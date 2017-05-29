Will Donald Trump force his son-in-law to take a ‘hiatus’ from the White House?

Emperor Baby Fists is back from his awful, embarrassing and catastrophic international trip/tour. There are a million pieces of after-action reporting, most of which I’m not going to get to because, again, we’re not Politico! And it’s a holiday, for the love of God. Can’t we just eat some BBQ and forget about the orange monster for two seconds today? As it turns out, no, we can’t. So here are some various stories I thought everyone should know:
The Baby Fist handshake. Trump’s stupid “power grab” handshake is already well-known. When he met Justin Trudeau, Trudeau out-powered him and I said the move would be studied by other world leaders. I said that half-jokingly, but it turned out to be true. Trump tried to power-grab Emmanuel Macron, the new French president, and Macron nearly broke Trump’s baby fist. Macron confirmed over the weekend that he did that on purpose, saying: “My handshake with him – it wasn’t innocent. It’s not the be-all and the end-all of a policy, but it was a moment of truth….Donald Trump, the Turkish president or the Russian president see relationships in terms of a balance of power…. That doesn’t bother me. I don’t believe in diplomacy by public abuse, but in my bilateral dialogues I won’t let anything pass. That’s how you ensure you are respected. You have to show you won’t make small concessions – not even symbolic ones.” Bigly got owned by a Frenchman.
Trump is tweeting again. You can tell he’s back home because he tweeted no fewer than ten times early Sunday morning. Most of those tweets were his deranged thoughts about “fake news.” None of those tweets were about the Portland terrorist attack, where a homegrown terrorist/white supremacist killed two men after the men were trying to protect a hijab-wearing woman from the supremacist’s verbal abuse.
Jared Kushner is in too deep, part eleventy bajillion. There are a million stories about Jared. Jared violated espionage laws. Jared wants crazy back-channels with the Russians, back-channels so secret that American intelligence wouldn’t be able to track what is being said. Jared was the one telling Trump to fire Comey. Sources say Jared is now under pressure to take a “hiatus” from the White House. How could he though? He’s in charge of everything.
Paranoia. This Politico story about the Trump White House collapsing within its own alternative universe of leaks and paranoid, self-pitying martyrdom is brutal and sad. These people are f–king idiots.
John Boehner has no more Fs to give. Boehner speaks! He said, about Trump, “Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster. He’s still learning how to be president.” He was also asked about whether he would run for office again and he said: “I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee and say hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah. I don’t want to be president. I drink red wine. I smoke cigarettes. I golf. I cut my own grass. I iron my own clothes. And I’m not willing to give all that up to be president.”
Melania’s coat. Melania would prefer to clothe herself in the skinned hides of poor people, but she’ll make due with a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana coat. That’s what she wore in Sicily last Friday.
I love the clip of Macron and Trump’s handshake. I bet Trump didn’t like how Macron was the better handshaker lol
Macron explained it.
http://www.politico.eu/article/macron-says-long-trump-handshake-not-innocent/
Thanks for the link.
The best part of this is when Macron lumps Trump with Erdogan and Putin pointing out that this kind of personality must be met headon even on symbolic things like body language.
Anybody else notice that other clip where Macron deliberately swerved on Trump and went straight in to embrace Angela Merkel and then shake the hands with all the other Nato heads of state before shaking Trumps. And still Trump tried his aggressive handshake but Macron was prepared and used both his hands to control the handshake.
How embarrassing for Macron who promised a new type of politics. He has not reduced himself to the little boy behaviour of Trump. How sad.
@Cherise. I loved how trump had both hands out at his waist in a Hi, ya gesture and Macron deliberately ignored him. trump looked deflated at that. Haha.
It’s remarkable that he went on record about why he deliberately handled the situation so assertively. This new French president is interesting. Freedom Fries all around!
I love that Macron and Merkel are quite clear about what’s going on with baby fist and his administration.
Isobel – Macron wasn’t acting like a little boy. He was acting like an adult dealing with an unruly child. And rather diplomatically at that.
With bullies like Trump, you do have to keep firm control over the situation. And Macron did that very well.
Isobel, he was or he was not reducing himself?
Unfortunately these are the types of behaviours that other leaders have to use with Trump, because he has the emotional maturity of a toddler.
How sad!
How sad?? Hmm where I’ve heard that expression before?
It gives me hope that other leaders are not pulling their punches. I understand why Trudeau has to, but I would love the day he just says what he’s thinking, about all this. Perhaps years later in a memoir.
Germany has essentially said they don’t trust the US at all anymore. Germany. One of our biggest allies is probably going to cut themselves off from us. Meanwhile the idiot is praising Russia (enemy) and Duarte who regularly kills without impunity. That’s who we are aligning with now.
Also embarrassing was the fact that trump rode in a golf cart beside the other G7 summit leaders and the WH cut out the First Husband of their photo about the leader’s spouses. Another international gaffe.
I’m also glad that European leaders like Merkel realize that they have to go on without the help of the U.S. I don’t read comments on political articles about the Orange Htiler because his supporters are so hateful, but I read that the Trumpsters were approving of the fact that Trump rode a golf cart, because it showed that he was superior – he rode a vehicle while the peasants walked.
Best thing ever-during a joint speech, Macron called out Putin and RT/Sputnik for trying to meddle in the French presidential election by spreading propaganda. The discomfort on Putin’s face and in his body language was priceless.
It never dawned on me that Putin and 45* were alike in this way. Both talk tough and strong in front of their own people, but when it’s time to face the same people they trash, they wither. For 45*, it was Mexico, Obama, and Black people. Makes sense, though. Putin gets everyone else to do his dirty work (just like and including 45*).
Ugh, and our Prime Minister (May) has thrown away our European allies to snuggle up to this orange fool. Now Germany’s Angela Merkel has rightly said that the EU can’t depend on Trump or Brexit anymore. This is what Cameron and May and the Tories have done to us.
Every day I leaflet for tactical voting (and trying to work on one Tory at a time), but I can’t let up until June 09, 2017.
May and Dump give me a Blair-Bush-vibe. It seems the UK will be always America’s lap dog.
But Trump ‘s fealty is to Russia and Putin. May and the Tories have played themselves – and us. But everyone over 55 is all, “So?” I’ve given up on old people, they’re the worst. They’re all, “But we were okay in 1973 before we joined, we can be okay again.”
FFS, the stupid, it burns. I hope they are okay being racked by dementia tax, their grandchildren get rape clause’d and they are dying on privitised NHS beds, because this is what the Tories want to deliver to us. Ugh. I’m still mad, it just makes me leaflet and campaign more, tbh. Anger gets sh*t done, I tell myself.
I’ve read many NHS articles on UK websites and people always complain about the crisis but it seems they have nothing learned, still voting for the wrong people etc.
And similarly Trump’s proposed budget and Republican policies generally will hurt many of his supporters.
@Dodgy, same here. Besides the sabotage of the Affordable Care Act (in essence killing Medicaid), they also want to privatize Medicare, cut social security, and privatize public goods (schools, roads, airports) all in the name of “smaller government”, which actually means “make the rich even richer”.
Sorry, posting while you were! We have balkanised ourselves. And quite why ANYONE would trust May, Johnson and Davis to negotiate for us to leave Europe is beyond my comprehension.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“balkanized”
You captured the possibility of the US being sidelined beautifully. I too see the US gradually being ostracized and lumped in with dictatorships. We may have the largest economy now but will that also start to crumble with baby fist’s hostility towards Europe and his romance with Putin et al dictatorships?
I’ve assumed we’ve (USA)already been cut out of important information streams. Our leader cannot be trusted and he’s an idiot.
The argument can be made the other countries and our allies are not abandoning us, but protecting us. Which I believe is the case. A body working around a diseased section. Cutting off bloodflow to preserve itself.
Merkel and Obama still talking shop among other examples gives me hope our allies and the world haven’t assumed were blindly following this child.
He didn’t even want to walk next to them LOL
Leaders of England, Italy, France, Germany, Japan & Canada walking in Taormina. Trump in a golf cart
https://twitter.com/riotwomennn/status/868492121740902400
If they had to wait for tubbo to catch up, they’d still be walking.
http://twitter.com/diananyc3/status/868919468130488323
LOL great pic.
The less exercise he takes, the better.
Hilarious thread SusanneToo. I think I’m going to make the Nazi one a screen saver.
Good thing too! Cuz if Trump exercises and takes care of his health, he might even live longer. Nobody wants that to happen now! Not even his own kids, I’m sure.
We never got a straight answer on his health report. I suspect he will need some procedure while in office. Pence, like Cheney, will take control and be prepared.
The leaking about Manchester might be making some changes in May’s attitude toward Trump. I can’t be the only one wondering if the Leaker-in-Chief had something to do with it. He might have been briefed and then spilled something during a bragging episode. Who else with loose lips would have access to the info?
May might have changed her attitude towards Trump, because his people leaked the Manchester details TWICE, making her look like a fool. But then she slashed thousands of active police forces, and it seems that May and co knew about this guy from January 2017, so it’s all on them, really.
Now Germany and France (Merkel and Macron) are pretty much singing from the same hymnsheet, and the rest of the 27 of the EU nations are circling the wagons (even the Polish).
Amber Rudd is trying to sing, “Germany can depend on us” but the Tories have been nothing short of awful to Europe for the past year. I can’t blame the EU telling us to clear off, tbh.
I seriously think that those behind the Manchester leak didn’t think they were leaking. The leaks came from the State Department, an agency that is in complete and total disarray because Tillerson is unqualified, incompetent, and making no effort to even learn what the job entails, neither are the few people he has brought aboard. There is little communication to staff and at this point, the agency is barely functioning. Quite likely people didn’t know what could or couldn’t be released. No excuse for what happened – the blame rests squarely on Tillerson and Trump.
Sadly, from where we’re sitting in Britland, it doesn’t really matter whether it was the anarchy of the Orange presidency or the US intelligence services are corrupted leaky sieves as the Orange One keeps saying, you know? The fact is that there was a distinct possibility of secondary attacks and the US leaks undermined the UK capacity to prevent them. Not on.
As for the actual terrorist here. Not a disaffected lone wolf but actually part and parcel of one the various factions of salafi jihadists. And it transpires that OUR secret services lifted control orders on members of this faction who were here in the UK as refugees from the Libyan regime to allow them to go and fight against Gaddafi when that suited Cameron and Sarkozy. You can’t use salafi jihadism to further one aspect of your foreign policy whist simultaneously telling your population you’re against it and not expect it to come back and bite you.
Members of this guy’s family and members of his mosque reported him to the security services multiple times. Our security services tell us that most of their actionable intelligence comes from such reporting and from community policing forging good relationships with communities. And yet community policing has been so savagely cut that it’s basically non-existent now.
Government has a lot to answer for
And it’s way too late for May to change her mind about Trump. She chose an authoritarian populist alliance right after the Brexit vote in the hopes of weakening the EU to the UK’s advantage in Brexit negotiations. Always a stupid move but now embarrassingly so, since the French rejected le Pen and Trump took literally nano seconds to collapse.
All that’s left now is a completely balkanised Britain with absolutely no cards to play over Brexit. May will win the election. Britain will walk out of negotiations because it will be the ONLY way left to spin the utter humiliation the EU27 will heap upon the impotent sabre rattling of the Conservative Brexiteers. The idiotic half of British public will cheer them on and then we’ll all settle down to our impoverished, mean, ally-less future.
Cos y’know. I’m cheery today.
@Sixer – We are fked seventy million ways from Sunday regardless of whether Labour or the Tories win the election. May will back herself into a corner and Corbyn will just give the EU whatever it wants as he has no balls or know how to even negotiate as he’s that useless.
The only glimmer I can see is that she doesn’t get the majority she wants, meaning that parliament can make her return to the table for a deal. Merkel and Macron won’t make it easy for us and who can blame them, they have enough sh!t to sort out with all the problems the EU has that they don’t know how to fix and don’t have the money to either. They will use Brexit to make the UK cough up the dough to plug their massive budget gap.
I have a fantasy that when the negotiations hit the fan May calls another EU ref!!!
@Sixer, as I said, nothing excuses that leak and I am furious it happened. This crew seems to want to get us all killed with their policies but they may accomplish their goal through their own ineptitude.
Honestly? I think Starmer would be orders of magnitude a better setter of negotiations than David Davis. Like, a universe of difference.
And I think May WILL win, but with much less of an increased majority than planned and that this will actually be disastrous for Brexit negotiations. Her only way of quelling the Tory feuding would be with a huge majority. And without it, she will simply capitulate to the swivel-eyed among her cohort. And THAT’S why Davis will walk out. THAT’S why the Fail will tell us we’re once again standing alone against continental totalitarianism. THAT’S why we’ll crash out with no deal. AND that’s why the apocalypse will come among us.
If only our ridiculous press would report on splits in the Tories as much as splits in Labour, we might all actually see the danger.
@lightpurple – never assume a conspiracy where there might be incompetence!
@Sixer – His background as a lawyer would certainly help him but TBH i don’t know that much about him. No one or no party can get us a ‘good deal’ on Brexit, we are fkd with or without a deal. I’m full of pessimism today aren’t I. My search for a cave with broadband is still ongoing.
I agree she will win but I think there will be a shocker, in that she might actually pull off her majority. I don’t believe the polls as they are never right. Labour is practically dead in Scotland and in the areas that voted to leave. I predict that she will take seats from the SNP.
Whether or not May can get her campaign back on track depends on her performance on the live TV debate tonight and whether she can persuade people that she is sincere in the reversal of the ‘dementia tax’ and the pension triple lock cut can be offset elsewhere. Its going to be interesting to see how Corbyn performs – he doesn’t react well when asked difficult/hard question or when badgered from journalists, he gets defensive and says things that he then regrets. May will stick to the script, my friends and I are taking bets as to how many times she’ll get ‘strong and stable’ into a answer.
Still not sure where to place my vote its probably not going to be with the 2 main players – i want to see some progressive politics, am tired of the same old sh!t being rebranded as ‘new’ and ‘modern’. I want to see new ways of doing things. And I don’t consider Labour under Corbyn to be progressive – he and his politics are straight from the 70s.
Anyway I little something i found on the BBC to cheer you all up. Its Jason Momoa doing that Haka barechested – its a sight to behold.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-40081341/game-of-thrones-star-jason-momoa-performs-haka
Thank you for Momoa!
Mr Sixer and I have cheered ourselves up no end by discovering that BBC3 has put Some Girls back on iPlayer. We’ve been laughing so hard that we’ve disturbed the FIFA competition going on in the other room. Parental disruption, apparently. And bonus Colin Salmon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angela Merkel’s aid has today rowed backed on her remark. Germany has a tiny military budget and is over reliant on Russia for energy, they are not going anywhere. She was simply playiny to her home base that hates Trump while also trying to drum up support for the EU military which has practically no public support.
Merkel’s aide might have walked back the remark, but the words are out there, and it’s been a direct hit. When Amber Reed has to do her wheeling “Germany can depend on us” from a government who refuses to answer to ANYTHING speaks volumes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, Germany gets approx. one third of its oil and gas imports from Russia. If need be, a lot of that could be substituted with other imports, albeit at higher costs. Plus, when mentioning that there is a reliance – whatever the size, as per actual numbers or overall perceived importance – it goes both ways: Russia needs the money others pay for its energy ressources.
Brexit will be terrible for the not rich people in the UK but many people who voted for Brexit don’t see that.. some of them only voted for it because the DM, Sun etc. told them that they need to leave the UK because of the “mean refugees”.
Jared Kushner may be in deep trouble because he could be really guilty of spying.
‘We’d consider it espionage’: Bush’s CIA Director says Jared Kushner could be guilty of SPYING over his alleged ‘plan for a secret back-channel to Russia’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4548622/Ex-CIA-chief-says-Jared-Kushner-guilty-SPYING.html
Also, Angela Merkel went on record to say that she no longer necessarily considers the US and the UK to be reliable partners.
“The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I’ve experienced that in the last few days.”
While Germany and Europe would *try* to remain on good terms with the US and the UK, “we have to fight for our own destiny”.
The leader of the free world has spoken. Let’s pray Germany is listening, come September.
I am super sure Angela is going to be re-elected. Germans want stability and we feel that she is a good captain in these strange times. So why change. Also many saw Trump and thought NO WAY we want that kind of experiment over here. We still shake our heads that the US did through away their leading role in the world because their citizens trusted a bunch of criminals who are only interested in Russian oil. make no mistake that is what it is all about. and in the meantime china is building factories for solar plants. so, yes, the american century is over and the brits will drown with it because both countries believe they are stronger all by themselves. but only rich people can think so. ordinary and poor folks depend on solidarity. wonder when the ordinary and poor americans who voted for trump and the british who thought brexit is a great idea will discover that noone cares for them. it is SO SAD. it breaks my anglophil heart.
http://twitter.com/actprayvote/status/868942487418753026
“the american century is over and the brits will drown with it because both countries believe they are stronger all by themselves. but only rich people can think so. ordinary and poor folks depend on solidarity”
I’m sad to say that this is pretty much how I see it.
I have to agree with Ida. She will pull through even though it’s largely due to the lack of a charismatic alternative on the right. But make no mistake, we have the same share of idiots over here as you have. It’s baffleing, really, that a German who has seen first hand what nationalism leads to – twice!!* – would want to go back to it. How? Why???
Honestly, I never voted and never will vote for Merkel or her party as they are way too conservative for me but since some other nations have gone crazy or just dotched the bullet I am somewhat relieved that Merkel is doing her job. For years all she did was sitting out anything, (re-)acting too late. Now I would not be as devastated as I was last time if she got re-elected again. There really are no good alternatives to her. If she only belonged to another political party… I’m hoping the social democrats and the green party will get their acts together and come up with something good until the election in September.
No, Germans do not have the same share of idiots. Unless there are some poles suggesting the afd could get more than 40 % of the votes.
Amen.
I can’t blame Merkel at all. May and the Tories (since May insists on fashioning the Tories in her own image) have been awful. The media doesn’t help either!
I’m doing my best! I’ve been out door knocking for Labour in the Plymouth marginals and an independent who has half a chance in a nearby constituency to me.
I honestly don’t know how even middle-of-the-road centre right Conservatives could vote for the current Conservatives, let alone anyone else. There must be some kind of mass hysteria or something.
@sixer
So am I! I am leafleting , encouraging tactical voting and taking wavering Tories out to coffee, and in secret one tells me that they used to vote Tory all the time, but now that they see us being shut out from Europe and the unending austerity (which has affected her business) she can’t do it anymore.
The Right Wing can campaign, but they can’t or won’t rule competently.
I remember when we were cool Britannia, not fool Britannia.
For the Remain voters they can’t bring themselves to vote for Corbyn because he’s about Brexit, and his opposition to Nato makes them uneasy, hence the leaning on tactical voting.
At least some young people I know have registered to vote for the first time in their lives.
Onward! Good luck in your vicinity!
I couldn’t get fully behind any party at the moment, if I’m honest. But I do know I’m anti-Tory – and not in the way I’m always anti-Tory but in the new way that this Tory party is a clear and present danger to every single one of us. So y’know. Whatever it takes to undermine them, I’m there.
The traitors are getting their excuses ready. NSA McMaster and HSS Kelly are both dismissing jared’s activities as NBD. This is from Forbes, not exactly a flaming lefty outlet.
http://www.forbes.com/sites/anderscorr/2017/05/28/on-russia-kushner-backchannel-trumps-h-r-mcmaster-and-john-kelly-show-lack-of-judgment/
Last night I rewatched one of my favorite movies, The Manchurian Candidate(the great 1962 version). Amazing how relevant it still is.
What a great film!! Angela Lansbury. She, of course was not nearly old enough to be the mother of L. Harvey. Fabulous performance. Scary relevant, true.
One year older!! She was fantastic! Should’ve gotten an Oscar, but that was a killer year for supporting actress- Angela Lansbury, Mary Badham, Thelma Ritter and Patty Duke(winner, Miracle Worker).
Poor Thelma never won. I would vote her Best Supporting Actress for eternity. Her lines in ALL ABOUT EVE …!!!
Did you watch the miniseries FUED? I believe that is the Oscar ceremony portrayed. Joan Crawford accepts for Ann Bancroft, who is on Broadway.
Love your posts!!
I haven’t watched Feud yet, but I will once I get over my pissiness at SS. Speaking of Joan, have you watched Johnny Guitar? I was 10 when I saw it and thought it was the most baroque movie I’d ever seen. Her showdown with Mercedes McCambridge, whoa! I know there were undercurrents a 10 yo wouldn’t understand, but I loved it.
Thelma Ritter in Rear Window!
@ArchieGoodwin, YES! And Rear Window is one of the most perfect movies ever.
Susanne,SS is what my mother used to call “a pill” I just suspended disbelief because the show was so good. I have read about JOHNNY GUITAR for years. I really need to see it.
Archie, REAR WINDOW is my daughter’s favorite Hitchcock! Thelma rocked in everything from comedies to suspense to drama. She was an indispensable part of THE GOLDEN AGE.
