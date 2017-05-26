Fragile bros cry salty tears about ladies-only screening of ‘Wonder Woman’

I only realized yesterday that Wonder Woman isn’t coming out until next week. For some reason, I thought it was coming out this weekend and I was all happy that I would have time to see it opening weekend. Not so much. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens this weekend and I have literally no desire to see a drunk, scarfy has-been be even drunker and scarfier than usual. So, I will wait for Wonder Woman. I’m actually getting really excited for it.
I WISH one of the theaters in my town was doing a Ladies’ Night screening of Wonder Woman, but the theaters in my town don’t roll like that. Ladies in Austin, Texas are getting a special treat though: the Alamo Drafthouse has announced that they are doing an all-woman screening, no boys allowed for one showing (a week after the film premieres in theaters). The idea was so popular, and the tickets sold out so quickly, that now the Alamo Drafthouse has already scheduled a second all-ladies screening. So, basically, two different screenings are being devoted to women celebrating what will hopefully be the superheroine movie we’ve been waiting for. It’s a sweet story, right? Who could possibly have anything negative to say about this? Oh, right. Butthurt snowflake men who are so used to having the Entertainment Industrial Complex cater exclusively to them that when ONE SINGLE MOVIE comes out which appeals to women equally, they think it’s “reverse sexism.” That’s the depth of male fragility these days. Women can’t have one night to enjoy arguably the most iconic superheroine in comic-book history, an icon of femininity and woman-power in peace without dudes making it all about them and how UNFAIR it all is. These are just some of the comments left on the Alamo Drafthouse’s social media:
Great, let us know when you have guys-only screenings of Thor, Spider-Man, Star Wars, etc. Let’s see you walk the walk now that you set this precedence.
Could you imagine the anger and outrage from the liberal staff of Alamo if Trump held an all male screening at the white house or even if another theatre did an all male screening?!
Imagine the sh-tstorm if there was any male only showing of anything…or a private showing for a specific race or sexual orientation…Nah, it’s SJW approved
I just find it weird that a business built on selling tickets and making a profit would endorse a showing where they are guaranteed to sell less tickets than normal. Leave it to Austin to come up with such a hair brained idea. Expect the fail….
Because nothing says “equality” quite like some good ol fashioned segregation
Hilariously, when I checked the Alamo Drafthouse’s Facebook page, it had been overrun by Feminists on the Internet, all of whom were posting hilarious memes about salty male tears and dude privilege. Well done, ladies. We really can have it all! Just as long as “having it all” doesn’t include affordable healthcare, reasonable maternity leave, equal pay, the presidency of the United States, or a society without a thriving rape culture. At least we can sit back for one moment and drink in the salty bro tears though.
I see more people complaining about non binary and trans than I do ‘bros’
‘he presidency of the United States’
More women should have voted simple
Actually, it’s not that simple. Read up on implicit bias to learn why things like equal opportunity, equal pay, etc. are never “simple.” Our society is conditioned to believe that all male things are better, so, yeah, a crappy male candidate won over a more qualified female one.
I always wonder who raises idiot crybabies like these.
I don’t get this at all though. There are frequent Ladies Nights in so many cinemas around here. I don’t know if men aren’t allowed in but from what I’ve seen, they don’t want to anyway. If only because these nights are usually advertised in such a pink and girlish way that their masculinity couldn’t take it anyway. So sensitive.
These men wouldn’t be saying sh*t if the film playing was a “girly movie” like Sex in the City, Fifty Shades, or hell, Pride and Pejudice.
They are twisted simply because it a superhero movie that triggers their testosterone and so they think they own it, that plus the fact that these crybabies probably still get their rocks off nightly looking at Wonder Woman comics.
They are little jealous b*tches.
Whit men have been taught they matter most.
Anything that suggests they don’t undoes them.
Men would have been ok with them screening it first, and then women alone. Butthurt they weren’t first that’s all.
Privilege is one helluva a drug.
I am reminded of the idiotic [isn't always?] discussion among some Foxified ladies on FOX. “Can’t men have anything now that is just for them?” Tragically, no one yelled “the presidency” from off stage. Great commentary, Kaiser.
Men could literally go to any other screening at any other theatre or time. I read this was for a domestic violence charity. It’s not liked they’re banned from seeing the movie ever. I read some comments from men on another article, and I feel like I need a vacation from the internet. And men.
