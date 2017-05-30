Ted Nugent is completely open to running for a Senate seat in 2018

nugent1

Remember last year when we thought it was a good thing that Donald Trump had made it possible for every violent, racist dumbass to “come out of the closet”? The idea was that these people shouldn’t be hidden, we should know who they are and they should be dealt with in the sunlight. A funny thing happened though – they all came out of the closet with Trump’s election and now they’re emboldened. Now they’re running the country and it’s f–king awful. Ted Nugent is one of those dumbasses. Nugent LOVES Emperor Bigly. He thinks Bigly is doing a bang-up job and that the Trump White House is #winning. And now that Nugent has seen what Trump has done, Nugent wants a piece of it. Yes, the Nuge is thinking about running for one of Michigan’s senate seats. Oh, God.

Ted Nugent is ready to serve his country whether that’s in office or as a musician. The outspoken rock guitarist addressed rumors that began swirling in February that he planned to run for Senate in 2018.

“Well, I’m a terminal ‘we the people American patriot’ and I think I’m doing the most important political job in the world and that is participating in the scared experiment of self government and demanding constitutional accountability from our elected employees,” he said on “Fox & Friends.” He added, “There’s no limit to what I’d be willing to do to help make this country great.”

He’s still mulling over a possible run for Senate and has been discussing his options with his “Republican friends.”

“I’m a hell raiser,” he said. “I’m what the Founding Fathers wanted all Americans to be…and it’s all about the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Ten Commandants, the Golden Rule, being the best that you can be, earning you’re own way.” He added sarcastically, “Wow, I’m a radical.”

While the 69-year-old weighs his options, he is glad to finally have a “hell raiser in the White House.” He praised President Trump’s efforts since assuming the presidency. “[Put] America first, make America great again, job security, secure the border. You know, it’s so simple even guitar players can figure it out,” he said of Trump’s priorities. “If you’re not pissing off the idiots you’re an idiot,” he added of Trump’s critics. “He’s not an idiot; He’s driving the idiots crazy so I’m so proud of him.”

Michigan GOP press officer Sarah Anderson told Fox News in February that they have not spoken with Nugent but that “Ted Nugent would be a great candidate to win against Debbie Stabenow.”

[From Page Six]

I was really worried about this until I got to the part about Nugent running in Michigan. Like, I could totally see Nugent’s ridiculous act and his general level of unhinged bigotry, chickenhawk, gun-totin’ faux-patriotism going over well in a state like Alabama or, hell, Florida. But Michigan? I have to believe that a purple state like Michigan will see through this dumbass. Sigh… I’m ready for all of these people to crawl back under their rocks now, aren’t you? Sunlight isn’t the best disinfectant after all.

wenn5507011

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Ted Nugent is completely open to running for a Senate seat in 2018”

  1. Cynical Ann says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Oh FFS. Enough!!

    Reply
  2. adastraperaspera says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Special Hell for this one.

    Reply
  3. What Was That? says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

    My dream is that one day the hunter becomes the hunted..I hope Karma catches him up big time and he becomes a meal for some undernourished wild creature!!
    Is that too horrible to wish for?..My animal friends say no!!!

    Reply
  4. justcrimmles says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Nope. Nope. Hell to the f#ck nope. That was some grade A Palin style word salad. And didn’t he dodge the draft? He can’t get gored by a wild animal soon enough.

    Reply
  5. Suze says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:45 am

    NO

    Reply
  6. rahrahrooey says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

    HATE him!!

    Reply
  7. darkladi says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I’m completely open to reading about him being left for dead by angry bears

    Reply
  8. detritus says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Sunlight or UV is a great disinfectant, but some scum need a bit more of an aggressive approach.
    For especially disgusting filth, I suggest bleach. To recover from infection by fecalis Nugenta I suggest brain bleach and total body scrubbing

    Reply
  9. Nina says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:55 am

    “You know, it’s so simple even guitar players can figure it out.”

    I can’t.

    Reply
  10. Triple Cardinal says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I say, let him run. And may his candidacy crash and burn. Let him drown in a sea of blue votes.

    Give this schmuck enough rope…

    Reply
  11. lisa says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:08 am

    oh come on michigan voters, please embarrass the crap out of him

    Reply
  12. holly hobby says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:10 am

    What the heck. I think if these morons don’t understand the three branches of Govt, the Constitution, How a bill is created etc, they shouldn’t run. And no, watching school house rock doesn’t qualify you to run for office.

    I heard David Charvez, yes Mr. Brooke Burke, former Baywatch Speedo model is also looking into running as a “R” in CA.

    Make this stop!

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Holy shit! America would be above and beyond a laughingstock if this gross pedophile was elected. Enough is enough

    Reply
  14. dr mantis toboggan says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Don’t anybody laugh. We all laughed at the idea of president trump

    Reply
  15. swak says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Not even going to read the article, just going to say: Just what we need, another Trump loving person in congress.

    Reply
  16. Arpeggi says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:43 am

    “The Constitution, the Ten Commandments…” Yeah, sure, the Founding Fathers wanted a separation between Church and State, not apply biblical laws.

    Also, didn’t he cr*@#ed his pants to dodge the army at some point? And have intercourses with an underaged girl? Talk about being a Patriot or abiding to the laws of your country…

    Reply
  17. jwoolman says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Well, people see Trump as President even though he hasn’t a clue how the government works or where all the other countries are on the map. Not surprising that some of them figure it must be easy to get top government jobs. If Trump can be elected President, then my cat can run for the Senate. Except she’s a lot brighter than Trump and Nugent combined.

    Reply
  18. Pandy says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Well, why wouldn’t he be open to it? It’s a Buffoon Bonanza now.

    Reply
  19. cicada says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    No limit except dodging the draft when he was called to serve. Dirtbag.

    Reply
  20. darkladi says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Dear God,

    We get it. We’ve sinned & must be punished. You can stop now

    Reply
  21. Harla Jodet says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    I just threw up in my mouth :(

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment