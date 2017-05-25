Queen Elizabeth to Manchester victims: Ariana Grande is ‘a very good singer’

This story honestly made me tear up. I make jokes about how Queen Elizabeth is at the point where she doesn’t GAF about much of anything besides corgis and horses, but this just shows the opposite is true: the Queen cares. A LOT. And she’s good at caring. The Queen made a surprise visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital today to visit some of the little girls who were injured in the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena. These are the children who were the targets of the suicide bomber: little girls who just wanted to see Ariana Grande perform. They’re little Ariana fans. And it’s heartbreaking. So what did the Queen do? She asked them about Ariana Grande, music, and whether they liked concerts.
Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to a children’s hospital that is treating many of the young victims of the horrific tragedy that followed the Ariana Grande concert on Monday, telling one patient that the suicide bombing was “dreadful” and “very wicked.” The monarch arrived at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, shortly after Britain had fallen silent for a minute in tribute to the dead and injured as well as their families and loved ones.
Queen Elizabeth told 14-year-old Evie Mills, who received the concert tickets a birthday present, and her parents, “It’s dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing,” The Telegraph reports.
The Queen reassured them that “everyone is united” following the attack. She then told the teen that she thought Ariana Grande was a “very good singer,” adding: “She sounds very, very good.”
The Queen also met with Millie Robson, 15, who wore an Ariana Grande T-shirt as her surprise guest asked if she enjoyed the concert prior to the attack. The teen then shared that she had won VIP passes and met the pop star backstage. The royal visitor wished Millie a quick recovery.
“It’s not something you expect at all,” the Queen told Mille’s father, who was waiting at the exit of the arena when the bomb exploded. Emily Murrell, 12, missed the Queen’s visit due to a surgery. Her mother Ruth, who was also recovering in the hospital after being hit with shrapnel when the bomb went off, said her daughter would be disappointed. Queen Elizabeth also met 12-year-old Amy Barlow and her mother, Kathy.
In a brief tour, the Queen met doctors, nurses and others who have helped save lives in the days since Monday’s attack. The Queen also met the head of the National Health Service trust and the chief nurse and the chief executive.
“The awful thing was that everyone was so young. The age of them,” she told one member of the staff. The hospital is one of the most important in the U.K. and treats 200,000 people a year.
This really shows the Queen’s compassion and heart. I love that she was telling those little girls that she thinks Ariana Grande is a good singer too. That’s the way to get on their level and talk to them about something they enjoy. Beyond that, it’s smart politically – the royal family has always been used as symbols of unity and national strength. It would have been great to see some of the younger royals at the hospital too, but I think the Queen probably wanted to do this on her own.
Can anyone imagine Cheeto Mussolini doing this? Anyone?
TQ is simply marvelous.
I mean, if I was in a hospital bed and Cheeto showed up (which would be very strange considering I’m Canadian) I can’t imagine being thrilled AT ALL. It’d be so incredibly awkward, I’m sure – him attempting anything similar to bedside manner.
The Queen on the other hand – reminds me of my gram a bit, and would be very welcome. TQ IS marvelous. She’s a badass old gal, and I get such a kick out of her.
If I were in a hospital bed and that tiny fisted tyrant showed up, I’d hit the morphine pump and pray it was a trauma induced nightmare.
aang – LOL
I would accuse him of harassment and hold the hospital responsible as well.
(They can’t bring visitors in without consent, do they?)
I agree. I think this was a very emotionally intelligent thing for her to do; it also struck me as coming from her heart. I suspect that Her Maj was honestly shocked by the reaction of the British people after Diana died, when she was seen to be not doing enough, not responding, perhaps even not caring. I am sure she _did_ care. Her recent action perhaps shows how much she learned from that. Bless her!
Makes us even. I was honestly shocked at her reaction, or lack of, to Diana’s death. It took a week, and the local papers to call the Royal family out before they did or said anything. Remember the headline, WHERE IS THE HEART IN THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR?
He’d probably hand out “MAGA Trump 2028!” hats, urge them to vote for him in the next five elections and leave. Then he’d tell the press it was amazing.