I was reading some comments on another site (i09) and one guy was thankfully not a total idiot. He basically said the same as you, that it’s not like men are being banned from seeing the movie EVER, it’s just one or two showings. Also, this special screening is one week after the theatrical release, so what exactly is the big deal?
They claim that ADH will lose money, yet the showing sold out. I thought men were, like, better at math than us feeble-minded vagina havers?
and a second booking. i guess we should be calculating backwards, maybe? lol.
I’m not a fan of gender polarizing marketing. This is a film I would take both my son and daughter to see, they’re equally excited.
And you can still take them both. This is one screening. At one theatre. For charity.
So take them both, no one said you can’t. It’s just one theather, just one or two sessions, what’s the big deal about it?
So what’s stopping you from taking them to one of the 678,364 screenings that will happen that week? This is a gimmick to raise some money for charity. Take them to another screening and if you want to bring this up with your kids use it as an opportunity to teach your son about privilege and also why these screening raising funds for Planned Parenthood and domestic violence charities are so important. Maybe you’ll raise a great man and not one of those bro losers that infect the internet. Good luck.
I’m pretty left leaning, but not sure how I feel about gender segregation. If it occurred in a country with repression for women I certainly wouldn’t support it. Of course the context is different here but it does feel kind of regressive, not in alt-right bro victim sense, but just in general. But there are female fitness centers and swim nights, and the goal is participation so it can be a good thing.
I sort of understand where you’re coming from, but it’s two showings. And I guess it would feel regressive that we feel that this should still be a thing? I know that AD is doing this for marketing, and it’s working, but that it turns out these showing sold out quickly says something. As does the overreaction of sad white men to these screenings.
I am so excited to see this movie! I need to see a powerful woman running the whole show after the last year we’ve experienced.
This reminds me of the ridiculous commentary after a group of ladies here in Australia tried to launch a women’s only ride share service… you know for things like women feeling safe getting a ride home at night. And instead of men thinking ‘wow how bad are things, that this type of service is still needed?’ We got: ‘this is sexist! Imagine if men did that? Why isn’t there a men’s only one?’
I thought to myself… there is a male ride share – it’s called Uber!
Well it’s taken forever for a standalone female superhero to be made.
Insecure men who are objecting to women only screenings, when there’s much worse going on in the world need to get a bloody life.
I’m going to this screening with some girlfriends and honestly, I am VERY excited! Also, all employees working the event that night will be women. I think the whole thing is a marketing ploy that women have obviously responded to. Besides, the movie will have been out for 5 days at that point- don’t tell me that these guys really wanted to see it that Tuesday at that theatre specifically!
tbh, I found the way Ghostbusters was marketed kind of annoying, in the same way The Spice Girls ‘Girl Power’ (TM) kind of annoyed me.
I have no problem with the all women showing but I’m hoping it doesn’t become a ‘support this movie because women’ campaign.
That said, I will see it, even though I didn’t grow up with WW, I am excited by the trailers.
Gal Gadot is a great choice for Wonder Woman. I love her strong beautiful face. What a great idea for a women’s only screening! We certainly have seen a lot of men only events through the decades, particularly in government where they are running the world and most recently America into the ground. Time for women to rule big time!!!
I hope the Alamo near me does this. I’ll drag my sisters and nieces to it.
It’s in two theaters: Austin and Kansas City. Austin just added a second women’s only showing after the first one sold out.
Actually think this might be a good film, would be cool, love Chris Pine’s work. The first POTC used to be my fav chill movie of all time. Good thing I watched it enough times that I don’t need to anymore (cause I’m not going to)
I havent been this excited for a blockbuster in a long time. I wish some theaters in France will do the same.
So it’s a party for women who have been waiting for a female superhero movie forever and these guys are whining because they didn’t get invited. They get invited to ALL the parties. Grow up guys. You lose nothing by missing this party and these women have waited long enough. They deserve it.
Hahahaha, good luck whinging at the Alamo Drafthouse, they have a habit of enforcing their no phone rules and, if you ring up and complain about being ejected for using your phone during a screening, they put it up on Youtube.
I wish few theaters in France will do the similarly. Thanks for share !!!!
This is awesome. Every superhero movie I have seen is filled with guys sneering at ladies for being “fake fans” or general nastiness. I don’t even go to them in theatres anymore because of the way some men act at these films. I wish it was done here so I could enjoy a kickass film without the attitudes.
