Kim Kardashian hasn’t heard from Taylor Swift since she dropped the receipts

Over the past few weeks, Taylor Swift has made sure that we’re aware that she’s still around, that she has a new boyfriend, and that a giant Taymerica bash will be coming in a month or so. I’m assuming the boyfriend rollout will include some photos of Joe Alwyn on a waterslide at Taylor’s Rhode Island mansion during the Independence Day holiday. I’m also assuming that part of the boyfriend rollout was timed perfectly to coincide with both Harry Styles and Katy Perry’s album promotions. What’s funny about that though is Taylor might have forgotten that other people can step all over her newscycle too. People like Kim Kardashian. On Sunday night, Kim did Watch What Happens Live in front of an audience, and OF COURSE she got some questions about the Snake Emoji.

Kim was asked if Taylor kicked Kendall Jenner out of the squad because of the Snapchat reveal. Kim says, “I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad. I don’t think she was. Yeah, so, I don’t think it was awkward.” Then Andy Cohen asked Kim if she’s spoken to Taylor or heard from her at all and Kim just shrugs and looks hilariously over it. This is just a reminder to Taylor Swift: Kim still brought out the receipts and it was glorious. Kim can still walk all over your newscycle too.

Here are some additional clips from WWHL. Kim talking about Kendall’s Pepsi commercial.

Kim playing Plead the Fifth. There’s a bunch of dirt in here. Some sh-t really did go down between the family and stylist Monica Rose. She was happy when Tyga & Kylie broke up.

Kim talks about her second marriage, to Kris Humphries, and how she knew that they weren’t going to work during their honeymoon.