Seriously, I was tearing up too. What a lovely, compassionate thing to do. My hat is off to Her Majesty (though my hat is nowhere near as fab as her orange one, heh.)
Good on Her Maj. The healing power of a Queen. Lovely story side to an horrific event.
The Queen shows how it is done.
+1
This made me cry. Everything about this attack makes me want to cry.
Me too, on both counts.
yep.
Her children (except Anne, she works a lot) and grandchilren could learn a lot from her work ethic.
I was thinking the same thing: neither of the three dared to go to see the children at the hospital…
Anne has nothing on Charles when it comes to work ethic. They do roughly the same number of engagements per year, then she goes home. Charles does Duchy, Prince’s Trust, Dumfries House, and manages the private royal properties on top of that.
Aw, bless her heart. I should be this spry and active when I’m her age.
Agreed! : ) I hope I am the same at 91!
No kidding!! She went to a couple of horse farms to decompress afterwards. Nothing like some horses or foals to lift the spirits.
She is an inspiration. God save the Queen.
She is pure class and has a very good heart. I love her outfit! I love the bright, cheery colors she wore for this visit. The woman is 91 years old. Her work ethic is beyond impressive.
I was watching her visit on telly in between doing (trying to do) some very important stuff(:-))
She was amazing in the way she reached out to the girls and their parents, not to mention the hospital staff – from surgeons to orderlies.
I also liked her questions to the teenagers ‘ Did you enjoy the concert?’.
This made the girls giggle and (I imagine) made them feel more at ease.
Wow. This is wonderful
Charles/Camilla and William/Kate don’t have the same warmth as HM.
Actually I think Camilla does have this warmth and way with people too.
She’s a treasure. I love that she wore such a bright, happy outfit too.
It’s a lovely thing for QE to do, and besides that I love her blue/orange outfit. She looks so cute in that combo!
Queen Elizabeth was the age of these girls during the Blitz.
I always think of that too. She is tough.
I went to countless concerts in my life and I can’t help but think this could’ve been me. It’s unimaginable the fear and anger that these girls and parents feel . I look at this visit like a grandmother checking in on her grandchildren . The attack was gut wrenching and you can’t undue or understand something so horrific , but if you can give some comfort you should and that’s what the Queen did.
That was very kind of her and it broke my heart to see it.
BTW Did anyone else see that one Trump supporter on Twitter call Ariana Grande a spoiled and entitled brat because she didn’t visit the victims at the hospital? Apparently Ariana, a victim herself, acted entitled when she went back home to Florida instead of visiting the victims in the hospital and because she didn’t denounce the attack. People on Twitter let her have it….but she persisted like the evil monster she is.
Unfortunately, many people on the Internet wrote that Ariana should have visited the victims and even donate some of the money from the Manchester concert. Not just Trump supporters.
She’s just a kid herself, FFS.
Ariana reached out to all the victims’ families and will pay for the funeral expenses. I’m not sure what more people want from her. It wasn’t her fault that this happened. People are ridiculous.
Let her be. Shock, guilt, on top of the need to make decisions. She is likely to respond but not instantly. Above all, it’s not her fault and it wasn’t about her.
Let’s be honest: The attack was somewhat about her, at least per ISIS. More accurately, her sexed-up image, which essentially amounts to (soft) kiddie porn. I don’t blame Ariana Grande for adopting this image. She is so young, she thinks it’s ‘normal’ and ‘fine’, she was pushed and molded into exposing and kittenizing herself by money-hungry managers, etc. But just as Britney Spears was used years ago, when the full-on pornographication of our culture was only beginning, so is Ariana Grande today. Meanwhile, the real world remains as sexist and repressed as ever. Have you seen the horrible, coarse, explicit comments guys make on AG videos about her various body parts and what they’d like to do to them? What she is selling is not just “cute” pop…it is also, inarguably, the objectification of young women/girls, and sex with all the love, shyness and sacredness removed. Yes, “freedom of speech, freedom of expression” is important, but to what end? Is a girl free when she is treated like meat? We need to look at this without a fake feminist lens. Our culture is unwell, kiddie porn is a symptom, and I’m just sick inside about this attack. My heart goes out to all the victims and their families. Including little Ariana Grande herself.
