Prince Harry wants to ‘acclimatize’ Meghan to royal life before proposing

On an average day, I can feel it in my bones that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married. Like, it just feels like everything clicked, that Meghan is The One. But on a bad day, I will admit to having small doubts. The next few months are going to be tricky, I feel. Now that Meg and Harry have gotten past the landmark of Pippa Middleton’s wedding – everyone said that Harry would announce anything before Pippa’s wedding – people might be putting a lot of pressure on Harry in particular. And I don’t know how he will deal with it. William dealt with outside relationship pressures by taking his sweet time and allowing the “Waity” thing to grow. What will Harry do when every single tabloid is all “PROPOSE, HARRY”? That’s what I was thinking about as I read People Mag’s new story:

After celebrating Pippa Middleton’s nuptials together, are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next? The couple, who have been dating for about a year, are being tipped as the next ones to walk down the aisle.

“Harry was being the perfect gentleman with Meghan,” an insider tells PEOPLE of the royal’s chivalrous behavior at Middleton’s lavish reception. According to Majesty’s Ingrid Seward, the prince doesn’t want to “hurry things” before getting down on one knee.

“He wants her to acclimatize to it all,” Seward tells PEOPLE. “It’s such a whole different world to move into — there’s so much to get used to.” She adds, “He’s really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack.”

British bookmakers agree that a proposal is in the cards. Prince Harry is the frontrunner to be the next royal to wed, according to Ladbrokes. As Markle made her appearance at Middleton’s high society wedding on Saturday, the bookies are now taking wagers on which member of the royal family will be getting married next, and all eyes are on Prince Harry as the favorite. Harry is even with Princess Eugenie at 2/1. Eugenie and longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank have been dating for over six years. Rival bookmakers William Hill believes that the coast is clear for Harry to propose to his girlfriend. As a result, the bookies have trimmed the price of a 2017 engagement from 3/1 to 2/1.

This year’s Invictus Games will take place in September in Toronto, where Markle lives while she’s filming her USA legal drama, Suits. Markle is also getting back to business. She’s scheduled to attend a Suits panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, which will take place June 8-11. The couple, who travel back and forth between Toronto and Buckingham Palace, are good about finding time to spend with each other in between their busy schedules.