Kim Kardashian hasn’t heard from Taylor Swift since she dropped the receipts

2017 NBC Upfront Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Over the past few weeks, Taylor Swift has made sure that we’re aware that she’s still around, that she has a new boyfriend, and that a giant Taymerica bash will be coming in a month or so. I’m assuming the boyfriend rollout will include some photos of Joe Alwyn on a waterslide at Taylor’s Rhode Island mansion during the Independence Day holiday. I’m also assuming that part of the boyfriend rollout was timed perfectly to coincide with both Harry Styles and Katy Perry’s album promotions. What’s funny about that though is Taylor might have forgotten that other people can step all over her newscycle too. People like Kim Kardashian. On Sunday night, Kim did Watch What Happens Live in front of an audience, and OF COURSE she got some questions about the Snake Emoji.

Kim was asked if Taylor kicked Kendall Jenner out of the squad because of the Snapchat reveal. Kim says, “I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad. I don’t think she was. Yeah, so, I don’t think it was awkward.” Then Andy Cohen asked Kim if she’s spoken to Taylor or heard from her at all and Kim just shrugs and looks hilariously over it. This is just a reminder to Taylor Swift: Kim still brought out the receipts and it was glorious. Kim can still walk all over your newscycle too.

Here are some additional clips from WWHL. Kim talking about Kendall’s Pepsi commercial.

Kim playing Plead the Fifth. There’s a bunch of dirt in here. Some sh-t really did go down between the family and stylist Monica Rose. She was happy when Tyga & Kylie broke up.

Kim talks about her second marriage, to Kris Humphries, and how she knew that they weren’t going to work during their honeymoon.

2017 NBCUniversal Upfront event - Arivals

42 Responses to “Kim Kardashian hasn’t heard from Taylor Swift since she dropped the receipts”

  1. Mrs Fonzieface says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I’m not surprised!

    Reply
  2. Steph says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Her face looks different. she looks pretty.

    Reply
  3. akua says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Now why should they even speak… they were not friends

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:12 am

    How could someone walk out of the house wearing that?

    Reply
  5. PIa says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I liked her answer about the Kris Humphreys marriage stemming from her feeling pressure at 30 to settle down.

    Reply
  6. ElleBee says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I know she isn’t well liked here but think she’s a beautiful woman (on the outside).

    As for Swift, she will give Kim the Bad Blood treatment no doubt and her next album may be the pettiest one yet. She’s going to over do it with her Taymerica party so we can see how rich and popular she is.

    Reply
    • thaliasghost says:
      May 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

      Yes, but what does that have to do with anything? Eva Braun was a beautiful woman too. Angela Merkel isn’t stereotypically beautiful. Do you say ‘I like artist x or politician x because she is a beautiful woman’ or because she isn’t?

      Reply
    • hkk says:
      May 30, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      I agree, just gorgeous, especially like this when she looks more natural. I have to say as a mom of 2, and at a similar age, I find her inspiring… fitness-wise and as far as keeping up an attractive appearance. I wouldn’t want extensive plastic surgery and I don’t like what she’s done with her lips but yeah, I’d like a face peel and to eat more salads and workout more. She’s no candidate for sainthood or on that side of the spectrum of what women can be and do in the world but i do find her inspiring in the ways which I mentioned above.

      Reply
  7. Clare says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:27 am

    She looks really good, right? Like when she is moving, she looks quite beautiful, and almost like a full on human.

    Reply
  8. Cel2495 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:27 am

    She looks pretty here… less doll like

    Reply
  9. swak says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Why would you even ask her that question? So many stories lately on Kim. Guess the show is really tanking.

    Reply
  10. Sherry Phillips says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:37 am

    She looks really soft and pretty in this interview. I definitely would call this interview a “win” for her. My only distraction was her face not moving, but I stopped noticing after the first clip.

    Reply
  11. jess1632 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I read on youtube for this clip that the tea on Monica is that she was a source for all this kardashians for mags for years and they just recently found out it was her giving all the dirt to ok! Mag and other mags. Seems believable as everyone dropped her even Gigi and ppl who aren’t part of the clan

    Reply
  12. Lolo86lf says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Although I am not a fan of Kim Kardashian, I have to admit she looks good in these pictures. Taylor Swift should just spend her energy on her music, which is arguably good and keep her love life private. Taylor should just not expose her boyfriends to the media because she always get branded a man-crazy woman. Relishing her privacy will keep her from getting bad publicity.

    Reply
  13. Dumbledork says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I guess I’m in the minority in that I never really thought Kim exposed Taylor. She’s married to a guy who is sexist, misogynistic, and flat out obsessed with Taylor. I wish the host would have asked Kim about those naked statues, and her visiting the art show and whether she would appreciate that being done to her daughter. Taylor is a turd for sure, but Kim isn’t any better.

    Reply
  14. Madly says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    If TS were classy she would have reached out to see if she was OK after the robbery. But TS and classy don’t go together.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      May 30, 2017 at 10:56 am

      As I understand it, TS, KK and KW had already had a fallout. Why on Earth TS would reach out to them?

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      May 30, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Honestly, I think that would have been really weird. They’re not friends. Kim had to show receipts – TS calling up could just as easily come off as smug. I could see if they were close and had a small falling out – sure, call. But they weren’t friends to begin with.

      If I had an acquaintance who I had a mutually negative relationship with and they had some sort of traumatic event happen, hearing from me would probably be one of the last things they’d want.

      Reply
      • Madly says:
        May 30, 2017 at 12:11 pm

        Yes they were friendly. The video in the snap chat showed that the feud was overblown and they had a friendly relationship. Their falling out was because of the snake’s lies after. So it would have been a great sign to call or send flowers to see if she is OK. But that requires thinking like an adult and we are talking about a narcistic forever 13 year old here.

    • Nilber says:
      May 30, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      I’m sure she didn’t want anything twisted or blown up if she did. I’m curious if they don’t speak and have never been friends, why would she?
      I’m not a TS fan but the hate is extreme. I get it but I’m not sure she deserves it all.

      Reply
  15. Babs says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:55 am

    The Snake Day was so good. A lot will be forgiven to Kim because of that day.

    Reply
  16. JWSWJ says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    They are just different sides of the same coin. Both Media Wh0res.

    Reply
  17. African Sun says:
    May 30, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    She looks like old Kim here. Pretty woman

    Reply
  18. Slowsnow says:
    May 30, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I LOVE how everyone claps when she says that she is hardly on her phone when at home “like a normal person”. Such an achievement! Give her a Nobel Prize of normal humanity please!

    Reply
  19. laur says:
    May 30, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    She looks SO pretty when she smiles! Her whole look here is just on point.

    Other than that, they should both just get over it, it’s been a year, her priorities have probably changed after the robbery so she probably is over it already…

    Reply

