Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert to include Katy Perry & Coldplay

Yesterday, we reported that singer Ariana Grande is planning to return to Manchester, England less than two weeks after a terror attack that took 22 lives. Ariana posted a letter to social media promising to return to the city for a benefit performance and it seems she’s making good on her word – and delivering an all-star lineup.

The concert, dubbed One Love Manchester, is scheduled for this Sunday, June 4 at at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The concert will also feature Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Coldplay, and Niall Horan from One Direction. Also performing will be Take That, whose concert at the Manchester Area had been cancelled after the attack. All of the proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Ariana shared the official announcement on Twitter yesterday.

Katy Perry shared the announcement on her Twitter account, and posted, “The music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show.”

Ticket for the show go on sale on Thursday, and the 50,000 seat venue is sure to sellout quickly, especially with that line-up. Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins spoke to BBC Radio Manchester about the show on Tuesday, stating that, “When the idea of the concert came up, my first reaction was, we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel. It’s fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favor, there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable.” You can be sure security is going to be stepped up for this event, to avoid a repeat of the tragedy of May 22.

If you can’t be there, the concert will be broadcast on the UK’s Capital Radio networks. Tony Hall, director general for the BBC said that the network “is proud to be broadcasting what will undoubtedly be a moving tribute to the victims and their loved ones.”

Kudos to Ariana and the concert organizers for getting this put together so quickly, as well as to the artists joining together for the show. It’s a great concert for a great cause.