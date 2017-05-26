Bella Hadid in Ralph & Russo at Cannes amfAR gala: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos of Bella Hadid at the annual amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival last night. Bella has been in Cannes for the entire film festival, and she’s really been doing a good job, I think. This year’s Cannes has really raised her profile, and she’s been doing editorials and picking up ad campaigns right and left while she’s been in town. Plus, she’s been doing the red carpet thing and I haven’t hated her style at all.
Personally, I’m not surprised that Bella wore something crazy-revealing to the gala. That’s why she’s there! I am, however, slightly surprised that this is A) Ralph & Russo, a label I associate with more sophisticated looks and B) so ill-fitting. The “granny panties” aspect of this is terrible, and I feel like half of her mons is hanging out. The top part is okay, but it would have been equally provocative with lining, just sayin’.
I would have expected Nicki Minaj to show up to the gala in something similar to Bella’s dress, but Nicki went with Roberto Cavalli and too-long extensions. The dress itself is rather boring and the crazy-long extensions? Eh.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I would absolutely LOVE Bella’s dress if it wasn’t sheer. Sadly, many dresses at this festival would be to die for if not for their asses hanging out. And surprisingly, I like Nicki’s dress (I love gaudy). She actually looks classy for once (classy for Nicki). Though her hair just grosses me out. Can’t imagine going to the bathroom with it for fear of forgetting to move it out of the way in time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Bella got botox in her face because her smile is freaking me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ya she looks like a 45yo reality tv reject
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will be one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If not Botox, then something! She must have gotten something in her face, mainly the bottom half.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes-yikes. I was coming on to say I can now see why she never smiles. Not good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking some kind of cheek injections?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand the fascination with this woman. But to each their own. This outfit looks like something a Vegas showgirl would wear. The only missing piece is a head dress. And don’t get me started on these stupid leg poses. Enough already. It looks like a wooden leg is being used to prop up the torso.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me neither. I don’t think she’s that pretty (to be clear, I don’t find her ugly but she’s not really “model material” to me).
and Nicki looks like a wax figure whenever I see her on the RC. not sure if it’s her make up or what, but she doesn’t look real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second. She’s not her sister, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll say it, I think she’s kind of ugly. Ugly in the way Madonna has become ugly. There’s something very unnatural about fillers and Botox, especially on a woman in her early 20′s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s super striking… I wish I didn’t but I do haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Nicki’s hair inspiration the Sonny and Cher show?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something nice, something nice. I like Bella’s smile. That’s all I got.
Nicki looks aight but agree on the extensions. For why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to try cause you tried….
……
……
I.. guess… their skin looks amazing and their work outs are paying off?… There!! i did it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done QQ, I only see botox and a grumpy wig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great swimsuit for Bella!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many times can you go on a red carpet wearing the same, revealing outfit? It’s so boring. I wish models didn’t thing getting almost nude = risks. There are other ways to be edgy or sexy. Something nice- she looks more natural when she smiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big nope to both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Bella was stunning in this. My one complaint is the shoes though, to me they make her legs look shorter.
Nicki…..sigh. That hair is awful and she’s still trying to make it a thing. It looks stringy and cheap and she’s too short to carry it and her fashion choices are terrible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of like the shoes, they at least give her legs some cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the shoes but not with the dress. I also kinda wish the dress was lined but she still looks nice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not just go naked? Honestly, these dresses are not sexy and their overrated and it’s time to stop this trend. JMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Can’t stand these barely there dresses. They appear desperate for press. And desperation is not sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was basically naked at the Met Gala. It looked terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. Remember JLo’s green Versace dress and how scandalous that was? That was like a granny nightgown compared to these dresses these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bella’s shoes are amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both are pretty awful & count me among those who don’t see the big deal about Bella….very average looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m tired of these sheer dresses. I don’t find them sexy or beautiful, at all. Love her shoes, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella’s reminds me of Amber Rose’s dress from some event I don’t remember.
This one: http://www.hawtcelebs.com/amber-rose-at-2014-mtv-video-music-awards/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the dress, but like others, wished it had a lining for the skirt. Bella is really starting to grow on me as a model. I think she may surpass her sister!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella is wearing Halle Berry’s dress. She doesn’t look bad but… meh.
I have more issues with Bella’s styling above the neck. The hair isn’t flattering and her face looks puffy with that hair style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sick and tired of seeing Bella Hadid’s underwear, skeletal hipbones and labia hanging out. Does this woman not know any other style? Her instagram (don’t look, big mistake on my part), is full of poses of her with these ridiculous wedgies showing her gross hipbones. Seriously, a few more photos of hers and I;ll know her crotch like the back of my hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Labia squishing out the side is a sure sign you’re doing it wrong.
Now I’m going to go look at her IG because I am a masochist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I seriously do not get the reason that Bella is a thing, I think she looks like Quagmire out of family guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Bella did too many fillers / cheekbone implants. Her rather beautiful original smile looks weird. It looks as if her cheeks couldn’t “give in” properly to that smile because said cheeks are stiffened up with fillers / cheekbone implants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont find her remotely attractive. She’s kinda scary looking actually. This years Cannes to me has been who can wear the least clothing without being completely nude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Nicki but the length of that hair swamps her and makes her look shorter. Neal Farinah is a fabulous hairstylist for her but that length needs to go.
Bella’s hair is a disaster but she is a cute girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why bother even wearing clothes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella’s face looks puffy and unattractive. Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess Nicky is still suing her former extension/wig maker 😕
The bottom part of Bellas face looks like it can’t move. Everyone saying she should smile more, smiiiiiizzzeee, she’ll look better when she smiiiilleesss…. are yall crazy??! I’m here saying NO!! PLEASE NO!! She looks better deadpan.
She has too much filler/botox to smile, her face doesn’t have enough room and all the features upturn in an uncomfortable gummy smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had a new nose job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse