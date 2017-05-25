Kit Harington on Trump: ‘This man at the head of your country is a con artist’

Before we get to Kit Harington’s new Esquire interview, shall we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer? It’s a good trailer in that I want to examine it frame by frame for clues.

Quick notes: I’m so over Cersei, I can’t even see straight. I enjoyed her rise to power last season, but I really don’t give a sh-t about her as queen. Now, I’m here for Littlefinger plotting away and trying to manipulate Sansa, because I think Sansa will eventually be the one to stick a dagger in his heart. Go ahead and play your head games, Littlefinger. Sansa is watching. I’m also here for Arya going on a quest and hopefully finding poor Gendry.

As for Kit Harington and this Esquire profile – the entire piece is slightly overwrought, but also kind of funny. You can tell that Kit is quite popular on the GoT set among cast and crew, but you can also tell that he’s a grumpy bugger. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The GoT people on Kit: Harington’s costars are just as quick to sling insults his way. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen): “There’s a consistent drumbeat of taking the piss out of his incredible hair and startling good looks. His hair just takes over everything. My ridiculous handcrafted wig doesn’t come close to standing up to his man bun.” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister): “There’s a change in the level of female lust in the room when Kit is there, which all the males find annoying and disrespectful.” Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth): “His hair has its own trailer.” The barbs even spill into the show’s scripts: After seeing Snow’s naked corpse, one character says, “What kind of god would have a pecker that small?” Benioff and Weiss explain that line: “There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right? It seems only fair. He’s handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it’s impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker.” Harington’s reaction to all the ribbing? “They’re all reprobates.” He doesn’t want to weigh in on American politics. “I believe in experts,” he says. He found it “annoying when Sean Penn decided to get involved in the Falklands. I was like, ‘It has nothing to do with you, Sean Penn. F–k off.’ ” Still, he cannot help himself: “Mr. Donald Trump—I wouldn’t call him President, I’ll call him Mister. I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist.” On GoT-as-metaphor for the current world: “Thrones can be used as a metaphor way too much, but if there’s one truth, I think, it’s that people who really desire power are the people who shouldn’t have it.” Career goals: “If I try and compete with Thrones, if I’m like, ‘I need a Marvel movie, or the next big show on Amazon, or another one on HBO,’ then I’m just setting myself up for one hell of a fall…. A few years back, I should have said, ‘I want to do stories that may not be as blockbustery but are interesting.’ ” Whatever comes next, one thing’s for sure: He’s not chasing awards. “I don’t really aim to get into that next big Oscar film,” he says. “That’s not really my route.” He’s moving out of his house, that he shares with a roommate, and moving in with his girlfriend Rose Leslie: “He’s going off with his girlfriend and I’m living with my girlfriend.” He politely cuts off talk about Leslie, ” ’cause it’s as much her relationship as it is mine and I can’t speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Esquire notes that throughout the interview, Rose is texting him and sending him stuff because they were supposed to check out New York apartments together. So, Kit is moving to New York when Game of Thrones is over. Interesting. As for the rest of it… “pecker” jokes, hair jokes, and properly identifying Donald Trump as a con man. Not a bad profile. I’m glad Kit has outgrown the need to complain endlessly about how good looking he is.