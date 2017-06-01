Robert Pattinson thinks he’s ‘a bit of a sellout’ for the Twilight franchise

Robert Pattinson came and went from the Cannes Film Festival rather quietly. As it turns out, he sort of behaved like a “serious actor,” as opposed to a celebrity. He just came to town to promote his latest film, Good Time, and then he left. It didn’t seem like he did much partying at all. FKA Twigs was with him, but they didn’t walk the carpet together, nor did she pose solo. She was just there to support him, not to get attention. Sparkles actually got some of the best reviews of his career for Good Time, and some thought he should win the Best Actor prize (which ended up going to Joaquin Phoenix). So… this is The New Sparkles. Serious Sparkles. Real Actor Sparkles. While he was in Cannes, he did an interview with the NYT. Some highlights:

He almost got fired from the first Twilight film: His agents intervened, flying to the Canadian set to calm him down. “I didn’t have to kiss anybody’s [butt] the entire time,” he recalled. “I don’t think I did, anyway.” How he feels about the Twilight franchise in hindsight: Shooting the five Twilight films was “an amazing luxury.” It was “amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it.” And if he’s forever associated with Edward Cullen, so be it. “I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout, is if you’ve done five movies in a series, you’ve had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character.” He’s proud of his work on 2012′s Cosmopolis: “I think it was the first time when I worked on something that was quite complex. I especially love the fact that it came out really at the height of my popularity.” It was “the big turning point for me,” he added. “I just realized that was what I wanted to do.” Pattinson was a fan of director-producer-writer David Cronenberg’s style, which was unlike that of anyone else he had ever worked with before. “I think it’s so rare for something to break a pattern,” he explained. “I feel like almost everything in the world is designed to be predictable.” He hates watching his performances: “I’ve never seen anyone give themselves such a hard time. I’m beating myself up afterward. And I think there’s some weird perverted energy that comes out of when people criticize previous work or think you represent this certain thing; it gives you this energy,” Pattinson said, joking that he’s “almost scared of anyone saying anything I do is good.”

[From The NYT via E! News]

I’ve been doing this long enough to remember the stories about how Sparkles was cast and how much he wanted the job. He was very much an out-of-work, struggling actor desperate for a job, and he was grateful to land Twilight. Everyone knew that the role would change his career. Of course, everybody changes and of course the role of Edward Cullen became an albatross. But let’s be real: it wasn’t a situation where he could have pulled some sort of “I’m too good for this” attitude. He desperately wanted the role. As for this: “I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout, is if you’ve done five movies in a series, you’ve had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character.” SOME responsibility??