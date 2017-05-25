Kelly Bensimon on exercise: ‘Women exhaust themselves & they age quicker’

Kelly Bensimon is known for being super fit, and very tan, at 49. She’s one of those former Real Housewives of New York and just seems to have some kind of very minor celebrity longevity, like one of the cast members of Laguna Beach or something. You know who she is, she’s around a lot, but she usually seems to blend into the background. Anyway she talked to US Magazine about her workout routine and how she switched it up recently and thinks that’s the answer to changing her body. She already looked chiseled as anything, but apparently she thinks she was running too much and that it was making her look “over worked out,” but that now that she does SoulCycle her body has changed for the better but she’s working out less. OK.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star told Us that her new go-to workout is tapping it back at SoulCycle.

“I actually changed my routine recently,” Bensimon shared. “My oldest daughter started going to SoulCycle. I started going to classes with her and my body started changing. I’m 49-years-old and by amping up my exercise routine, my body started changing.”

The model explained that she “noticed everything becoming more toned” and that she used to always just run, which made her look “over worked out.”

“I think a lot of women exhaust themselves and they age a lot quicker,” Bensimon told Us, adding that switching up her routine to SoulCyle has been a “game changer.”

“I would say I workout only three times a week,” she concluded. “Which is less than before and I like my body a lot more.”

[From US Magazine]

I don’t buy this women “exhausting” themselves with exercise stuff. I’m in my 40s and I do a lot of cardio and feel better than I have in decades. (I’m sure Bensimon is talking about levels beyond what I do, but work with me on this.) I think it’s an “ass or your face” situation (Lainey introduced me to that but I don’t think she coined it) where women who are very slender and fit start to look drawn and old. You need a little weight on to make sure your face isn’t too gaunt-looking when you’re older. If you are underweight it looks unattractive on older women. Of course a lot of those women who exercise their bodies to perfection also get injectables which can make you look preternaturally old if they’re not precisely done. Bensimon has had some jabs, judging from her photos, but they’re decent so far and she seems to be sticking to the Botox. Also, as far as exercise philosophy my motto is “whatever works for you and keeps you coming back.” There’s no one solution or program for anyone.

Kelly Bensimon shows off her fantastic figure in a Zimmermann wrap around black bikini as she takes a walk on Miami Beach this afternoon

Kelly Bensimon displays her fit figure in a jaguar print Elizabeth Hurley bikini on Miami Beach

41st Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show - Grand Prix Sunday - Arrivals

Photos credit: Getty, PRPhotos and Pacific Coast News

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Kelly Bensimon on exercise: ‘Women exhaust themselves & they age quicker’”

  1. Jenns says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Out of all the Housewives shows, her breakdown on “scary” island was the most epic. I just signed up for Hulu and re-watched that episode. It was gold. Or, satchel of gold, if you please.

    It was so bad that the producers had to send her home from the trip early. She was a total, and probably still is, a total mess.

    Reply
  2. slowsnow says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I don’t know who these two women are but that last photo made me think of the Ab Fab mother-daughter duo.

    Reply
  3. Laika says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I think she’s beautiful, but the square obliques make me sad. So many ladies take up intense ab exercises after being told they’re “sculpt your middle,” completely unaware that they do the exact opposite.

    Your abs are not your core, at least not in the way people think (it’s your posterior chain!) and sit ups, crunches, leg raises, side bends, etc, lead to boxy middle. Great if that’s what you’re looking for! Most ladies aren’t, however.

    Thus my lifelong vendetta against shitty personal trainers and mfing Cosmo

    Reply
    • Nameless says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:34 am

      I think she just has a wide ribcage.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

      I’m not sure you can say that just by looking at a few photos of her though. She’s almost 50 and those of us who are straight-up-and-down will tell you that it’s harder as we age to keep a decent hip-to-waist ratio. For all you know, she might not do any crunches at all and this is just her natural body shape.

      On that note what would you suggest she do in lieu of crunches?

      Reply
      • Laika says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:54 am

        @nameless: It’s her obliques, boo. A wide ribcage still tapers. Square obliques are quite distinct looking when they’re the product of training. If you’re interested at all, you can google it. There’s a lot of info out there.

        @kitten: Personally? If you’re looking for tapered H2W ratio I’d stop all direct ab work (the exception to this is transverse exercises, like the vacuum — this is especially useful if you have back problems, or diastasis from pregnancy, etc) and focus on building your back, hips, and glutes (your true posterior chain). Your abs will strength naturally, without widening –and may even taper as a few months pass — simply by stabilizing you during things like pushups, box/sumo squats, and/or weight lifting.

        No idea how interested you are in fitness or strength training, but if it’s something you’re keen on, I’d really recommend checking out the work of Bret Contreras. He’s got a great site, and a great book, and specializes is training women (a sadly misunderstood venture, at least when it comes to aesthetics and strength training).

        Cheers!

      • Kitten says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:17 am

        @ Laika-I’m VERY interested in fitness. Thanks for the tips: this is stuff that is new to me. And I’ll def check out Bret Contreras.

      • Laika says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:35 am

        @Kitten: Awesome! Sorry if I rambled a bit too much, haha. Good luck!

    • isabelle says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:07 am

      Doing specific weight training with heavier weights on the obliques can cause that square look and it looks like she does weight train. Do them correctly and it can make you look curvier. I’ve very curvy and noticed when i do too many of them or the wrong ones it “squares” my stomach area.

      Reply
      • Laika says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:11 am

        @Isabelle: I’ve heard this, but after heavy compound lifting for years I’ve yet to see it. Normally I just see the square obliques via intense ab training. Which lifts do you find box you out? Might be useful to store away for future Cosmo-bashing! =D Not that Cosmo would ever advise lifting anything above 3 lbs, lmao. But still!

  4. Esmom says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:28 am

    It’s true that there’s no one solution for everyone but I disagree that older women exhaust themselves to their detriment. At 50, I love exhausting myself with exercise…because it boosts my mental and physical energy for the rest of life. Watching what I eat has become more important as I age, though. Junk and alcohol make me sluggish, so I try to avoid them as much as possible. I’m trying to cut down on caffeine, too, because it can cause to have weird reactions — either making me too jittery or too tired, depending on the day.

    Reply
  5. Brandi says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I heard Robin Quivers use the “face or ass” phrase on Howard Stern many years ago. Never forgot it!

    Reply
    • Sherry Phillips says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:37 am

      The first time I heard that phrase was Victoria Principal. She was married to a plastic surgeon and was talking about women and aging. She said, “As you age, it’s a choice between your face or your body.” She said she was adding 1/2 pound a year (or something like that) to help her face stay filled. That was long before fillers became so prominent.

      Reply
  6. lana86 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:28 am

    also depends WHY u excercise. Like, cardio is good for overall health and well-being, but will not affect your body shape that much. I mean u can lose weight, but not improve your shape much…

    Reply
  7. detritus says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:29 am

    There was some research awhile ago, that suggest exercise in excess of 500 calories a day increased ageing. The proposed biological mechanism was that the increased oxidation (as you use energy your body creates free radicals) outweighed the benefit of the exercise itself.
    I haven’t seen in crop up recently, but I haven’t been looking either. Also, there was never any support for this being women only.

    Reply
  8. Barrett says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I saw her in Jcrew in soho w her kids. She looks rough in real life. I think too much sun as a young woman and too much fake tan now. She also has an athletic figure w a square middle naturally (not much of a defined waist) and then she got breast implants that just look off! My coworker is built like that but bc she has no plastic surgery she looks way better.

    Reply
  9. Jess says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Jeez she’s had some facial work done, I barely recognize her. Hope she got the mental help she needed years ago.

    Reply
  10. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:08 am

    IMO not eating enough nutrients, including fats, make humans age faster. Exercise doesn’t contribute to “aging”, all the contrary.

    Reply
  11. Pandy says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I don’t like how her stomach looks but I guess that’s just personal taste. I’d rather have a pooch than her stomach as I think it looks manly. Great legs though. Aging is just hard, period.

    Reply
  12. Couldbeme says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I’ve watched all the Housewives’ franchises over the years and this is my theory on these breakdowns they have on vacation getaways.. pills pills pills. I would bet money that most of the women already take an antidepressant, then have a cocktail, then maybe pop a xanax on the plane to relax, then an ambien at some point to sleep on vacation along with more alcohol. It can make you super loopy, it’s happened to me.

    Reply
  13. Zaratustra says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I think that Bensimon is right. If you look at the faces of female pro athletes in their mid-20ies then you see how old they look. This is by no means any shade but the average pro athlete looks older than his/her age. They have low body fat which often makes their faces look somewhat gaunt and they lose that youthful “fullness” of the face much earlier. Somehow I think a lot of exercise makes your body go kaputt quicker: joints and skin and hair and skin usually isn’t great.

    What annoys me very much is this: in pictures athletes are often photoshopped so you can’t really see how emaciated they look for real. On tv they often use filters and usually a lot of makeup. Then even celebrities who exercise like athletes use all sorts of fillers and botox to look younger/healthier than they are. So you really can’t tell by pictures/tv if intensive excercise makes you look healthier or not. Because they are all photoshopped and make-upped anyway.

    Reply
  14. lala says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Man I remember her back in a day, she was ripped! I really like that look, but def. acquired taste

    Reply
  15. PeachyBean says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Catherine Deneuve is often credited as saying that you had to choose between your ass (I think she said bottom!) or your face.

    Reply
  16. JustJen says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I first heard the phrase from Catherine Deneuve back in the 80′s, at a certain age you have to choose between your ass and your face.

    Also, I have a friend who is in bodybuilding. She calls it her “skeletor” face when she’s prepping for a competition. Mind you, she’s always in really really good shape, but she looks bony and every vein is practically screaming during that phase.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment