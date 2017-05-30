Ted Nugent is completely open to running for a Senate seat in 2018

Remember last year when we thought it was a good thing that Donald Trump had made it possible for every violent, racist dumbass to “come out of the closet”? The idea was that these people shouldn’t be hidden, we should know who they are and they should be dealt with in the sunlight. A funny thing happened though – they all came out of the closet with Trump’s election and now they’re emboldened. Now they’re running the country and it’s f–king awful. Ted Nugent is one of those dumbasses. Nugent LOVES Emperor Bigly. He thinks Bigly is doing a bang-up job and that the Trump White House is #winning. And now that Nugent has seen what Trump has done, Nugent wants a piece of it. Yes, the Nuge is thinking about running for one of Michigan’s senate seats. Oh, God.
Ted Nugent is ready to serve his country whether that’s in office or as a musician. The outspoken rock guitarist addressed rumors that began swirling in February that he planned to run for Senate in 2018.
“Well, I’m a terminal ‘we the people American patriot’ and I think I’m doing the most important political job in the world and that is participating in the scared experiment of self government and demanding constitutional accountability from our elected employees,” he said on “Fox & Friends.” He added, “There’s no limit to what I’d be willing to do to help make this country great.”
He’s still mulling over a possible run for Senate and has been discussing his options with his “Republican friends.”
“I’m a hell raiser,” he said. “I’m what the Founding Fathers wanted all Americans to be…and it’s all about the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Ten Commandants, the Golden Rule, being the best that you can be, earning you’re own way.” He added sarcastically, “Wow, I’m a radical.”
While the 69-year-old weighs his options, he is glad to finally have a “hell raiser in the White House.” He praised President Trump’s efforts since assuming the presidency. “[Put] America first, make America great again, job security, secure the border. You know, it’s so simple even guitar players can figure it out,” he said of Trump’s priorities. “If you’re not pissing off the idiots you’re an idiot,” he added of Trump’s critics. “He’s not an idiot; He’s driving the idiots crazy so I’m so proud of him.”
Michigan GOP press officer Sarah Anderson told Fox News in February that they have not spoken with Nugent but that “Ted Nugent would be a great candidate to win against Debbie Stabenow.”
I was really worried about this until I got to the part about Nugent running in Michigan. Like, I could totally see Nugent’s ridiculous act and his general level of unhinged bigotry, chickenhawk, gun-totin’ faux-patriotism going over well in a state like Alabama or, hell, Florida. But Michigan? I have to believe that a purple state like Michigan will see through this dumbass. Sigh… I’m ready for all of these people to crawl back under their rocks now, aren’t you? Sunlight isn’t the best disinfectant after all.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh FFS. Enough!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually let out a frustration sigh at this… It really speaks to that whole ‘if I had a time machine I’d kill Hitler’ problem. There are just so many bad people waiting to elevate themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s pretty ridic to hear this turd say stuff about “the Golden Rule” (considering he does NOT treat others the way he wants to be treated) and “America First” regarding Drumpf (considering that, with Drumpf, it’s Russia first…).
all he really likes about Drumpf is that they’re both misogynistic bigoted idiot rapists. and, in Turd Nugent’s case, CHILD rapist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, sadly, he’d probably win. That’s how low the bar’s been set.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Special Hell for this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dream is that one day the hunter becomes the hunted..I hope Karma catches him up big time and he becomes a meal for some undernourished wild creature!!
Is that too horrible to wish for?..My animal friends say no!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s fitting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the beauty of karma. What goes around comes around, the law of physics. So don’t “hope” because karma “will” take care of him and the rest of ‘em.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Nope. Hell to the f#ck nope. That was some grade A Palin style word salad. And didn’t he dodge the draft? He can’t get gored by a wild animal soon enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh, he didn’t just “dodge” the draft, he literally took a sh*t on it.
pooped his pants to get out of it.
and let’s not forget how he became the legal guardian of a teenager so he could F her. (too young to consent…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All that needs to be said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HATE him!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m completely open to reading about him being left for dead by angry bears
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let the angry bears attack him and the cats scratch him feverishly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Good one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sunlight or UV is a great disinfectant, but some scum need a bit more of an aggressive approach.
For especially disgusting filth, I suggest bleach. To recover from infection by fecalis Nugenta I suggest brain bleach and total body scrubbing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You know, it’s so simple even guitar players can figure it out.”
I can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say, let him run. And may his candidacy crash and burn. Let him drown in a sea of blue votes.
Give this schmuck enough rope…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh come on michigan voters, please embarrass the crap out of him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michigander here. No way this clown will be the next Senatot from Michigan. The Trumpeters are slowly beginning to wake up — the AHCA is aimed directly at most of his supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that true in Michigan? I live in Florida, and none of my Trump supporting neighbors have even turned an iota. They love him. Full stop. Even the death of their health care isn’t enough to deter them. It’s also Florida, though. The education here is appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the heck. I think if these morons don’t understand the three branches of Govt, the Constitution, How a bill is created etc, they shouldn’t run. And no, watching school house rock doesn’t qualify you to run for office.
I heard David Charvez, yes Mr. Brooke Burke, former Baywatch Speedo model is also looking into running as a “R” in CA.
Make this stop!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy shit! America would be above and beyond a laughingstock if this gross pedophile was elected. Enough is enough
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t anybody laugh. We all laughed at the idea of president trump
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not even going to read the article, just going to say: Just what we need, another Trump loving person in congress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The Constitution, the Ten Commandments…” Yeah, sure, the Founding Fathers wanted a separation between Church and State, not apply biblical laws.
Also, didn’t he cr*@#ed his pants to dodge the army at some point? And have intercourses with an underaged girl? Talk about being a Patriot or abiding to the laws of your country…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He claimed he did, then walked back on that claim.
Regardless, he got a student deferment and never served. He also received some non specific medical deferment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, people see Trump as President even though he hasn’t a clue how the government works or where all the other countries are on the map. Not surprising that some of them figure it must be easy to get top government jobs. If Trump can be elected President, then my cat can run for the Senate. Except she’s a lot brighter than Trump and Nugent combined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll vote for Senator Fluffy jwoolman!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, why wouldn’t he be open to it? It’s a Buffoon Bonanza now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No limit except dodging the draft when he was called to serve. Dirtbag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. All gung-ho, flag-wavin’ Rambo shootin’ so long as he doesn’t actually have to put his life on the line. What a patriot. He’s repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear God,
We get it. We’ve sinned & must be punished. You can stop now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just threw up in my mouth
Report this comment as spam or abuse