Mariah Carey was an absolute nightmare to work with, says Rob Huebel

Mariah Carey has never had a reputation for being a complete professional. When she’s getting paid, she’ll show up… if someone carries her. She’s reportedly always late to everything. She’s often too busy posing to actually sing or speak or interact with anyone. The one time I defended her recently was when she got majorly screwed over on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, where it seemed like everyone on the production staff pulled a Mariah and half-assed their jobs, and that made Mariah look terrible too. So, what happens if you hire Mariah to make a cameo in a movie? She shows up late. She refuses to do what she previously agreed to do. She makes everyone run around and try to work around her increasing demands. And she wants to deflect bullets like Wonder Woman.

Mariah Carey has picked up a rather unlikely celebrity feud. Actor and comedian Rob Huebel recently slammed the 47-year-old superstar singer after working together on comedy The House. The 47-year-old actor hit out at Mariah for her behavior on set during an interview on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Show on Wednesday. He said: ‘We did some reshoots with a pop star named Mariah Carey. It did not go well.’ The two are among the cast in comedy The House which is fronted by Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell. He asked if he was allowed to used profanity on the show before adding: ‘F***ing what is going on with her? It was bananas.’ Rob went on to detail as he claims that Carey showed up ‘four hours late’ on set and had ‘amazing requests’ including she needed ‘all white roses’ in her trailer with ‘stuffed lambs’ toys. Huebel claims she was cast to make a cameo playing herself in the comedy. He explained: ‘She was hired to sing one song, and she was like, “You guys, I don’t want to sing that song.” They’re like, “We hired you to sing this song.”‘ Rob then details a different plan for the movie produced by Ferrell and Adam McKay as he says: ‘So then they were going to do this bit where they shoot her, I think, and they kill her — in the movie. Not in real life. But she didn’t want that. She was like, “I don’t think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?” They were like, “Mariah, we don’t have time for [this]. You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.” She just didn’t want to do what they wanted her to do. Anyway, why am I talking trash about her?’ Huebel said that he isn’t sure if her scene will make the final cut of the movie before adding: ‘Just know, if you see her, they had to work for it.’

[From The Daily Mail]

That sounds like a better film than The House. That’s the documentary I want to see – Mariah arriving late, acting pissy that her trailer isn’t full of stuffed animals (LAMBS ONLY) and white roses, then pitching a fit that people expect her to do what she was hired to do. Then when she gets the writers to rewrite her part, she again refuses because Mariah is a world-class screenwriter now and she knows what’s right for her character, and what’s right is that her character would be able deflect bullets. At what point is everyone going to just shrug and realize that this is who Mariah is? At what point are people just going to stop hiring her for anything?