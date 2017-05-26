Bella Hadid in Ralph & Russo at Cannes amfAR gala: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos of Bella Hadid at the annual amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival last night. Bella has been in Cannes for the entire film festival, and she’s really been doing a good job, I think. This year’s Cannes has really raised her profile, and she’s been doing editorials and picking up ad campaigns right and left while she’s been in town. Plus, she’s been doing the red carpet thing and I haven’t hated her style at all.

Personally, I’m not surprised that Bella wore something crazy-revealing to the gala. That’s why she’s there! I am, however, slightly surprised that this is A) Ralph & Russo, a label I associate with more sophisticated looks and B) so ill-fitting. The “granny panties” aspect of this is terrible, and I feel like half of her mons is hanging out. The top part is okay, but it would have been equally provocative with lining, just sayin’.

I would have expected Nicki Minaj to show up to the gala in something similar to Bella’s dress, but Nicki went with Roberto Cavalli and too-long extensions. The dress itself is rather boring and the crazy-long extensions? Eh.

42 Responses to “Bella Hadid in Ralph & Russo at Cannes amfAR gala: ugh or amazing?”

  1. Frigga says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I would absolutely LOVE Bella’s dress if it wasn’t sheer. Sadly, many dresses at this festival would be to die for if not for their asses hanging out. And surprisingly, I like Nicki’s dress (I love gaudy). She actually looks classy for once (classy for Nicki). Though her hair just grosses me out. Can’t imagine going to the bathroom with it for fear of forgetting to move it out of the way in time.

    Reply
  2. GDP says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I wonder if Bella got botox in her face because her smile is freaking me out.

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I don’t understand the fascination with this woman. But to each their own. This outfit looks like something a Vegas showgirl would wear. The only missing piece is a head dress. And don’t get me started on these stupid leg poses. Enough already. It looks like a wooden leg is being used to prop up the torso.

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Was Nicki’s hair inspiration the Sonny and Cher show?

    Reply
  5. I Choose Me says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Something nice, something nice. I like Bella’s smile. That’s all I got.

    Nicki looks aight but agree on the extensions. For why?

    Reply
  6. Alleycat says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:27 am

    How many times can you go on a red carpet wearing the same, revealing outfit? It’s so boring. I wish models didn’t thing getting almost nude = risks. There are other ways to be edgy or sexy. Something nice- she looks more natural when she smiles.

    Reply
  7. astrid says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Big nope to both.

    Reply
  8. ElleBee says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I think Bella was stunning in this. My one complaint is the shoes though, to me they make her legs look shorter.

    Nicki…..sigh. That hair is awful and she’s still trying to make it a thing. It looks stringy and cheap and she’s too short to carry it and her fashion choices are terrible

    Reply
  9. swak says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Why not just go naked? Honestly, these dresses are not sexy and their overrated and it’s time to stop this trend. JMO

    Reply
  10. Fred says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:33 am

    bella’s shoes are amazing.

    Reply
  11. KBeth says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Both are pretty awful & count me among those who don’t see the big deal about Bella….very average looking.

    Reply
  12. Cee says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I’m tired of these sheer dresses. I don’t find them sexy or beautiful, at all. Love her shoes, though.

    Reply
  13. DiamondGirl says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Bella’s reminds me of Amber Rose’s dress from some event I don’t remember.

    This one: http://www.hawtcelebs.com/amber-rose-at-2014-mtv-video-music-awards/

    Reply
  14. Sherry Phillips says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I loved the dress, but like others, wished it had a lining for the skirt. Bella is really starting to grow on me as a model. I think she may surpass her sister!

    Reply
  15. bonobochick says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Bella is wearing Halle Berry’s dress. She doesn’t look bad but… meh.

    I have more issues with Bella’s styling above the neck. The hair isn’t flattering and her face looks puffy with that hair style.

    Reply
  16. AIC says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I am sick and tired of seeing Bella Hadid’s underwear, skeletal hipbones and labia hanging out. Does this woman not know any other style? Her instagram (don’t look, big mistake on my part), is full of poses of her with these ridiculous wedgies showing her gross hipbones. Seriously, a few more photos of hers and I;ll know her crotch like the back of my hand.

    Reply
  17. Nancy says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I seriously do not get the reason that Bella is a thing, I think she looks like Quagmire out of family guy.

    Reply
  18. Zaratustra says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I think Bella did too many fillers / cheekbone implants. Her rather beautiful original smile looks weird. It looks as if her cheeks couldn’t “give in” properly to that smile because said cheeks are stiffened up with fillers / cheekbone implants.

    Reply
  19. Joannie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I dont find her remotely attractive. She’s kinda scary looking actually. This years Cannes to me has been who can wear the least clothing without being completely nude.

    Reply
  20. African Sun says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    I love Nicki but the length of that hair swamps her and makes her look shorter. Neal Farinah is a fabulous hairstylist for her but that length needs to go.

    Bella’s hair is a disaster but she is a cute girl.

    Reply
  21. Twinkle says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Why bother even wearing clothes?

    Reply
  22. Lauren II says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Bella’s face looks puffy and unattractive. Yikes.

    Reply
  23. blonde555 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    I guess Nicky is still suing her former extension/wig maker 😕

    The bottom part of Bellas face looks like it can’t move. Everyone saying she should smile more, smiiiiiizzzeee, she’ll look better when she smiiiilleesss…. are yall crazy??! I’m here saying NO!! PLEASE NO!! She looks better deadpan.
    She has too much filler/botox to smile, her face doesn’t have enough room and all the features upturn in an uncomfortable gummy smile.

    Reply
  24. Bianca says:
    May 26, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    She had a new nose job.

    Reply

