Donald Trump unsurprisingly embarrassed America at the NATO summit

Yesterday was the worst. I realize that we live in a global society, and the rest of the world is paying attention to what happens within America, and of course I realized that the rest of the world was appalled by everything involving Emperor Bigly. But it’s one thing to know all of that intellectually, and then see our American Emperor berate our closest allies in the middle of a huge, international summit. I am appalled, embarrassed and ashamed. Donald Trump is disgusting. He is trash. So, here’s some of the sh-t that happened in the past 24 hours.
This is how Trump behaves, Part I. Trump’s NATO speech was, in a word, deplorable. The man whose finances and tax situation are wrapped in mystery and (likely) laundered Russian rubles decided to use his NATO speech to bitch and moan about how NATO countries weren’t paying their fair share. Congrats, Putin. This is what you wanted. You wanted NATO weakened, and you got Trump to do it. At least Emmanuel Macron openly laughed at Trump.
*Look at their faces* and the whispering as Trump admonishes leaders over NATO financial obligations. pic.twitter.com/gLCYgKTdi3
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 25, 2017
This is how Trump behaves, Part II. He shoved another NATO leader (the prime minister of Montenegro) so that he could get to the front of photo-op.
Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017
This is how Trump behaves, Part III. On his biggest world stage, in front of America’s allies, Trump never mentioned Article 5 of the NATO alliance, which is that NATO countries protect other NATO countries. If, say, Putin invaded a NATO-allied country, other NATO countries would rally to the defense of our ally. Trump didn’t say a word about it.
Angela Merkel is trying to talk sense into Trump. I doubt it will work, but she’s trying and bless her heart. She apparently showed Trump a Soviet-era map of Europe and told Trump that Putin wants THAT. She also came to the NATO meeting right after spending time with her friend Barack Obama in Berlin.
The Muslim Ban 2.0 is dead for now. Another federal appeals court said “no way, Jose” to Trump’s Muslim Ban 2.0. The catchphrase for the 2.0 version was “we revised the language to be a little bit less blatantly racist, we promise!” The federal courts still say the executive order is a dumpster fire of unconstitutionality. So now Jeff Sessions, the most racist of all of the woodland elves, says that they’ll take this all the way to the Supreme Court. Ugh.
He’s shoving Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic .
It’s so embarrassing. Trump’s a smug a$$hole. Just look at the way he arrogantly straightens out his jacket after shoving Markovic; trying to establish his alpha male status.
Yep what a little @;&(&;&:
I found that so embarrassing and appalling. I told a friend he looked like a kid that was pissed he wasn’t line leader every week. Just shoving up front
Also Kaiser you didn’t mention the EPIC handshake between Trump and Macron yesterday. He looked so scared
And Macron made a point of hugging Angela Merkel before even acknowledging his existence.
My apologies to Dusko Markovic.
He had to show all those effete European leaders what a real man looks like.
Now I think I will go look at funny cats on Instagram so I don’t lose my damn mind.
May I also suggest dogrates on twitter. It is one of the best palate cleansers out there.
That handshake was something else. Did you see Trump’s knuckles turning white with the pressure he was trying to apply? Not to mention the look on Macron’s face. He wasn’t giving in to the pressure.
I’m not sure it was just an alpha male thing. I doubt he would have done that to the president of France or Italy or Germany ( male or female). But an “insignificant” country like Montenegro? Why show respect?
@bluhare Love it! Needed the laughs.
JK Rowling said it perfectly:
“You tiny, tiny, tiny little man.”
I’m ensconced in Poldark after 6pm so I don’t have pseudo fever dreams all night featuring America’s drunkOrangeUncle and enablers.
He is King Douchebag. Unfortunately he is the face of America right now. It is so f@cking embarrassing.
I feel like I never want to leave the country again.
@Janetdr I have been out of the country once since this travesty took office and I am pretty sure I physically cringed everytime someone asked me where I was from.
@Tate
I was off on holiday too a while ago and we came across a huge American guy (in Rome) who was wearing a t-shirt with an American flag. Tourists of every nationality were turning their heads to look at him and then sniggering away after he had passed.
To be honest I had never seen anything like that anywhere.
The man is the embodiment of every negative American stereotype out there and “we” made him President. Arrogant, ignorant, aggressive, fame/praise hungry… need I go on? He’s an f*ing walking talking caricature. Smdh
Tate – Canada! Say you’re from Canada! Americans have been doing that for decades. Stick a maple leaf on your shirt. Hum “O, Canada”.
I guess I’m the only one who thinks that 45 is a pretty accurate representation of a strong faction of Americans right now.
You know, the type of American that votes for Trump?
I mean truly, have you guys talked to a Trumpster? If you have, then you would know that for the most part, they are pompous, intolerant, self-interested, and incredibly juvenile–just like their leader.
@tate, I fly internationally from Toronto. So when I’m abroad and asked where I am from, that’s what I reply, Toronto. Technically not a lie and I’m so familiar with the city that I can chat about it easily. I can also converse comfortably about hockey and different grades of maple syrup. Right now Canada > U.S.A. so I feel no guilt about borrowing the identity.
@SilverUnicorn: That’s probably because Europeans rarely wear our own flags on T-shirts. This type of nationalism is strange to us (under which president this happens is irrelevant). There’s nothing wrong with being a patriot per se, mind you.
(Oh, and I’m generalising by speaking for the whole Europe, but I do feel that is the case here.)
@Tate and @Janetdr – Don’t worry about how YOU are being represented. Most of us know that while half of your people elected him, the other half is extremely sorry and embarrassed, more than you’ve ever been with any other president. And nobody believes Trump equals a typical American.
