Lynda Carter & Gal Gadot looked amazing at the ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere

When I was writing that story about fragile bros and their saltiness about two ladies-only screenings of Wonder Woman, I actually got a little bit emotional thinking about what Wonder Woman means to so many women and girls. Like, we’ve been saying for years that we wanted a stand-alone superheroine movie and we’ve finally – FINALLY! – got one. And it’s Wonder Woman, an icon of femininity and feminine power. I hope Gal Gadot is ready for little girls around the world to idolize her. I think Gal is ready for it, honestly.
These are some photos from the LA premiere of Wonder Woman Thursday night. Gal wore a Givenchy gown which looks sort of costume-y, and I suspect that’s the point. Like, the top part of this could easily be a DIY WW costume.
OG Wonder Woman was there, Ms. Lynda Carter. Lynda still looks amazing! She’s 65 years old! And OG WW posed with New WW.
I can’t start with Chris Pine’s style. I love him and I love that he loves clothes, but he needs to stop with the three-piece suits and old-timey pocket watches.
Robin Wright in Saint Laurent. This is pretty boring.
Connie Nielsen in Alberta Ferretti Resort 2017. I would have loved this if it had two straps and it was just a really cute sundress.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
I still don’t like her for some reason… I don’t know why. The red dress looks beautiful on her though and Connie Nielsen looks gorgeous too! Who did Robin Wright’s hair? They should be reprimanded for this.
I’ve resigned myself to being a giant curmudgeon, because I also don’t like her in this.
I’m being salty because I really wanted an athletic looking woman to have representation. It’s not in the cards this time, and I’m still going to see the movie because Wonder Woman was one of the stories that defined my childhood and its lady led and produced. I’m just a bit disappointed.
I’m sure she’ll do fine and she’s very pretty.
Yeah, you’re being a bit curmudgeonly. I think you mentioned before, after one of the trailers, that you didn’t think she looked athletic enough. But to me, she looks fine. There have been many variations of how ripped WW is, and while she’s not really ripped in the movie, she’s not doughy looking either. And so far, while there have been no official reviews, since the embargo is still on, the reaction seems to be that she’s done well.
I wasn’t sure about her when she was cast but I’m fine with it now.
I agree with you completely, Detritus. Oh well. She seems…nice.
Yeah, I’m a dick like that, and its a bit of a bee in my bonnet for awhile.
Mostly i’m sick of body positivity and female empowerment being good for model thin ladies only. She’s athletic the very consciously thin way that ballet dancers are, which is not the way most athletic ladies look. I just wanted different representation, a slightly different body type when its the perfect opportunity for it. Model thin ladies just got Lara Croft, they get all the other stuff too, why do they get to be the only representation of fitness?
It does sound like its getting great reviews, and I’m sure I’ll learn to love it, but I will do so begrudgingly.
And thanks Kitten, its nice to know I can have some good company at the Curmudgeon Table. You are welcome to come on over, I’m stocked up on Male Tears and plenty of salt.
I think Gal looks fine and she doesnt look model thin in the trailer for the film. But let’s not forget that WW doesn’t need showy muscles, her strength is a magical gift from Zeus. Carter was just as thin as Gal when she played the part.
I’m so excited for this, I can’t wait. Please don’t suck.
Lastly Gal is still carrying a bit of her baby weight and she looks awesome, esp for having a baby two months ago.
Women can be strong in any size. It would be great to have a variety of body types represented, but she looked far from weak in the trailers. I’m excited to see what Gal does with WW’s strength of character.
I’m so into powerful women right now. Sally Yates, Elizabeth Moss in Handmaid, I just want to see women be badass in all sorts of ways. GIVE IT TO ME.
Gal was great….the best part of (in my never to be humble opinion!) Batman vs Superman. I hated that movie at first except for WW appearance. But I’ve seen it a couple of times since and my son helped me pick up on some nuances I’d missed, and now think it’s okay. But GG as WW was, as I say, the best part, hands down. I’m looking forward to this movie! and the next one, two, three and more! Yay!
So excited for this movie — and it’s getting GREAT reviews. Maybe this will be the movie that changes the trajectory for the DCEU…
Disagree, men look hot in 3 piece suits. Blame it on my love for Hannibal lol
Ugh can you imagine Mads and bearded Chris in the same room in their three piece suits? I would combust!
i really love it when guys bring it on the RC, sick and tired of “undone” looks with pyjama pants or scruffy tees. Love Pine and would take him even in dirty jeans, but a three piece suit and gorgeous watch? Damn.
Loving Lynda to bits. That’s how you do subtle work and look beautiful regardless of age. She should write a manual. Not impressed with anyone else and frankly I’l see the movie despite Gal, not for her. Hate the dress, looks incredibly cheap, but it’s her I’m not impressed with. Maybe the movie will change that. And as detritus said above, I was hoping for a really athletic WW. Like Venus or Serena athletic. Bad enough they are running Lara Croft with milquetoast what’s her face… now this. Sure, I’ll see myself out to the curmudgeon table.
@vauvert – I don’t mind Gal in this role, and I agree with the person who said she was the best part of Batman v Superman. But I think a Venus or Serena type WW would be so AWESOME!
I am so excited for this movie!!!
I love that Lynda Carter was there
Me too!
My first swimsuit as a child that I can remember was a Wonder Woman suit and I loved that thing. Rock on, Wonder Woman!
I like the idea of Gal’s dress but it looks like it’s crawling up her body and choking her. For a movie all about female freedom and empowerment it just gives the wrong vibe IMO.
