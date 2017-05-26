Bella Hadid in Ralph & Russo at Cannes amfAR gala: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos of Bella Hadid at the annual amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival last night. Bella has been in Cannes for the entire film festival, and she’s really been doing a good job, I think. This year’s Cannes has really raised her profile, and she’s been doing editorials and picking up ad campaigns right and left while she’s been in town. Plus, she’s been doing the red carpet thing and I haven’t hated her style at all.

Personally, I’m not surprised that Bella wore something crazy-revealing to the gala. That’s why she’s there! I am, however, slightly surprised that this is A) Ralph & Russo, a label I associate with more sophisticated looks and B) so ill-fitting. The “granny panties” aspect of this is terrible, and I feel like half of her mons is hanging out. The top part is okay, but it would have been equally provocative with lining, just sayin’.

I would have expected Nicki Minaj to show up to the gala in something similar to Bella’s dress, but Nicki went with Roberto Cavalli and too-long extensions. The dress itself is rather boring and the crazy-long extensions? Eh.