is the one making all the changes in her life to accommodate. She quit her blog, no longer posts to IG and is said to want out of Suits. Trying hard to fit in with the royals and aristos. No wonder Chelsea and Cressida didn’t want the gig.

    Reply
  4. Maria says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I think Harry’s really right, to wait a bit. It’s a whole different life and doesn’t suit everyone. I fear for Meghan because, even though she seems to love Harry, she is a free and independent spirit, and we know what the BRF is like. But I do hope it happens, and love conquers all.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:03 am

      Sophie has done fine and remains herself. If you are a self-aware, confident adult going in, you can do fine – something that holds true for marriage too. Neither Diana nor Fergie were self-supporting, self-confident individuals when they married in.

      Reply
  5. Nic919 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Middleton high society wedding…. best laugh I’ve had all morning.

    Reply
  6. MsTurtle says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Wasn’t Eugenie his plus one? I thought he was friends with the groom.

    In any case, I think we can all agree that with the state of the world, we could all use a proper Royal wedding. :)

    Reply
  7. Adele Dazeem says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Is acclimatize a real word? Spell check is allowing it for me I guess so. I was thinking the proper word was acclimate.

    Reply
  8. notasugarhere says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I think Eugenie’s housing situation has to be settled first, with the public complaints about her lease at KP’s Ivy Cottage. Once everything is repaired and lease-for-years is signed in her name, I can see a wedding. I expect her there for years, with Beatrice ending up in Nott Cott. After Andrew passes, B&E would share the Royal Lodge Windsor lease on weekends until it runs out in 2078.

    Reply
  9. graymatters says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I suspect they’ve at least talked about marriage, but there won’t be any formal proposal until she’s done filming for this season of Suits. I imagine that they’d want to avoid any controversy over the British public paying for security for the newly-engaged Markle while she works in Toronto.

    Canceling her blog and IG were significant moves, but it could also just mean that she’s willing to take a pay cut to deny tabloid writers access to her past blog posts, It’s not necessarily Harry who’s driving her desire to take control of how she’s seen in the press.

    Reply
    • LucyHoneychurch says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:18 am

      I agree that for her to make the kinds of career related changes she has, they have at least talked about marriage and a rough timeline and in that sense are sort of “engaged to be engaged” if that makes sense. She may want him to surprise her with a ring but she knows he wants to marry her and she knows it is coming soon, I’d bet serious money on that.

      Reply
  10. minx says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I don’t know what to believe about these two, really.

    Reply
  11. Pandy says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:14 am

    A year isn’t very long. Especially a year when you don’t live in the same city to see each other for more than honeymoon holidays. They are smart to wait but yet there is the child thing looming …. wonder if they even want kids?

    Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      @Pandy – I’m sure Harry wants kids, he seems to love them, I’ll say that for him, and yeah, she will be 36 in August and (so far as we know) hasn’t been pregnant – it’s one thing to have a second baby in your late thirties and another to get pregnant for the first time in your late thirties, so waiting two years to be “sure” and have the wedding, and get used to the role, etc., probably is less wise if they really want a family. I have two friends who waited till their late thirties to marry and ended up in fertility treatment – but then, I had another who got married at 41 and fell pregnant unintentionally almost immediately. You never know how it will go with this stuff.

      Reply
  12. Andrea says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:14 am

    That woman who gave the interview, basically called Meghan a booty call last year, now she’s gushing about it all, she’s a Middleton sugar my guess, she was at the wedding reception and saw his behavior towards her, didn’t stop from shading Meghan saying they’ll have to teach her everything , even how to hold a fork, wth. Does the royals hold a knife and fork different from the rest of us?

    Reply
  13. KatM says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Considering that every single thing you do would be dissected, photographed and observed for the rest of your existence, I can understand why he would take his time with this.

    Reply
  14. PennyLane says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:55 am

    The problem with Prince Harry is that he comes with a job attached. It’s true that a lot of rich good-looking men come from uptight, stifling, overbearing families — but the Windsors are next-level in terms of their demands.

    It’s not just “Do I love him and want us to get married?” but ALSO “Am I willing to do the job that comes attached to this marriage for the rest of my life???” And that’s a really hard question to answer.

    Reply
  15. seesittellsit says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:01 am

    At this point, we should know better than to pay the slightest attention to these articles by PEOPLE or anyone else quoting “sources”.

    I’m sure they have a lot to sort out. Harry tends to date one woman for a long time – he was involved with Davy for what, three years? And with Bonas for a year at least? And Pippa’s wedding wasn’t “royal life” but it probably gave her a good look at the boring, stuffy, middle-class wannabes who inherently despise her as an interloper in their little club, and the prospect of curtseying in public to Kate Middleton for the rest of her life . . .

    No one should assume anything any more about Harry and Markle or Harry and anyone else. The tabs just want us to bite, just the way they did all the bunk about Pippa’s bloody wedding, which HELLO is still pimping out with all its might . . .

    Reply
  16. Zaratustra says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:06 am

    So is Merkle willing to sacrifice her marvellous career for Harry and royal life?

    Honestly, Merkle is a decent actress but hardly A-list material and in my opinion not even remarkable. I am not sure she will do much work after 40. I think at the moment she is really considering throwing away her career for Harry because he is the better option for her future.

    I don’t think royal life includes much work. Some former royal staffer once said that Royals are very good at making 3 work days a week over the period of 5 monthes a year look like a full-time job. Also don’t forget that that “work” consists in being driven to some party/meeting/gathering/opening of and listen and say some nice things and shake some hands and that is it. It is hardly a highly stressfull job like a surgeon or like a pro lawyer or like a policeman. They all work much longer hours and suffer a lot lot more stress.

    Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:55 am

      @Zaratustra – pretty much agree. Markle is too smart not to know that at this point, her D-List career is where it is going to stay, and it’s time to think about a new part that will last rather longer and give her a security her acting career never could have. In her business, 36, which she will be in August, might as well be 50.

      I don’t think it’s “hard work” that will represent the downside of life in this circle – it will be the stifling that Diana came in for once she entered the life.

      I know I’m still an outlier on this, but back of my mind I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Harry used Markle and her status as a divorced American non-CoE (is she a practicing anything these days?!) as a lever to give up his place in the line of succession, so they can still have most of the perks but much less of the pressure.

      After all, K&W have two kids, may yet have a third, Harry and his kids will be pushed ever farther down the line, like the Yorks, Gloucesters, Kents, Edward’s and Anne’s kids . . .

      Reply
  17. Andrea says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Ms Seward is on video , which is why I’m even responding, she’s s dinasour in the business and is somewhat respected. We don’t know anything except they seem to be in love and that’s all we know.

    Reply
  18. Ollie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I wonder if he still texts all night with Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne? I’m not surprised Harry now has his second actress-girlfriend. It fits. His charme hides the little superficial, lazy, posh boy very well.

    I’m still surprised Cressida was ok with him cheating in Las Vegas. At least she got acting jobs out of it (someone seen that bad horror movie with her? Ouch). Let’s hope he treats Meghan with more respect.

    Reply
  19. Joannie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:46 am

    She’s his current girlfriend. End of story.

    Reply
  20. Cheryl says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I am totally at a loss why a almost 40 year old woman would want to get herself involved in this family. Even Cressida and Chelsy were smart enough to back off. Prince Harry is known to fool around with other women, is very lazy and lives off the people of Britain. Why would a older independent woman want this? I just don’t understand. It will not be a nice life for her. As well the press may be in a hurry for the wedding but not so much Harry.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment