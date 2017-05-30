‘Wonder Woman’ is beloved by critics & on track to become a major hit

As Hecate mentioned earlier, the Memorial Day/Weekend box office was not great. The Baywatch movie bombed HARD. It opened the same weekend as Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was the #1 movie this weekend, even though it sort of limped into first place. The four-day box office for POTC was $77 million, which makes it the worst opening for any film in their Pirates franchise. Basically, Hollywood is looking for some kind of bright spot this summer. They’re looking for a hero. Or, as the case may be, they’re looking for a heroine. Now that Johnny Depp’s drunken, scarfy sausage party has disappointed and people stopped giving a sh-t about The Rock, it’s time for Wonder Woman to come in here and clean up the box office mess. At least that’s what the “box office analysts” are hoping.
Diana, princess of the Amazons, better known as Wonder Woman, has spent 75 years saving the world in DC comic books and TV shows, and has fought alongside Batman and Superman with her sword and Lasso of Truth. Still, her male counterparts have hogged the big-screen glory. That ends this weekend when Warner Bros. finally releases its $150-million production of “Wonder Woman,” which could become the first superhero blockbuster with a woman in the lead. The film also features a female director, Patty Jenkins, a rarity in an industry often faulted for its lack of diversity.
“We have a female carrying a large tent-pole film, which is extraordinary,” said Stacy L. Smith, a USC professor who studies diversity issues in Hollywood. “‘Wonder Woman’ is absolutely a step in the right direction.”
“Wonder Woman” represents a major test for Warner Bros.’ key DC comic book movie franchise. The studio has made a massive bet on films adapted from DC’s superhero library, including last year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad,” which together generated $1.6 billion in global ticket sales but were panned by critics and some fans.
All signs point to a strong box-office debut for Wonder Woman, a character who last commanded a mass audience when Lynda Carter played her in the 1970s TV show. Anticipation kicked into high gear last year when the bracelet-wearing warrior, played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot, first appeared in “Batman v Superman.” The studio’s Thursday premiere at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood drew legions of fans, with some dressed in the superhero’s shoulder-less costume.
“There is a pent-up appetite for seeing a female hero with the strength that Wonder Woman has,” said Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment, whose office door is decorated with the hero’s image. “People are ready for it.”
“Wonder Woman” is on track to debut with $80 million to $90 million in ticket sales from the United States and Canada, according to people who have reviewed pre-release audience surveys. Warner Bros. is downplaying opening weekend expectations, predicting $65 million to $70 million in sales.
Critics started screening Wonder Woman a few weeks ago, but the official reviews of Wonder Woman were embargoed until now. Critics let it slip on Twitter though – Wonder Woman is actually a good movie. Now that the actual reviews are coming out, it’s even better than Warner Bros. probably expected. Critics are calling WW the best superhero movie in a while. WW’s Rotten Tomatoes page opened up too and the film is currently sitting at 96%. Keep in mind that Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice had a score of like 30% on RT. So… get excited about Wonder Woman! I’m hopefully going to see it opening weekend!!
Photos courtesy of Warner Bros.
Nice! Can’t wait to take my daughter!
I’ll be the first in line on Thursday!!
Can’t wait
Right behind you in line. Cant wait….saw the animated film with my daughter a few months ago and promised her that we would watch the movie together once it opens. So excited!
Have my ticket for Thursday. Can’t wait.
I have such a hard on for this movie, I can’t wait. I haven’t been thus excited for a film since Marvel Avengers in 2012.
Awesome. So these white filmmakers cannot say that women or POCs can’t carry a movie. Get Out was the first surprise smash of the season. WW is going to kill it. Maybe they will get the message that we WANT these stories. Makes me excited for Captain Marvel to come around.
It’s good that both Get Out and WW star two ignored groups but I am much more interested in the directors. One directed by a black guy and the other by a white woman is huge. Not that these hits will guarantee their careers. WWs director directed the movie that Charlize Theron won her Oscar for and still has languished in TV directing between that movie and this. Barry Jenkins who directed Moonlight hadn’t directed in 8 years even though his last and only movie had won a bunch of awards and was loved by critics.
You want good minority led genre films? Build good minority directors. I suspect that all three directors will be struggling to get work in a few years again.
That said, how diverse is the WW cast? Because whether or not white women want to hear it, inclusion is important. You can’t ask me to own a film that deliberately excludes meaningful roles WOC.
Agreed. Part of the issue is lack of diverse writers and directors. When you have white males writing for every minority female it sometimes comes across. We should be able to write and direct our own stories.
They won’t get the message. Look at past history with POC and female lead films 20-30 years ago making money. They will see it as a fluke. Make watered down versions and say “see, we told you so”. White male supremacy is dominant with fragile egos.
They won’t until we continue with our wallets. They can whine all they want but fact is people are boycotting movies successfully. See Aloha and Ghost in the Shell. Will it be perfect? No but I’ll take the steps as they come
The highest-grossing film in North America in 2016 was female-led (Rogue One). The highest-grossing film of 2017 so far is female-led (Beauty and the Beast).
And yet, after multiple female-led franchises and movies killing it at the box office in every genre from animation (Frozen) to fantasy to action to romance and now, superhero, idiot men are still whining about how female-led films “aren’t profitable” and how dare we want more of them.
Yeah but seriously, the studios didn’t back this movie because for any girl power reasons or because it would empower young girls, they did it because they knew the same young men who frequent superhero movies, would pay to watch a hot young woman in a tight outfit kick ass. That’s the gist of it. I hope it does do well, but sadly, I think it’s about sex just like always.
I hope it kicks some major box office butt.
Me too! SO excited!
Samesies! I haven’t been to the movie theater in at least a year, but I’m going this weekend to support WW!
