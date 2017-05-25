Prince Harry wants to ‘acclimatize’ Meghan to royal life before proposing

On an average day, I can feel it in my bones that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married. Like, it just feels like everything clicked, that Meghan is The One. But on a bad day, I will admit to having small doubts. The next few months are going to be tricky, I feel. Now that Meg and Harry have gotten past the landmark of Pippa Middleton’s wedding – everyone said that Harry would announce anything before Pippa’s wedding – people might be putting a lot of pressure on Harry in particular. And I don’t know how he will deal with it. William dealt with outside relationship pressures by taking his sweet time and allowing the “Waity” thing to grow. What will Harry do when every single tabloid is all “PROPOSE, HARRY”? That’s what I was thinking about as I read People Mag’s new story:
After celebrating Pippa Middleton’s nuptials together, are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next? The couple, who have been dating for about a year, are being tipped as the next ones to walk down the aisle.
“Harry was being the perfect gentleman with Meghan,” an insider tells PEOPLE of the royal’s chivalrous behavior at Middleton’s lavish reception. According to Majesty’s Ingrid Seward, the prince doesn’t want to “hurry things” before getting down on one knee.
“He wants her to acclimatize to it all,” Seward tells PEOPLE. “It’s such a whole different world to move into — there’s so much to get used to.” She adds, “He’s really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack.”
British bookmakers agree that a proposal is in the cards. Prince Harry is the frontrunner to be the next royal to wed, according to Ladbrokes. As Markle made her appearance at Middleton’s high society wedding on Saturday, the bookies are now taking wagers on which member of the royal family will be getting married next, and all eyes are on Prince Harry as the favorite. Harry is even with Princess Eugenie at 2/1. Eugenie and longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank have been dating for over six years. Rival bookmakers William Hill believes that the coast is clear for Harry to propose to his girlfriend. As a result, the bookies have trimmed the price of a 2017 engagement from 3/1 to 2/1.
This year’s Invictus Games will take place in September in Toronto, where Markle lives while she’s filming her USA legal drama, Suits. Markle is also getting back to business. She’s scheduled to attend a Suits panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, which will take place June 8-11. The couple, who travel back and forth between Toronto and Buckingham Palace, are good about finding time to spend with each other in between their busy schedules.
Sidenote: I think Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank should get married too! They’ve been together for years, and he was her plus-one to Pippa’s wedding. There should be more gossip about that, because I will get genuinely excited for Eugenie’s wedding. As for Harry and Meg… her birthday is in August. Her 36th birthday. I feel like it could be around then?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Imo, he has already proposed and they are going to get married. Its just a matter of when they will announce to the public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Certainly possible. I don’t think he would put her through a Waity period just on principle.
In any case, they should get on with it as she has reached “advanced maternal age.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Coconut: heaven forbid you end up lambasted on CB for using words: advanced maternal age. It’s reality folks and a bitter pill to swallow for the MM sugars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I might add: HM was at advanced age when she bore her last child Edward. However, the key is; it was her last child. A first child past age 32 becomes more high risk. There are many MDs begin more prenatal testing by age 34. Diana gave birth at the perfect age physically, not emotionally. Most 20 yr olds are not mature enough to handle the stressors, especially risk of PPD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a sugar for her; I cannot sit by while she’s torn apart for no reason by the tumblr queens. Benefit of the doubt at less than a year in to this relationship.
Nor do I judge a woman by her ability-or-desire to have a child or not, which is what many Meghan Markle haters seem to do. That somehow if these two marry and do not have kids, it would be her fault and she’d be to blame for denying him children for being too old. Or that somehow he’d be forced to marry her when he didn’t want to, to ensure having kids. Common themes from the anti-MM crowd. Do those tumblrs realize their inherent misogyny?
Fertility is different for everyone. You can have trouble at 20, others can be fine at 40. Sophie had James at 42, Angela of Liechtenstein had her son at 42.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps neither of them want any children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was the first child, and my mother was just turning 32. Dad had turned 33 two days prio (27 years ago today in fact.) Advanced maternal age is not at all how I’d describe your early 30′s – higher risk? Sure. 35+ is generally considered high risk, so she’s got a bit of time. I’m also not in any rush to have a child. Here’s the great thing about the advancements in medicine – even if you’re a higher risk, we have SO many more ways to care for the mother and child than we ever did before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe Harry and Meghan are well suited for each other long term. It has nothing to do with misogynistic views or any other false, negative labels you very mistakingly apply here notasugarhere. Harry is best to keep the relationship as a fling only. MM has had a brief marriage, and her family will make the Middletons appear like the perfect in-laws, MM is intelligent and likes the Hollywood limelight. Markle will likely find marriage into the BRF incredibly stifling. Kate didn’t find it stifling because she’s a much more reserved and malleable character compared to MM.
If Harry marries MM, I give it two years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah! If that’s the case – let it be so. They would probably be the best two years of his life
If his mom had had two good, happy years of marriage before all hell broke loose, his own life story might have turned out oh so differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Citresse: I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but 32 is not remotely considered advanced maternal age. Clearly you don’t like MM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nota: I finally understand your name! It used to really puzzle me. I thought it meant you weren’t a very nice person, like a crotchety get off my lawn type, when you obviously aren’t. Now I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t mention you by name, Citresse. Referring to the rampant anti-Meghan crowd on tumblr and in the offshoot royal forums who were too misogynistic to be allowed to stay on such Out There forums as RD and RG. They throw her age and fertility (as if they know anything about it) around like they are swear words.
Letizia had a less than 2 year first marriage, is doing fine as Queen Consort of Spain. A set of step-siblings with whom MM has never lived, with whom she doesn’t have a relationship vs. Uncle Gary of the drugs, underage girls, Duke of Slough, and Maison de Bang Bang? Nope, Middletons win out in the “bad in-laws” game hands down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. If she’s over 35, she’s a “geriatric pregnancy” of “advanced maternal age”… How do I know this? Just had Bebe Ripley #2 three weeks ago and it was so different from #1 when I was 32/33. This time I was 36/37 (36 when I got pregnant and 37 when I delivered) and the rigmarole they put you through! Tests and anxiety because… markers and advanced maternal age. Sucks.
That being said, I really hope they get married and make some gorgeous babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it depends on the country. 36 might be geriatric pregnancy for some people in certain countries but I think in a country like G.B. this is not shocking.
Could be that maybe neither of them want kids and this is not a priority in order to marry. He is not the first in line and his brother already has 2 kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am hopeful as well. They would make a great couple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. There will be a statement soon. Probably before her birthday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I agree. Ever since she closed her blog and turned down endorsements along with the rumors of her quitting her show I’ve thought they were engaged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too. I don’t see her giving up her endorsements on spec.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, 100% I think they are privately engaged. When she closed down her site that was the clearest sign of what was to come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps they are not engaged. Who knows?
But for sure, she had to close down her blog. Why provide fodder for shysters like DM to make a handsome living by mining her old posts and making up stupid headline grabbing, fake stories around them?
I loved the Tig and miss it a lot – truth be told. But she had no choice IMO. It couldn’t have been an easy decision to close down what always seemed to me to be a deeply personal project (the essays in particular read like a diary). I ended up admiring the fact that she demonstrated utter ruthlessness by shutting it down without warning overnight and greeted us with that nice one page good-bye note the morning after LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
I am convinced it happened under the Northern Lights when they were on vacation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In normal people time, 36 is nothing. Barely the start of adult life. In heir-and-spare land, it’s kinda time to start with the baby making already. How does that work with Harry? Now that the line of succession is secure without him, is he free to not have kids or -gasp- adopt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of women can have kids after 36 and I bet it will work out for them but their can be issues. Me and 2 of my friends lost our fertility around then and even w help had miscarriages. It’s the sad truth of biology and genes you could be fertile myrtle until your 45 or on the decline.
I have a good feeling they will be fine but these are the thoughts women face !!!!!!….while grandpas like Alec Baldwin, George Clooney, Mick Jagger, Billy Joel, Steve Martin, Jeff Goldblum don’t bat an eye at!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably just as many have no issues. I am of that camp- delivered healthy full term twins without fertility assistance at 35. 51 and just developed irregular periods a couple years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bettyrose…am 30 and I can tell you that adult life has been happening for a while. Most of my friends are married and have been for years. Maybe I don’t know those millennials who are not married or are common-law, Everyone I know is on to kids!
I am totally getting the pressure, and I am a commoner, cannot imagine what it is like for Harry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pia, sorry I didn’t mean there aren’t people who are fully adult in their 30s, but I also know people who went back to school and started new lives in their 40s. 36 is still very young by all measures except fertility, in which case it’s a ticking clock.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So am I and none of my friends are married (one exception) or have/ plan on kids. (two exceptions). So no, for lots of people adult life hasn’t really kicked in yet in their early 30s and i don’t see why one should rush it. women being infertile at age 36, i find that VERY hard to believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like a lot of my friends are getting married now. Bulk of my friends are getting married between 25-28 (I’m 27 now). I don’t see myself getting married before 30 or ever really. But 30s are the new 20s mostly because as women we have more resources (so we can do more before going the family route) and millennials on a whole cannot afford a fraction of what our parents had in our 20s. So definitely not too old but again with fertility that’s a matter of biology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anna, my ticking clock comment is only in reference to a royal marriage, long engagement, and expectations of two children. Women have children in their early 40s all the time, but there’s certainly no guarantee, so I was wondering whether it’s even expected of Harry’s wife. (Outside RF gossip threads, I would never speculate on a woman’s fertility.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adoption would be problematic. Look at all the hate Beatrice and Eugenie get merely for existing, and they’re biologically related to the Queen. Members of the royal family but not members of the official Royal Family. Image how much more attacked adopted kids would be, and how many unscrupulous tabloids would try to find their birth parents for a tell-all?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine why it would matter if his kids are biologically related to him or not. George and Charlotte have already knocked him down the line of succession and supposedly Kate really wants a third baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adopted kids would only be problematic in terms of inheritance. Can’t be in the line of succession though they have titles. Money? Yes. Any chance of the throne? Nope!!
Inheritance laws for the line of succession haven’t caught up with surrogancy or adoption which still insist that heirs must be ‘of the body’ and ‘in legitimate marriage’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if changes will be pushed, especially given the Viscount Weymouth situation with their second son. Biologically theirs, carried by a surrogate because of risk of stroke if she carried another child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota: Parliament debates this all the time, but there is no will to push it through. Debates on this subject are listed every year for past decades. Something about Peerages laws being both super complicated AND different in the separate countries (Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England) such that each country would have to agree and sign off according to their laws / Peerage laws before Westminster imposes blanket application of the changed law.
It’s mindnumbingly dull to read the debates because they just go round and round in circles with no end in sight and no resolution.
The crazy thing is that they agree in principal that the law should be in line with regular laws that accept surrogacy and adoption, but they aren’t pushing the final lever because of the complexity and difficulty and difference in peerage laws. That is a point that keeps coming up.
Each new case challenging the law eg the Weymouths, is treated as a singular event which has no corresponding application to the overall laws nor is it treated as a precedent to be used in argument for future cases or laws.
Very frustrating all round.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It begins to sound like the dragging out of the Emperor’s abdication/retirement in Japan. When he was 80, he asked to retire. Conservative/traditional PM Abe has been trying to stall, possibly hoping the Emperor will pass away first. Now the retirement won’t happen until he is 85 (end of 2018), and the law will only be for this one emperor, not apply to anything in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waity 2.0. Everything going by his schedule. She is the one making all the changes in her life to accommodate. She quit her blog, no longer posts to IG and is said to want out of Suits. Trying hard to fit in with the royals and aristos. No wonder Chelsea and Cressida didn’t want the gig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cressida and Chelsy are not cut for that job because that is what it is. Kate, and perhaps Meghan have the steely determination and quite frankly the strength to constantly be picked on and scrutinised for everything.
He was never going to marry Cress or Chelsy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really, I get the feeling he would have married either of those girls if they had been interested in the “job” part of a relationship with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Esp Chelsea. If she wanted the job he would’ve been married first I think
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps 5 years ago he might have married one of them. Not now.
None of those girls fit the profile that he is looking for in a wife (if I am to go by the interviews he has given in the last year or two).
He is looking for a glamorous woman who shares his passion for humanitarian work et al
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he would have married Chelsea had she wanted the gig. She didn’t. He came back to her several times to try & get her to change her mind. I also find it interesting a man who prefers blondes now is dating a brunette who reminds me a little of the Middleton girls
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that I see. She is working her job and making public appearances for it at an upcoming conference. Rumors of her wanting out of Suits are only rumors, when it is likely the series will end after this season. She is doing her World Vision work on her usual schedule of one visit per year. She shut down a blog that was being mined by tumblr trolls and media for old stories – good idea to shut it down IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s still working and going to a panel in Austin. I think they’ve already discussed it and that’s why she shut down her blog. He comes to Toronto all the time. She’s not the only one who travels. Plus it’s been a year-not remotely a “Waity” situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, their current situation is no where near Waity. If she quit her job, moved to London, and didn’t work for 10 years? Then the Waity term could start being used. Now it is just another negative term people are throwing at Meghan Markle, because some just have to be negative about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan has a steady job and has her own life outside of her prince which is something Waity Katie never had.Meghan is definitely not Waity 2.O considering she hasn’t even made a year anniversary yet and there seems to be an engagement on the horizon whereas Kate hung on for dear life for years with no job or life outside of William until he finally gave in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People forget that waity wasn’t immediately labelled. It took a few years before people started calling her waity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what the reaction would be now of Sophie and Edward’s courtship and timeline?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, I don’t think she’s Waity….He fell, (IMO), too hard for that. She has more power than Kate, because I don’t think William fell like Harry did, so William could afford to make Kate “wait”, if that makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cressida wanted to act and have a career in the arts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Harry’s really right, to wait a bit. It’s a whole different life and doesn’t suit everyone. I fear for Meghan because, even though she seems to love Harry, she is a free and independent spirit, and we know what the BRF is like. But I do hope it happens, and love conquers all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sophie has done fine and remains herself. If you are a self-aware, confident adult going in, you can do fine – something that holds true for marriage too. Neither Diana nor Fergie were self-supporting, self-confident individuals when they married in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Middleton high society wedding…. best laugh I’ve had all morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t Eugenie his plus one? I thought he was friends with the groom.
In any case, I think we can all agree that with the state of the world, we could all use a proper Royal wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No evidence he knows the groom, and no evidence of any relationship between him and any of the Middletons for 15+ years. Eugenie attended with her boyfriend, Jack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is acclimatize a real word? Spell check is allowing it for me I guess so. I was thinking the proper word was acclimate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AcclimatiSe, if you’re British!
All three are fine and mean the same thing. It’s another of those words that show how the development of English went slightly different ways after colonisation. Acclimate is actually the older word. Americans kept it. Britishers moved to acclimatise.
Sometimes, it works the other way – burgle and burglarize, for example
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing, Adele.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Eugenie’s housing situation has to be settled first, with the public complaints about her lease at KP’s Ivy Cottage. Once everything is repaired and lease-for-years is signed in her name, I can see a wedding. I expect her there for years, with Beatrice ending up in Nott Cott. After Andrew passes, B&E would share the Royal Lodge Windsor lease on weekends until it runs out in 2078.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect they’ve at least talked about marriage, but there won’t be any formal proposal until she’s done filming for this season of Suits. I imagine that they’d want to avoid any controversy over the British public paying for security for the newly-engaged Markle while she works in Toronto.
Canceling her blog and IG were significant moves, but it could also just mean that she’s willing to take a pay cut to deny tabloid writers access to her past blog posts, It’s not necessarily Harry who’s driving her desire to take control of how she’s seen in the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that for her to make the kinds of career related changes she has, they have at least talked about marriage and a rough timeline and in that sense are sort of “engaged to be engaged” if that makes sense. She may want him to surprise her with a ring but she knows he wants to marry her and she knows it is coming soon, I’d bet serious money on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what to believe about these two, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This – and why should we expect to know anything?! It’s their private lives!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A year isn’t very long. Especially a year when you don’t live in the same city to see each other for more than honeymoon holidays. They are smart to wait but yet there is the child thing looming …. wonder if they even want kids?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pandy – I’m sure Harry wants kids, he seems to love them, I’ll say that for him, and yeah, she will be 36 in August and (so far as we know) hasn’t been pregnant – it’s one thing to have a second baby in your late thirties and another to get pregnant for the first time in your late thirties, so waiting two years to be “sure” and have the wedding, and get used to the role, etc., probably is less wise if they really want a family. I have two friends who waited till their late thirties to marry and ended up in fertility treatment – but then, I had another who got married at 41 and fell pregnant unintentionally almost immediately. You never know how it will go with this stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That woman who gave the interview, basically called Meghan a booty call last year, now she’s gushing about it all, she’s a Middleton sugar my guess, she was at the wedding reception and saw his behavior towards her, didn’t stop from shading Meghan saying they’ll have to teach her everything , even how to hold a fork, wth. Does the royals hold a knife and fork different from the rest of us?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate supposedly took princess lessons and she is still garbage at the job, from dressing appropriately, to her inability to give a decent speech and overall laziness. Meghan can already do what Kate cannot because she is an adult who has had to work for a living. The question should be if Harry is worthy of her and not the other way around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point. Much as I like Harry, I have often thought that with Meghan, he is definitely punching above his weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Americans hold their forks differently than the British.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do. I find watching Americans eat on TV shows slightly weird because of it. And you guys teach a slightly different pen grip!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never heard this…what’s the difference?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Americans do the cutting and switching thing, while Brits (and many other Europeans) keep utensils in the same hand and guide the food onto the fork with the knife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes as a Jamaican ( British colony) our manners and schooling, etiquitte are similar. My children r born in the states and are looked on strangely when the hold they utensils the British way. However, that woman did not qualify her statement, she I believe wanted it to appear as if this educated, sophisticated woman did not know how to use utensils correctly. The doublespeak where she gushed at the beginning, and shade at the end to make sure that’s the last impression you are left with. I think Ms Markle should end the relationship, it might devastate p Harry but I believe she’ll lose herself if he lets this carry on too long
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh okay…yeah we do that lol. Never realized that wasn’t standard everywhere. Thanks Sixer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m from Kansas and don’t switch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer: is that what it is? I’m always super judgey about the way Americans hold their utensils on TV/film. Didn’t realise it was a cultural thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Just a slightly different set of manners. If I’d swapped fork hands in a meal when I was a child, my mother would have pulled me up on it! She didn’t even like it when my brother and I turned over our forks to scoop peas onto them. Seriously! And I genuinely do get twitchy at restaurant or dinner table scenes in US TV shows.
It’s all silly really, isn’t it? Provided you’re not spitting your food all over somebody else’s plate or showing them your food while you chew it, what does it really matter?
I don’t think Britishers generally – rather than royal nonsense – are so fussy about table manners these days and I expect that’s pretty much the same stateside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering that every single thing you do would be dissected, photographed and observed for the rest of your existence, I can understand why he would take his time with this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with Prince Harry is that he comes with a job attached. It’s true that a lot of rich good-looking men come from uptight, stifling, overbearing families — but the Windsors are next-level in terms of their demands.
It’s not just “Do I love him and want us to get married?” but ALSO “Am I willing to do the job that comes attached to this marriage for the rest of my life???” And that’s a really hard question to answer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point, we should know better than to pay the slightest attention to these articles by PEOPLE or anyone else quoting “sources”.
I’m sure they have a lot to sort out. Harry tends to date one woman for a long time – he was involved with Davy for what, three years? And with Bonas for a year at least? And Pippa’s wedding wasn’t “royal life” but it probably gave her a good look at the boring, stuffy, middle-class wannabes who inherently despise her as an interloper in their little club, and the prospect of curtseying in public to Kate Middleton for the rest of her life . . .
No one should assume anything any more about Harry and Markle or Harry and anyone else. The tabs just want us to bite, just the way they did all the bunk about Pippa’s bloody wedding, which HELLO is still pimping out with all its might . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So is Merkle willing to sacrifice her marvellous career for Harry and royal life?
Honestly, Merkle is a decent actress but hardly A-list material and in my opinion not even remarkable. I am not sure she will do much work after 40. I think at the moment she is really considering throwing away her career for Harry because he is the better option for her future.
I don’t think royal life includes much work. Some former royal staffer once said that Royals are very good at making 3 work days a week over the period of 5 monthes a year look like a full-time job. Also don’t forget that that “work” consists in being driven to some party/meeting/gathering/opening of and listen and say some nice things and shake some hands and that is it. It is hardly a highly stressfull job like a surgeon or like a pro lawyer or like a policeman. They all work much longer hours and suffer a lot lot more stress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Zaratustra – pretty much agree. Markle is too smart not to know that at this point, her D-List career is where it is going to stay, and it’s time to think about a new part that will last rather longer and give her a security her acting career never could have. In her business, 36, which she will be in August, might as well be 50.
I don’t think it’s “hard work” that will represent the downside of life in this circle – it will be the stifling that Diana came in for once she entered the life.
I know I’m still an outlier on this, but back of my mind I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Harry used Markle and her status as a divorced American non-CoE (is she a practicing anything these days?!) as a lever to give up his place in the line of succession, so they can still have most of the perks but much less of the pressure.
After all, K&W have two kids, may yet have a third, Harry and his kids will be pushed ever farther down the line, like the Yorks, Gloucesters, Kents, Edward’s and Anne’s kids . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am joining the outlier club with you on this one.
I have heard it said by folks who claim to know what the thinking is around KP/BP, that this is a very appealing option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ms Seward is on video , which is why I’m even responding, she’s s dinasour in the business and is somewhat respected. We don’t know anything except they seem to be in love and that’s all we know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if he still texts all night with Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne? I’m not surprised Harry now has his second actress-girlfriend. It fits. His charme hides the little superficial, lazy, posh boy very well.
I’m still surprised Cressida was ok with him cheating in Las Vegas. At least she got acting jobs out of it (someone seen that bad horror movie with her? Ouch). Let’s hope he treats Meghan with more respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would be strange if he cut off communication with Cara Delevigne considering she’s a family friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“His charme hides the little superficial, lazy, posh boy very well.”
Totally agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s his current girlfriend. End of story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am totally at a loss why a almost 40 year old woman would want to get herself involved in this family. Even Cressida and Chelsy were smart enough to back off. Prince Harry is known to fool around with other women, is very lazy and lives off the people of Britain. Why would a older independent woman want this? I just don’t understand. It will not be a nice life for her. As well the press may be in a hurry for the wedding but not so much Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse