Kelly Bensimon on exercise: ‘Women exhaust themselves & they age quicker’

Kelly Bensimon is known for being super fit, and very tan, at 49. She’s one of those former Real Housewives of New York and just seems to have some kind of very minor celebrity longevity, like one of the cast members of Laguna Beach or something. You know who she is, she’s around a lot, but she usually seems to blend into the background. Anyway she talked to US Magazine about her workout routine and how she switched it up recently and thinks that’s the answer to changing her body. She already looked chiseled as anything, but apparently she thinks she was running too much and that it was making her look “over worked out,” but that now that she does SoulCycle her body has changed for the better but she’s working out less. OK.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star told Us that her new go-to workout is tapping it back at SoulCycle. “I actually changed my routine recently,” Bensimon shared. “My oldest daughter started going to SoulCycle. I started going to classes with her and my body started changing. I’m 49-years-old and by amping up my exercise routine, my body started changing.” The model explained that she “noticed everything becoming more toned” and that she used to always just run, which made her look “over worked out.” “I think a lot of women exhaust themselves and they age a lot quicker,” Bensimon told Us, adding that switching up her routine to SoulCyle has been a “game changer.” “I would say I workout only three times a week,” she concluded. “Which is less than before and I like my body a lot more.”

I don’t buy this women “exhausting” themselves with exercise stuff. I’m in my 40s and I do a lot of cardio and feel better than I have in decades. (I’m sure Bensimon is talking about levels beyond what I do, but work with me on this.) I think it’s an “ass or your face” situation (Lainey introduced me to that but I don’t think she coined it) where women who are very slender and fit start to look drawn and old. You need a little weight on to make sure your face isn’t too gaunt-looking when you’re older. If you are underweight it looks unattractive on older women. Of course a lot of those women who exercise their bodies to perfection also get injectables which can make you look preternaturally old if they’re not precisely done. Bensimon has had some jabs, judging from her photos, but they’re decent so far and she seems to be sticking to the Botox. Also, as far as exercise philosophy my motto is “whatever works for you and keeps you coming back.” There’s no one solution or program for anyone.



