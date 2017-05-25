Queen Elizabeth to Manchester victims: Ariana Grande is ‘a very good singer’

The Queen leaving the Royal Manchester Children's hospital after visiting the injured children following the Manchester terror attack

This story honestly made me tear up. I make jokes about how Queen Elizabeth is at the point where she doesn’t GAF about much of anything besides corgis and horses, but this just shows the opposite is true: the Queen cares. A LOT. And she’s good at caring. The Queen made a surprise visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital today to visit some of the little girls who were injured in the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena. These are the children who were the targets of the suicide bomber: little girls who just wanted to see Ariana Grande perform. They’re little Ariana fans. And it’s heartbreaking. So what did the Queen do? She asked them about Ariana Grande, music, and whether they liked concerts.

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to a children’s hospital that is treating many of the young victims of the horrific tragedy that followed the Ariana Grande concert on Monday, telling one patient that the suicide bombing was “dreadful” and “very wicked.” The monarch arrived at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, shortly after Britain had fallen silent for a minute in tribute to the dead and injured as well as their families and loved ones.

Queen Elizabeth told 14-year-old Evie Mills, who received the concert tickets a birthday present, and her parents, “It’s dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing,” The Telegraph reports.

The Queen reassured them that “everyone is united” following the attack. She then told the teen that she thought Ariana Grande was a “very good singer,” adding: “She sounds very, very good.”

The Queen also met with Millie Robson, 15, who wore an Ariana Grande T-shirt as her surprise guest asked if she enjoyed the concert prior to the attack. The teen then shared that she had won VIP passes and met the pop star backstage. The royal visitor wished Millie a quick recovery.

“It’s not something you expect at all,” the Queen told Mille’s father, who was waiting at the exit of the arena when the bomb exploded. Emily Murrell, 12, missed the Queen’s visit due to a surgery. Her mother Ruth, who was also recovering in the hospital after being hit with shrapnel when the bomb went off, said her daughter would be disappointed. Queen Elizabeth also met 12-year-old Amy Barlow and her mother, Kathy.

In a brief tour, the Queen met doctors, nurses and others who have helped save lives in the days since Monday’s attack. The Queen also met the head of the National Health Service trust and the chief nurse and the chief executive.

“The awful thing was that everyone was so young. The age of them,” she told one member of the staff. The hospital is one of the most important in the U.K. and treats 200,000 people a year.

[From People]

This really shows the Queen’s compassion and heart. I love that she was telling those little girls that she thinks Ariana Grande is a good singer too. That’s the way to get on their level and talk to them about something they enjoy. Beyond that, it’s smart politically – the royal family has always been used as symbols of unity and national strength. It would have been great to see some of the younger royals at the hospital too, but I think the Queen probably wanted to do this on her own.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Pacific Coast News.

 

56 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth to Manchester victims: Ariana Grande is ‘a very good singer’”

  1. BearcatLawyer says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Can anyone imagine Cheeto Mussolini doing this? Anyone?

    TQ is simply marvelous.

    Reply
  2. LadyMTL says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Seriously, I was tearing up too. What a lovely, compassionate thing to do. My hat is off to Her Majesty (though my hat is nowhere near as fab as her orange one, heh.)

    Reply
  3. d says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:27 am

    The Queen shows how it is done.

    Reply
  4. Melly says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:27 am

    This made me cry. Everything about this attack makes me want to cry.

    Reply
  5. eXo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Her children (except Anne, she works a lot) and grandchilren could learn a lot from her work ethic.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Aw, bless her heart. I should be this spry and active when I’m her age.

    Reply
  7. KatM says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:30 am

    She is pure class and has a very good heart. I love her outfit! I love the bright, cheery colors she wore for this visit. The woman is 91 years old. Her work ethic is beyond impressive.

    Reply
    • BeamMeUpScottie says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:23 am

      I was watching her visit on telly in between doing (trying to do) some very important stuff(:-))
      She was amazing in the way she reached out to the girls and their parents, not to mention the hospital staff – from surgeons to orderlies.
      I also liked her questions to the teenagers ‘ Did you enjoy the concert?’.
      This made the girls giggle and (I imagine) made them feel more at ease. :-)

      Reply
  8. manda says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Wow. This is wonderful

    Reply
  9. EO1 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Charles/Camilla and William/Kate don’t have the same warmth as HM.

    Reply
  10. Cynical Ann says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:32 am

    She’s a treasure. I love that she wore such a bright, happy outfit too.

    Reply
  11. Emmlo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:32 am

    It’s a lovely thing for QE to do, and besides that I love her blue/orange outfit. She looks so cute in that combo!

    Reply
  12. Malificent says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Queen Elizabeth was the age of these girls during the Blitz.

    Reply
  13. Aims says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I went to countless concerts in my life and I can’t help but think this could’ve been me. It’s unimaginable the fear and anger that these girls and parents feel . I look at this visit like a grandmother checking in on her grandchildren . The attack was gut wrenching and you can’t undue or understand something so horrific , but if you can give some comfort you should and that’s what the Queen did.

    Reply
  14. Miles says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:34 am

    That was very kind of her and it broke my heart to see it.

    BTW Did anyone else see that one Trump supporter on Twitter call Ariana Grande a spoiled and entitled brat because she didn’t visit the victims at the hospital? Apparently Ariana, a victim herself, acted entitled when she went back home to Florida instead of visiting the victims in the hospital and because she didn’t denounce the attack. People on Twitter let her have it….but she persisted like the evil monster she is.

