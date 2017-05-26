Mariah Carey was an absolute nightmare to work with, says Rob Huebel

Mariah Carey has never had a reputation for being a complete professional. When she’s getting paid, she’ll show up… if someone carries her. She’s reportedly always late to everything. She’s often too busy posing to actually sing or speak or interact with anyone. The one time I defended her recently was when she got majorly screwed over on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, where it seemed like everyone on the production staff pulled a Mariah and half-assed their jobs, and that made Mariah look terrible too. So, what happens if you hire Mariah to make a cameo in a movie? She shows up late. She refuses to do what she previously agreed to do. She makes everyone run around and try to work around her increasing demands. And she wants to deflect bullets like Wonder Woman.
Mariah Carey has picked up a rather unlikely celebrity feud. Actor and comedian Rob Huebel recently slammed the 47-year-old superstar singer after working together on comedy The House. The 47-year-old actor hit out at Mariah for her behavior on set during an interview on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Show on Wednesday. He said: ‘We did some reshoots with a pop star named Mariah Carey. It did not go well.’
The two are among the cast in comedy The House which is fronted by Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell. He asked if he was allowed to used profanity on the show before adding: ‘F***ing what is going on with her? It was bananas.’ Rob went on to detail as he claims that Carey showed up ‘four hours late’ on set and had ‘amazing requests’ including she needed ‘all white roses’ in her trailer with ‘stuffed lambs’ toys. Huebel claims she was cast to make a cameo playing herself in the comedy.
He explained: ‘She was hired to sing one song, and she was like, “You guys, I don’t want to sing that song.” They’re like, “We hired you to sing this song.”‘
Rob then details a different plan for the movie produced by Ferrell and Adam McKay as he says: ‘So then they were going to do this bit where they shoot her, I think, and they kill her — in the movie. Not in real life. But she didn’t want that. She was like, “I don’t think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?” They were like, “Mariah, we don’t have time for [this]. You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.” She just didn’t want to do what they wanted her to do. Anyway, why am I talking trash about her?’
Huebel said that he isn’t sure if her scene will make the final cut of the movie before adding: ‘Just know, if you see her, they had to work for it.’
That sounds like a better film than The House. That’s the documentary I want to see – Mariah arriving late, acting pissy that her trailer isn’t full of stuffed animals (LAMBS ONLY) and white roses, then pitching a fit that people expect her to do what she was hired to do. Then when she gets the writers to rewrite her part, she again refuses because Mariah is a world-class screenwriter now and she knows what’s right for her character, and what’s right is that her character would be able deflect bullets. At what point is everyone going to just shrug and realize that this is who Mariah is? At what point are people just going to stop hiring her for anything?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Once a diva, always a diva. Mariah will never change.
This is not “diva.” This is grade-A unprofessional a*****e.
I don’t understand how people get like this? I get being rich and famous for such a long time, and have people say yes to you all the time, but how do you completely lose any decency?
I do wonder too. However I have seen people losing any decency for less than what Mariah got, so I guess it becomes a slippery slope when you start surrounding yourself with yes people.
You live in an echo chamber of people giving into any and all demands/ requests no matter how ridiculous, impossible or inconvenient to everyone inside and outside said echo chamber.
A wee bit o’ tea, though I’m not going to name names.
I once dated a very sweet young man for 8 months. We were the same age, we were friends long before we started dating, he had always been the epitome of kind, gentle, and intelligent. When he jumped on the YouTube gaming bandwagon, I was happy for him. His (genuine!) nice-guy persona attracted a lot of people, and his videos were popular, and he was doing really well. We eventually broke up b/c I had to move across the country for grad school, and at the time we were both broke so he didn’t come with me, we didn’t think our relationship would sustain a LDR, etc. It was a loving break up, we stayed in touch, etc, etc, etc.
Flash forward four years. Dude’s famous. I mean FAMOUS, insofar as YouTubers can be famous. And he still kicks around the nice-guy act like you wouldn’t believe, his little fangirls lapping that up left right and center. But in his personal life? Dude’s a cock. An absolute mfing COCK. Unbearable. Demanding. So far up his own ass I’m amazed he hasn’t asphyxiated. Treats his friends like shit when the cameras are off, and especially anyone has the misfortune to work for him.
Money + (relative) power + worship form fans = OMFG this mf*cker.
Sad how that works, but it’s pretty much always worked like that, I think.
Oh come on, you have to say who it is now!
I believe every word. As you said some people don’t even have to get near the level of Mariah’s fame ‘fore they start to act like entitled, delusional asshats.
*Looking at you my former friend and calypsonian now turned politician.*
@Ghost, no she doesn’t.
Does it rhyme with Parkiflier? Just kidding, you don’t have to tell.
Seriously what’s with all the negative nellies around here lately?? @lola, ghost was clearly teasing and speaking in fun. No one is being forced to say anything. Calm down, it’s just gossip.
At what point does Mariah stop squeezing herself into sausage casing, er, I mean, too tight clothes.
What’s worse, gravity is starting to work on her legs. Uh ohhhhh
WHAT I was just thinking how great her legs looked.
If your toes touch the ground, your shoes are too small.
I have to ask, “why does anyone put up with her crap?” Is she really that wonderful?
Listen to the Vision of Love album if you want to know why. It’s not just that she has 18 number one singles, it’s that those number 1s are undisputed because unlike most other record holders, she could actually sing!
So while she may have ruined her voice and churns out dreck now, she remains a living legend. And diva behavior from a living legend is just considered entertaining than entitled. Other outrageous divas whose attitude is considered earned include Aretha, Streisand, Whitney had she lived and my favorite shade queen Patti Labelle.
There is no amount of “genius” that will make me want to put up with anyone’s crap. There will always be talented people out there. She’s not on mermaid singing level where her voice cures diseases and makes men want to drown themselves. Her “living legend status” is pure bullsh*t based on a silly idea that if you hit a higher note you have the best voice.
And even if she did have the most amazingly, excrutiatingly beautiful angel-like voice, being a decent human being is the priority number one for me. This need we have of putting people on a pedestal so that they can earn loads of money and despise fellow humans is beyond me.
And I say this as somene who works with visual artists and had to make decisions re: talent versus personality. I found out there are many talended people out there who are also great people and those are the ones I work with.
I agree with slowsnow.
Where the f–k does this woman get off? Wasn’t this country based on the idea of equality, ffs? Royalty is an offensive concept and this sh-t has got to stop.
Sorry but Streisand is a professional. She would show up on time. Yes she’s picky and demanding about the work but it was always about the job. None of this nonsense about stuffed animals.
@Holly Hobby
Barbara is famously difficult. One of my favorite stories about her is how she decided that her illiterate hairdresser must have a producer credit on first her album and then all her subsequent movies. She basically just sent him in her stead to all pre production meetings and then refused to talk to anybody but him in the studio/on set. So the actual song writers, producers and directors had no choice but accept him. By all accounts he did nothing to deserve a producer credit except fight for Barbaras interests and stroke her ego when she arrived. So anyway, Jon Peters used those fake producer credits as a stepping stone to becoming a major power player in Hollywood. And if you want to know how stupid the power players are, read up on Jon Peters aka Barbaras illiterate hairdresser. Kevin Smith talks about how you had to READ your script to him and his notes would be nonsense like “add a evil giant spider”. Theres a documentary about the failed Superman project that Tim Burton was to direct. And every single person in that documentary remarks on Jon Peters idiocy and bullying. But Barbara liked him because he kissed her ass and stroked her ego, so she created that monster. Sorry that turned into a long story. The point is that Barbara was and is a renowned diva of epic proportions.
If she was a dude, none of this would even be news worthy. Most Hollywood guys act like this on set and get hired again and again. Love Mariah. She’s hilarious. Lambs only lol.
I agree! I love MC! Always have, always will. She is over the top fabulous and I wouldn’t have her any other way.
If she were a dude (and white) she´d be president by now.
Actually if she was a dude, there would be lots of comments along the lines of “Can you imagine if a woman did this…?”
I don’t know why Mariah has so many apologists and words like FABULOUS get bandied about so much in relation to her. However much talent she has, it doesn’t negate her entitled, asshole behaviour. This type of attitude shouldn’t be celebrated in either men or women.
Hear, hear! And actually dudes do get called out for crappy behavior, i.e. Vin Diesel.
Oh come on. People love a train wreck but still go out fabulous. Naomi Campbell (my favorite supermodel) went to community service with her haute couture fashion, and still people celebrate her. I agree, these sort of attitudes shouldn’t be gleeful for anyone but we live in an age where “Kim Kardashian is famous for nothing”. It would be up to the people who don’t allow it. As along as it is not against the law.
I don’t care what people say, I STILL LOVE MARIAH CAREY. Over the top and fabulous. Also, she hasn’t missed a beat, she can still make a comeback with a 19th #1 hit any day. I am a lamb and I still think she’s got it.
