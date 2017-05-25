Melania Trump has been a practicing Catholic this whole time & no one knew

Donald and Melania Trump left Italy yesterday and headed to Belgium. I’m already sorry, Belgium. I know our president/emperor sucks so hard. Please don’t hate America! Most of us know that he sucks too. The photo above is from the Trumps’ visit with King Filip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, at the Royal Palace in Brussels yesterday. I saw video of this and it honestly seemed like Filip and Mathilde were trying not to laugh AT Bigly Boy. That being said, I think the Queen liked Melania. They seemed to get along.
I’m loathe to treat Melania like a style star just because I think it’s a slippery slope that leads to normalizing her baby-fisted tyrant husband. So, I’m not doing any designer IDs for Melania for this trip, but I will say that I’m curious about the giant belts she’s been rocking throughout the whole trip. I feel like there’s a real possibility she could influence the coming seasons and become a genuine trendsetter: giant belts, worn very high, will be in for Fall/Winter ‘17.
Apparently, Melania was dressed so somberly in Rome and Vatican City because she’s secretly been a Catholic this whole time. I don’t think she said the words “I’m Catholic,” but she asked Pope Francis to bless her personal rosary, and now everyone is like “she’s Catholic…?” Her spokesperson confirmed that Melania is a Catholic too.
Melania actually took pains to hold hands – briefly – with her husband yesterday too, when they visited the Sistine Chapel. This is only the second time in one week that she’s actually touched the baby fist in public.
I’m also including some photos of Melania trying to do the “Queen of Hearts” thing in Vatican City yesterday, where she visited Pediatric Hospital Bambin Gesu and looked awkward as hell. I will give her some begrudging credit – she probably just wanted to peel off and go shopping, but she actually spent some time talking to the kids and trying to show some humanity. The kid’s side-eye says it all though. What’s Italian for “This lady is trying to use me as a political prop”?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty and Pacific Coast News.
With what/how did Trump and his people force Melania to hold his hand
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way they are holding hands is the way I hold my grandchildren’s hand when walking with them or I don’t want them to get away. Also, you can say your Catholic and still not practice your religion. I’m born and raised Catholic but do not practice the religion. PR stunt IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first impression was that she was holding his pinky, not his hand. Anyways, they look ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I screamed when I read,”When…I don’t want them(your grandchildren) to get away.” LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Okay, Melania. Ever heard of Via Condotti? You want to go there? Then you have to behave like a nice little FLOTUS and touch TheOrangeOne’s hand in public and let us take a nice little picture. That easy!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That poor kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
”The kid’s side-eye says it all though. What’s Italian for “This lady is trying to use me as a political prop”?”
So true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s going with her hair here? She looks like she just stepped out of the ’60s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a wig
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think it must be a wig, too… there’s never any defining part to her hair, and it’s like it’s combed forward…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always dislike her hair and think it generally looks bad.
Also, what’s up with the gingham shoes? It’s one thing to wear a gingham print dress, but shoes too? Yuk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I always assumed she was Catholic, so I’m not shocked. Also, I just love all those royals over there in Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, etc. They all seem to get along well with one another and seem like they enjoy one another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may be Catholic, but she sure as heck isn’t Christian. None of these hypocrites are. She can go through the motions, to make herself feel pious, but none of these people are godly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I may get into some trouble here but I wish you’d revise your comment. Catholics whether pious or not or practicing or not are Christians. I know you’re using Christian to imply something else, with regard to embodying Christian values. She is a Catholic and she is a Christian. She may be immoral or unprincipled but that’s different. I know, I know – a bit of a grammar nazi and I am also Catholic. Apologies in advance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s may be Catholic in practice, but not in spirit. How’s that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s right to comment on whether anyone is following their Christianity to not – it’s funny how judgmental we can be towards someone we don’t like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When ‘their’ idea of Christianity doesn’t mesh with Jesus’ idea of Christianity, they’re wrong. Sometimes, it is just that simple, and my suggestion to anyone who thinks it isn’t , is to read the Bible. And you’re right, I’m judging her – I don’t like hypocrites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
T. Fanty, this is going in the direction of religious discussion. frankly, I don’t go around claiming my friends of other faith are wrong by Christ. I kinda think it’s Christ’s call, know what I mean?
“Leave the judgement to me” and all that jazz God said, per Bible?
signed, a Catholic who’s rolling her eyes so hard right now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Catholic, Born and raised and educated in Catholic schools, many of us use the being Catholic when suit us. T.Fanty is not Melania’s friend. She is stating her opinion.
Religious or not, this family is full of hypocrites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slovenians are not overwhelmingly religious and they have a large percentage of protestants (they are a kind of exception on both accounts when considering their neighbours coughItalianscoughcroatianscough, at least on the paper), but majority are catholic, at least on paper. I’m not surprised. it’s similar to being surprised that some Italian celebrity is catholic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, you could have guessed she’s at least culturally Catholic, being from Slovenia and all? I thought this was just assumed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s basically why I always assumed she was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that I know this but yes she is Catholic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So is he… 😔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s Presbyterian. And I’m sure I read that prior to their marriage, she had converted. Neither Melania, nor her siblings were baptized or received Holy Communion as children. I’m hunting down the cite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Punkymomma: interesting, thank you. I wonder why he disnt deny when Hillary said he was catholic in that fundraising.
I do know he went to jesuit school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the cite from HuffPo regarding Cheeto:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/david-stebenne/donald-trumps-religious-b_b_11072346.html
I’m pretty sure I read about Melania in the Vanity Fair story covering their wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Miss M, many parents who are not Catholic send their children to Catholic schools. Jesuits are known for their ability to provide a good education.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slovenia doesn’t have catholic schools. Actually, any kind of religious schools (primarily jesuit) were banned during the 18th century in all of Hapsburg Monarchy (Thank You, Maria Theresia!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@punkymomma: thank you!
@twak: I know. I went to catholic school for 12 years and I do have friends who are not… But he could have clarified that on that occasion and he didn’t…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Trump know she’s Catholic? Lol.
He may have managed to get through this visit semi-respectably but nothing, NOTHING can make up for that pathetic, ignorant note he left at the Holocaust memorial in Israel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%
All this trip highlights to me, is that he knows how to behave properly. He can do it, just in the US he chooses not to. That makes him beyond any asshole I can even find words for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? For me the opposite: this trip makes it clear just how deeply he struggles with basic social protocol and minimum decency.
He’s someone who’s always gotten away with behaving like a barbaric, uncouth bastard under the guise of being a “bombastic millionaire businessman” who “tells it like it is!”.
Bullshit.
He’s just a classless, spoiled ahole who’s never been taught to behave because his privileged life has never required that of him.
He’s trash, plain and simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, I agree. When I said “this visit” I meant the Italy portion. I would hardly say he’s gotten through the rest of his trip semi-respectably. He’s an utter embarrassment, at home and abroad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For those who missed the note, here it is. Also, a But, Obama….
http://twitter.com/brianklaas/status/867001555735769088
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the link. I’m surprised they didn’t write an appropriate note for him to leave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
swak, I thought the same thing at first…and then I realized his staff probably tried but he likely brushed them off saying he didn’t need their input because he knows everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This made me tear up. I miss him so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly – if she wants to spend less time with Trump, involving herself in more kid oriented charities would be a good escape plan that would make her look good all while avoiding him. Every once in a while she looks happy – and she looks a hell of a lot prettier when she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks really happy in that picture with the Belgium royals. That’s the first genuine smile I saw out of her.
The somber frown standing next to Orangino is probably is perma face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to disagree with you Kaiser on this one. And I’m always in agreement with you
From other pictures I saw, She looked genuinely engaged with the children. Her smile was from ear to ear and looked HAPPY. I think she connects with them. I have read she is totally devoted to her son and after seeing the pics of her and the kids on her trip, I think she has a genuine love of kids. No playing queen of hearts.
