Kit Harington on Trump: ‘This man at the head of your country is a con artist’

Before we get to Kit Harington’s new Esquire interview, shall we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer? It’s a good trailer in that I want to examine it frame by frame for clues.

Quick notes: I’m so over Cersei, I can’t even see straight. I enjoyed her rise to power last season, but I really don’t give a sh-t about her as queen. Now, I’m here for Littlefinger plotting away and trying to manipulate Sansa, because I think Sansa will eventually be the one to stick a dagger in his heart. Go ahead and play your head games, Littlefinger. Sansa is watching. I’m also here for Arya going on a quest and hopefully finding poor Gendry.

As for Kit Harington and this Esquire profile – the entire piece is slightly overwrought, but also kind of funny. You can tell that Kit is quite popular on the GoT set among cast and crew, but you can also tell that he’s a grumpy bugger. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The GoT people on Kit: Harington’s costars are just as quick to sling insults his way. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen): “There’s a consistent drumbeat of taking the piss out of his incredible hair and startling good looks. His hair just takes over everything. My ridiculous handcrafted wig doesn’t come close to standing up to his man bun.” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister): “There’s a change in the level of female lust in the room when Kit is there, which all the males find annoying and disrespectful.” Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth): “His hair has its own trailer.” The barbs even spill into the show’s scripts: After seeing Snow’s naked corpse, one character says, “What kind of god would have a pecker that small?” Benioff and Weiss explain that line: “There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right? It seems only fair. He’s handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it’s impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker.” Harington’s reaction to all the ribbing? “They’re all reprobates.”

He doesn’t want to weigh in on American politics. “I believe in experts,” he says. He found it “annoying when Sean Penn decided to get involved in the Falklands. I was like, ‘It has nothing to do with you, Sean Penn. F–k off.’ ” Still, he cannot help himself: “Mr. Donald Trump—I wouldn’t call him President, I’ll call him Mister. I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist.”

On GoT-as-metaphor for the current world: “Thrones can be used as a metaphor way too much, but if there’s one truth, I think, it’s that people who really desire power are the people who shouldn’t have it.”

Career goals: “If I try and compete with Thrones, if I’m like, ‘I need a Marvel movie, or the next big show on Amazon, or another one on HBO,’ then I’m just setting myself up for one hell of a fall…. A few years back, I should have said, ‘I want to do stories that may not be as blockbustery but are interesting.’ ” Whatever comes next, one thing’s for sure: He’s not chasing awards. “I don’t really aim to get into that next big Oscar film,” he says. “That’s not really my route.”

He’s moving out of his house, that he shares with a roommate, and moving in with his girlfriend Rose Leslie: “He’s going off with his girlfriend and I’m living with my girlfriend.” He politely cuts off talk about Leslie, ” ’cause it’s as much her relationship as it is mine and I can’t speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Esquire notes that throughout the interview, Rose is texting him and sending him stuff because they were supposed to check out New York apartments together. So, Kit is moving to New York when Game of Thrones is over. Interesting. As for the rest of it… “pecker” jokes, hair jokes, and properly identifying Donald Trump as a con man. Not a bad profile. I’m glad Kit has outgrown the need to complain endlessly about how good looking he is.

  1. MunichGirl says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I’m probably the only one here who doesn’t find him that attractive lol.

    I can’t wait to see the new season of GoT although I heard some sad things about certain characters/creatures, I hope they’re not true.

    Reply
  2. smcollins says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Seems like a good interview. I know he gets teased a lot on here about his hair and sad face, but I really like him. I hope he finds continued success after GOT. And I can’t wait for the new season. Soooo excited!

    Reply
  3. sarri says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Kit and his resting bitch face – gotta love it.

    Reply
  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I agree with your about Cersei. I love her and am annoyed by her at the same time. I like that she has out maneuvered both her useless brothers for power, but she is so delusional to think that she can somehow take on every enemy coming her way and win. Someone is bound to get through and take her out. I honestly either want it to be Arya or Dany. Since they mentioned that a younger queen on a white horse is going to replace her I am hoping it is one of them. I don’t think either is going to happen this season because the writers love Cersei and seem to want to keep her alive beyond her usefulness.

    Dany is home and her dragons are glorious. Yes, she has a bad habit of repeating herself, but she is my girl and I adore her.

    Sad that baby Bran Flakes was not shown, but love that Arya is finally getting her ass home. Her other two siblings are boring as usual. Bran and Arya are the only Starks I can tolerate.

    This interview is actually pretty good for Kit. I like grumpy men sometimes. You know where you stand with them. He does have a good head of hair, but I don’t find him as attractive as NCW, Liam, Jacob, and the guy who plays Jorah.

    Reply
  5. Forestlass says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Jon Snow is hot Kit not so much! But i like him and Rose together.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

      Me too. I always struggle to understand why people are obsessing over him. I do not find Kit sexy or beautiful. He is short. This is the first thing that comes to mind. The second – cry face. I always wonder if I just have a different taste in men or is this more of a strategy of selling him as someone girls obsess over. If this is the case then I feel for him. His PR is based on something (overstressing his looks) which makes Kit oh so sad.

      Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:29 am

    DROGON!

    And where is a Man? A Woman needs to know these things.

    Reply
  7. third ginger says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:31 am

    My entire family cannot wait for GOT!!! Harrington is fine as Jon Snow, but he seems pretty limited as an actor. However, in show business you never know.

    Reply
  8. third ginger says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Forgot to say that Sir Davos is my everything!!!

    Reply
  9. Lolo86lf says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Kit Harington is living proof that you can good looking and smart. His good looks are obvious so no need to discuss it. His analysis of Donald Trump is quite on point and accurate so he must be smart.

    Reply
  10. SM says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Oh, he managed to get though the interview without wining about how he is an actor and stop talking about his pretty face. Good for him.
    Regarding Trump, all I can say is, when even Jon Snow, who knows nothing, knows that you are a con artist, you really ARE a con man. He also seems to know more about politics that most voters: that a lot of people in power are the ones who should not be there.
    As for his comment about not wanting to go the Oscar film route – yeah, right, like it is his choice.

    Reply
  11. Jenns says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:56 am

    That trailer is so awesome. The visuals are so beautiful this year. It looks like a big budget movie instead of a TV show.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Kit Harrington doesn’t do anything for me, but that was a nice interview. I was cracking up over “They’re all reprobates”.

    “I believe in experts,” he says. He found it “annoying when Sean Penn decided to get involved in the Falklands. I was like, ‘It has nothing to do with you, Sean Penn. F–k off.’ ” Still, he cannot help himself: “Mr. Donald Trump—I wouldn’t call him President, I’ll call him Mister. I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist.”

    THIS. SO MUCH THIS.

    Reply
  13. KatM says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Who was Sansa kissing in the trailer or was that someone else? I was having a hard time telling what was going on there…

    Reply
  14. Va Va Kaboom says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:46 am

    “This man at the head of your country is a contrast”…. So Jon Snow does know something.

    The trailer was awesome and I can’t wait for July. Though was anyone else humming the melody to “Stuck in the Middle with You” during Cersei’s little speech at the beginning?

    Reply
  15. justcrimmles says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Damn, Davos, you silver fox voice of reason you.

    This interview reminds me how much I miss Ygritte.

    Reply
  16. thaisajs says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Trump is a con artist? Yeah, thanks Captain Obvious.

    I do like him, tho, fluffy hair and all.

    Reply
  17. Jennifer says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I miss Cersei’s hair. That’s all. :/

    Reply
  18. Stacey Dresden says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Kit Harington: YUM!!! Also correct about Dump the Chimp In Chief.

    Reply
  19. khaveman says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Agreed!!! You know something, Jon Snow! Can’t wait for Season 7!!!

    Reply
  20. shaboo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:35 am

    This guy is one of the most over rated people in terms of looks…..He’s pretty average, even with the hair.

    Reply
  21. WendyNerd says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Jon Snow beating the shit out of Littlefinger is the best thing ever.

    Read an interesting theory that LF knows Jon’s heritage and that scene in the Great Hall with Jon in the foreground and Sansa and Brienne in the background is a scene where LF publicly announces Jon’s true heritage (how does LF know? Contrivance, same thing about 70% of the show’s plot points are based on). Then the crypt-beating scene by Lyanna’s statue is the followup. It might explain why Brienne is visiting Dragonstone with Jon and Dany (as per set pics). The announcement could lead to Jon ceding the crown of the North to Sansa with the heritage reveal (he didn’t seem that keen on being King, more keen on setting Sansa up as HBIC at Winterfell before being declared king anyways, literally said that they’d all be dead without her anyways, and even when declared king he looked to her for approval, so, you know, could happen), and Sansa sends Brienne (who is purely her subject) along with Jon and Davos to treat with Dany.

    And if anyone wants to say that “But that’s not what the spoilers/leaks say!”— There have been fake “leaks”/”spoilers” among the fandom for years, even some that have gotten oddly specific things right (while being otherwise complete, crazy BS). Nothing but the most obvious things (like Jon and Dany finally meeting, because DUH) are actually confirmed by set photos. There are even shots from the trailer that indicate many of those “leaks” are wrong (for one thing, it seems to indicate that Jon will be meeting Dany MUCH later than episode 2)

    Reply

