Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert to include Katy Perry & Coldplay

The 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater - Arrivals

Yesterday, we reported that singer Ariana Grande is planning to return to Manchester, England less than two weeks after a terror attack that took 22 lives. Ariana posted a letter to social media promising to return to the city for a benefit performance and it seems she’s making good on her word – and delivering an all-star lineup.

The concert, dubbed One Love Manchester, is scheduled for this Sunday, June 4 at at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The concert will also feature Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Coldplay, and Niall Horan from One Direction. Also performing will be Take That, whose concert at the Manchester Area had been cancelled after the attack. All of the proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Ariana shared the official announcement on Twitter yesterday.

Katy Perry shared the announcement on her Twitter account, and posted, “The music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show.”

Ticket for the show go on sale on Thursday, and the 50,000 seat venue is sure to sellout quickly, especially with that line-up. Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins spoke to BBC Radio Manchester about the show on Tuesday, stating that, “When the idea of the concert came up, my first reaction was, we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel. It’s fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favor, there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable.” You can be sure security is going to be stepped up for this event, to avoid a repeat of the tragedy of May 22.

If you can’t be there, the concert will be broadcast on the UK’s Capital Radio networks. Tony Hall, director general for the BBC said that the network “is proud to be broadcasting what will undoubtedly be a moving tribute to the victims and their loved ones.”

Kudos to Ariana and the concert organizers for getting this put together so quickly, as well as to the artists joining together for the show. It’s a great concert for a great cause.

Photos credit: WENN and Getty

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert to include Katy Perry & Coldplay”

  1. Nicole says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Beautiful gesture and great that Ariana’s friends and fellow artists are stepping up

    Reply
  2. Lolo86lf says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Very nice of Ariana and every other artist who will participate in this beautiful act of kindness for the victims of terrorism in Manchester. I know this is off-topic but I have to say I am disappointed in Katy Perry. She followed Ann Coulter and Ivanka Trump on Twitter I heard. If true, I must say I will not like Perry anymore even if she does charity, Just saying.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:25 am

    She’s also putting on stage the Manchester school choir that recorded her song My Everything – some of the kids in the choir were at the bombed concert.

    I thought that was a lovely touch.

    Video of the kids here: http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/school-choir-sing-stunning-tribute-13116242

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Bravo to Ariana. I never paid much attention to her, but my daughter is a fan. I, too, am a fan now for different reasons. What she must have endured to be in the center of the attack, Can’t imagine, but she has a good soul, and is very brave. Show them what it’s like to be fearless Ariana!

    Reply
  5. Stella in NH says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I never thought much of her since her donut licking incident. My opinion is changing. I’m glad that she is has been there for the victims. Kudos to her.

    Reply
  6. Kim says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Curious to know why Taylor Swift is not participating.

    Reply
    • Ninks says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:13 am

      There are a lot of artists that aren’t participating. Hardly fair to pick just one name and wonder why that one artist isn’t scheduled to appear at a last minute concert thousands of miles away. There could be any number of reasons, can we not turn this into an excuse to bash artists we don’t like?

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:18 am

      Glad someone brought this up. I’ve been mentally side-eyeing the HELL out of T Swift since this incident happened. You know, the same Taylor Swift who said “there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women.” And then a fellow female artist is the victim of a terror attack, and she has nothing to say. Not one tiny word of support for Ariana or the women and girls who were affected by this. Peak snake emoji.

      Reply
    • Phaedra says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:55 am

      Why would you single out Taylor?
      She has been on a break for a year now and she did tweet her support.
      are you wondering why every other artist isn’t participating? She’s not the only pop star left not doing the show.
      I don’t get the hate for her, Taylor is a sweetheart , I’ve met her twice and she’s lovely!
      And if she was there than honestly it’d be all about how it’s her big comeback concert and take attention away.

      Reply
      • Kim says:
        May 31, 2017 at 11:47 am

        I’m a big fan of Taylor Swift, and was disappointed to see she isn’t taking part. It would be nice to see her there with Katy Perry, for them to put the petty feuding behind them, and to be one performer with an allegiance of artists, instead of the standard practice of a big comeback. She’s missing an opportunity, but, maybe she has a scheduling conflict.

      • Craven says:
        May 31, 2017 at 12:29 pm

        Arianas fanbase heavily overlaps with Taylors. Middle class white girls and young women. The others who have a similar overlap (Katy and Miley) are signed on, so wheres the best selling artist for that demography??! The one who is constantly letting us know what an Anglophile she is. The one who has told us for years how inseperable she and her guitar are. How would it kill her to present a short acoustic set of one of her hits for her fanbase in the country that supplies her boyfriends? Taylor is not just fake, she is ridiculously petty.

  7. Lucy says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Lovely gesture.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment