Queen Elizabeth to Manchester victims: Ariana Grande is ‘a very good singer’

This story honestly made me tear up. I make jokes about how Queen Elizabeth is at the point where she doesn’t GAF about much of anything besides corgis and horses, but this just shows the opposite is true: the Queen cares. A LOT. And she’s good at caring. The Queen made a surprise visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital today to visit some of the little girls who were injured in the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena. These are the children who were the targets of the suicide bomber: little girls who just wanted to see Ariana Grande perform. They’re little Ariana fans. And it’s heartbreaking. So what did the Queen do? She asked them about Ariana Grande, music, and whether they liked concerts.

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to a children’s hospital that is treating many of the young victims of the horrific tragedy that followed the Ariana Grande concert on Monday, telling one patient that the suicide bombing was “dreadful” and “very wicked.” The monarch arrived at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, shortly after Britain had fallen silent for a minute in tribute to the dead and injured as well as their families and loved ones.

Queen Elizabeth told 14-year-old Evie Mills, who received the concert tickets a birthday present, and her parents, “It’s dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing,” The Telegraph reports.

The Queen reassured them that “everyone is united” following the attack. She then told the teen that she thought Ariana Grande was a “very good singer,” adding: “She sounds very, very good.”

The Queen also met with Millie Robson, 15, who wore an Ariana Grande T-shirt as her surprise guest asked if she enjoyed the concert prior to the attack. The teen then shared that she had won VIP passes and met the pop star backstage. The royal visitor wished Millie a quick recovery.

“It’s not something you expect at all,” the Queen told Mille’s father, who was waiting at the exit of the arena when the bomb exploded. Emily Murrell, 12, missed the Queen’s visit due to a surgery. Her mother Ruth, who was also recovering in the hospital after being hit with shrapnel when the bomb went off, said her daughter would be disappointed. Queen Elizabeth also met 12-year-old Amy Barlow and her mother, Kathy.

In a brief tour, the Queen met doctors, nurses and others who have helped save lives in the days since Monday’s attack. The Queen also met the head of the National Health Service trust and the chief nurse and the chief executive.

“The awful thing was that everyone was so young. The age of them,” she told one member of the staff. The hospital is one of the most important in the U.K. and treats 200,000 people a year.