Baywatch bombed at the Memorial Day box office, got 19% on RT

With the critical reviews hitting last week, I don’t think the fact that Baywatch is barely treading water is too much of a surprise. The poor showing at the box office sucks for Paramount, who really needs a hit, but is great for all of us who get to make countless drowning references when we write about the film. (Thanks guys!) I had little interest in Baywatch until I found myself laughing during the trailer. Most people I spoke to felt the same way. But the reviews say that the trailers are much funnier than the actual film so why bother. Well, according to Variety, very few did.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s “Baywatch” was hoping to make an oceanic summer splash, but looks to have ended up in the kiddie pool. The rebooted property should land a three-day total of $18.1 million from 3,647 locations and end the four-day holiday weekend with $22 million (not counting the money it made in sneaks on Wednesday). That’s far below early estimates. The movie carries a production budget above $60 million. “I think we got pretty stung by reviews,” said Paramount’s distribution chief Megan Colligan, referring to the film’s current 19% on Rotten Tomatoes. “It research tested extremely well,” she added, saying that the stars are about to start promoting the film heavily abroad. “We’re hopeful that our international numbers will help us with our overall.” Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron star in the comedy that spawned from the 1990s NBC drama starring David Hasselhoff and a team of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of Los Angeles. This time around, it’s Johnson, an experienced and devoted lifeguard, who butts heads with a new recruit, Efron, until they uncover a criminal plot. “Baywatch” will land in third behind Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which has proven to be the only major hit to emerge from the summer box office so far. The sequel looks to pull in another $24.2 million over the four-day weekend, raising its domestic total close to $340 million.

[From Variety]

As it says, once again insiders are pointing their fingers at Rotten Tomatoes as the culprit for low attendance. Even with a 19% it could have performed better; people will still sign up for stupid, but there has to be some humor at least. I am curious what happened because according to both Variety above and Deadline, Baywatch tested pretty well.

However, those numbers are not for lack of trying on Zac Efron’s part. Zac is peddling this movie like his career depended on it, which, well – I’m not saying it isn’t… Zac’s interviews, however, may be the most entertaining parts about the film. While on Jimmy Kimmel, they discussed the eerie coincidence between Zac’s Matt Brody character and disgraced Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, although Zac swears it’s a coincidence. The Washington Post claims that Zac should lean in to the analogy because it turns out to be the best part of the film. While on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Zac discussed making out with The Rock, which he does underwater in the film (he tastes like Winterfresh and is really good at it, according to Zac). James spoke for all of us in his unabashed resolve that making out with DJ was something he would sacrifice everything else in his life to do.

Zac Efron’s grandparents in Bend, Oregon got on the promo train and took this pic headed into the theater to see the film. ($10 says they called it “the picture show”):

This just makes everything even more awesome. Love you grandma and grandpa. I love you guys! Can't wait to talk u after the movie 😊😀😘 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on May 27, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Aw, bless his heart, Zac really worked for this. I will say this: watching Zac doing his media blitz, he seems like he’s sorted himself out, doesn’t it? I hope he got whatever was plaguing him under control.