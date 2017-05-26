Lindsay Lohan reemerged for the Cannes amfAR gala: messy or fine?

As we discussed this week, Lindsay Lohan has been in Cannes for the film festival. The Cracken doesn’t have any projects to promote, but she’s still meeting with Netflix about some shady-sounding “TV show” which she will write, produce and star in. Something about Russian princesses and the oligarchs and she’ll probably need Netflix to finance all of her “research trips” to Moscow. Lindsay stuck around Cannes to attend the amfAR gala. You guys, this is seriously what she looks like these days. HER NOSE. Those inflated cheeks! My God.
I feel a little bit guilty for throwing Uma Thurman in here right after Lohan, but here you go. I actually don’t hate Uma’s Armani look at all. I like the matching “tie” too.
Sofia Richie in Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Spring 2017. I’ll give her some credit: this is more interesting than I would have expected. I don’t think she should have done the center part, low-key hair though.
David Beckham came to the gala! I’m disappointed that he didn’t bring Posh.
Paris Hilton with her boyfriend Chris Zylka. I have to say, Paris actually didn’t look too bad. She fits in at this kind of event. Her fringed-bib dress by Yousef Al-Jasmi is absurd though.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Lohan needs to stop with those fillers, her face looks like it’s about to burst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came here to say the same thing. Uma looks surprisingly great here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uma looks GORGEOUS. simple, sophisticated and sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed re: Lindsay’s fillers. Also, idk if it’s her makeup, her self-tanner, or her fading tattoos, but she always looks like she needs a scrubdown
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Lohan, she is unrecognizable….at least she tried though.
I think Uma looks pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to love Uma Thurman…now I can’t even muster enough strength to call her an actress. Feels exactly like Lohan with all the billionaire baby daddy mess and frozen Botox face and Euro living etc..feels very Tara Reid. Sorry, Uma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Uma is taking losing her ‘it’ status really hard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cracken isn’t flashing anything and seems appropriately dressed for the occasion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her hair looks nice. I think this is a win for LL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she bathed with something stronger than wet-wipes in the back of a cab also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree–she doesn’t look bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The guest list from the Cannes Film Festival is horrible this year. Why are people like Sofia, Lindsay, Bella,… there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hilarious thing was that DiCaprio was at this event and while I usually side eye the hell out of his refusal to walk carpets (it’s for charity FFS!), this time I completely understand. DiCaprio and Lohan!
Well amFAR is certainly inclusive! A list to Z- list!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For yachting. Cannes is notorious for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress she’s wearing is a bad copy of the one Grace Kelly wore in “Rear Window”:
https://img1.etsystatic.com/102/1/5381737/il_570xN.1007458243_4hyy.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a terrible copy and she can’t carry off anything Grace wore.
I like Paris’ dress the most of this group.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a decent copy but the arm bruises make it all the more special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone looks good here. Wish Lohan could make a comeback, honestly. I read on Daily Mail her new manager has worked in fundraising. Lohan’s skin doesn’t look too bad here and she is laying off the lip fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blue club wrist band on Lohan is effing amazing 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having not bothered with Paris Hilton for a few years, I have to ask, is her rack new or is she in one hell of a push-up bra? I don’t remember her being so endowed before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Push up bra pls prob inserts. She always puffs em up for big events : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Besides the obvious about the Cracken, am I the only one on here feeling a little gossip nostalgia today? Paris, Lindsay and Leann is a good gossip day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! I love the gossip that reminds me of when I first started reading Celebitchy 😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Lindsay really doesn’t look good. She looked best when just out of forced lock down rehab a few years ago. She doesn’t look too thin in these pics, which is good, but her face doesn’t look healthy.
That show she’s pitching to Netflix sounds bizarre, and not in a good way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LL needs to stop the blowing kisses thing.
Uma looks really good in that odd outfit.
Paris really looks like her mom now, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly didn’t even recognize Uma Thurman…whoa. And LL, she is the to me the posterchild for what happens when your ego blows up and explodes all over you leaving a huge mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
totally LOVE that outfit on uma.
saw a pic of lohan the other day in which she looked fed and hydrated and it was this moment of “oh. wow. she looks alright”. well…it must’ve been great lighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Uma’s dress. I think she looks fabulous.
Lohan looks like a middle aged woman in her mid 40′s instead of someone who’s just 30. I always thought the years 30 to 36 were a woman’s prime as far as looks. Not for Lindsay.
Of all the messed up celebrities, I always hope for a miraculous clean comeback for Lindsay. She was talented and pretty. She could have been amazing if she was able to grow as a person and an actress and wasn’t so screwed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Know what else will make your face look like a puffy mess? Drugs..drugs will make your face look like it was stung in all the wrong places..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
amFAR has become tartFAR these days. Yes I know it raises a lot of needed $ for AIDS research but in recent years its became far more known as a runway for every Z-list model, celebutante and washed up former star. Who pays for these people to attend? The ticket prices must be sky high. Shady.
In the minority but Lohan doesn’t look that terrible here? overdone facial work aside she’s styled nicely, the dress is pretty. A more demure look for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Emma Stone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both of you bite your tongues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is that Ritchie girl everywhere? She’s no looker and should be home in school. Lionel Ritchie and his wife really didn’t parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say the same thing. Please don’t make her happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy crap she looks terrible. And now Lohan is trying to go for the Grace Kelly mojo? A little on the nose, even for Cannes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a 75yr old lady who got a plastic face/head transplant. She has aged herself past not only those who were her peers, but also her elders. Damn, I don’t think she could undo the damage now if she tried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How funny/painful that Lindsay is trying to evoke Grace Kelly. She’s wearing pretty much the same dress as Grace did in Rear Window right down to the pearl necklace and short bob. Hhahah!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How funny/painful that Lindsay is trying to evoke Grace Kelly. She’s wearing pretty much the same dress as Grace did in Rear Window right down to the pearl necklace and short bob. Hahah!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter how well she cleans up she always looks dirty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Body language between Paris and her boytoy always seems to be off. Is that how a man in love poses? She has to wrangle him into her picture, he physically WON’T move his body next to hers.
Lindsay Lohan… I’ve always had a soft spot for her, she had no picnic being raised by 2 loons.
David Beckham comes alone…why is this a surprise? Just waiting on the conscious uncoupling announcement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay looks great, for her….
Report this comment as spam or abuse