@jwoolman, you made me laugh! When I travel in Europe, people are surprised I’m not Canadian because I speak languages other than English, when many Americans don’t. But one of my aunts has a great story about traveling by herself through Switzerland in the 1980s during the Iran Contra hearings. She would begin polite conversations with people on the trains, as one does, but would soon find herself being lectured about Reagan’s bad economic policies and asked why he hadn’t been impeached for Iran Contra. She thought Reagan was the demented anti-Christ so she wanted no responsibility for him. She started telling people she was Canadian and got to enjoy more pleasant conversations
He looked like Rodney Dangerfield after he shoved the Montenegro prime minister and then straightened his lapels. What a buffoon.
@jwoolman Please don’t claim you’re from Canada if you’re not – I get why you’d want to, but appropriating another national identity/culture for your own benefit/convenience is exactly the sort of imperialistic behaviour that earned the US a bad rap in the first place.
Canada isn’t America’s hat, an accessory to be donned at will. We have our own problems, but we’ve earned our international goodwill. And it sucks that our rep gets tarnished abroad by Americans who pretend to be Canadians but still act like stereotypical US tourists. I’ve seen it in action and it makes my blood boil – these bingbongs even gleefully admit it when they find out you’re Canadian!
How about Americans owning their identity and changing their reputation through good behaviour? Some people try to justify “Oh well, I’m not THAT kind of American, I’m more like you guys.” But if you ‘re cool with national/cultural appropriation, you’re EXACTLY that kind of American.
PS not assuming you’re an American or one of these bingbongs (you may even be a very generous Canadian offering to share our identity!) Just making the point that this kind of thinking is problematic.
@aang Please don’t use my national identity for your convenience, and reduce it to inaccurate stereotypes (who even talks about syrup grades?!) Even if you’re exaggerating as a joke, it’s in poor taste.
Would you claim you grew up in Japan and are culturally Japanese (even if you’re not ethically Japanese) because you eat sushi and stop over in Toyko sometimes? It doesn’t matter if you think you’re able to “pass” as Canadian. Would you put on an Aussie accent and claim it as your own just because you can do it convincingly?
@Lightpurple It must suck for your aunt and others like her to be held responsible for wingnut countrymen. It also sucks for Canadians to be held responsible the Americans who pretend to be us. Lots of good people in the US and they should be proud to show a better side of their nation to the world
Is Trump embarrassing to America? Seems to me America overlooked his disgusting behaviors from the beginning and his toying with treasonous acts regarding Russia. They overlooked the Montana man who beat up a reporter and then lied about it. Is America embarrassed? Seems to me they should be proud. Trump is America’s choice and the Republicans are still defending every single thing he does.
Well I’d say yes a segment is certainly proud. But celebitchy comments section is a safe space for us Americans that are appalled. Want the other part? Check out the comments section of a local paper (Philly.com) is a great example.
Yes exactly what you said, robyn. This is our country–HE is our country. This is who we are now and it is f*cking disgusting.
It’s bad, but most of us did not vote for him, and many more did not even bother to vote. Our local paper [rural Virginia] is not only solid Trump, it’s still fighting the Civil War and the war on Christmas!!
@robyn A majority of Americans did not vote for Trump and a majority of Americans disapprove of the job he is doing. Also, more votes were cast for Democrats than Republicans in Congressional races. Arcane election laws and gerrymandering have put Republicans in control. Please educate yourself about the American electoral process before casting aspersions.
Megan, Thanks for your response. I know about gerrymandering. And although I’ve no doubt got lots yet to learn in this world, the so-called “red” states have a lot more to learn imo. There was/is no excuse for voting for Trump or for the Montana man who beat up a journalist. These people disqualified themselves in such a way that should speak to every human being with an ounce of decency. The fact that they won is very disturbing and there is no excuse. People are still making excuses and/or overlooking their behaviors. It’s disturbing. It’s sad. I literally want to cry but I come here instead.
What’s very embarrassing is that people who knew how unqualified, awful and wrong these guys are,but still voted for them just because they’re Republicans . Millions more voted for Hillary not Trump. Wè noticed what a ridiculous person Trump is.
I agree with everyone who says celebitchy is the only safe place to be when commenting how we feel about Trump. I’m unfairly jumped on and attacked for my opinions everywhere else
Pajiba takes him to task daily and the comments there are some of the best anywhere. I post in 2 comment sections here and Pajiba.
I agree with your points for the most part. I thought that insulting John McCain’s POW status would be over the line for so many republicans, but they shrugged it off.
The only thing I disagree with is this: “They overlooked the Montana man who beat up a reporter and then lied about it.”
I don’t think the Montana vote really reflects how Montanans feel about the assault. The majority of voters had already cast early mail-in ballots before the assault happened, and you can’t change a vote-early ballot.
The drunkOrangeUncle is a source of pride for 40% of deplorable ‘Merica. People were -laughing- when that Montana congressmen made his “apology” speech for assault. Yes, the Natives were in America first, but some invasive species are more destructive than others. Remember- those “deplorables” are the offspring from our entire planet- so seeded hatred is a global problem!! SOS
Not all of America overlooked his awfulness. I’m pretty conservative (used to be a Republican) and, from the very beginning, I flat out refused to support the man. I knew he was going to be trouble. It caused a bit of conflict in my family because a lot of them are hard core Republicans. But I knew he was going to be a huge problem and I couldn’t, in good conscience, vote for him. Plus, over 3 million voted for Hillary – he did lose the popular vote.
He’s ridiculous.
And May doesn’t look happy, I guess they won’t be holding hands anymore LOL.
May is no better, tbh. But she’s getting pelters for the cuts she administered to the police forces back in 2015. And this information getting out undermines her ‘strong and steady’ (more like wet and wobbly) image she wants to give out.
I think he was joking. It’s not the first time his humor has gone over the heads of most. But I’ve always found him good for a few laughs. Other people can’t dig it but what are you gonna do? Can’t wait til he’s been in the job for over a year and really starts to loosen up and be himself. It’ll be hilarious.
What Was he joking about again?
Um yeah no. Thanks for playing though.
The shove. Just like the other day when he raised his hand at some guy like he was going to slap him across the back of the head. Or the time he was sitting at a table for a meeting and reeled of a speech about how it’s important to be accurate and then introduced some guy and got his name wrong. All jokes.
@Kitten: still here I see. Don’t worry. My less tongue in cheek commentary is further down the thread.
hahahahaha, yeah it’s SO hilarious that our allies are all starting to hate us!
A real knee-slapper. Good one!
to add, jokes like that might play ok when you’re a reality TV host, but when you’re the CIC of “the greatest country in the world?…not so much.
This is the last resort of the abuser: ‘It was only a joke’. Drumpf and his apologists use it whenever they run out of excuses.
Yeah. He sure is a barrel of laughs. I’m always cracking up with giggles of joy and laugh my ass off when Trump pulls these hilarious stunts. The whole world is laughing too. Fun times. Fun times.
I really hope you’re not serious @Blue. The only funny thing is to laugh at Trumpsters who believed this orange baboon had a clue about anything a president does
@blue so you’re saying him pushing the guy and then puffing his chest to be at the front of the picture was a joke? nah not buying what you’re selling.
Was he joking about Obama not being american too? THAT was hilarious
He did not pretend to shove the Prime Minister of Montenegro out of the way, he came up behind him with a cruel facial expression, grabbed him by the arm, forcefully pulled him back, stepped his obese self forward and strutted like a rooster. The facial expressions of the others showed shock and disgust with his rude, boorish behavior. Normal people who need to pass someone else say “excuse me,” they don’t physically accost the person in front.
No no no. He didn’t just just do that. I couldn’t finish his “speech”. Between that violent idiot elected in Montana, the horrible LA fitness elderly abuse creature and this….I feel sick. What country is this? No no no no no. I don’t know what else to say.
There was the small funny part where Macron made fish sticks out of his lil fingies.
My dreams have now expanded from just Trudeau to include Macron AND Trudeau. Can they kiss? French people kiss when they meet right?
My guess is Trump was trying to squeeze the charm out of Macron with that handshake.
I hope Macron counted his fingers after the handshake.
I hope he dipped them in bleach.
It didn’t work with Trudeau, it ain’t gonna work with Macron. Git em boys!
Hahahaha yep, the French here in Quebec often do a 2-cheek kiss when saying hello, though I don’t know if Macron and Trudeau will. If they do, I can almost read the fanfic now…Macreau forever!
My family is from Quebec waaay, way back. We’ve lost most of good stuff, but man my quebecois-descended family likes the lip kisses.
I was hoping they could combine the Quebecois with the French and we’d get a hot man makeout sess. Too much to ask from world leaders?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAryUpUXsAAnoJL.jpg
Well they seem to get along.
There are some really dreamy pics of Macron and Trudeau having a walk in a Sicilian garden. Macron even put a little video of it on twitter where they speak French. It was a total palate-cleanser after this utterly awful week.
Hey, it was only Montenegro….must be one of them “loser” countries.
On a serious note, what in hell is going to happen when we truly need our NATO allies?
Good question!!
You know Canada will be there. We might not meed our “2%” exactly as trump says, but we always will help.
It’s not in us to turn our backs. Because this will pass, as things do, and the ties go deeper than what trump can destroy.
Thank you Archie. Whenever I read people being truly loving and understanding toward Americans right now I well up with tears. I want to know that others see that most of us are struggling with this, are heartbroken and feel buried under the weight of a leader who we did not want and who is demolishing everything we hold dear.
Thank you for seeing beyond this horrible time in our country. We are good people! Most of the people I know and interact with every day are good, hard working, caring people. And lately when I encounter bigots and mysoginists etc I feel much more comfortable calling them out and letting them know I disagree. Thank you for your support, we will rise again.
One of the wonderful young women I work with is from Canada [Thunder Bay] She recently married one of us and is becoming an American citizen. It hurts that this is the era in which that is happening. I can only hope our country can become worthy of her. Best to you.
ArchieGoodwin – btw LOVE your name!!! Huge fan of all the NW books here:-)
You’re right, us Canadians will be there to help. Because we know that not everyone voted for the orange clown, we tear up reading articles like the one in WaPo yesterday from the mother of an autistic child who is worried sick about what the loss of Medicare will do to her family – they were already struggling and now how to live in absolute terror of what’s coming. I cannot imagine having to deal with that on a daily basis. And oh – we (and the rest of NATO) are working towards the 2%. There is a whole plan in place for the members to up their annual spending to reach that target, but contrary to the moron’s belief, none of that $ is going to the US. We don’t owe the US anything:-) But of course he doesn’t get that, just like he doesn’t understand that the one time all of NATO came to aid another country was 9/11.
We still love Americans and their beautiful country. I used to live and work in the US. Almost moved permanently to Silicon Valley (except the dot com crash happened); I was devastated at the time, I loved the West Coast where I lived for many years… but now, I can’t even travel down south. We cancelled our hockey tournaments in the US this year, and it makes me sad when Twitter Trumpsters say “great, stay home”. They really don’t understand how much the US economy actually needs tourism. They bought the whole Trump spiel, they only see enemies and danger everywhere, just like him with that idiotic speech yesterday about German cars being sold in the US! I hope Justin encourages the German manufacturers to set up shop in Canada. The FX rate means that even if the US imposes tariffs they still come out ahead and they don’t have to worry about the hatred and intolerance.
Sorry for the rant – and the many topics covered. Even though I an not American, everything happening in the US scares the hell out of me. Not only because that sorry excuse of a human being can end the world with nuclear weapons.. but because a US so indebted to the Saudis, for example, or weakened by Putin, does not bode well for any of us. It is so sad that his supporters can simultaneously think: 1. all Muslims are bad 2. Saudis are terrible and so is HRC for accepting donations to her charity from them. 3. But Saudis are so great because they buy our weapons. #MAGA so much winning 4. that the evil Obama did not sell to them to protect Yemeni civilians, so lame 5. a peaceful Muslim family in NJ is a threat because sharia something even though they left their country to live in freedom 6. but if Saudis pour $ into a fake Ivanka charity that is great and why should we care about sharia there, none of our problems…. and on and on. It is exhausting. every. single. day.
vauvert, no apologies for the “rant” (which it wasn’t), I enjoyed hearing your perspective and hearing the compassion from the Canadians here has given me hope in a week where I’ve been pretty much appalled, outraged, distressed and dejected at what’s happening thanks to Trump and the GOP and the base that supports them. It is exhausting and discouraging, I am operating at high levels of anxiety all the time, which is to say I’m not functioning very well. Thank goodness for all the thoughtful, intelligent and compassionate people here at Celebitchy!
Archie, I hope and pray that the truth will out. There are—God knows how many— decent, caring people in this world who are horrified that we are stuck with a psychopath for a president. Of course they want to know “How did this happen?”
After King Don’s coronation, I was talking to someone on the phone at Amazon. He lives in South Africa. He was up to date on our shocking election. This kind man said to me, “Don’t get discouraged. The rest of the world is praying for America. You will bounce back.”
Oh, Archie. That was the most loving thing I have read in weeks. Thank you, thank you. It was like an internet hug from Canada.
The rest of us are going to step up, that’s what will happen. Because we have not yet elected a choleric toddler buffoon as head of government/state (although Turkey sure as hell is not inspiring confidence either). I don’t think you’ll have to worry though. Putin will step in, right? … Right? Or will he maybe lean back with a glass of vodka and laugh?
Trump doesn’t know anything about NATO. The US is in it because it benefits us. The European countries are pretty much on schedule for bringing payments to the stipulated level. They do need to prepare to forget about the United States and toss out all those US soldiers who have been camping there since before I was born. Let the US find its own unoccupied island somewhere as a jump off for its military adventures. And Europe – don’t ever again get involved in those military adventures or let the US even fly over your countries to attack the next victim. Really, it’s not worth it. And if you think Trump is going to defend you against Putin – I have a bridge to sell you.
Trump shows that relying on the US is very dangerous, never know when we will elect a Trump.
All through this trip, Trump has been singing some very old songs about NATO and trade and whatever. People try to correct his false view of such things, but he pops back into those old tapes running in his head and forgets that his facts are just pulled out of the air. He just can’t learn new things. He’s stuck in whatever he made up for the campaign and thinks it’s real by now.
Angela Merkel had to tell him 11 times when she was here that he can’t make a trade deal with Germany, he has to work with the EU. She thought he finally understood, but now it’s obvious that he doesn’t.
Oh that’s a no brainer. He’ll just use his nukes, especially if people tell him he shouldn’t.
Watch @EmmanuelMacron shade trump …. Priceless!
https://twitter.com/HollandReid/status/867753849599209475/video/1
Yes, anyone that needs to brighten their day please watch this. I have watched it at least 20 times since yesterday. It is a brilliant and deliberate move on Macron’s part. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I’ve been watching it on a loop also. I love that 45′s hands were out to greet him and he was left hanging. Such fantastic shade from Macron who is rapidly becoming my number one (fake) boyfriend
Bwahahaha!!!
Love how he heads straight for him then swerves at the last minute and makes him wait.
OMG that was amazing. Need to watch that on a loop.
It’s a wonderful and bracing antidote to the usual grovelling.
I’ve watched it several times and sent the link to 5 people. It made my morning.
Just looking at that Orange face makes me want to puke. He is an embarrassment and a disgrace. This overseas trip has removed all doubt about the insanity gripping the U.S, when a buffoon like Donald J. Trump holds our highest office. There’s nothing positive to be said of Trump, his family or his administration.
Oh, and the GOP candidate who assaulted a reporter won the special congressional election in Montana “cause Trump still has coat tails there.” Only in Amurikka.
2/3 of the votes were cast by early voting before the event happened. Still that guy won, and his supporters were on camera supporting what he did to the reporter. Hoping for an immediate recall election.
I don’t think he can be recalled, but what often happens is that the miscreant loses any good Committee assignments and if convicted, will be pressured by the Party to resign. Can’t imagine he won’t be convicted with three Fox News witnesses. He could end up in jail for six months (time off for good behavior would seriously reduce that). The fine is tiny but he could also get community service, which if there is any justice in Montana will not be a cushy fun job. Bet he’s ordered to anger management…. or therapy. Or rehab if he was at all drunk or drugged.
Trump is probably the only one who thinks the guy won a tremendous victory. Trumpy probably just enjoyed the beatdown on a reporter and didn’t think past that. Most other Republicans know he’s just an embarrassment, even though they are relieved not to lose the seat, and are trying to ignore him. The Democrat did get several percentage points more than Dems have been pulling statewide, though, so it’s a bit of a warning shot for the Republicans.
*double post, sorry.
Macron (or someone who runs his twitter feed) posted a deliciously hilarious video of him seemingly approaching Drumpf then veering off to Merkel and other leaders at the last second. Brilliant!!
I saw that speech live yesterday.
I think the other nations were partially prepared for lukewarm support for Art 5. And for the moaning about the 2% contribution – shock, horror, not everyone wants to divert resources needed by their populations into ever-increasing GDP spend on the military industrial complex like wot the US (and the UK to an extent) do. So those parts were kind of a slight groan of low expectations met.
But there was a whole section where he complained about NATO’s immigration policy. What the what? NATO is a military organisation. It doesn’t have an immigration policy. Presumably, he was muddling NATO and the EU. Which is bad enough. But the EU doesn’t have an immigration policy either! It has freedom of movement for member citizens but it’s up to each country to set its own immigration policy from non-EU countries. Bare-faced, unembarrassed ignorance.
I just sat there open-mouthed.
The man lacks the understanding and intelligence to even know the difference. It’s embarrassing. And only the U.S. is stupid enough to pump money into its industrial war machine rather than take care of its citizens need. The U.S. could cut its military budget and fund its social programs with ease.
The department of defense is a massive employer and the for profit defense industry is also a massive employer and tax payer. The US economy is so tied to the defense and aerospace industries that significant cuts would have a negative impact on the US as a whole..
I think this is something anti-interventionists (I’m one of them) often fail to acknowledge. Extricating economies isn’t a two-minute job, or an easy one. Same goes for other things that are wrong in leftist eyes with Western economies right now – financialisation, for example. You can’t just wave a magic wand and undo it.
The trick is to have plans in place for shifting people to different jobs – even better, shifting the whole company to doing something nondestructive with the resources they already have. Convince them they can make a decent profit without making weapons of mass destruction.
Even gradual shifts might be possible. Support people while they retrain. Make it a priority to make it possible for people to stay in their communities instead of relocating. That’s a much better use of our tax money than bombs and missiles.
This is true for other situations also – instead of falsely promising coal jobs will come back, invest in those communities by providing grants that adults need to support their families while getting more education or training, and figure out what else the community can do with the human and other resources they have. A rising industry is renewable energy, for example. Or recycling plants.
But the military industry is pretty much automated today. The main jobs are for scientists and engineers, not people with just a high school diploma. So they don’t tend to bring many jobs into a community but rather have to import well-educated specialized people from other places.
Are you kidding? He’s so riled about immigration he just tosses it around with whatever acronym is handy.
I’m so sorry Americans, but the good news is, I think he’s so bad no one believes he happened on purpose. Let’s laugh, because otherwise I will cry that this buffoon has so much power to evince change and a huge platform to spread information and good will, and he’s just shitting(pissing) the bed.
Sixer, as far as I know some countries are ‘forced’ to invest in military spending due to agreements after WWII? Italy comes to mind (a country which never repaid its debt to USA since 1945).
Many in UK do not think that European countries have immigration policies, so in that case Trump is ignorant like many (inexcusable because he’s POTUS but one of the many who have no clue)
I think the UK only paid off its WWII debt to the US about fifteen years ago.
Perhaps it’s not wilful ignorance. Perhaps he makes these speeches to the bottom feeders among the viewing public who are, as you say, this ignorant of simple facts. I could believe that of him.
But he is the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. Speaking to his allies, not his bloody fandom, you know?
On the other hand, it’s entirely credible that the man just IS this level of ignorant.
You summed it pretty well, he probably thinks he is speaking to his fandom, like a celebrity!
I think he’s been wilfully ignorant all his life, what’s the point of learning anything if you’re spoonfed from day one?
The US goes into long-term debt for wars also. I haven’t kept up with the figures, but at least back in the late 1980s we were still paying for the Vietnam War. Every single war since then has continued to add debt for generations not involved.
Trump defaults on his own loans often enough, he can’t complain.
Merkel had to show him a map of Europe before 1989. And explain him that Putin wants THAT.
That was the thing, the total lack of understanding of how NATO works. Like, you’re the f**king PRESIDENT now (man, this idiot is making me use a lot of all caps) and there was no one who was able to give you a children’s primer cliff notes bullet point version about how it works? Or who knows, maybe they did and he just ignored it like he always does so he could swing his dick around because he’s too stupid to understand that people aren’t going to be impressed over there.
Watching the little I was able to stomach, was sickening. I honestly wouldn’t have been surprised if he had said, “You know, if it wasn’t for us you’d all be speaking German right now, amirite?? Haw, haw, haw!!!”. Speaking of which, thanks for continuing to alienate our allies, jackass.
It was like watching an alternate reality really.
He’s just wrong about everything. As Merkel pointed out when she visited, he has no idea how the financing of NATO works. He also thinks terrorism is a an ideology when it is a method. And he wants countries to “drive them out!” Drive them out to where? Into other countries?
And Angela Merkela is now Goddess of the Eyeroll. While the others were laughing, she remained composed but rolled her eyes in a stately manner.
I want to laugh but it’s not even funny. It’s like living in a kind of news/current affairs based Truman Show. I keep thinking the BBC will suddenly screen a message telling us that it’s all been a social experiment and normal service will now resume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, when in doubt, wikipedia that sh*t. I honestly felt secondhand embarrassment. He will go down in history as the dumbest president that country has ever had.
That video of baby fists pushing aside the Prime Minister of Montenegro sums up everything about baby fists in a nut shell. He is a pig.
I get where you are coming from but no, Drumpf is not a pig. Pigs are above Drumpf’s level. Pigs are useful animals. And according to some studies, pigs are, to a certain degree, intelligent creatures.
I just keep sighing. Every time i finish reading something about Putin’s puppet.
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at the fact that he still has NO IDEA how NATO works. None. At. All.
Also, I secretly believe that his advisors have to snap their fingers, whistle, and say, “Sir. Siiiirrrrr! Focus! We’re not done here yet,” at least once every 30 mins.
I wonder if he even knows what NATO stands for. Does he just think it’s a word? During his campaign, he was saying how much NATO was a waste, but after elected, of course he changed his opinion
And how pathetic does Orangina look when he has his “serious face” on. He looks like a pouty toddler. The rest of the world leaders are laughing at him and think he’s the idiot that he is. And old Donny thinks of himself as “king of the world.” After this trip, I’m sure European leaders know that they’ll have to exclude the U.S. until we’re able to get another grown up in charge.
We were hoping he’d love Europe so much, he’d stay–like Lindsay Lohan…sadly, he only wants to be with repressive autocratic leaders for mutual butt-kissing sessions.
I, too, was hoping Cheeto Mussolini and Co. would defect to Mother Russia. Really, Donnie – built your own gold plated dacha and eat Beluga caviar and Big Macs until you implode.
(But we Americans who actually paid taxes want Air Foce One returned.)
We are getting a new one. Let him have it. Him gone is worth one stripped airplane. I don’t think they would throw in the classified safety and defense instillations.
Just take the IT, defense & intelligence stuff out and he can keep the plane. There’s a new one on Order.
We all need our fantasies to get by, and I like yours, but they would never let him stay. Every country in Europe would take joy in expelling him., Especially Montenegro.
This would be a mean and cruel thing to do. It’s bad enough that we let him out in the first place. This whole trip has been like the human equivalent of letting our dog pee in our neighbors’ rose bushes.
They should at least send him back paper-trained.
I was sort of hoping the intel folks would arrange for an accident to befall him while abroad/en route. I suppose there’s still hope for the return trip…
What’s taking so long?
I’m thinking MOSSAD dosed him with a slow acting poison
Macron did it yesterday.
First, with the walk where he went directly towards Trump, who was prepared to give him a handshake, and swerved at the last minute towards Merkel. Then, their handshake where he squeezed the life out of Trump’s baby fingers and looked so proud doing it.
Macron is excelling at the tiny social slights and maneuvering. The French are pretty damn good at machismo, war and social games. Etiquette and soldier are both French words, for an example of that nation’s strengths.
I think 45 severely underestimated him, the cheese eating surrender monkey meme went to his head.
He seems to understand symbolism extremely well. After the bomb attack in Manchester earlier in the week, he made a point of *walking* to the British Embassy in Paris to pay his condolences to the ambassador. Sounds like nothing but was actually a break in security protocol to indicate solidarity was more important.
Honestly, there are some politicians who GET it. Those nuances are incredibly important. People like people who break rules FOR the peoples benefit. They don’t like people who break the rules for THEMSELVES *cough 45 cough.
Macron seems like he’s going to do very, very well.
That was a boss move. Power play while Trump was expecting to be recognized first among the leaders. And instead, after hugging Merkel he shook hands with someone before Trump. And then they had that gross power struggle handshake. I loathe that pull in move that Trump does.
Don’t forget that he called Germans “very, very evil/bad*” and that Germany sells too many cars in America and he’ll stop that.
Even though German car manufacturers have factories with thousands of employees in the US.
*the German newspaper that first reported it said evil, others say he used his favourite word bad.
He always says the dumbest things without thinking. I don’t know if very very evil/bad or always calling everything and everyone “losers” is worse. This jerk needs some new vocabulary!
Trump won my state, Alabama, handily. The Mercedes plant here is a holy grail of employment. I would like to think these stupid comments would open some eyes around here, but as my husband said after Trump was elected “Now everyone else will know what it’s like to live in Alabama.” This state has voting against it’s own interests down to a science.
I hope the light bulbs are starting to go off in people’s heads. He doesn’t care about what is in the best interests of the American people.
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/donald-trump-is-a-menace-to-the-world-opinion-a-1148471.html
And now they’re trying to say Trump meant German trade is evil/bad not Germany and it lost something in translation.
The only time Article 5 was invoked was 9/11. And he still could not mention it.
Oh my God, I can’t believe the way he literally shoved the Prime Minister of Montenegro out of the way so he could be in the foreground of the picture. He proves time and time again what a freaking a**hole he is. It is so embarrassing. And this is the man who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. The man who was raised in palaces? Prime Minister of Montenegro please forgive us.The orange but**ole is crazy.
You know, the man is absolutely boorish. He didn’t even pay homage to Italy’s flag while arriving at the Presidential Palace in Rome. I mean, the bare minimum for a foreign Head of State is to stop a couple of seconds in front of the flag of the country he is visiting. He didn’t even bother to turn his head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Italy, like Montenegro, must be one of those ‘loser’ countries (as someone said up thread) so OranCheeto cannot bother to stop for the stupid flag of a loser country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he necessarily thinks of certain countries as “losers,” he just literally has no idea what basic protocol is. None whatsoever. And worse, he seems to have zero desire to learn anything. He is truly the pinnacle of ignorance.
@Esmom – While I totally understand why someone (not just the president) may not know protocol is expected, I totally agree that the worse thing is he has no desire to find out about it. He, of course, knows everything and doesn’t need to learn anything. (rolling eyes).
If the Supreme Court can rule that what happened with the redistricting issue in North Carolina was racist and unconstitutional, then maybe they can also see through the racist scum that is the Muslim Ban. Gomer Pyle can certainly try but I really don’t see them making this thing into law.
I honestly was mortified. It’s obvious that he’s way out of his league and that he’s definitely Russia’s whore. He was like a dumb orange bull in a china shop. An absolute oaf.
That’s Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, next to Trump during his speech. He was Norway’s prime minister at the time of Breivik’s (nazi white supremacist) terror attack. It must be horrible for him to have to stand next to and listen to white supremacist Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an a$$hole. That shove and his satisfied smirk afterwards summed up everything about the man. He has absolutely no regard for others and no intellectual curiosity to learn about their countries. This is just one of many times he will embarrass us. The relatively good news is that he returns to legal problems, as does Jared. May Trump’s impeachment be swift.
That ugly smirk and toothy grin of Trump’s is overkill for a man who rarely smiles. He’s been doing that grin lately … it seems to have started with the Russian spy he was entertaining in the oval office. Trump’s afraid his favoritism for Russia was exposed in those Russian media pictures and now he’s pretending that this is his “regular” smile everywhere he goes.
That stupid smirk on his ugly orange face is beyond punchable.
Is there anyone that trump has not insulted? Is he deliberately trying to isolate the United States from its friends and allies?
No. Yes. *sob*
He never insults anyone who gives him a big gold necklace!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*starts sobbing with Giddy*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a cure for an abusive relationship: it’s called divorce.
And there’s a cure for an abusive president: it’s called impeachment.
I hope all these myriad investigations result in impeachment and removal from office.
@Triple Cardinal – impeachment is not a cure because a president can be impeached but not necessarily removed from office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This end of this entire nightmare can’t come soon enough.
Amen. And how pathetic that Merkel even had to resort to what she did. I give her props for trying but I can’t think of anything more embarrassing than a leader who has ZERO grasp of history.
@EsMom
Merkel really is remarkable. But baby fists only wants to hang with Putin. He thinks murdering and imprisoning innocent people is the way to govern.
I agree with both of your posts, Indiana and Esmom.
Someone pointed out that Putin has wanted Montenegro for years and that he was pissed that they made it into NATO because that made them untouchable. Now, do I think Bigly Boy knows where Montenegro is or even who he was pushing? Hell. No. But, it is an interesting spin.
I think Trump did shove the Montenegro leader on purpose to give his boss Putin a thrill. It was also for Putin that Trump didn’t shake hands with Merkel earlier when she visited America. Trump really is Putin’s puppet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His staff must have written the speech, if he didn’t go off script too much. So who are the incompetents on his staff writing this stuff? They don’t know how to google either? I imagine the laughter was due to the simple-minded basic errors of fact he was spitting out, they could have been easily avoided as long as Trump didn’t start improvising.
Oh man. I haven’t been here for awhile but nothing’s changed. I don’t how you don’t grow weary of this election campaign level of anger. It’s sure to turn inward and become depression at some stage. The thing that caught my attention was Donny trying to shakedown the other NATO countries, on behalf on the weapon manufactures, to the the tune of one hundred and nineteen billion dollars. He claimed it was unfair for the American tax payer to carry the burden. But even if the other NATO countries did tip in another one hundred and nineteen billion dollars, I doubt the Trump administration would redirect that surplus tax revenue away from the weapon manufactures and into public services or tax cuts for people on low incomes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope it’s turning outward and being channeled into the Resistance Movement, but thank you for your concern.
Not election campaign anger. Incumbent is a rude, bigoted moron who is wasting our money, embarrassing us internationally, imposing on our freedoms, dismantling our institutions, lining his own pockets at our expense, making us unsafe, and he might have committed treason.
His campaign and his presidency has caused depression and anxiety. It’s a normal thing to have great anger towards someone who is flushing our country down the toilet, is taking our rights and has made us the biggest laughingstock of the world
@blue, oh man, thanks for your concern about our mental health. I know I’m not depressed, I will never be depressed with #45 being in the White House. As a matter of fact I have been more alert to what’s happening in my country. You can continue being cavalier and stick your head in the sand because you are not affected with the White House cutting the taxes for the 1% while waking money from senior citizen, children, the poor to feed himself and his buddies. This morning his wife was photograph in a coat valued $50,000 more than millions of American makes in a year.
#45 became a rich man after filing for bankruptcies, stealing money off the backs of the people who worked for him by not paying what he had bargened For. He made hundreds of millions from filing bankruptcies and leaving the banks to swallow the costs. He also screwed the students of Trump University. Keep pretending everything is ok. Some of us here are watching our backs, and yours too, because we will be alert every day as long as our
national embarrassment is in the White House.
“He claimed it was unfair for the American tax payer to carry the burden. But even if the other NATO countries did tip in another one hundred and nineteen billion dollars, I doubt the Trump administration would redirect that surplus tax revenue away from the weapon manufactures and into public services or tax cuts for people on low incomes.”
What? Each NATO-country decides for themselves HOW and HOW MUCH they spend their money. They don´t simply give to the US. Like, some NATO-Countries don´t even have armies?! Where are they supposed to invest the money? Put it in a shoe box for a rainy day?
If Trump wants to lessen the tax burden on Americans, he needs to rework the US military budget, however, if he wants the bigly weapons, american tax payers have to pay for it.
If satire is helpful for you, as it is for me, please read the hilarious and painful “Eulogy for America” in the NEW YORKER online.
As a US citizen, it was sickening to watch. He is Putin’s boy all the way. His talking points are clearly aligned with Russian goals of destabilizing democracies. And the difference between his cheerful chatter with dictators from Turkey and the Phillipines contrasted shockingly with the dismissive sneers and condescending lectures he gave our allies on live television. People, he has to go by any means necessary. Democracies are in grave danger.
The NATO people should have treated him as the President of just another country and not made any special arrangements for him at all . If he falls asleep when a talk goes on for more than two minutes, let him sleep. When he pushed someone aside to get to the front, several of them should have gently led him back to where he was. No cutsies, Donald. And apologize to that nice man you shoved or no cookies for you.
I think they were too stunned by it to know what to do and then the moment had passed.
Agreed. No more special treatment — i.e. dumbing things down, FFS — for Trump. It’s sink or swim time.
Even though this is from the Daily Mail, it is an interesting article on Trump’s body language:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4542664/Body-language-shows-Trump-REALLY-thinking-NATO.html
Definity worth a read. Goes into detail not only about Trump’s body language but also about his French nemesis, who might have watched that YouTube video by a martial arts instructor who showed how to deal with Trump’s idea of a handshake. Watch out for Secret Service if you try it.
I’d ask my fellow Americans to get involved in the political process. Show up and vote in every local, state and national election. Volunteer to work on a campaign. Donate money. Get involved in some way. The only way we will be able to get rid of Trump and the GOP is if we vote them out office.
Also, the UK has decided not to share intelligence with the US following the Manchester attack and because Trump shared that classified info from Israel with Russia.
We are no longer trusted.
I think that is back on.
Yes, unfortunately, it’s back on.
What I hope is that our intelligence services are talking to each other, with the agreement that he will not be told the most sensitive info, not even the medium sensitive. Heck, don’t tell him anything!
I’ve never been ashamed of our country, but I am now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might have a point about NATO countries paying their dues but it’s really rich coming from someone who’s stiffed his own construction bills.
Trumps also bragged that not paying his taxes makes him smart. A guy who doesn’t pay workers and ripped off people with Trump University, shouldn’t be the one to point a finger at other people. All countries should definitely pay their dues for NATO, but he himself needs to pay his dues to the people he scams and rips off
Why can’t US law courts do anything about it?
Not only that-but it was NOT the time or place. Talk about making Putin’s day: show distance and disdain publicly for NATO. Ugh. He’s such an idiot.
Interesting language from Hallie Jackson reporting from what I am calling The Golden Memories Tour. Her description was “visible discomfort among the NATO allies.” Our new diplomatic goals: visible discomfort.
There are days you just can’t make this stuff up with Trump. If you could use the daily manure that he says and does on a TV shows like House of Cards, Veep, Madam Secretary or Homeland, you would think what great writing. I mean today it is all about Jared Kushner and his possible collusion with the Russians, Jeff Sessions failed to disclose his contacts with Russian Ambassador on his security application, FBI wont provide James Comey’s memos to Congress yet and Steve Bannon to head Trumps s legal team for Trump’s counter offensive against Russia collusion claims. HBO could get Joesph Gordon Leavitt to play Jared Kushner and make it a 3 part mini series and they would have all the material right there for the script.
But those TV shows are well written. Isn’t this all more like a season of The Apprentice – The Horror Edition? In which the most incompetent & unprofessional team – Team Bigly – marches on, but no one can fire them? The irony…
What I dream about is to wake up and find that Trump really was a television show. And that President Bartlett is in the White House, and all his other staff are in the West Wing.
Failing to admit that you have met Foreigners might be called “lying” and that is actually criminal in certain situations concerning offices of state. So Sessions might be guilty of lying. But if it is just lying about having met somebody then that is hardly considered a severe crime.
But honestly, meeting foreign dignitaries is exactly what both future and incumbent politicians are supposed to do. And as long as Sessions didn’t sell the nuclear codes to the Russians or any other state secret I don’t see what the problem is except for some lying.
Lying under oath got Clinton impeached & that lying was about an extramarital BJ with a consenting adult. This lying is about meetings with Russian spies, and Sessions would have had some inkling as to who the spies were
Ha if this was a show before this administration I would have said “what’s with the writing on this show? This isn’t realistic. No president would get away with acting like that!”
hahaha truly truth is stranger than fiction
If anyone doubted the narcissistic behavior, it wouldn’t be his wife for sure. The other leaders can walk away. Not so easy for Melania.
I’veI been avoiding the news today. What fresh hell has he unleashed in the last twelve hours?
I have to laugh remembering how, at the beginning of the week, some feared he would stay on script and look “presidential.” Never, ever gonna happen.
Let’s just say if a country does not have fancy horses and a sword dance in his honor, he will literally push their leader aside. I am calling it The Golden Memories Tour.
Der Spiegel has a fascinating editorial about Trump in their on-line edition.
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/donald-trump-is-a-menace-to-the-world-opinion-a-1148471-amp.html
Nevermind that the only time Article 5 has been invoked was in response to 9/11. Could you imagine if all those jumbo jets that landed in Gander, Newfoundland and our PM had said, “Sorry losers, Canada first. Find somewhere else.” This man’s attitude and behaviour is such an insult.
That speech had Bannon’s fingerprints all over it. He despises international organizations and has wanted to say the things contained in that speech in front of NATO members to embarrass them for a LONG time. Instead it looked like the Ugly American comes to Europe to brag about themselves.
On a much happier note. I just came across a picture of the spouses of the NATO leaders. Behind Malania[autocorrect Malaria] is the adorable Gauthier Destaney, husband of the leader of Luxembourg. They married in 2015 when marriage equality became the law of the land!
Wow. So in today’s news, all of the other G7 leaders walked from their group photo to their next stop. Trump? Took a golf cart.
Well, whatever rushes him toward the 25th amendment. [I know, I know: Pence]
He must have forgotten to wear his Fitbit.
You forgot to mention the yellow combover holding on for dear life as it flapped in the breeze during his speech. Yes, we have a president who combs his hair all the way from the back of his head to the front and hairsprays it into a yellow mound at his forehead. Let that sink in.
Trump called the Germans bad bad people, for apparently exporting more (.. Cars) than importing from USA
Dear Rest of the World,
On behalf of those of us with brains, I apologize for this massive embarrassment of a POTUS. We hope that, in time (and hopefully after removal from office), you can manage to forgive us such an enormous lapse in common sense and human decency.
Sincerely,
America