I do not want to be contrary and I accept that I may be wrong about this. But I don’t understand the idea of having a female superhero as the ultimate feminist achievement. (Full disclosure: I hate superhero films). I don’t understant gendered identification. When I was a kid, I identified with male characters or female characters equally because it was about the actions, not the physique.
I undertstand much better the need to include ethnicities, poc in films because there is a question of communities and cultures that are not being identified. But gender I do not get inasmuch as some of the most popular films, either independent or blockbusters have female characters such as Alien with Sigourney Weaver or Lost in Translation with Scarlett Johansson, Bridesmaids with all the female actresses and characters etc…
This is a gut feeling I am trying to understand but I’m willing to accept that it may be my biased incomprehension of these kinds of films…
Women don’t get to be main characters in films most of the times, so for me to get all these movies with women as heroines or superheroes is a big step in the right direction. And the sad is like you said, I grew up watching movies or cartoons where men had the cool powers or adventures and identified with that. I never been into wonder women because I didn’t grow up watching the series, but my mom, and her friends are in their 40s and identified with the character when they were young and are excited about this.
You identified with both male and female characters because its necessary for girls and for minorities or they often are left behind.
Most white men do not identify with female or PoC characters, although this is starting to change. One hypothesis is because they never had to learn how.
That makes these types of movies especially important.
@Steph and @detritus I don’t think that I identified with men because there were no women: She-Ra and Pipi Longstocking were quite important for my generation as far as superhoeroes and cartoons or fictional characters go.
What I am saying is that this idea of identifying with characters seems very strange to me. If all characters are white I understand that there is a lack of representation of what society is really like. That’s not identification, that’s representation. And we need poc, minorities and other ethnicities as characters, more of them much more.
Identifying with characters is strange and, in my point of view, a narrow view of what a fictional character is. You discuss ideas, learn values (if we’re talking about superhero movies). After all stories are about experience, ideas, values, challenges and most of them are universal.
Now if we’re talking about Jane Eyre or films that raise issues about women than, of course, it’s a gendered identification but it doesn’t mean that men cannot understand or relate and identify with some issues the character raises (money issues for instance).
What I’m saying is that from a perspective of a European woman living in the UK I don’t find a need to see a woman superhero (I almost find the need for this kind of character that demands basic identification to go away). Something in me finds this basic kind of identification unsettling.
It’s not that it’s ‘the ultimate feminist achievement’.
But the reality is we woman don’t get female led superhero/action movies. We get told that men, and women, don’t want to see them. Which is b/s, but it’s still a mindset. So, yes, while it’s not the ultimate feminist achievement, it’s still an achievement. And that the word of mouth so far is good? Even better. Because if it were to flop it would be because women can’t lead movies.
“But gender I do not get inasmuch as some of the most popular films… with all the female actresses and characters etc…”
What you listed are exceptions to the norm.
Statistically in recent years, women only make up 28% of characters in film. After they reach 40 years old, they are barely there at all. This is about the big picture.
I love everything about this!!!!
I give this red carpet to Lynda Carter (she was still the most beautiful even more than the younger ladies) and Chris Pine’s 3-piece suit. Gal’s choker makes her look neck-less.
I think the memo was do not eclipse Gal and that’s why Robin and Connie (and even Pine) toned down their outfits. As the seasoned actors they all are they know when is the case to make the red carpet their b***h and when is not, and none of them are attention seeking material, so their outfits seemed appropriate to me. The one who did not get the memo was Elena Anaya. I love both Connie and Robin’s dresses. They are the type of women genetically blessed who could literally rock whatever they want, they ooze class and look regal whatever they are wearing, so they’re perfectly cast as Amazon royalty. But actually I love the YSL black velvet Robin is wearing.
Gal’s dress is absolutely stunning. Lynda looks fabulous. I’m specifically not adding “for her age” because I hate when people say stuff like that. She’s just gorgeous.
I agree and feel that in many of the photos Lynda eclipsed Gal! Shes a stunning woman with incredible presence!
CAN’T WAIT!!! AHHHHHH!!!!!
So excited for the movie! Both Gal and Lynda look beautiful in these photos.
Two things:
1. LYNDA!!!
2. Gal reminds me so much of the young Marisa Tomei in these pics.
God, Lynda’s GORGEOUS. Never mind “for her age”; I’m 29 and I wish I were half as beautiful. Just flawless.
I am very excited to see this movie! I had doubts when Gal was cast as WW, but she has grown on me. Her physique is perfect, I just hope she can act. Only movie I have seen of hers is Fast and Furious…
Lynda Carter is ageless. So classy and lovely.
Gal is incredibly beautiful. There’s something about her that looks ‘classy’ and she just has really sweet face. I’m not sure that dress is doing her any favours though….
Is Linda Carter part Asian? Her cheeks…and eyes…hmm
Lynda Carter is half-Mexcan.
That woman in the background is giving someone major side eye lol
Lynda Carter. She’ll always be my Wonder Woman, but I’m ready to love Gal Gadot. She was the BEST part of Bvs.S
She was great in Keeping up with the Joneses too.
Wow Lynda Carter looks great! Hollywood take note, this is how you do subtle tune ups.
Wait, this movie is coming out soon? I thought it was in like November?? I have no personal interest in it, but hope it does well since it’s a bit of a bellwether for female driven movies.
They both look generically glamourous.
November is Justice League, which will also have WW.
I saw Lynda Carter in a restaurant about 3 years ago….I didn’t know it was her at first, I noticed her because she is absolutely breathtaking!
