Lindsay Lohan reemerged for the Cannes amfAR gala: messy or fine?

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

As we discussed this week, Lindsay Lohan has been in Cannes for the film festival. The Cracken doesn’t have any projects to promote, but she’s still meeting with Netflix about some shady-sounding “TV show” which she will write, produce and star in. Something about Russian princesses and the oligarchs and she’ll probably need Netflix to finance all of her “research trips” to Moscow. Lindsay stuck around Cannes to attend the amfAR gala. You guys, this is seriously what she looks like these days. HER NOSE. Those inflated cheeks! My God.

Cannes amfAR arrivals Eden Roc

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

I feel a little bit guilty for throwing Uma Thurman in here right after Lohan, but here you go. I actually don’t hate Uma’s Armani look at all. I like the matching “tie” too.

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

Sofia Richie in Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Spring 2017. I’ll give her some credit: this is more interesting than I would have expected. I don’t think she should have done the center part, low-key hair though.

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

David Beckham came to the gala! I’m disappointed that he didn’t bring Posh.

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

Paris Hilton with her boyfriend Chris Zylka. I have to say, Paris actually didn’t look too bad. She fits in at this kind of event. Her fringed-bib dress by Yousef Al-Jasmi is absurd though.

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

42 Responses to “Lindsay Lohan reemerged for the Cannes amfAR gala: messy or fine?”

  1. guest says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Lohan needs to stop with those fillers, her face looks like it’s about to burst.

  2. KBeth says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Poor Lohan, she is unrecognizable….at least she tried though.
    I think Uma looks pretty.

  3. astrid says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:44 am

    The cracken isn’t flashing anything and seems appropriately dressed for the occasion

  4. eXo says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    The guest list from the Cannes Film Festival is horrible this year. Why are people like Sofia, Lindsay, Bella,… there?

  5. bread says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:48 am

    That dress she’s wearing is a bad copy of the one Grace Kelly wore in “Rear Window”:
    https://img1.etsystatic.com/102/1/5381737/il_570xN.1007458243_4hyy.jpg

  6. 76May says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Everyone looks good here. Wish Lohan could make a comeback, honestly. I read on Daily Mail her new manager has worked in fundraising. Lohan’s skin doesn’t look too bad here and she is laying off the lip fillers.

  7. Catherine says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    The blue club wrist band on Lohan is effing amazing 🙄

  8. Lady D says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Having not bothered with Paris Hilton for a few years, I have to ask, is her rack new or is she in one hell of a push-up bra? I don’t remember her being so endowed before.

  9. Leala says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Besides the obvious about the Cracken, am I the only one on here feeling a little gossip nostalgia today? Paris, Lindsay and Leann is a good gossip day :)

  10. jwoolman says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Poor Lindsay really doesn’t look good. She looked best when just out of forced lock down rehab a few years ago. She doesn’t look too thin in these pics, which is good, but her face doesn’t look healthy.

    That show she’s pitching to Netflix sounds bizarre, and not in a good way.

  11. smee says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:53 am

    LL needs to stop the blowing kisses thing.

    Uma looks really good in that odd outfit.

    Paris really looks like her mom now, imo.

  12. L84Tea says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I honestly didn’t even recognize Uma Thurman…whoa. And LL, she is the to me the posterchild for what happens when your ego blows up and explodes all over you leaving a huge mess.

  13. kay says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:08 am

    totally LOVE that outfit on uma.
    saw a pic of lohan the other day in which she looked fed and hydrated and it was this moment of “oh. wow. she looks alright”. well…it must’ve been great lighting. :(

  14. Sherry Phillips says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Love Uma’s dress. I think she looks fabulous.

    Lohan looks like a middle aged woman in her mid 40′s instead of someone who’s just 30. I always thought the years 30 to 36 were a woman’s prime as far as looks. Not for Lindsay.

    Of all the messed up celebrities, I always hope for a miraculous clean comeback for Lindsay. She was talented and pretty. She could have been amazing if she was able to grow as a person and an actress and wasn’t so screwed up.

  15. Jeanette says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Know what else will make your face look like a puffy mess? Drugs..drugs will make your face look like it was stung in all the wrong places..

  16. TheOtherSam says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:54 am

    amFAR has become tartFAR these days. Yes I know it raises a lot of needed $ for AIDS research but in recent years its became far more known as a runway for every Z-list model, celebutante and washed up former star. Who pays for these people to attend? The ticket prices must be sky high. Shady.

    In the minority but Lohan doesn’t look that terrible here? overdone facial work aside she’s styled nicely, the dress is pretty. A more demure look for her.

  17. sanders says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:57 am

    She looks like Emma Stone.

  18. Cynical Ann says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Why is that Ritchie girl everywhere? She’s no looker and should be home in school. Lionel Ritchie and his wife really didn’t parent.

  19. Bridget says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Holy crap she looks terrible. And now Lohan is trying to go for the Grace Kelly mojo? A little on the nose, even for Cannes.

  20. Beatrix says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    She looks like a 75yr old lady who got a plastic face/head transplant. She has aged herself past not only those who were her peers, but also her elders. Damn, I don’t think she could undo the damage now if she tried.

  21. Twinkle says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    How funny/painful that Lindsay is trying to evoke Grace Kelly. She’s wearing pretty much the same dress as Grace did in Rear Window right down to the pearl necklace and short bob. Hhahah!

  23. OriginallyBlue says:
    May 26, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    No matter how well she cleans up she always looks dirty.

  24. blonde555 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Body language between Paris and her boytoy always seems to be off. Is that how a man in love poses? She has to wrangle him into her picture, he physically WON’T move his body next to hers.

    Lindsay Lohan… I’ve always had a soft spot for her, she had no picnic being raised by 2 loons.

    David Beckham comes alone…why is this a surprise? Just waiting on the conscious uncoupling announcement.

  25. Wren33 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Lindsay looks great, for her….

