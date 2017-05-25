Melania Trump has been a practicing Catholic this whole time & no one knew

King Filip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium received at the Royal Palace in Brussels, on May 24, 2017, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Audience

Donald and Melania Trump left Italy yesterday and headed to Belgium. I’m already sorry, Belgium. I know our president/emperor sucks so hard. Please don’t hate America! Most of us know that he sucks too. The photo above is from the Trumps’ visit with King Filip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, at the Royal Palace in Brussels yesterday. I saw video of this and it honestly seemed like Filip and Mathilde were trying not to laugh AT Bigly Boy. That being said, I think the Queen liked Melania. They seemed to get along.

I’m loathe to treat Melania like a style star just because I think it’s a slippery slope that leads to normalizing her baby-fisted tyrant husband. So, I’m not doing any designer IDs for Melania for this trip, but I will say that I’m curious about the giant belts she’s been rocking throughout the whole trip. I feel like there’s a real possibility she could influence the coming seasons and become a genuine trendsetter: giant belts, worn very high, will be in for Fall/Winter ‘17.

Apparently, Melania was dressed so somberly in Rome and Vatican City because she’s secretly been a Catholic this whole time. I don’t think she said the words “I’m Catholic,” but she asked Pope Francis to bless her personal rosary, and now everyone is like “she’s Catholic…?” Her spokesperson confirmed that Melania is a Catholic too.

Melania actually took pains to hold hands – briefly – with her husband yesterday too, when they visited the Sistine Chapel. This is only the second time in one week that she’s actually touched the baby fist in public.

I’m also including some photos of Melania trying to do the “Queen of Hearts” thing in Vatican City yesterday, where she visited Pediatric Hospital Bambin Gesu and looked awkward as hell. I will give her some begrudging credit – she probably just wanted to peel off and go shopping, but she actually spent some time talking to the kids and trying to show some humanity. The kid’s side-eye says it all though. What’s Italian for “This lady is trying to use me as a political prop”?

Melania Trump visits the Pediatric Hospital Bambin Gesu

Melania Trump visits the Pediatric Hospital Bambin Gesu

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump leave Italy

114 Responses to “Melania Trump has been a practicing Catholic this whole time & no one knew”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:21 am

    With what/how did Trump and his people force Melania to hold his hand ;)

    Reply
  2. SolitaryAngel says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:23 am

    That poor kid. :(

    Reply
  3. tanesha86 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:25 am

    What’s going​ with her hair here? She looks like she just stepped out of the ’60s

    Reply
  4. L84Tea says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Honestly, I always assumed she was Catholic, so I’m not shocked. Also, I just love all those royals over there in Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, etc. They all seem to get along well with one another and seem like they enjoy one another.

    Reply
  5. manamoo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I hate that I know this but yes she is Catholic.

    Reply
  6. Esmom says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Did Trump know she’s Catholic? Lol.

    He may have managed to get through this visit semi-respectably but nothing, NOTHING can make up for that pathetic, ignorant note he left at the Holocaust memorial in Israel.

    Reply
  7. Erinn says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Honestly – if she wants to spend less time with Trump, involving herself in more kid oriented charities would be a good escape plan that would make her look good all while avoiding him. Every once in a while she looks happy – and she looks a hell of a lot prettier when she does.

    Reply
  8. Seraphina says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I have to disagree with you Kaiser on this one. And I’m always in agreement with you :)

    From other pictures I saw, She looked genuinely engaged with the children. Her smile was from ear to ear and looked HAPPY. I think she connects with them. I have read she is totally devoted to her son and after seeing the pics of her and the kids on her trip, I think she has a genuine love of kids. No playing queen of hearts.

    And if that is an act she needs to give lessons to Kate Cambridge. Sorry I could not resist ;)

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:44 am

      I totally agree. I mean you can say whatever about Melania – but let’s be fair – she always looks so happy and radiant around children. I think she actually enjoys those times more than any others.
      Although I think she also loves to dress up, and I think she does an amazing job. The clothes always look fitted and are always elegant & feminine and mostly age appropriate. This may seem like an easy job….but then again look at Waity…she barely ever manages. Melania and her style reminds me of Letizia actually – she also always looks so put together and appropriate. I think they are both just look so classy. Plus let’s mention Melania’s D&G dresses and accessories in Italy – they looked amazing on her and she wore an Italian brand. I think she did good. I guess the hair style tried to resemble Sophia Loren’s hairstyle from back in the days? I remember seeing a picture of her with this hairstyle….

