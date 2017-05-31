Star: Brad Pitt is determined to remove all of his Angelina-related tattoos

Brad Pitt has a lot of tattoos. He had tattoos before he even started up with Angelina Jolie, but since Brad tends to “copy” whoever his girlfriends/wives, he really ramped up his tattoo collection during the Jolie Years. I’ve been wondering this whole time if Angelina was going to end up lasering off her Brad-centric tattoos, and I didn’t give much thought to the Jolie-specific tattoos Brad probably has. According to Star Magazine, Brad’s apparently committed to getting several of those tattoos removed, or having them covered in some way.
Brad Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie left a mark on his career, his heart and his skin! “He’s making appointments to remove the tattoos he got for Angie,” discloses an insider. “He’s ready for a fresh start and wants that reflected on his skin.”
Among his ick-inducing ink? Angelina’s birthday on his groin, squiggles on his back the actress doodled after a night of passion and, most recently, matching tats done by a Thai monk meant to bind them spiritually. But Brad doesn’t any ties to his ex, dermatological or otherwise.
“It’s going to take at least a year to get rid of them, and they’ll leave scars,” adds the source. “He may just cover them up, but he has so many about Angie, he’ll end up needing a lot of huge pieces.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
Is anyone else laughing at the idea of Brad having his groin “marked” with Angelina’s birthday? I mean… why not just get “Property of Dame Jolie” tattooed right above his wang? It’s the same idea. As for the squiggles on his back, sure, he should get those removed. The Thai tattoo is probably going to be a bitch to remove though. Maybe he should just keep everything and be forever marked by Angelina.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Says who?
I don’t think he had tattoos before he got together with her.
This is why you never get ink related to any being other than a family member or a pet. While it is not an iron clad guarantee that things will end badly, you are taking a really risky bet.
Yes, although I’m guessing this story is BS, I was going to say the exact same thing. If you’re gonna get a tattoo like my uncle did in Vietnam, for example, “Mom” is a good choice. Although my uncle and grandmother ended up eventually estranged…so maybe that’s not even a safe bet, lol.
This is why the only names ever tattoed on your body should be that of your children. Or your favorite pets. Or Mom. Never a lover or husband.
This is why you should never get the name or something that specifically that has something to do with the person you’re dating, married to or crazy about. Relationships don’t always go right and lead to heartbreak and you’re stuck with a permanent reminder of them on yourself forever
I don’t think they will remove the tattoos they got for each other.
Exactly. He would have to explain to his children – hey, I can’t look at anything that reminds me of your mother. (He has the whole two lines of Bob Dylan song on his torso, written in her handwriting. He also has initials of all the children and her initial on his arm – he was showing them prominently in the last month’s photos in GQ) They will be in each other lives forever.
I was googling that Dylan tattoo to see what her handwriting looked like and I ended up on a handwriting analysis of the two of them which ends with “His ‘he mannish’ strength and character attribute to this bond, as long as Angelina approves.” Made me laugh.
this article is dumb. they are forever tied by their six children. can’t laser them away.
@Nora You are correct! All three points are the truth.
Is it just me or did Pitt lose about 95% of his hotness when Angelina said Adios?
I’m with you. He’s got a desperation about him now.
@Snowpea I say he lost 99% of his hotness.
Just you.
He’s still got it.
Yes he does still have it.. Brad is forever HOT..Just as Angie is beautiful. They were these before each other and will be after.
He looks pretty good to me.
Nah, Brad’s looking fine, just like AJ.
He looks good to me.
I’ve never drooled and dreamed about Brad. There’s plenty of guys I like better. He still is handsome, he definitely hasn’t lost his hotness. They were a good looking couple, but he was handsome before they were even together
Not physically, it’s the inner beauty that’s gone for pushing her under the bus then taking responsibility 8 months later. Looking at these pictures, would you believe that at 53 and being a dad for 12 years, he’s only just had an epiphany that his kids need him? Dude grow up.
