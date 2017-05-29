When Harry Met Barry: Pres. Obama stopped by Kensington Palace again

When President Obama was in office, he did a lot to help Prince Harry promote veterans’ issues and the Invictus Games. Michelle Obama did too, and I personally still believe that Harry and Michelle had very substantial crushes on each other. The Obamas went to Kensington Palace last year, and had dinner with Harry, William and Kate as well, so the Obamas are no strangers to stopping by various palaces to hang out with royals. Which is what happened on Saturday: President Obama was traveling through Europe for various reasons, and he stopped by Kensington Palace and hung out with Harry.
On Saturday, former President Barack Obama met up with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace — where Harry lives in London — for an informal chat. The visit came a little over one year after Obama’s headline-making visit to the Palace where he met with Harry, Princess Kate, Prince William and a bathrobe-wearing Prince George. The two discussed “a range of shared interests,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement — including “support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations.”
Obama, 55, also offered his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries from Monday’s tragic attack in Manchester, that left 22 people killed and 119 injured from an explosive device detonated by a suicide bomber moments after an Ariana Grande concert ended.
I wonder if Harry and Obama met at Harry’s Nottingham Cottage, one of the smaller properties within the palace grounds, or whether Harry has “office space” within the grander part of KP? I suppose it doesn’t matter too much, I just wonder how informal it really was. I also wonder if Harry was a little bit disappointed that Michelle wasn’t there. While I enjoy a repeat of “When Harry Met Barry,” let’s face it: Harry’s favorite Obama is Michelle. I want to believe that President Obama said something about it too, like, “Bro, can you stop calling my wife?” And Harry was like, “Once she went ginger, she never looked back, bruh.”
Harry and Michelle are my favourite fantasy couple.
Pres Obama, u have British ancestry, please come and run our country. Save us from Incompetent Corbyn and Muddling May. PLEASE!
Obama’s mother is of English descent?
Irish, I believe
Ireland is not in Britain
According to wikigoogle she is “predominantly English ancestry with some German, Scottish, Welsh, Irish and Swiss”
Assuming wiki is correct of course.
Up to and including Obama, every U.S. pres except Kennedy was of Anglo-Saxon ancestry, I believe. I might be off on one or two, but I recall learning this (I mean, at the time it was up to and including the first Bush, so I’m adding on).
I am assuming Van Buren and the Roosevelts were of Dutch ancestry.
The U.S. is calling dibs (is it called “bagsies” on your side of the pond) for Obama to come back because Kim Yung Tang is running our government (into the ground).
Did it ever occur to you that the people of the UK wouldn’t want him. They ignored his Brexit threats, suggesting they don’t respect him very much.
The Brexit outcome had nothing to do with what Obama said either way.
Don’t respect him? I don’t even know how you came to that conclusion for so many people unless you’re really just speaking for yourself.
Isobel, I didn’t ignore his “threats” as you call them, or perhaps it was advice, opinion? I believe the consensus was people thought he shouldn’t voice his views on U.K. politics, not loss of respect (or maybe those people didn’t like what he had to say).
And I completely agreed with him, you don’t fix issues with an organisation by leaving it.
He wasn’t making threats, the usual suspects in the British media made it out that way – he was being honest.
I still cling to hope that we can stay in the EU, Brexit gave them the kick up the ass to sort themselves out and they have said that they will do this – i hope that when the Brexit negotiations fall apart we get another referendum.
Micharry??????????
LOVE Micharry!!!!!! Did yall see the cute flirting they did at that basketball event???
By FAR better than Ivanka and trudeu aka trudanka….. Ivanka was just too obvious and thirsty…
Michelle knows how to flirt, she’s cute and tasteful and non thirsty and just divine, it doesn’t hurt that Harry was crushing as well. OMG…. Why Barack, why??? If Michelle were there, I’d have photos to enjoy and CSI investigate….. Booo!!!!
I love that Obama is doing this little European jaunt that highlights how respected and well-liked he is at the same time Drumpf is bringing attention to what a rude, stupid, unlikeable jerk he is. Next up, drinks with the prime minister of Montenegro?
I am seriously disappointed Barry and Angela Merkel did not release video of them singing karaoke together. Of course they were too busy trying to save the world to sing, but one can dream.
True – I can’t wrap my head around the vitriol aimed at Obama. Made the mistake of reading some of the comments to this photo on Twitter – WOW we have a lot of malicious, delusional, SOBs in the US (aka Trump cultist).
And sadly they vote…..that’s how we got into our current predicament
Sadly, that vitriol has always been there but I find it intensifying as the Trumpets try to justify his horrible behavior and policies. Every statement about Trump is met with a chorus of “But Obama …” and most of it is outright lies. On Trump’s twitter feed this morning, people were calling him out on failing to acknowledge the Portland murders and the Trumpet response was “But Obama …” , accusing him of failing to acknowledge the San Bernadino and Pulse shootings. Many people immediately responded with the news articles of Obama’s statements at those times but the stupidity and hatred continue.
When I look at this pictures I see smiles, I see goodwill. It is obvious they like each other. I am willing to bet money it will not be the same when the orange clown visits Kensington Palace if he is ever invited that is.
Is it true that Harry does not like Trump? Would Harry be able to get out meeting the Mango Menace because he is fifth in line to the throne? William and Kate are stuck because they are the future king and queen, but how will they be able to deal with Trump’s comments about Diana and Kate’s nude picture scandal?
I would be extremely surprised if someone like Harry didn’t despise Trump. Just going by the way he has decided to spend his time.
He basically stalked Diana if you believe the gossip Mother Jones has a more verified version of the story but I believe the Royal family hates Trump.
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/10/trump-files-donald-princess-diana
Obama coming through and showing how real Presidents do.
Sigh……………
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/05/28/obama-photographer-pete-souzas-art-of-the-trump-shade-3
What a difference a year makes.
“Remembrance of Things Past”
Pete Souza chronicled an era that was much more civil than everything we have to deal with now.
The Pope’s face in that Trump pic is priceless. The Pope has a “please rescue me from this idiot look.” Lol
It looked like a hostage photo.
I miss the Obamas every day.
Me too…
Me three
Me four…
Oh yeah… I could cry every day
Yes, it reallly hurts to be reminded of what we had. It’s amazing how much things can change in a few short months.
Ditto.
Happy Memorial Day and let’s recall how much trump loves vets.
http://bipartisanreport.com/2017/05/28/trump-evicts-u-s-veteran-for-having-therapy-dog-happy-memorial-day/
And then, Michelle.
http://www.vice.com/en_us/article/michelle-obama-on-why-we-need-to-be-doing-more-for-our-veterans
Just for clarity purposes – and I am pretty sure it was an error by the author of the Bipartisan Report article – therapy animals are NOT service animals. Service animals are protected by the ADA and are allowed to live with their handlers even in apartments where animals are otherwise not allowed. Therapy animals are trained to visit and provide comfort to people in facilities like nursing homes or schools. They are only allowed in places where permitted; they are not legally protected. Emotional support animals are animals that doctors have determined are necessary for their owners’ mental health. They CAN live with their owners even in places that have no pets rules, but they are not ADA protected so they cannot go everywhere.
It sounds like the veteran had an emotional support animal, which should not have resulted in eviction proceedings. But a therapy animal could have justified eviction if the apartment had a “no pets” rule.
I would bet that Meghan was there too. Harry and Meghan are going to be a ‘power couple’. The relationship between Harry and the Obama’s will be of mutual benefit, it is networking at the highest rung. Going forward the contacts the Obama’s have will be very useful to Harry as he starts to build up his base for charitable work. Prince Charles has a wonderful array of gilt edged contacts and he uses them brilliantly to get whatever he wants. Harry and William need to start building up their own network which will be vital to their success. I am sure that Harry and Obama had something in particular to discuss, and it was not just the Manchester Massacre.
Great to see Harry maintaining contacts with President Obama. This is networking at the highest levels. It’s telling that Obama chose to stop off and see the 5th in line. They obviously hit it off both professionally and personally. These are the relationships that will aid Harry & President Obama in their future fundraising endeavors.
In my fanfic, Harry has been asking Michelle for romantic tips all along, and she has supported the biracial girlfriend (after all, she did it!). Plus she has had to live with public scrutiny while keeping love alive, so I hope Harry is getting her wise counsel (or somebody’s) on the romance front. No matter how close he is to W&K, I don’t see them being so great on love tips.
I wonder if Meghan is still around. Michelle has been traveling with Barack, so I’m just going to go ahead and pretend that they had an awesome double date with Harry & Meghan.
/sigh
I feel bad that Americans ended up going from THAT to, well, Agent Orange for a Head of State.
Someone commented on Twitter with this photo that #44 is the ex that still gets invited to all the family events because they are so well liked.
It is a dead on assessment.
*sigh*
Speaking of not going back, has anyone seen photos of MM first husband? I googled photos, and I swear, he’s a pasty white ginger just like PH, just not as cute. Who knew MM had a type?
Love the pic and Barack’s big smile! A wonderful reminder on Memorial Day that dedicated, patriotic American leaders are still out there networking on the world stage and planning for a better tomorrow. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that President Obama was in Europe meeting with Merkel and others at the same time the cheeto criminal was over there trying to wreck our alliances. He and Merkel have seen the intelligence–they know he is Putin’s tool. I think Obama probably knew that Merkel would announce that the U.S. no longer has a reliable leader. It’s the clarion call we need over here to force the dangerous mob boss out of the White House.
just my opinion. i think harry wants his own michelle obama (meghan markle) maybe his friendship with michelle showed him how wonderful african american women are.
