Melania Trump has been a practicing Catholic this whole time & no one knew

Donald and Melania Trump left Italy yesterday and headed to Belgium. I’m already sorry, Belgium. I know our president/emperor sucks so hard. Please don’t hate America! Most of us know that he sucks too. The photo above is from the Trumps’ visit with King Filip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, at the Royal Palace in Brussels yesterday. I saw video of this and it honestly seemed like Filip and Mathilde were trying not to laugh AT Bigly Boy. That being said, I think the Queen liked Melania. They seemed to get along.

I’m loathe to treat Melania like a style star just because I think it’s a slippery slope that leads to normalizing her baby-fisted tyrant husband. So, I’m not doing any designer IDs for Melania for this trip, but I will say that I’m curious about the giant belts she’s been rocking throughout the whole trip. I feel like there’s a real possibility she could influence the coming seasons and become a genuine trendsetter: giant belts, worn very high, will be in for Fall/Winter ‘17.

Apparently, Melania was dressed so somberly in Rome and Vatican City because she’s secretly been a Catholic this whole time. I don’t think she said the words “I’m Catholic,” but she asked Pope Francis to bless her personal rosary, and now everyone is like “she’s Catholic…?” Her spokesperson confirmed that Melania is a Catholic too.

Melania actually took pains to hold hands – briefly – with her husband yesterday too, when they visited the Sistine Chapel. This is only the second time in one week that she’s actually touched the baby fist in public.

I’m also including some photos of Melania trying to do the “Queen of Hearts” thing in Vatican City yesterday, where she visited Pediatric Hospital Bambin Gesu and looked awkward as hell. I will give her some begrudging credit – she probably just wanted to peel off and go shopping, but she actually spent some time talking to the kids and trying to show some humanity. The kid’s side-eye says it all though. What’s Italian for “This lady is trying to use me as a political prop”?