When is it ever too late to acknowledge you can do better? Growth is a good thing.
There’s better out there.
That goes for both.
He looks better imo. The weightloss tipped him back into hot territory for me.
Brad looks hot to me. During the last 2 years of his marriage Brad looked bloated & waxy.
He looks much healthier now.
Brad is also likable. Brad will be around forever. He knows how to play the Hollywood game perfectly.
Brad is a very good looking man.
It’s his PR team that is making him look desperate.
He’ll always be hot, that’s just the way he’s made. It doesn’t matter who his partner is, he’s his own individual, and the same for Angie. They’re both gorgeous people with or without partners.
Not just you. But then I always found him bland and mildly inoffensive. She made him hotter IMO. Now that he’s older and lost Angie he’s got a vaguely red-neck thing going on.
The only one I think might warrant a laser is the groin birthday tat (I also think it may say her name there?) Same with the one Angelina has on her inner thigh that says “Whisky Bravo” (His initials in NATO). Those ones have got to be awkward for future intimate moments!
This doesn’t surprise me, although the source is obviously sketchy. Brad needs to get a new identity (aka mimic that of his next ex-girlfriend) and so he needs to become the blank canvas he truly is!
People are always spouting this nonsense. Brad is Brad Pitt. He was Iconic before his relationships and will be after. The people that have followed his career know this.
Pitt never even had tattoos before being together with Jolie. He was like the Ken to Aniston’s barbie with their matching beach blonde looks when he was not shooting a movie. There is some truth to him being a blank canvas when it comes to certain looks and tastes. He wasn’t even into humanitarian stuff until Jolie!
He is now a pilot too just like…..ahem.
Also, google image him with Robin Givens. And Juliette Lewis. And Gwyneth. It’s kind of comical.
He was proudly showing the tattoos of her initials the photoshoot he did GQ.
Maybe there’s a business opportunity selling ‘temporary’ tatoos to actors/musicians/players so they won’t have to laser every 5-10 years when their next true love comes along.
Pitt was so whipped. Lol.
He can turn the A into a B, leave the Dylan lyrics but he’ll have to remove the one on his lower abs and I suppose the binding tat.
He should call Colin Farrel who removed all of his tattoos and his arms look pretty good.
Hey Star Magazine what happened to the baby Brad fathered with Kate Hudson before she dumped him after she moved in with him?
Star Magazine Covers.SMH
I know you are kidding but this actually did happen with Clark Gable (Gone in The Wind) and Loretta Young.
And since I never pass up the chance to spit some Golden Hollywood drama, here goes; Loretta had a better career than Kate Hudson but she was better known for a long running affair with the very Catholic Spencer Tracy who refused to divorce his wife for any of his mistressses. They bonded on how Catholic they both were (waawaawaa!) Anyway when Tracey moved on, she co-starred with Clark Gable and began an affair with him. She fell pregnant and then disappeared for a year perhaps to a Catholic convent. The studio informed the world that she had a unnamed illness. She returned with an “adopted daughter”. This daughter writes in her autobiography that because there were always rumors about her true parentage, her mother Loretta, had her ears permanently covered and then pinned back by surgery as a child. She had her dads ears apparently. I dont remember how the daughter found out but she wrote a book about it. Loretta Young herself also spilled the beans in an authorised biography once Clark Gable had died. The daughter wrote that Clark came to see her once while she was a teen and still had no idea who he was. It was such a weird encounter she assumed he came to see for himself.
So even though Star probably cooked that one, just remember that stranger things have happened.
Brad, may I suggest a giant Phoenix
Bahahaa poor Ben.
I would like to see Brad go into silver fox territory. Enough of this dying his hair the same color as the woman he’s with. He needs to step up and be himself. His dark night of the soul will force this out.
I can see how a bunch of tattoos dedicated to an ex might complicate one’s dating life, and anyone can understand the desire for a clean slate, but Star has no real sources on this. Just the usual guesswork, and an opportunity to gossip about presumed hostility between them.