I already bought my tix for this Friday!
I just love wonder woman. When I was 7 years old I remember watching Linda Carter as wonder woman and I fell in love with her, all gay men of that generation did.
A local artsy-ish theater is doing a midnight premier with proceeds going towards a women’s shelter in the area. They are doing half off tickets if you bring a bag of toiletry/hygiene donations too. My boss got us tickets, and she said ‘this is like your thing, right? The whole comic movie thing?’
Yes. Yes it is. I can’t wait, I hope it’s a smash.
That’s an amazing idea! Your local theatre sounds awesome.
I’m so stoked to see this, I can’t wait.
*throws money at the screen*
I’ll be over here drinking a tall glass of salty fanboy tears.
I hope it exceeds expectations, because between that and the diverse casting for the new Star Trek show, heads ought to be exploding all over the place. Maybe it will be permanent this time so we can get a break from all the entitled whining.
This 50 year old gay man who still instinctively does arm band cross with my arms in kickboxing class can’t wait. I’m so pissed that i have to wait a week because I’m going to be out of town.
hahah you’re awesome
I won’t be able to see it this weekend, but I am definitely making a point to see this one in the theaters. I’m so happy the reviews are so good… now I’m super excited about it!
My 5 year old daughter is a huge Wonder Woman fan, and so is my husband. They already have tickets for Sunday, and my daughter couldn’t be more excited.
I will be dragging my salty Gal side-eyeing ass into the theatres and slapping my money down for this film.
Even though I have my qualms, its about bloody time this silliness about women led films ends, and if Gal and WW can do it, I’m here for it. I may even say a nice thing, or two, about her after.
Detritus, I am a Gal supporter from day 1. But I enjoy your grudge with her. Ha!
I will even support Gal over another dumb Roger/Apatow/ChrisChad vehicle.
I am doubly pleased this beat out Arthur. Here’s to more money than Ghostbusters!
I am quite excited too! But I will wait until next week to watch it.
Dont forget BvS and SS both had good reviews prior to their embargoes being lifted.
This may still be a wait and see.
No, not really, even before the embargo was lifted the word was that they weren’t that good.
The RT score is going to drop, it’s only out of 52 reviews. And even from what I’ve seen from people who really liked it the the third act is kind of a mess. But even with that it’s still a pretty enjoyable movie.
My best friend is taking her two daughters this weekend, It’ll probably be a couple of weeks before I can see it.
i do think this one will be better but mainly in terms of being watchable, which DC movies haven’t been. one of the “positive” RT reviews says its bland but shines in comparison to other DC movies but not in the genre itself.
justice league however sounds like a huge and expensive mess
@Karen
The difference was those screenings were fan screenings. This time for Wonder Woman, WB did press screenings, Forbes, NYT, IMDB, ScreenRant, etc. The press was allowed to tweet non spoiler reactions, but the embargo for their official reviews lifted yesterday
Yaaass shut up and take my money! I’m taking my little brothers to see it because boys need to see women kicking ass as much as girls do.
Ehh, not that I remember. Everyone knew those movies were messes. And even though woder woman has good reviews, most of the time critics are really soft with superhero movies.
*raises both fists in the air* RESULT. What a time to be alive.
This sounds promising. I was hoping for good reviews. I’m going on opening weekend, can’t wait!
Seeing it because if it doesn’t do well at the box office Hollywood would use it as an excuse (as usual) to not back female driven films.
Wonder Woman was my favorite show when I was growing up in the 70s. I had a little red knit poncho and I remember twirling around in the backyard, pretending I was WW off so I could save Steve Trevor from being an idiot somewhere.
I am so, so excited for this movie. Also really disappointed they haven’t done more to support it. It’s like WB was reluctant to promote this movie after the mess that was Superman/Batman and they’ve now been surprised by all of the interest.
I would kill to see it the opening weekend, but my daughter is only four and I think it’d probably be too much for her. I’m a single mom and I’m not sure I’m willing to spring for a babysitter for this.
The commercials were getting heavy play during the NBA playoffs
Apparently, the trolls are already spinning theories about how the film is only getting good buzz because of “PC culture”, and how everyone just loves dumping on white men, these days.
My thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time…
Bwahaha!!!
*Presents trophy for comment win of the day.*
Mansplainers be splaining. So sick of their thin skinned crap.
I hope it does well! Going to see it with the girlfriends and taking my two nieces. I’m pretty excited!
Gal Gadot is israeli. I lived in Israel for years. WW is a powerful woman. I haven’t had any interest in action movies in years. But I’m going to this one and can’t wait!
Already have my tickets!
I bought my ticket yesterday for one of the Thursday showings at the Alamo Drafthouse. I am so excited and I hope this leads to Hollywood funding more female lead and female directed films!
I’m honestly psyched. I hope that WB sees the results once they come in, and decide that it’s time to take the rest of the DC universe away from Zack Snyder.
In a bad way.
It’s too much to put in one (shitty) directors hands. You need different kinds of people to tell different types of stories in order for it to work.
I really want to see a Red Sonja remake and as much as I loved the original, I would love to see what a female director could do with it.
I’ve bought two tickets for Friday night already and may have to buy two more tickets for Saturday. I have been waiting more than a decade for this movie! And I hope, hope, hope it destroys PotC!
My understanding is that those are good but not great numbers, actually. Remember, it’s not simply about a total, but making budget back, plus profit. Power Rangers did good numbers but won’t get a sequel because it made no profit, for example.
I really hope it does well, though. I don’t care about WW personally but want female backed projects to make bank so we can get more of them. I feel in order to get through to Hollywood execs, it has to make major, major money and profit. It can’t just do ok or break even.
