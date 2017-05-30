Kim Kardashian hasn’t heard from Taylor Swift since she dropped the receipts

Over the past few weeks, Taylor Swift has made sure that we’re aware that she’s still around, that she has a new boyfriend, and that a giant Taymerica bash will be coming in a month or so. I’m assuming the boyfriend rollout will include some photos of Joe Alwyn on a waterslide at Taylor’s Rhode Island mansion during the Independence Day holiday. I’m also assuming that part of the boyfriend rollout was timed perfectly to coincide with both Harry Styles and Katy Perry’s album promotions. What’s funny about that though is Taylor might have forgotten that other people can step all over her newscycle too. People like Kim Kardashian. On Sunday night, Kim did Watch What Happens Live in front of an audience, and OF COURSE she got some questions about the Snake Emoji.
Kim was asked if Taylor kicked Kendall Jenner out of the squad because of the Snapchat reveal. Kim says, “I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad. I don’t think she was. Yeah, so, I don’t think it was awkward.” Then Andy Cohen asked Kim if she’s spoken to Taylor or heard from her at all and Kim just shrugs and looks hilariously over it. This is just a reminder to Taylor Swift: Kim still brought out the receipts and it was glorious. Kim can still walk all over your newscycle too.
Here are some additional clips from WWHL. Kim talking about Kendall’s Pepsi commercial.
Kim playing Plead the Fifth. There’s a bunch of dirt in here. Some sh-t really did go down between the family and stylist Monica Rose. She was happy when Tyga & Kylie broke up.
Kim talks about her second marriage, to Kris Humphries, and how she knew that they weren’t going to work during their honeymoon.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m not surprised!
Her face looks different. she looks pretty.
Yeah, she looks less plastic. But still very orange.
I think it has alot to do with her hair also. When she wears it less severe, more tousled and wavy, her whole face looks softer.
Now why should they even speak… they were not friends
How could someone walk out of the house wearing that?
I liked her answer about the Kris Humphreys marriage stemming from her feeling pressure at 30 to settle down.
She was feeling the pressure of having to have a huge wedding for the show and the money.
I actually believe her feeling pressure because she turned 30 and everyone around her was getting married and having kids.
I know Kim K and the show do come up with story-lines, but I believe her in this case.
Could be both, honestly. They’re not a trustworthy family, but they’re also not ALWAYS making shi– up. I don’t think it’s a big stretch to think Kim is insecure about a lot of things, and having a big wedding was an accomplishment/validation in her eyes.
I know she isn’t well liked here but think she’s a beautiful woman (on the outside).
As for Swift, she will give Kim the Bad Blood treatment no doubt and her next album may be the pettiest one yet. She’s going to over do it with her Taymerica party so we can see how rich and popular she is.
Yes, but what does that have to do with anything? Eva Braun was a beautiful woman too. Angela Merkel isn’t stereotypically beautiful. Do you say ‘I like artist x or politician x because she is a beautiful woman’ or because she isn’t?
???? I just meant many people would disagree with her beauty because they don’t like her. i just think she’s pretty
I agree, just gorgeous, especially like this when she looks more natural. I have to say as a mom of 2, and at a similar age, I find her inspiring… fitness-wise and as far as keeping up an attractive appearance. I wouldn’t want extensive plastic surgery and I don’t like what she’s done with her lips but yeah, I’d like a face peel and to eat more salads and workout more. She’s no candidate for sainthood or on that side of the spectrum of what women can be and do in the world but i do find her inspiring in the ways which I mentioned above.
She looks really good, right? Like when she is moving, she looks quite beautiful, and almost like a full on human.
I have noticed that she looks good on the show too, especially now her makeup has been a lot lighter and she’s wearing simple, tasteful jewelry to none at all.
Yes. She looks beautiful.
She looks pretty here… less doll like
Why would you even ask her that question? So many stories lately on Kim. Guess the show is really tanking.
She looks really soft and pretty in this interview. I definitely would call this interview a “win” for her. My only distraction was her face not moving, but I stopped noticing after the first clip.
I read on youtube for this clip that the tea on Monica is that she was a source for all this kardashians for mags for years and they just recently found out it was her giving all the dirt to ok! Mag and other mags. Seems believable as everyone dropped her even Gigi and ppl who aren’t part of the clan
Wow so that’s the reason.
Although I am not a fan of Kim Kardashian, I have to admit she looks good in these pictures. Taylor Swift should just spend her energy on her music, which is arguably good and keep her love life private. Taylor should just not expose her boyfriends to the media because she always get branded a man-crazy woman. Relishing her privacy will keep her from getting bad publicity.
I guess I’m in the minority in that I never really thought Kim exposed Taylor. She’s married to a guy who is sexist, misogynistic, and flat out obsessed with Taylor. I wish the host would have asked Kim about those naked statues, and her visiting the art show and whether she would appreciate that being done to her daughter. Taylor is a turd for sure, but Kim isn’t any better.
Which one is the biggest turd TS or KK.?
flush twice for both.
But since it’s TS everyone is ready to side with the plastic vacuum that has zero ethics. Eh, another tusday…
OH yes, poor snake and her eternal victimhood. Just because KK isn’t perfect doesn’t make the snake any better.
Kim only released heavily edited clips a few seconds long, maybe a minute total, of a conversation that went on for more than an hour. Didn’t prove anything. Kim just needed ratings and used several available soapboxes to spin her tale. She’s a known liar, makes up stories out of whole cloth, so it baffles me why people are so sure she’s oh so truthful about the whole Swift thing. It was all so juvenile.
If Kim was lying about what happened between Kanye and the snake with Famous, I am very sure TS would have proved it/sue her. I agree Kim’s a liar but here she was telling the truth and Taylor’s reaction proves it. The edited clips were enough of an exposure/a warning for Taylor.
In the battle of Kim / Kanye vs Swifty…..I’m Team No More Fs To Give These Fkers
I agree with you Dumbledork!
If TS were classy she would have reached out to see if she was OK after the robbery. But TS and classy don’t go together.
As I understand it, TS, KK and KW had already had a fallout. Why on Earth TS would reach out to them?
Honestly, I think that would have been really weird. They’re not friends. Kim had to show receipts – TS calling up could just as easily come off as smug. I could see if they were close and had a small falling out – sure, call. But they weren’t friends to begin with.
If I had an acquaintance who I had a mutually negative relationship with and they had some sort of traumatic event happen, hearing from me would probably be one of the last things they’d want.
Yes they were friendly. The video in the snap chat showed that the feud was overblown and they had a friendly relationship. Their falling out was because of the snake’s lies after. So it would have been a great sign to call or send flowers to see if she is OK. But that requires thinking like an adult and we are talking about a narcistic forever 13 year old here.
I’m sure she didn’t want anything twisted or blown up if she did. I’m curious if they don’t speak and have never been friends, why would she?
I’m not a TS fan but the hate is extreme. I get it but I’m not sure she deserves it all.
The Snake Day was so good. A lot will be forgiven to Kim because of that day.
The Snake Day was so, so good. #TRUTH
They are just different sides of the same coin. Both Media Wh0res.
She looks like old Kim here. Pretty woman
I LOVE how everyone claps when she says that she is hardly on her phone when at home “like a normal person”. Such an achievement! Give her a Nobel Prize of normal humanity please!
She looks SO pretty when she smiles! Her whole look here is just on point.
Other than that, they should both just get over it, it’s been a year, her priorities have probably changed after the robbery so she probably is over it already…
