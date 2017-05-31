Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert to include Katy Perry & Coldplay

Yesterday, we reported that singer Ariana Grande is planning to return to Manchester, England less than two weeks after a terror attack that took 22 lives. Ariana posted a letter to social media promising to return to the city for a benefit performance and it seems she’s making good on her word – and delivering an all-star lineup.
The concert, dubbed One Love Manchester, is scheduled for this Sunday, June 4 at at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The concert will also feature Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Coldplay, and Niall Horan from One Direction. Also performing will be Take That, whose concert at the Manchester Area had been cancelled after the attack. All of the proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Ariana shared the official announcement on Twitter yesterday.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 30, 2017
Katy Perry shared the announcement on her Twitter account, and posted, “The music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show.”
Ticket for the show go on sale on Thursday, and the 50,000 seat venue is sure to sellout quickly, especially with that line-up. Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins spoke to BBC Radio Manchester about the show on Tuesday, stating that, “When the idea of the concert came up, my first reaction was, we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel. It’s fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favor, there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable.” You can be sure security is going to be stepped up for this event, to avoid a repeat of the tragedy of May 22.
If you can’t be there, the concert will be broadcast on the UK’s Capital Radio networks. Tony Hall, director general for the BBC said that the network “is proud to be broadcasting what will undoubtedly be a moving tribute to the victims and their loved ones.”
Kudos to Ariana and the concert organizers for getting this put together so quickly, as well as to the artists joining together for the show. It’s a great concert for a great cause.
Photos credit: WENN and Getty
Beautiful gesture and great that Ariana’s friends and fellow artists are stepping up
Indeed. This brought a tear to my eye.
Yes!! The atmosphere there will only be of love and healing. These people are all friends and support each other at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nicki Minaj or Harry Styles made appearances either since there are connections there as well. And while I understand some parents may not feel comfortable with the concert, it will help a lot of people and hope it’s a success.
Very nice of Ariana and every other artist who will participate in this beautiful act of kindness for the victims of terrorism in Manchester. I know this is off-topic but I have to say I am disappointed in Katy Perry. She followed Ann Coulter and Ivanka Trump on Twitter I heard. If true, I must say I will not like Perry anymore even if she does charity, Just saying.
I didn’t hear that Katy followed those women……but I do remember the Godfather, be close to your friends and closer to your enemies. If there is an enemy of the people, I put Ann Coulter at the top of the list.
http://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/335626-katy-perry-following-ivanka-trump-ann-coulter-on-twitter
I tend to agree with Nancy. Knowing that Katy campaigned for Hillary, I’d guess she’s following those women just to keep tabs on them. Kinda like “liking” someone, such as a political candidate, on Facebook so you can see what they’re saying even when you technically don’t like them.
I like to see what Trump is tweeting but I don’t want to be counted as a follower, so I just search his name anytime I want to read his crap. Following him would be easier.
I probably follow/read more people I disagree with than I agree with. Always trying to avoid the echo chamber as it blinds you to what’s actually happening and the dangers you may face.
Same – there was a time when I followed that spiteful wretch Katie Hopkins – just to keep and eye on what the hell she was up to. Following someone on twitter does not indicate support. At all.
She’s also putting on stage the Manchester school choir that recorded her song My Everything – some of the kids in the choir were at the bombed concert.
I thought that was a lovely touch.
Video of the kids here: http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/school-choir-sing-stunning-tribute-13116242
Bravo to Ariana. I never paid much attention to her, but my daughter is a fan. I, too, am a fan now for different reasons. What she must have endured to be in the center of the attack, Can’t imagine, but she has a good soul, and is very brave. Show them what it’s like to be fearless Ariana!
I never thought much of her since her donut licking incident. My opinion is changing. I’m glad that she is has been there for the victims. Kudos to her.
Curious to know why Taylor Swift is not participating.
There are a lot of artists that aren’t participating. Hardly fair to pick just one name and wonder why that one artist isn’t scheduled to appear at a last minute concert thousands of miles away. There could be any number of reasons, can we not turn this into an excuse to bash artists we don’t like?
Glad someone brought this up. I’ve been mentally side-eyeing the HELL out of T Swift since this incident happened. You know, the same Taylor Swift who said “there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women.” And then a fellow female artist is the victim of a terror attack, and she has nothing to say. Not one tiny word of support for Ariana or the women and girls who were affected by this. Peak snake emoji.
@Shambles I’m not a Swift fan by any manner of means, but she did send out a tweet on that day – which is what most artists and singers did. https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/866824457050099712 “My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love.”
Actually she did Tweet out something the day after it happened.
Also, why bring her up? Because Katy?
This is extremely nitpicky and reaching. I don’t even like Taylor,but come on, this is not about her.
Ah, I didn’t know she sent out a tweet. I stand corrected.
I saw her tweet here and although I didnt say a thing, it was pretty clear that it came out of a PR person. Have a look at Mileys, Katys and Nickis much more intimate tweets. Taylor was doing what she does….checking her PR box for appearances.
The reason why nobody is asking why Bruno Mars or Rihanna isnt there is because of the clear overlap between Ariana, Mileys, Katys and Taylors fanbases. And since Taylor markets herself as some kind of benevolent queen cheerleader who only dates erudite English men, why isnt she putting her money where her mouth is? Let me guess…Katy Perry is there.
Why would you single out Taylor?
She has been on a break for a year now and she did tweet her support.
are you wondering why every other artist isn’t participating? She’s not the only pop star left not doing the show.
I don’t get the hate for her, Taylor is a sweetheart , I’ve met her twice and she’s lovely!
And if she was there than honestly it’d be all about how it’s her big comeback concert and take attention away.
I’m a big fan of Taylor Swift, and was disappointed to see she isn’t taking part. It would be nice to see her there with Katy Perry, for them to put the petty feuding behind them, and to be one performer with an allegiance of artists, instead of the standard practice of a big comeback. She’s missing an opportunity, but, maybe she has a scheduling conflict.
Arianas fanbase heavily overlaps with Taylors. Middle class white girls and young women. The others who have a similar overlap (Katy and Miley) are signed on, so wheres the best selling artist for that demography??! The one who is constantly letting us know what an Anglophile she is. The one who has told us for years how inseperable she and her guitar are. How would it kill her to present a short acoustic set of one of her hits for her fanbase in the country that supplies her boyfriends? Taylor is not just fake, she is ridiculously petty.
Lovely gesture.
