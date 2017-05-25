Republican Greg Gianforte ‘body slammed’ a reporter for asking a question

This chinless wonder is named Greg Gianforte. He’s the Republican running in Montana’s special election to be Montana’s sole representative to the House. What was a minor political story of a special election – most of the articles used the race as a proxy for the larger Trump-versus-Democrats national story – has just blown up into an international storyline which is dominating headlines. First, a tiny bit of backstory: The Guardian, a respected British newspaper, has significantly increased their presence in America and American journalism. While I was surprised to learn that reporters from The Guardian were in Montana, it’s not shocking in the least. The Guardian recently did a fascinating story on Greg Gianforte’s Russian connections too – Gianforte owns about $250K in index stocks tied to the Russian economy

So, there was already a significant media interest in this special election, and the election is being held today. Last night, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs approached Gianforte at his headquarters and asked for his response on the CBO’s score of Trumpcare. Gianforte responded to those questions by body slamming Ben Jacobs, throwing him to the ground and breaking his glasses. This happened in front of other journalists and witnesses. Jacobs called the police to report the assault, and he was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The thing is, Jacobs was asking questions of Gianforte on the record, so Jacobs had his recorder out. He recorded his assault.

The dumbasses running this violent psycho’s campaign didn’t realize or didn’t care that the audio was already out, because the campaign released a completely ridiculous story about why Gianforte felt the need to assault a reporter for asking questions. “Aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist.” Rii-ight.

A group of Fox News journalists were in the same room when the assault took place – when Jacobs asks for names in that audio, he was asking the Fox News people. A member of the group wrote about what they witnessed, and they are not taking Gianforte’s side whatsoever. Fox News-as-eyewitness described the moment when “Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the reporter. As Gianforte moved on top of Jacobs, he began yelling something to the effect of, ‘I’m sick and tired of this!’” They also say that at no point was Jacobs in any way physically aggressive towards Gianforte.

Gianforte has been giving a citation for misdemeanor assault following a brief investigation by the local sheriff, who incidentally donated to Gianforte’s campaign. The local paper has withdrawn their endorsement of Gianforte and some believe Gianforte should withdraw from the race. This special election should be an interesting one to watch. Remember to vote today, Montana Celebitches!

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

89 Responses to “Republican Greg Gianforte ‘body slammed’ a reporter for asking a question”

  1. Shambles says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:28 am

    The sad thing is, there will be people who vote for this guy specifically because he assaulted a member of the free press. But I’m hoping sanity wins today. Go, Montana celebitches!!

  2. guest says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

    The Republicans are cracking under the pressure.

  3. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I hope the journalist presses charges against this thug. This is so much worse than what I thought when I heard this on Chris Hayes last night. Maybe I am using hyperbole too loosely here, but this guy went beserk after a seemingly harmless question like he was being triggered by something the journalist said.

    What grown ass man acts like this in any situation? All he had to do was say “no comment” and move on.

  4. isakka says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:33 am

    No one should vote for him. Body slamming someone just because of a question, seriously, this guy needs anger management.

  5. Scal says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:33 am

    This is also a guy that shoots prairie dogs for fun-so I’m not surprised

  6. nemera34 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:34 am

    He not only body slammed the guy but then LIED about it. He has been charged with a misdemeanor assault charge I think.. If you can’t handle a simple question about your vote on issues then get out of politics. And yes there are Republican defending this A**hole

  7. SusanneToo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Annnnddd…..commenters on DM are defending his actions, saying the reporter deserved it, how dare the Press question a candidate. Fvck that silly First Amendment.

    • Beth says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Lots of commenters on DM drive me crazy. Almost all of them are still standing up for Trump and any Republican just because of the party. One of the places I’m called a snowflake and libtard. I didn’t realize there were so many dumbass’ on there until the Trump disaster

      • Shark Bait says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:19 am

        The deplorables flock to certain places like moths to a flame. I live in a liberal city, but the local news facebook pages here are chock full of deplorables. Every single post that portrays Trump in a negative light (so basically any story about Trump lol) they are out in full force screaming about fake news and the lying liberal media, the left wants to destroy America, being liberal is a mental disorder, Islam needs to be eradicated etc. And when you look at their profiles, well a lot of them fit the stereotype of Trump supporter. And this is Philly, most of these people are from the surrounding townships.
        I honestly think they spend all day commenting on these stories. So when someone calls you a snowflake, remember that they are probably some creepy middle aged or old man who sits on the computer all day defending Trump.

  8. Louise177 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:40 am

    It says a lot when even Fox News won’t back you up. I don’t know how Gianforte can say he’s the victim when audio and witnesses say the opposite.

    • jwoolman says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:02 am

      Yes, the Fox News people sounded as though they were in shock. Thank goodness they were there. Their testimony is powerful and he can’t claim they are biased against him.

      One problem apparently is that a lot of people have already voted. But maybe independents are especially likely to wait until Election Day. The newspapers all revoked their endorsements of the body slammer. The Democrat running against him looks quite good, so if he wins it will be beneficial because he’ll fight against TrumpDon’tCare. He’s been wise enough to say the incident is a matter for law enforcement to sort out.

    • sunnydaze says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:34 am

      Seriously! I never thought I’d see the day where I breathed a sigh of relief, “thank god fox news was there!”

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      Their eyewitness online statement was powerful but Fox News on TV isn’t touching it this morning and hasn’t featured the lead reporter.

  9. Tate says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Just read that he was charged with assault.

    Reply
      May 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

      Yes misdemeanor assault which basically means a slap on the wrist when all is said and done.

      • jwoolman says:
        May 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

        He could get up to six months in jail. Misdemeanor or felony has to do with the seriousness of the injuries, so he better hope the hospital didn’t find too much damage. Internal bleeding can be serious. Beating up somebody is always a risk.

    • Maria F. says:
      May 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

      after the press made public that the sheriff had donated to his campaign…..

      • jwoolman says:
        May 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

        The sheriff donated $250. That just means he prefers that candidate. Or did. Contributing to a campaign does not automatically mean corruption.

        So far, there’s no evidence that the sheriff is operating any way other than by the book. The judge will be the one to decide what to do with the lad.

      • Erinn says:
        May 25, 2017 at 8:26 am

        It doesn’t automatically mean corruption, no. But I don’t think you could call him unbiased either – regardless of how much or how little he donated. He WANTS that candidate to win (or wanted) and he only got charged once it was public that the sheriff had donated – which doesn’t do a whole lot to instill confidence in his ability to do his job without any personal opinions clouding his judgement.

        Even then, it’s a misdemeanor charge that will almost definitely just go away, or be turned into an anger management class that he can phone in and continue to do what he wants.

      • Kitten says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:38 am

        It also bears repeating that the Sheriff is an elected position as well. Sheriffs do not report to ANYBODY, there is no oversight for a sheriff–they only report to their constituents.

        It’s supposed to be a non-partisan position, but as you can see it rarely is.

  10. grabbyhands says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:45 am

    It is up to Montana voters now-this guy is not going to face any serious consequences (being charged with a misdemeanor assault doesn’t seem real serious) from the police unless the sheriff’s hand is forced, because not only is he a Gianforte supporter, last night he seemed pretty unconcerned about what happened. Gianforte wasn’t arrested, like any one else would have been (well, unless he had been a black or Hispanic man -then he probably would have been shot dead) and the sheriff was all “Well, we’ll talk to him if he chooses to come in”. WTF?

    I don’t know why I’m surprised – this is the inevitable outcome of having the person in the White House making speeches to the nation in which he says that the press is the enemy of the American people. It isn’t a mistake that he made sure to include that Jacobs is a LIBERAL journalist In the world we are living on now, this may not hurt this idiot’s chances of being elected at all.

  11. Jenns says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:59 am

    The sad thing is that I don’t even think this will affect his chances of winning.

    This is the kind of world we live in now.

  12. Beth says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I watched this on cnn last night. The sheriff was talking to Don Lemon saying they were talking to Ben but didn’t know if Greg would be in any trouble. What?! Gianforte is a “nut job.” He couldn’t handle questions from a reporter? No one should vote for a man who violently cracks under pressure

  13. rachel says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Republicans are getting nervous.

  14. Elisa the I. says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Is Fox News covering this? It’s an interesting situation as their journalists are involved…

    Reply
    May 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

    When Hollywood makes a movie about this horror film come to life from Drumpf’s candidacy to impeachment (yeah, I said it), producers will be hard-pressed to find any Repub who’s NOT associated with Russia.

  16. wheneight says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Please note that the question the reporter asked was about the CBO scores of the Republican healthcare bill which just came out showing 20+ million Americans will lose health insurance under this bill. Absolutely disgusting in every way.

  17. jferber says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I too agree that this story will help the guy, maybe even propelling him into national politics as a future presidential candidate. Godd&mnit.

  18. ArchieGoodwin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I like The Guardian. I prefer it to CNN these days. I also like BBC better, for International news.

    They just seem to cut through the bullshit and get to the story, for me anyway.

  19. Patricia says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:40 am

    He will still win the seat, I bet. At this point there’s only one requirement to get repulciban votes: be a republican candidate. That’s it. Doesn’t matter what kind of uneducated, bigoted, aggressive, incompetent scum you are. Just be a republican running for office

  20. Whatever says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:33 am

    If the roles were reversed the reporter would be in jail. This guy needs to be arrested and put into a jail cell. Then invite reporters to interview his “superior” a(& in there.

  21. Svea says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Another republican troglodyte freak.

  22. GD says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:03 am

    He reminds me of that actor from The mentalist, was he CBI chef, I don’t remember exactly

  23. MellyMel says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Do all republicans go on some sort of mandatory retreat to Russia once they’re elected to office or something? It’s like everyday I’m hearing of another republican politician having some sort of “Russian connection”…it’s insane!

  24. Ruyana says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:30 am

    If somebody hasn’t already commented on it. There were FOX reporters there and they confirmed the journalists story. They said Gianforte put both hands on the reporter’s neck and body-slammed him to the ground and started punching him. They said there was NO AGGRESSIVE action from the reporter.

    When Fox disputes Gianforte you know it’s bad.

  25. Tiffany says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Can I just say, the resemblance of this jackass and Amazing Character Actor Micheal Gaston is amazing. Man, if SNL season was not already over, they would have to give him a call.

    (Sidenote: Gaston is not having it and throws down on the GOP with the quickness)

  26. Ankhel says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:39 am

    As a european, i truly don’t understand this. With so much evidence of a very violent, unprovoked attack- why is this guy not in jail, or at least out on bail? And why haven’t the Republicans demanded he step down? This is banana republic stuff!

    • Beth says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:46 am

      As an American, I don’t understand this. Plenty of people saw it happen, and it’s recorded on the phone. He was attacked! This guy should automatically been removed from the election and thrown in jail. Anyone else would’ve had the handcuffs on right away and been arrested

  27. Cynical Ann says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Good thing all the Republicans in Congress starting with Paul Ryan, as well as the President are decrying this. Oh-wait–

  28. spidey says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:04 am

    If this had happened with a UK mp it would bring about an immediate resignation I think, even if forced by the party.

    • third ginger says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:09 pm

      Sadly, we have such hostility toward the press here that many people are actually going to defend this. My guess is Republicans make a general statement [violence is never right, wait until we have the facts, blah, blah, blah] and do nothing much.

  29. third ginger says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Paul Ryan just made a statement that sounded almost exactly like what I predicted above!!! He added that the people of Montana make the decision, not him.

