Will Donald Trump force his son-in-law to take a ‘hiatus’ from the White House?

Emperor Baby Fists is back from his awful, embarrassing and catastrophic international trip/tour. There are a million pieces of after-action reporting, most of which I’m not going to get to because, again, we’re not Politico! And it’s a holiday, for the love of God. Can’t we just eat some BBQ and forget about the orange monster for two seconds today? As it turns out, no, we can’t. So here are some various stories I thought everyone should know:

The Baby Fist handshake. Trump’s stupid “power grab” handshake is already well-known. When he met Justin Trudeau, Trudeau out-powered him and I said the move would be studied by other world leaders. I said that half-jokingly, but it turned out to be true. Trump tried to power-grab Emmanuel Macron, the new French president, and Macron nearly broke Trump’s baby fist. Macron confirmed over the weekend that he did that on purpose, saying: “My handshake with him – it wasn’t innocent. It’s not the be-all and the end-all of a policy, but it was a moment of truth….Donald Trump, the Turkish president or the Russian president see relationships in terms of a balance of power…. That doesn’t bother me. I don’t believe in diplomacy by public abuse, but in my bilateral dialogues I won’t let anything pass. That’s how you ensure you are respected. You have to show you won’t make small concessions – not even symbolic ones.” Bigly got owned by a Frenchman.

Trump is tweeting again. You can tell he’s back home because he tweeted no fewer than ten times early Sunday morning. Most of those tweets were his deranged thoughts about “fake news.” None of those tweets were about the Portland terrorist attack, where a homegrown terrorist/white supremacist killed two men after the men were trying to protect a hijab-wearing woman from the supremacist’s verbal abuse.

Jared Kushner is in too deep, part eleventy bajillion. There are a million stories about Jared. Jared violated espionage laws. Jared wants crazy back-channels with the Russians, back-channels so secret that American intelligence wouldn’t be able to track what is being said. Jared was the one telling Trump to fire Comey. Sources say Jared is now under pressure to take a “hiatus” from the White House. How could he though? He’s in charge of everything.

Paranoia. This Politico story about the Trump White House collapsing within its own alternative universe of leaks and paranoid, self-pitying martyrdom is brutal and sad. These people are f–king idiots.

John Boehner has no more Fs to give. Boehner speaks! He said, about Trump, “Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster. He’s still learning how to be president.” He was also asked about whether he would run for office again and he said: “I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee and say hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah. I don’t want to be president. I drink red wine. I smoke cigarettes. I golf. I cut my own grass. I iron my own clothes. And I’m not willing to give all that up to be president.”

Melania’s coat. Melania would prefer to clothe herself in the skinned hides of poor people, but she’ll make due with a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana coat. That’s what she wore in Sicily last Friday.