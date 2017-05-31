Star: Brad Pitt is determined to remove all of his Angelina-related tattoos

'War Machine' Premiere in Tokyo

Brad Pitt has a lot of tattoos. He had tattoos before he even started up with Angelina Jolie, but since Brad tends to “copy” whoever his girlfriends/wives, he really ramped up his tattoo collection during the Jolie Years. I’ve been wondering this whole time if Angelina was going to end up lasering off her Brad-centric tattoos, and I didn’t give much thought to the Jolie-specific tattoos Brad probably has. According to Star Magazine, Brad’s apparently committed to getting several of those tattoos removed, or having them covered in some way.

Brad Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie left a mark on his career, his heart and his skin! “He’s making appointments to remove the tattoos he got for Angie,” discloses an insider. “He’s ready for a fresh start and wants that reflected on his skin.”

Among his ick-inducing ink? Angelina’s birthday on his groin, squiggles on his back the actress doodled after a night of passion and, most recently, matching tats done by a Thai monk meant to bind them spiritually. But Brad doesn’t any ties to his ex, dermatological or otherwise.

“It’s going to take at least a year to get rid of them, and they’ll leave scars,” adds the source. “He may just cover them up, but he has so many about Angie, he’ll end up needing a lot of huge pieces.”

Is anyone else laughing at the idea of Brad having his groin “marked” with Angelina’s birthday? I mean… why not just get “Property of Dame Jolie” tattooed right above his wang? It’s the same idea. As for the squiggles on his back, sure, he should get those removed. The Thai tattoo is probably going to be a bitch to remove though. Maybe he should just keep everything and be forever marked by Angelina.

'War Machine' Premiere in Tokyo

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

45 Responses to “Star: Brad Pitt is determined to remove all of his Angelina-related tattoos”

  1. B n A fn says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Says who?

    Reply
  2. Mildred Pierce says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I don’t think he had tattoos before he got together with her.

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:51 am

    This is why you never get ink related to any being other than a family member or a pet. While it is not an iron clad guarantee that things will end badly, you are taking a really risky bet.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:54 am

    This is why you should never get the name or something that specifically that has something to do with the person you’re dating, married to or crazy about. Relationships don’t always go right and lead to heartbreak and you’re stuck with a permanent reminder of them on yourself forever

    Reply
  5. Indira says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I don’t think they will remove the tattoos they got for each other.

    Reply
    • SaraR. says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:14 am

      Exactly. He would have to explain to his children – hey, I can’t look at anything that reminds me of your mother. (He has the whole two lines of Bob Dylan song on his torso, written in her handwriting. He also has initials of all the children and her initial on his arm – he was showing them prominently in the last month’s photos in GQ) They will be in each other lives forever.

      Reply
      • KB says:
        May 31, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        I was googling that Dylan tattoo to see what her handwriting looked like and I ended up on a handwriting analysis of the two of them which ends with “His ‘he mannish’ strength and character attribute to this bond, as long as Angelina approves.” Made me laugh.

  6. Nora says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:03 am

    this article is dumb. they are forever tied by their six children. can’t laser them away.

    Reply
  7. Snowpea says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Is it just me or did Pitt lose about 95% of his hotness when Angelina said Adios?

    Reply
  8. Meadowlarky says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:15 am

    The only one I think might warrant a laser is the groin birthday tat (I also think it may say her name there?) Same with the one Angelina has on her inner thigh that says “Whisky Bravo” (His initials in NATO). Those ones have got to be awkward for future intimate moments!

    Reply
  9. Adele Dazeem says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:16 am

    This doesn’t surprise me, although the source is obviously sketchy. Brad needs to get a new identity (aka mimic that of his next ex-girlfriend) and so he needs to become the blank canvas he truly is!

    Reply
  10. Fa says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:19 am

    He was proudly showing the tattoos of her initials the photoshoot he did GQ.

    Reply
  11. alexc says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Maybe there’s a business opportunity selling ‘temporary’ tatoos to actors/musicians/players so they won’t have to laser every 5-10 years when their next true love comes along.

    Reply
  12. Sage says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Pitt was so whipped. Lol.

    He can turn the A into a B, leave the Dylan lyrics but he’ll have to remove the one on his lower abs and I suppose the binding tat.

    He should call Colin Farrel who removed all of his tattoos and his arms look pretty good.

    Reply
  13. BJ says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Hey Star Magazine what happened to the baby Brad fathered with Kate Hudson before she dumped him after she moved in with him?
    Star Magazine Covers.SMH

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

      I know you are kidding but this actually did happen with Clark Gable (Gone in The Wind) and Loretta Young.

      And since I never pass up the chance to spit some Golden Hollywood drama, here goes; Loretta had a better career than Kate Hudson but she was better known for a long running affair with the very Catholic Spencer Tracy who refused to divorce his wife for any of his mistressses. They bonded on how Catholic they both were (waawaawaa!) Anyway when Tracey moved on, she co-starred with Clark Gable and began an affair with him. She fell pregnant and then disappeared for a year perhaps to a Catholic convent. The studio informed the world that she had a unnamed illness. She returned with an “adopted daughter”. This daughter writes in her autobiography that because there were always rumors about her true parentage, her mother Loretta, had her ears permanently covered and then pinned back by surgery as a child. She had her dads ears apparently. I dont remember how the daughter found out but she wrote a book about it. Loretta Young herself also spilled the beans in an authorised biography once Clark Gable had died. The daughter wrote that Clark came to see her once while she was a teen and still had no idea who he was. It was such a weird encounter she assumed he came to see for himself.

      So even though Star probably cooked that one, just remember that stranger things have happened.

      Reply
  14. flybaby says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Brad, may I suggest a giant Phoenix

    Reply
  15. Daisy says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I would like to see Brad go into silver fox territory. Enough of this dying his hair the same color as the woman he’s with. He needs to step up and be himself. His dark night of the soul will force this out.

    Reply
  16. tracking says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I can see how a bunch of tattoos dedicated to an ex might complicate one’s dating life, and anyone can understand the desire for a clean slate, but Star has no real sources on this. Just the usual guesswork, and an opportunity to gossip about presumed hostility between them.

    Reply