      Reply
    • Dlo says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:05 am

      I agree @serephina. I think Melania genuinely loves children and was moved by her visit.

      Reply
  9. SusanneToo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:32 am

    This is what melania and Francis really talked about.
    http://twitter.com/redpeter99/status/867321638785884161

    Reply
  10. boredblond says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Too bad she’s not public about the kids that are forgotten..in cuts to care, research, help to their families..in her vile husband’s budget.

    Reply
  11. Relli80 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I would have assumed orthodox catholic.

    Reply
  12. Megan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I actually feel bad for European royalty. They are all going to have to host these baffoons.

    Reply
  13. Mrs. Welin-Melon says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:34 am

    That contouring tho.

    Reply
  14. SusanneToo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I saw a photo of that handholding. She looked medicated, he looked like he’d just realized he stepped in dogsh1t.

    Reply
  15. Kyra says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Maybe when she gets back she can spend some time visiting with the 23 million people her husband’s kicking off health insurance. Or bake a cake for the quarter of recipients to be denied food stamps.

    Reply
  16. eXo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Aww she looks so happy in the last photo ;D

    Reply
  17. Clare says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I agree that the big belts will be a thing next season – but not because of Melania. I think, in fact, that she is wearing outfits from designers upcoming collections.

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:40 am

    A Catholic woman married to a satanic asswipe? What a great couple. Barf!
    Those ginormous belts are awful

    Reply
  19. Kitten says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:43 am

    PLEASE. The only thing these people worship is the almighty dollar.

    Reply
  20. ElleBee says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I’ve been enjoying her fashion as well. I like the white skirt suit she wore a few days ago. The coat in the first pic is giving me Middleton vibes but Melania is much more stylish in it. She looks genuinely happy in the photo with the royals. Her face is a tad stiff but she seems to be enjoying the children as well.

    Reply
  21. D says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Please can we cancel her already. #NeverMelania

    Reply
  22. robyn says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Melania fails to exude warmth. The picture of her and the child seems so empty of emotion … except from the boy who appears to be thinking, get me out of here. And why is the mask not covering his nose as it should be if there is some kind of medical problem?

    Reply
  23. suzyshine says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Not a Trump fan in the least. Melania speaking Italian to the children however is cool. I think she’s the only First Lady who is fluent in several languages. Jacqueline Kennedy spoke French but not sure of any others. Trumps an asshole and maybe she is too, but I think she looks genuine in the photos and it’s great she could connect with the kids in their language.

    Reply
  24. SusanneToo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I am starting to love Vincente Fox. Please note his glorious shade that starts at :58.
    http://twitter.com/superdeluxe/status/867387211200684038

    Reply
  25. Guest says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Sue looks miserable in some of the pics. I don’t think she wanted to be on the 9 day trip

    Reply
  26. RBC says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Funny how all these positive stories about Melania( supportive wife, photo ops with children, etc) seem to be increasing as her date to move to Washington approaches. With the exception of the ” slapping away Donald’s hand” photos. Someone is really trying hard to make her into the perfect First Lady. Nice distraction from the dumpster fire that her husband is creating with his administration. Well played

    Reply
  27. Sansa says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Nice to see some of you falling for the propaganda. Awww; she loves children, doesn’t she look so nice? All the whole forgetting she takes millions of our tax dollars so she can shack up in trump tower, actively pushed conspiracies about president Obama being some shady foreigner, and idly stands by as her husband sexually assaults woman after woman. She is trash, and so are the people who try to excuse her.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Couldn’t agree more.

      To see her being praised for her ‘style’ and a handful of PR pics designed entirely to show her in a ‘caring’ light is more than a bit sickening.

      She’s as rotten to the core as he is,

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:29 am

      Normally I’d be the first to point out that people can think she sucks, but also acknowledge that she does seem to like children…..

      …however, I’m not that big of a person anymore.

      Melania is toxic like everybody else that enables 45. They’re all repulsive, including his wife, and surrounding herself with cute children will not change the fact that she is a f*cking grade A grifter like the rest of this vomitous, vile family.

      Reply
      • MacScore says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:20 am

        Perfect, @Kitten! The real question we should be asking is, what has she _actually_ done as FLOTUS to ease the suffering of others, draw attention to social (or other) issues, improve the lot of others, for eff’s sake, *anything* that could be remotely described as acting as a role model? Using a photo op to grab an ill child is manipulative and I’m not buying it for a nano-second.

      • Beth says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:23 am

        I remember she went to a childrens hospital and read a Dr . Seuss book to some kids. Wow! Trumpsters were going on and on about how wonderful it was of her. The kids probably couldn’t understand what the heck she was saying with that accent, and it’s not like regular, not rich, and people who aren’t FLOTUS haven’t done that. Big deal Melania and Trumpsters

      • hmmm says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        Mafiosi love kids as well. So? She’s far worse. She has aligned herself with someone who incites violence, and is happy to have thousands of children suffer and die from pre-existing conditions. This is one cynical photo op because Drumpf is getting desperate. Trash, indeed. As long as she gets hers she’s happy.

    • Cynical Ann says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Agreed. One of my dear friends, who is Catholic and to the right, loves that Melania is a Catholic in the WH. I’m Jewish and I could give a flying f that the Kushners are there. None of them uphold the values of their faiths. Barf.

      Reply
  28. BearcatLawyer says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:06 am

    For people who call themselves Christians, they sure have some bizarre ideas about what being a Christian actually entails.

    Reply
  29. MacScore says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Best thing to come out of the Vatican trip: the internet meme showing a pic of Melanoma in her black dress and veil, with the superimposed words: “Dress for the job you want: #widow”.
    Baddda bing!

    Reply
  30. Lafawnda says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I think her love and concern for children is sincere. I strongly dislike Donald but I really do like Melania. I think she gets way to much shade just for being his wife. I hope she continues doing her charity work. She is at least trying to make the best out of this awful situation. As far as the picture of the child giving side-eye, no one can ever predict what faces a child will make or how they will act in any situation. I’m sure there all plenty of photos of happy children with her. This is just a bad one that was chosen to make her look bad.

    Reply
  31. Catherinethegoodenough says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Quibble, but I highly doubt Melania is a “practicing” Catholic. By definition that would mean she attends Mass weekly and on Holy Days, sacrifices and fasts during Lent, and receives the Sacraments when appropriate. It usually implies personal involvement within the church/diocese as well. You can call yourself Catholic without doing those things, but not “practicing.”

    We don’t know everything about her, of course, but at the least we’d know if she attended Mass weekly. She doesn’t, unless she sneaks a priest into Trump Tower. So I would revise the headline and omit the word “practicing.”

    Reply
  32. B n A fn says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:57 am

    He, #45 was just at NATO talking crap that the other world leaders should pay up because they owe us money. He was begging as if we were broke and he was doing a shakedown, lol. The other leaders were looking at him like ye was crazy.

    Reply
  33. Horsforth says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:22 am

    On the belts, this was a trend at Chanel’s AW2017 show earlier this year, and I’m guessing that both of these belted outfits are Chanel (belt shape is the same, and the same as those in the runway show). So she’s not a fashion leader, but a follower.

    Reply
  34. Tough Cookie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:49 am

    I feel like Duchess Waity is poring over these pics….gingham dress, matching shoes, moppy hair, wide belt worn high, lotsa buttons, patch pockets…and whispering “yes..she gets me.” I almost want them to meet one day (should be sooner rather than later) just for the “fashion” they would both bring.

    Reply
  35. Disco Dancer says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Melania is an evil woman! She looks like Lucifer’s handmaiden! Catholic, pahh! She’s using her religious persuasion to get public sympathy! Low life scum like her would sell their children at the first opportunity to save their sorry leathery hides.

    Reply
  36. KiddVicious says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I thought the wide belts were to give her some shape. She seems to be thickening in the middle and become more square shape. The belts make it look as if she has hips.

    I do like that checkered dress with the matching shoes. I’m not usually a matching shoes type person but it works with this outfit.

    Reply
  37. SusanneToo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I’m not being allowed to post it, but check #NATO on twitter. There’s video of trump shoving another leader aside to get to front and center of the group. We need an updated edition of The Ugly American.

    Reply