    Reply
    • alfaQ says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Unfortunately, many people on the Internet wrote that Ariana should have visited the victims and even donate some of the money from the Manchester concert. Not just Trump supporters.

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:46 am

      She’s just a kid herself, FFS.

      Reply
    • Alleycat says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:53 am

      Ariana reached out to all the victims’ families and will pay for the funeral expenses. I’m not sure what more people want from her. It wasn’t her fault that this happened. People are ridiculous.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      May 25, 2017 at 10:55 am

      Let her be. Shock, guilt, on top of the need to make decisions. She is likely to respond but not instantly. Above all, it’s not her fault and it wasn’t about her.

      Reply
      • crazydaisy says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        Let’s be honest: The attack was somewhat about her, at least per ISIS. More accurately, her sexed-up image, which essentially amounts to (soft) kiddie porn. I don’t blame Ariana Grande for adopting this image. She is so young, she thinks it’s ‘normal’ and ‘fine’, she was pushed and molded into exposing and kittenizing herself by money-hungry managers, etc. But just as Britney Spears was used years ago, when the full-on pornographication of our culture was only beginning, so is Ariana Grande today. Meanwhile, the real world remains as sexist and repressed as ever. Have you seen the horrible, coarse, explicit comments guys make on AG videos about her various body parts and what they’d like to do to them? What she is selling is not just “cute” pop…it is also, inarguably, the objectification of young women/girls, and sex with all the love, shyness and sacredness removed. Yes, “freedom of speech, freedom of expression” is important, but to what end? Is a girl free when she is treated like meat? We need to look at this without a fake feminist lens. Our culture is unwell, kiddie porn is a symptom, and I’m just sick inside about this attack. My heart goes out to all the victims and their families. Including little Ariana Grande herself. :(

  15. Nicole says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Love QE she’s so sweet. Nice of her to get on their level and no spout endless platitudes. Good indicator of how she is as a person

    Reply
  16. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I teared up, too. It’s not hard these days.

    Reply
  17. Sixer says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:45 am

    The parents of several of the child victims were also injured and the hospital, which is usually children only, treated those parents itself and kept child and parent together in adjacent beds/same rooms. That made me tear up this morning!

    According to Auntie Beeb, ER also made sure to meet hospital porters, administrators and cleaners to thank them. Not just the medical staff. You have to hand it to her. She knows how to do visits like this.

    And, as I speak, the Orange One is using his commiseration speech at the NATO meeting to complain that some countries aren’t contributing enough military spend and moaning about the cost of the HQ. SIGH.

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:17 am

      @Sixer, I really love HM at moments like this. She doesn’t put a foot wrong. And I have to say that Charles and Camilla can do it too. It doesn’t bear thinking about what W&K would do in this situation.

      I am still reeling from this morning’s Daily Mail disclosure of little Saffie’s last words (which they subsequently deleted). It’s rare that my twitter feed (I follow DM reporter, not the DM itself) makes me burst into tears. Dacre is utter, utter scum.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      May 25, 2017 at 11:56 am

      How about a “Murder on the Orient Express” situation in which all the European dignitaries conspire to deal with him.

      Reply
      • Sixer says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:24 pm

        Honest to goodness, that speech was embarrassing even by his standards. He even told off NATO for its immigration position. NATO is a military alliance. It doesn’t HAVE an immigration position! Presumably, he meant the EU and not NATO. And the EU has freedom of movement between member nations but no single immigration policy for other nations. Immigration policy is a domestic matter for individual EU countries.

        We. Need. Murder. On. The. Orient. Express.

    • Lightpurple says:
      May 25, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      This was beautifully handled by the Queen. Hospital staff rarely receive acknowledgement for what they do in times of crisis. And the way she reached out to the girls, making them feel more at ease with her, talking about their interests, discussing how much they enjoyed the actual concert – that will help them to recover, to go on.

      And I can’t apologize enough for our big, rude orange monster

      Reply
  18. Mumbles says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I am a small-r republican but I think the world of the queen. I think growing up during the war has made her far more empathetic and sensitive than any of the other parasites in that family (I think Harry, having been in war zones with “regular” people, is the only one who comes close). I always watch any documentary on her and her ease with “regular” people at her garden parties, etc. is remarkable.

    I still think of the speech she made after 9-11 – “grief is the price we pay for love.” She was clearly affected by that tragedy, her eyes were welling up.

    I wish the rest of them would take lessons but I think this is something you are born with or pick up at a young age.

    Reply
  19. Snazzy says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Totally tearing up right now

    Reply
  20. Millie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I just went to a really eye-opening presentation on Churchill and the Royals which covered his service under Victoria all the way up to QEII. I must say I have a new found respect for both Churchill and the Queen especially for what they both contributed to the War effort. I had no idea that the Nazis had bombed various parts of Britain nightly for about 4 years. But the presentation really highlighted the resilience and courage Churchill and the Royal Family instilled in the people. How every morning people came out to their city in the rubble but got on with life. The King, Queen Mum, and Elizabeth would often be among the people, helping.

    I just admire that principle of duty over idleness. I believe (and so did the historian who did the presentation) that QEII is a good monarch because she had the guidance and tutelage not only of her parents but specifically Churchill. He gave her the true preparation from an early age of all the things that would be expected of her. It is too bad that current Royals do not have his guidance as well.

    Reply

