Donald Trump unsurprisingly embarrassed America at the NATO summit

Yesterday was the worst. I realize that we live in a global society, and the rest of the world is paying attention to what happens within America, and of course I realized that the rest of the world was appalled by everything involving Emperor Bigly. But it’s one thing to know all of that intellectually, and then see our American Emperor berate our closest allies in the middle of a huge, international summit. I am appalled, embarrassed and ashamed. Donald Trump is disgusting. He is trash. So, here’s some of the sh-t that happened in the past 24 hours.

This is how Trump behaves, Part I. Trump’s NATO speech was, in a word, deplorable. The man whose finances and tax situation are wrapped in mystery and (likely) laundered Russian rubles decided to use his NATO speech to bitch and moan about how NATO countries weren’t paying their fair share. Congrats, Putin. This is what you wanted. You wanted NATO weakened, and you got Trump to do it. At least Emmanuel Macron openly laughed at Trump.

*Look at their faces* and the whispering as Trump admonishes leaders over NATO financial obligations. pic.twitter.com/gLCYgKTdi3 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 25, 2017

This is how Trump behaves, Part II. He shoved another NATO leader (the prime minister of Montenegro) so that he could get to the front of photo-op.

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

This is how Trump behaves, Part III. On his biggest world stage, in front of America’s allies, Trump never mentioned Article 5 of the NATO alliance, which is that NATO countries protect other NATO countries. If, say, Putin invaded a NATO-allied country, other NATO countries would rally to the defense of our ally. Trump didn’t say a word about it.

Angela Merkel is trying to talk sense into Trump. I doubt it will work, but she’s trying and bless her heart. She apparently showed Trump a Soviet-era map of Europe and told Trump that Putin wants THAT. She also came to the NATO meeting right after spending time with her friend Barack Obama in Berlin.

The Muslim Ban 2.0 is dead for now. Another federal appeals court said “no way, Jose” to Trump’s Muslim Ban 2.0. The catchphrase for the 2.0 version was “we revised the language to be a little bit less blatantly racist, we promise!” The federal courts still say the executive order is a dumpster fire of unconstitutionality. So now Jeff Sessions, the most racist of all of the woodland elves, says that they’ll take this all the way to the Supreme Court. Ugh.