And if that is an act she needs to give lessons to Kate Cambridge. Sorry I could not resist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. I mean you can say whatever about Melania – but let’s be fair – she always looks so happy and radiant around children. I think she actually enjoys those times more than any others.
Although I think she also loves to dress up, and I think she does an amazing job. The clothes always look fitted and are always elegant & feminine and mostly age appropriate. This may seem like an easy job….but then again look at Waity…she barely ever manages. Melania and her style reminds me of Letizia actually – she also always looks so put together and appropriate. I think they are both just look so classy. Plus let’s mention Melania’s D&G dresses and accessories in Italy – they looked amazing on her and she wore an Italian brand. I think she did good. I guess the hair style tried to resemble Sophia Loren’s hairstyle from back in the days? I remember seeing a picture of her with this hairstyle….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree @serephina. I think Melania genuinely loves children and was moved by her visit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You were moved by her visit? Were you moved by her sucking up tens of millions of tax dollars so she can liver in her literal gold tower that could instead go to giving children healthcare?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sunya, I believe DLO meant Melania was moved by her visit. Meaning that it was a visit that emotionally touched her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well the sentence started with “I” so that’s the only thing to take away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sunya,
The sentence states:
I think Melania genuinely loves children and was moved by her visit. The subject of the sentence is Melania, she (Melania) loves children and (She/Melania) was moved by her visit. It is understood the writer is still speaking about Melania because the sentence connector (and) connects two thoughts by the same person. Otherwise the writer would differentiate or start a new sentence to identify their belief introduce a new person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what melania and Francis really talked about.
http://twitter.com/redpeter99/status/867321638785884161
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heehee, love it!
Love also the genuine warmth in that pic between the pope and Obama. Compare and contrast with his ‘something inside me has died’ expression yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too bad she’s not public about the kids that are forgotten..in cuts to care, research, help to their families..in her vile husband’s budget.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not here to defend her, but what can she do about that, realistically speaking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure Eleanor, Roslyn, Nancy, and Hillary among others whispered in their husbands’ ears to some effect. She could try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Susanne – that’s why I put “realistically speaking” in the comment. As if he cares about Melania’s opinion. To him, only Nagini’s The Corrupt opinions matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should try. Of course, he won’t listen, but if it “slipped” out that she was concerned it would certainly improve her standing. She obviously loathes him so might as well go for the caring melania/callous donald narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am all for her improving her standing when it comes to caring melania/callous drumpf. But in a safe way. Who knows what abuse she went/goes through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have assumed orthodox catholic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually feel bad for European royalty. They are all going to have to host these baffoons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That contouring tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a photo of that handholding. She looked medicated, he looked like he’d just realized he stepped in dogsh1t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe when she gets back she can spend some time visiting with the 23 million people her husband’s kicking off health insurance. Or bake a cake for the quarter of recipients to be denied food stamps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww she looks so happy in the last photo ;D
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Handbag in left hand. Don’t even try, donald.😅😅😅😅😅
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that immediately too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hah, that´s what I thought, as well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that the big belts will be a thing next season – but not because of Melania. I think, in fact, that she is wearing outfits from designers upcoming collections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Catholic woman married to a satanic asswipe? What a great couple. Barf!
Those ginormous belts are awful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PLEASE. The only thing these people worship is the almighty dollar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
I’m not cutting this woman any slack, whatsoever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was baptised in the Catholic church? Big deal. How you live your life is what matters. She doesn’t exemplify any of the the tenets of Catholicism. She’s a snake like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been enjoying her fashion as well. I like the white skirt suit she wore a few days ago. The coat in the first pic is giving me Middleton vibes but Melania is much more stylish in it. She looks genuinely happy in the photo with the royals. Her face is a tad stiff but she seems to be enjoying the children as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please can we cancel her already. #NeverMelania
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania fails to exude warmth. The picture of her and the child seems so empty of emotion … except from the boy who appears to be thinking, get me out of here. And why is the mask not covering his nose as it should be if there is some kind of medical problem?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a Trump fan in the least. Melania speaking Italian to the children however is cool. I think she’s the only First Lady who is fluent in several languages. Jacqueline Kennedy spoke French but not sure of any others. Trumps an asshole and maybe she is too, but I think she looks genuine in the photos and it’s great she could connect with the kids in their language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder if she speaks Italian better than she speaks English.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t fall for the propaganda lie about Melanoma’s “fluency” in seven languages, a lie that was exposed during the campaign already, along with her other b.s. about holding a university degree (which she does not, but claimed on her website that she did, until forced to remove it after reporters discovered the truth). She is fluent in her own language (although no doubt not the most eloquent), speaks English passably, and probably picked up a smattering of Italian (“dove vai? come stai? va bene cosi?” etc. etc.) during her time “modelling” in Milan (and also being a native of a country that borders on Italy). Fluent she is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can barely speak English. I doubt her Italian is any better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle Obama speaks at least French, I don’t know about other languages, but I really can’t imagine there would have been so few first ladies who spoke a second language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am starting to love Vincente Fox. Please note his glorious shade that starts at :58.
http://twitter.com/superdeluxe/status/867387211200684038
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sue looks miserable in some of the pics. I don’t think she wanted to be on the 9 day trip
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They did wait until almost the last minute to announce she was going on the trip. They announced Jared and Ivanka were going before they announced she was. So, yeah, don’t think she wanted to go either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny how all these positive stories about Melania( supportive wife, photo ops with children, etc) seem to be increasing as her date to move to Washington approaches. With the exception of the ” slapping away Donald’s hand” photos. Someone is really trying hard to make her into the perfect First Lady. Nice distraction from the dumpster fire that her husband is creating with his administration. Well played
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice to see some of you falling for the propaganda. Awww; she loves children, doesn’t she look so nice? All the whole forgetting she takes millions of our tax dollars so she can shack up in trump tower, actively pushed conspiracies about president Obama being some shady foreigner, and idly stands by as her husband sexually assaults woman after woman. She is trash, and so are the people who try to excuse her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t agree more.
To see her being praised for her ‘style’ and a handful of PR pics designed entirely to show her in a ‘caring’ light is more than a bit sickening.
She’s as rotten to the core as he is,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Normally I’d be the first to point out that people can think she sucks, but also acknowledge that she does seem to like children…..
…however, I’m not that big of a person anymore.
Melania is toxic like everybody else that enables 45. They’re all repulsive, including his wife, and surrounding herself with cute children will not change the fact that she is a f*cking grade A grifter like the rest of this vomitous, vile family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect, @Kitten! The real question we should be asking is, what has she _actually_ done as FLOTUS to ease the suffering of others, draw attention to social (or other) issues, improve the lot of others, for eff’s sake, *anything* that could be remotely described as acting as a role model? Using a photo op to grab an ill child is manipulative and I’m not buying it for a nano-second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember she went to a childrens hospital and read a Dr . Seuss book to some kids. Wow! Trumpsters were going on and on about how wonderful it was of her. The kids probably couldn’t understand what the heck she was saying with that accent, and it’s not like regular, not rich, and people who aren’t FLOTUS haven’t done that. Big deal Melania and Trumpsters
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mafiosi love kids as well. So? She’s far worse. She has aligned herself with someone who incites violence, and is happy to have thousands of children suffer and die from pre-existing conditions. This is one cynical photo op because Drumpf is getting desperate. Trash, indeed. As long as she gets hers she’s happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. One of my dear friends, who is Catholic and to the right, loves that Melania is a Catholic in the WH. I’m Jewish and I could give a flying f that the Kushners are there. None of them uphold the values of their faiths. Barf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For people who call themselves Christians, they sure have some bizarre ideas about what being a Christian actually entails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best thing to come out of the Vatican trip: the internet meme showing a pic of Melanoma in her black dress and veil, with the superimposed words: “Dress for the job you want: #widow”.