What is so amazing about McMasters is he actually wrote a book excoriating LBJ and his generals for lying to Congress and the public about the war in Vietnam. What and effing hypocrite.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/book-party/wp/2017/05/19/20-years-ago-h-r-mcmaster-wrote-a-cautionary-tale-now-he-risks-becoming-one/?utm_term=.098b6b4ee22c
It sure is relevant. Should make one wonder what’s behind all the weird mass shootings that seemed to become commonplace since the 1990′s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And when will President Fat-Ass take a hiatus from the WH?
Could we set up a Presidential golf tournament just for retired Presidents, giving him an incentive to resign? Make it an around the world tour of Trump golf courses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melanias jacket is bigly ugly. Think of all the food that $51,000 could have bought for the hungry
Her husband’s base paid for it with their health coverage.
But they celebrate “finally having a classy FL.” Maybe on their deathbeds they’ll have regrets. Or maybe not.
Money doesn’t buy taste.
Yep, and $51,000 is more than two years salary for a lot of Americans. These people make me so sick.
That is the salary for an experienced teacher in our county.
The right wing once hurled abuse at Michele Obama for wearing a $2,300 dress.
Melania’s jacket is equivalent to the median US household income. That’s HOUSEHOLD income, not individual income. And she wore this the day after the release of her husband’s budget proposal that will rip healthcare away from our frail elders in nursing homes and our disabled children. And she wore it in Sicily. In May. Does one really need a jacket in Sicily in May?
I believe FLOTUS should go into acting. She was acting her ass off with that kiss, which her husband could not wait to wipe off his jaw, to the newest handholding and great smile. We all remember the exasperated face she was wearing through the start of the trip.
About the $51,000 jacket, you will not hear one #45 fan critiqued her for that extravaganza. They love it. What We will hear is how pretty she is and what great style she has. Jared K is out hustling to make back the money he lost from buying that building at 666 fifth ave which he lost about a billion dollar. #45 and his entire are a bunch of hustlers and snake oil salesmen.
I never forget when #45 had his casinos in Atlantic City he tried to take a elderman woman’s house and land to build a parking lot. The man has no conscience.
Rumors are that she did make a foray into acting.
I think the Jacket is a bribe to get her to hold his hands, to play loving spouse. Bonus, she can sell it when the government seizes his corrupt assets.
I swear this administration is like watching a movie mashup of “All the President’s Men”, Dynasty, plus some aspects of France before the French Revolution. I don’t think there is a writer in Hollywood who would have thought up this stuff. I am not even from the US and I am shocked by what is happening. Scary thing is I bet this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to scandals yet to come. I hope there media outlets also looking into what Eric and Donald Jr. are up to lately. They have been too quiet
Plus The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.
Add in the Three Stooges (except there are far more than three).
There were actually six Three Stooges, so that might work.
Boehner has the right idea about priorities. He and Obama should start doing YouTube comedy shorts, they both have the gift. Boehner did a video with Obama for a White House Correspondents dinner, advising him on retirement. It was quite funny. That might have been the one where Obama was at the DMV renewing his driving license, and the “clerk” said she needed his birth certificate. “Seriously?”
As for First Son-in-Law: I suspect Jared is in deep Russian doo doo. He seems to be planning an escape, telling people he and Ivanka plan to re-evaluate staying in DC every six months. Uh huh. Which country with no extradition treaty are you folks planning to relocate to? I was wondering if they would just stay in Israel and apply for citizenship, since Jared should qualify under the right of return. Apparently Israel doesn’t often allow extradition of citizens.
Jared’s Russian connections could have more to do with money laundering than the election, but who knows. He’s not the brightest bulb on the tree but inherited wealth and business. He’s never given the impression of being a particularly hard worker or actually interested in or knowledgeable about the growing list of job titles he’s been acquiring. But he might not only be in trouble with the Feds, I think there is some investigation brewing in New York. President Tweeter can pardon him for federal crimes but not for others.
@jwoolman
Can I just say how much I enjoy reading your comments.? Well written and insightful.
Awww. Thanks!
My friends and I can’t decide if the Kushner’s will quietly return to New York for “family” reasons or “business” reasons. I think “family” since they have been lying about running their businesses from the White House.
@Megan, it will be interesting to see how New York society treats them, tbh. Supposedly people in their circle have gone cool on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just goes to show you that you can be a lawyer who graduated from Harvard and NYU and still not understand what constitutes espionage or emoluments. As Andy Borowitz said in the New Yorker, ordinarily I am against nepotism but I am all for sending Jared to the same federal prison as his dad!
I love that comment.
But, but, but, he hit a home run with this trip. Think I just threw up in my mouth. Does not surprise me he has not mentioned the Portland attack. Can’t believe McMasters and Kelly are dismissing Kushner’s Russian connections. Also read that it’s okay because there are backdoor communications with other countries. Also Graham doesn’t believe the story.
He’s always quiet about attacks that don’t fit into his world view.
Graham will twist himself into a pretzel to defend the GOP. It is always party over country with that slime.
@swak – I’ve been puzzled reading the American papers saying how he did well abroad. Over here he pretty much shocked the European press with his general boorishness. Even May – a woman who seems to pride herself in being on the margins of the EU – actually had a word with him because GCHQ and other security people have had cross words with her.
What papers are you reading? Most of the headlines on Google News are talking about what a mess his trip abroad was.
@kitten
http://nypost.com/2017/05/27/trumps-first-foreign-trip-was-a-huge-success/
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/may/28/donald-trumps-first-foreign-trip-thrills-republica/
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/26/opinions/trump-trip-a-success-gardiner-opinion/
These were a few of the links that made me go, “Where they watching the same trip I was?” Fox news (won’t link that here) and Breitbart were alluding to him doing great.
Although founded by Alexander Hamilton and at one time a respected news source, the Post is now a Murdoch property. The Washington Times is owned by the Unification Church, is extremely conservative, and cannot be taken seriously.
And to add to what lightpurple said, Nile Gardiner, who did the CNN opinion piece works for the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, so, not totally objective.
You should’ve seen Breitfart’s News justifying Jared “lady hips” Kushner’s Back channel
To Russia. They were claiming that Obama had a back channel to Iran! When will the loony right realize that Obama is no longer the president? So they can’t just keep saying “But Obama (or Clinton, Bill or Hill, take your pick) did this….”
Also, Obama WAS the President, Kushner was not and had absolutely no authority as a private citizen, which is what he was, to be negotiating deals on behalf of the US with a foreign power.
James Comey.
Apparently he knew a report was fake, and ended the email investigation because he knew it was fake. So now people are saying he is incompetent because he did that, and I don’t think so.
Acting because he knew it was fake and wanted to stop it leaking, because as sources said once it was out they’d never contain it or back off it, is not incompetent. It’s prudent.
So if the investigation was over, they’d have nothing to release. And he already knew that the real problem was/is with trump and his minions, not Hillary.
I sure hope he testifies. Yet I fear he will not, because everyone is still covering for trump. It’s infuriating.
I believe comedy will testify before the Senate. If I was him I would not turn over one piece of evidence to them before testifying. I was reading that Linsey Graham speaks to #45 everyday by phone. Anyone ever noticed Graham is always talking crap about #45 but when it comes to put up or shut up, he always shut up and vote with whatever 45 wants. Same with McCain.
I would not trust any republican senator or congress member to put country before party, they are a bunch of crooks.
Lindsey Graham is a party hack to the core. He was one of the House impeachment managers – I think the only one who hadn’t had an extramarital affair. He is thrilled to waste tax dollars on useless investigations into whether a Clinton yawned at some point in history but is hesitant to investigate a Republican ever. Graham will whine and wring his hands but will ALWAYS vote with the party. He also helped McConnell steal that Supreme Court seat.
Graham wouldn’t answer the question on CNN yesterday about Kushner. In the interview he said “he doesn’t believe the story and there is no proof and he doesn’t believe they should subpoena the tax returns”. Of course you have no concrete proof. YOU REFUSE TO ASK FOR THE EVIDENCE!!
At the same time, he kept going back to Comey and the emails (hello, 2015!). He was just doing the groundwork before Comey’s testimony. He was planting the seed about Comey’s credibility because then they’ll go “why should we believe in your memo when you’ve used fake intel before?”
He was disgustingly partisan and I hope his base that is not pro-Trump remembers that…
Thanks, trump, for Making America the World’s Laughingstock.
http://twitter.com/jaymesch/status/868919132250660864
Tom Riddle and Princess Nagini should both be stripped of their security clearances pending the results of the investigation. Tom Riddle should also be on a hiatus pending the results of the investigation as well – that’s how government agencies usually handle such things.
Rumor has it that Trump may be bringing COREY LEWANDOSKI back into the fold. This is a guy Ivanka and Jared did not like. If true, Jared’s standing in the WH is waning and fast.
Ivanka has one foot out the door and her right hand is signing the divorce papers and settlement. It seems that Ivanka is doing the setup by pushing out a story that she isn’t “too sold” on DC life and her and Jared (for now) will evaluate every six months if they should return to private sector, i.e. NYC. I will help you pack, Ivanka, free of charge.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/335431-jared-kushner-ivanka-trump-review-every-6-months-whether-to-return-to
It’s the end of the school year, time for report cards. Here’s trump’s.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/trump-report-card-gathering-world-leaders-article-1.3199449
😃!!
Elizabeth May seems to be the only woman willing to hold Donald Trump’s hand.
LOL, yeah. May aspires to be queen, but she has none of the authority or wisdom. And for someone who spends a LOT of money on clothes and accessories (she lauds it in the press) she’s a crappy dresser.
trump couldn’t even be bothered to listen at the G7 meeting.
http://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/868973425670332416
Trump might actually have been using an earbud, he’s said before that he prefers them. People think he wasn’t listening because he probably wasn’t… He tunes out easily when it’s not about him. This is a guy who watches himself on video recordings/tv again and again and again, he’s fascinated by his own voice and image. Other people — boring. This is why I can believe the stories that people insert his name repeatedly in briefing materials to keep him reading. He does read newspaper and magazine articles about himself. About other topics – not really, boring.
But pictures of him using an earbud show a wire hanging from the earbud down to his shoulder. There was no wire this time.
baby fists was most likely checking on what Fox News was saying about him. Everything else is unimportant and irrelevant. He is demented.
I just want to say I am so devasted by this Portland attack. These men are more man than Trump will ever be. I am so grateful for their courage. The woman they protected must be so heartbroken. Thinking of them. Sending them my thoughts today. I wish Trump was dead instead of them.
So incredibly sad that the lives of these two brave men should end. For their good deeds they did not deserve such bad karma. I don’t understand why they had to die. Trump speaking under pressure now is worthless and empty. He long ago gave rise to such unimaginable behaviors as this alleged white supremacist murderer showed.
That obscenely expensive coat looks like the Kentucky Derby garland of roses. You know…the one they drape over the winning horse.
No, Trump will double and triple down standing by Jared because it would admit something rotten if he lets go of the son-in-law. The Trump team and Republicans are currently busy trying to make a molehill out of a huge mountain of odd Russian relationships. The entire Trump family is more trusting of Russia than they are of their own US government. I think the Trumps all need to go to Siberia where they can work in the coal mines.
If he admits there are problems with Jared, it will cast precious Princess Nagini in a bad light.
I’ll be shocked if the Kush is really out. Who is going to do all Trump’s reading for him and give him the 10 second summary? (I’ve always thought that was the main purpose for Jared’s security clearance.)
Bigly boys handshakes are all about asserting his bigly alpha maleness and putting others down. He’s President Trump, President of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and us ‘losers’ in Europe should never forget that.
Macron is my new political crush, it will be interesting to see how he navigates through the EU and Frances problems. As for Merkel, love her – she and Macron will be quite the duo and will make things hard for May re: Brexit.
One of my other fave moment of Biglys First Big Trip was when he curtsied to King Salman – you see him giving a little ‘bob’ when he was given his big shiny GOLD medal. Thats where the G7 leaders got it wrong, they should have given him a big shiny gold trinket and he would have loved you all forever.
As for May and Trump – i read reports that she avoided him and the G7 summit, there is even a video of him trying to push into a conversation May was having with Boris Johnson and other UK diplomats, she deliberately kept her back to him and then briefly acknowledged him. They gave him the cold shoulder and he knew it – you could see by the look on his face he wasn’t happy about NOT being fawned over by them.
+100000000
Baby fists thuggish behaviour is all about humiliating others as well as trying to show everyone he’s the most important person the universe. His grabbing and shoving the Montenegro prime minister is the perfect example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A senseless and violent act that also highlights the good that still exists.
And side note. Trump took his time responding for a man who is constantly watching tv and on his phone tweeting away.
Cannot believe that whirlwind of fuggery cost 50K.
One should read the Al Jazeera article. It’s called the United States of Insanity. Interesting view.
OMG Check out the Twitter for Ivanka Trump HQ or IvankaTrump.com where Princess Nagini recommends paying tribute to our war dead by making champagne popsicles.