I really hate this sort of thinking. You see this sort of logic with people who defend Chris Brown. So because a man might get away with acting like an asshole a woman should get away with it too? Nope. How about no one should act like an asshole?
You know what’s ironic is the fact MJ is arguably the most well known human being on earth but when he was alive everyone would comment about how nice and humble he is while he was this global phenomenon. Hmm…
MJ was no angel. Even if you set aside the child abuse allegations, he was completely out of touch with how his behavior affected others. We now have multiple accounts from people like Rashida Jones and Chris Tucker that one MJs favorite ways to kill an evening was to gather his guests into a limo and drive around the city throwing water balloons at homeless people and unsuspecting strangers. Just think about that for a minute. We also know from the director of his Black or White video that he cost the production hundreds of thousands by not showing up the first day and then coming in late the next day but just to pick up his boy child friends who he took out to the mall. Kathy Griffin was actually an extra on the infamous Pepsi commercial and she says they were sent home the first day because he didnt show. MJ WAS a diva, he just hid it well with his baby doll voice (which was reportedly an exergeration of his real voice) and his “heal the world” vibe.
I didn’t know he did that to homeless people–disgusting.
Water balloons at homeless people? WTF?
Craven, at the end of the day he was a good person and didn’t treat people badly. Compared to someone like Madonna.
Ugh. If true then MJ was an asshole. Water balloons at the homeless? That is seriously not okay.
I go back and forth as to whether I think he was a pedophile or not. As much evidence for as against and so many people with agendas both detractors and apologists, that I can’t separate the chaff from the wheat.
@Kitty: how? Because he was more polite when he acted like a diva? That’s not the marking of a nice person.
And put me in the camp of “can’t set aside the child abuse allegations”
Bridget, you also seem to forget that he have $300M to charities and helped children especially in Africa. Well in my heart he wasn’t a pedophile. I also believe his kids are genetically his.
I’m sorry but there are adults who have gone on the record for no personal gain that as pre-teens MJ molested them. I think it’s heartless that people continue to ignore that. Dude was a child molester.
“In my heart” doesn’t contradict a lot of really compelling evidence that he was serially molesting children. And just because he donated money to charity doesn’t mean he didn’t commit that heinous crime.
PINETREE13, your opinion doesn’t make it true.
Ironically when I read “MJ” I first thought of Michael Jordan. In their heydays both MJs ruled the world. I miss the 90s.
Lol stuffed lambs??! That’s beyond any ridiculous demand I’ve ever heard. What a psycho
What?! This can’t be! I ALWAYS thought she’d be a DREEEEAM to work for! Pleasant, & understanding……I’m in total disbelief right now, I literally can’t get up.
Not.
Lambs??????????????
I don’t and have never understood the fascination with this person. She does have a great voice but I couldn’t tell you the name of any song she’s sung and her antics make me want to heave. I know some consider her a spectator sport but she just irritates the hell out of me.
She had a great voice. Past tense. She hasn’t been able to sing like that for years now. Yes age does change the voice but if Celine Dion can belt it you would think she can too. She threw away her gift.
This my friends is what happens when you blow air into someone’s head. They lose all capacity to think and their bigger head only can see above you so therefore they are entitled to ridiculous over-the-top things. But Mariah doesn’t seem to have any friends, she can’t keep a man, and her kids look miserable in all the photos with her. She has to have her white roses guys otherwise she doesn’t feel the love she soooo deserves.
This is why I’ll always be Team JLO when it came to their feud. Have you ever heard another actor/coworker talk trash about her? (Yeah anonymous sources don’t count). Mariah, OTOH has had so many opportunities and it’s obvious she’s an entitled, nasty diva.
Ironically, that’s the only conflict where Mariah had a legitimate beef. JLo has always had a rep for being willing to step on anyone to get to the top. JLo may have more hustle, but the comparison is someone who has a high profile because they’re moderately successful at a whole bunch of things (but also one of the most beautiful women in the world) vs someone who is legitimately spectacularly successful and talented at one thing (and terrible at everything else).
The producers should have hired JLo. She’s a diva and I bet she would be professional and not a PITA.
I’ve loved Rob Huebel for almost as long as I can remember. That is all.
Oh Mariah. Reading this I am even more surprised she ever played that social worker role in “Precious.” And I think she did well in it and they made her look homely.
I grew up with him and he is a genuinely nice guy. What you see really is what you get with him. He was always a sweetheart.
this was meant for amilu.
Three words: Go away. Disappear.