Baddda bing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her love and concern for children is sincere. I strongly dislike Donald but I really do like Melania. I think she gets way to much shade just for being his wife. I hope she continues doing her charity work. She is at least trying to make the best out of this awful situation. As far as the picture of the child giving side-eye, no one can ever predict what faces a child will make or how they will act in any situation. I’m sure there all plenty of photos of happy children with her. This is just a bad one that was chosen to make her look bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What charity work has she done so far while being FLOTUS? She has been in her NY apt doing nothing except the occasional trip to Mar-A-Lago or DC. I hope she does do more, but not counting on it considering what she had done so far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her only type of “charity” she does is being Donalds watchdog by keeping cable news on all day to warn him about the fake, bad news that will upset him. FLOTUS should be doing more than vacationing and watching TV!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s never done any charity. Showing up at a hospital twice does not make her a charity patron. After the birther crap I have zero regard or respect for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” I really do like Melania”
You like that she peddled the conspiracy about Obama being from Kenya? You like that she stands by as her husband assaults people? You like that she lives in New York City and costs the tax payers hundreds of thousands of dollars a DAY so she doesn’t have to be near Donald?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I love all of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, lafawnda you made me giggle.
Ppppst I like her, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quibble, but I highly doubt Melania is a “practicing” Catholic. By definition that would mean she attends Mass weekly and on Holy Days, sacrifices and fasts during Lent, and receives the Sacraments when appropriate. It usually implies personal involvement within the church/diocese as well. You can call yourself Catholic without doing those things, but not “practicing.”
We don’t know everything about her, of course, but at the least we’d know if she attended Mass weekly. She doesn’t, unless she sneaks a priest into Trump Tower. So I would revise the headline and omit the word “practicing.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He, #45 was just at NATO talking crap that the other world leaders should pay up because they owe us money. He was begging as if we were broke and he was doing a shakedown, lol. The other leaders were looking at him like ye was crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just posted a link on the sessions thread. trump is a pathetic Embarrassment-in-Chief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Susanne too: did you see that photo op today with the world leaders?. #45 was seen pushing, the prime mister of Montenegro, with his hand and body, out of the way in order for him #45 to get to the front line. I know you maybe able to get the link. I saw this on the Andrea Mitchell show on MSNBC. Something is wrong with this man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m watching that too. Everything he is s saying makes me want to throw rotten eggs at him. Who the hell lets him say this sh*t?
Getting worse everyday
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet, he refused to pay his fair share, taxes, because that makes him “smart”, so say #45. Imagine him lecturing anyone about paying up. He stole from Student at Trump university hundreds of million of dollars and only payed back $25m. He had workers working on his buildings, under contract, and ended up paying pennies on the $s he owed them, he filed for bankruptcies five times, hundreds of $m that’s free money in his pocket, almost a $1b write off for him. the man is a disgrace without conscience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now Paul Ryan is on TV bitching about how awful and what a ripoff Obamacare is.
I need some more rotten eggs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the belts, this was a trend at Chanel’s AW2017 show earlier this year, and I’m guessing that both of these belted outfits are Chanel (belt shape is the same, and the same as those in the runway show). So she’s not a fashion leader, but a follower.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Duchess Waity is poring over these pics….gingham dress, matching shoes, moppy hair, wide belt worn high, lotsa buttons, patch pockets…and whispering “yes..she gets me.” I almost want them to meet one day (should be sooner rather than later) just for the “fashion” they would both bring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t count on sooner, not after the leaks of the Manchester bombing and the dressing down we got for it. I’d be surprised if they go to England this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania is an evil woman! She looks like Lucifer’s handmaiden! Catholic, pahh! She’s using her religious persuasion to get public sympathy! Low life scum like her would sell their children at the first opportunity to save their sorry leathery hides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the wide belts were to give her some shape. She seems to be thickening in the middle and become more square shape. The belts make it look as if she has hips.
I do like that checkered dress with the matching shoes. I’m not usually a matching shoes type person but it works with this outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not being allowed to post it, but check #NATO on twitter. There’s video of trump shoving another leader aside to get to front and center of the group. We need an updated edition of The Ugly American.
Report this comment as spam or abuse