Love QE she’s so sweet. Nice of her to get on their level and no spout endless platitudes. Good indicator of how she is as a person
I teared up, too. It’s not hard these days.
Got that one right.
The parents of several of the child victims were also injured and the hospital, which is usually children only, treated those parents itself and kept child and parent together in adjacent beds/same rooms. That made me tear up this morning!
According to Auntie Beeb, ER also made sure to meet hospital porters, administrators and cleaners to thank them. Not just the medical staff. You have to hand it to her. She knows how to do visits like this.
And, as I speak, the Orange One is using his commiseration speech at the NATO meeting to complain that some countries aren’t contributing enough military spend and moaning about the cost of the HQ. SIGH.
@Sixer, I really love HM at moments like this. She doesn’t put a foot wrong. And I have to say that Charles and Camilla can do it too. It doesn’t bear thinking about what W&K would do in this situation.
I am still reeling from this morning’s Daily Mail disclosure of little Saffie’s last words (which they subsequently deleted). It’s rare that my twitter feed (I follow DM reporter, not the DM itself) makes me burst into tears. Dacre is utter, utter scum.
I also do the DM Reporter thing. I will not give that evil entity clicks. It’s no surprise we have the least trusted press of all European countries, is it?
If the BRF is good for anything, it is good for being a unifying and apolitical force at times such as this. Which, as you say, is really the significant thing about the uselessness of W&K.
Exactly. Do you remember Thatchcards, where people would indicate they didn’t want to be visited by Mrs T in hospital? Very few people would say that about HM, even republicans.
OMG! YES!
Even I wouldn’t say it and I’m as republican as they come.
How about a “Murder on the Orient Express” situation in which all the European dignitaries conspire to deal with him.
Honest to goodness, that speech was embarrassing even by his standards. He even told off NATO for its immigration position. NATO is a military alliance. It doesn’t HAVE an immigration position! Presumably, he meant the EU and not NATO. And the EU has freedom of movement between member nations but no single immigration policy for other nations. Immigration policy is a domestic matter for individual EU countries.
We. Need. Murder. On. The. Orient. Express.
This was beautifully handled by the Queen. Hospital staff rarely receive acknowledgement for what they do in times of crisis. And the way she reached out to the girls, making them feel more at ease with her, talking about their interests, discussing how much they enjoyed the actual concert – that will help them to recover, to go on.
And I can’t apologize enough for our big, rude orange monster
There are occasions when even I can concede that having a royal for head of state is a boon.
No apologies necessary!
I am a small-r republican but I think the world of the queen. I think growing up during the war has made her far more empathetic and sensitive than any of the other parasites in that family (I think Harry, having been in war zones with “regular” people, is the only one who comes close). I always watch any documentary on her and her ease with “regular” people at her garden parties, etc. is remarkable.
I still think of the speech she made after 9-11 – “grief is the price we pay for love.” She was clearly affected by that tragedy, her eyes were welling up.
I wish the rest of them would take lessons but I think this is something you are born with or pick up at a young age.
Yes, Elizabeth R is one of a kind.
Totally tearing up right now
I just went to a really eye-opening presentation on Churchill and the Royals which covered his service under Victoria all the way up to QEII. I must say I have a new found respect for both Churchill and the Queen especially for what they both contributed to the War effort. I had no idea that the Nazis had bombed various parts of Britain nightly for about 4 years. But the presentation really highlighted the resilience and courage Churchill and the Royal Family instilled in the people. How every morning people came out to their city in the rubble but got on with life. The King, Queen Mum, and Elizabeth would often be among the people, helping.
I just admire that principle of duty over idleness. I believe (and so did the historian who did the presentation) that QEII is a good monarch because she had the guidance and tutelage not only of her parents but specifically Churchill. He gave her the true preparation from an early age of all the things that would be expected of her. It is too bad that current Royals do not have his guidance as well.
Here’s a little piece of non-posh WWI blitz spirit for you, Millie. I think you’ll like it!
http://www.thehistorypress.co.uk/articles/the-dead-end-kids-of-the-london-blitz/
You’re going to make me cry, Sixer. What a story.
