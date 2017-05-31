Jaden Smith claims Four Seasons spiked his pancakes, kicked him out

I used that ^^ picture because as you read this story, please remember is revolves around a person who accessorized his Met Gala outfit with his own severed ponytail. With that in mind, The Four Seasons Toronto tried to kill Jaden Smith. At least, according to Jaden they did. Also according to Jaden, they threw him out first and then tried to kill him. By spiking his pancake. With cheese. Those bastards.
Jaden was in Toronto filming the movie Life In A Year with Cara Delevingne. Up until Saturday, he was staying at the lush hotel with no issue. But then everything went wrong and Jaden felt compelled to voice all his grievances. Jaden rifled off a series of accusations on Twitter about the hotel.
He led with his torture:
The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf.
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
Then… actually, I don’t really know why this was necessary:
I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List.
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
And that’s when they tried to kill him:
The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive.
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
And then there’s the backstory (dun-dun-DUN!):
After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
In his defense, 140 characters does not always let one give the full story so some parts must be left out. In Jaden’s case, he chose to leave out the “truth” parts.
So, let’s walk through the series of events with some more context. Jaden’s objection to the appearance of cheese in his pancakes is because he’s a vegan so yes, this would cause him distress and I am sorry if he got sick from it, just as I am sure the hotel was. However, the spiked claim is going to be hard to prove considering the dish is listed on the menu – and the entire chain is famous for – “Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes.” Whereas you can hold a hotel accountable for many things, reading comprehension is not one of them. As for being thrown out of his room – again, Jaden took liberties with the truth there. He’d been at the hotel for a few days already when he decided he wanted to extend his stay but in a bigger suite. The hotel was sold out due to multiple events happening in town this week and all they had available was a suite similar to the one he already had. So, when his request for an additional room could not be met, he stormed into the restaurant and ordered the wrong thing. WHY MUST THE WORLD VEX JADEN SMITH SO?!?
As of this writing, the tweets still exist. He has not deleted them nor apologized for any misunderstanding. As for his tweet about hoping that he is on the no stay list? Dude, don’t stay there. It’s not their responsibility to ban you just like it wasn’t their responsibility to kick out another guest for you or walk you through every item on the menu.
I keep wanting Jaden to have a terrific sense of humor and hope he’s just being ironic but he consistently proves me wrong.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Twitter
Special snowflake.
If I say “wait til I light a match”, will that come out wrong?
As a vegan he should know that Ricotta is cheese.
Uhh pancakes without ricotta contains milk. and eggs. I think he has no idea what veganism actually means.
That may very well be.
I was wandering that too. There are many options to make veagn pancakes at home but I assume that the ones on hotels menus are the standard ones with eggs and milk.
Exactly. If you order pancakes from anywhere other than a vegan restaurant, and they aren’t very clearly labelled on the menu as vegan, you getting the very opposite of a vegan product. Almost all basic pancakes include milk and eggs, and many will be cooked with or topped with butter. He clearly didn’t ask for vegan substitutions, because then he would have been told what ricotta is.
This guy is just a spectacular moron.
You beat me to it. What a dolt he is.
But surely the Four Seasons would have a vegan and vegetarian menu. Is it possible that he told them he wanted the vegan version of ricotta pancakes and thats why he is mad? I know its Jaden but waiters flub orders even at the Four Seasons
@Ramona I actually took a second and you’re right that they have a vegan menu but there are no pancakes on it. He’s just an entitled little dunce.
http://www.fourseasons.com/content/dam/fourseasons/images/web/NYF/PDFs/NYF-The-Garden-Breakfast-Menu-0417.pdf
@ Katie Says unlike That’s So Jaden so much substance in your comment. If he is really vegan it seems he would know to inquire about food options when ordering in a non vegan restaurant. POSEUR. #cofeve on this one.
As a human he should know how to behave. Apparently good behavior and cheese are outside of his knowledge. He is a precious snowflake from hell.
Face, meet palm!
There’s a comedy sketch from somewhere in which someone orders a bacon double cheeseburger “with no bacon”. “You want a double cheeseburger?” “No, a bacon double cheeseburger with no bacon.” And so on and on it went.
In tribute to it, me and my friends would always look at each other and say “Bacon? No bacon!” whenever anybody said something particularly stupid.
So… “Bacon? No bacon!”
Was that from Saturday Night Live?
No Coke. Pepsi.
I don’t watch that, so no. I honestly can’t remember where it came from but it was ages and ages ago. I might resurrect it now! Plenty of Bacon? No bacon! about these days!
No Pepsi. Coke. We switched.
was it Raging Bull, where DeNiro wanted toast, but they didn’t serve toast, so he ordered a toasted sandwich, hold the meat, lettuce, cheese, etc?
It’s “Five Easy Pieces” with Jack Nicholson. He wants toast.
Bobby: I’d like an omelet, plain, and a chicken salad sandwich on wheat toast, no mayonnaise, no butter, no lettuce. And a cup of coffee.
Waitress: A #2, chicken salad sand. Hold the butter, the lettuce, the mayonnaise, and a cup of coffee. Anything else?
Bobby: Yeah, now all you have to do is hold the chicken, bring me the toast, give me a check for the chicken salad sandwich, and you haven’t broken any rules.
Waitress: You want me to hold the chicken, huh?
Bobby: I want you to hold it between your knees.
Oh man. There must be loads of ‘em! Not that one either. It might have been Little Britain?
He’s 18-years-old and doesn’t know what Ricotta is.. oh well.
S o out of touch w reality
Cheese is made from a mammal’s milk, but it is not meat. Cheese is a milk-derived product so it is not meat okay. Jaden is just a spoiled rich boy. He is completely disconnected with reality.
Yeah, he’s Vegan not Vegetarian so no dairy, eggs etc. But in all honesty if you want to go Vegan you need to be more diligent about knowing what you are eating. Ricotta pancakes = ricotta (cheese), eggs, milk and maybe butter as well. Kid’s a moron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he wants to be vegan, dairy and eggs are out and those are in regular pancakes also. Ricotta cheese in the batter makes them pretty good, I’m told. Something about fluffier, creamier. I can be arrested for driving under the influence of eggs and soft fresh dairy cheeses are almost as bad for me as dairy milk, so can’t test it out myself.
Somebody needs to tell the lad about vegan delivery services. He could have whole prepared meals shipped to him as well as vegan snacks and soup cups and microwave shelf-stable packs etc. Never travel without vegan jerky and a selection of Dr. McDougall’s meal cups in your luggage, kiddo.
My guess is that one of his friends told him about eating vegan, and like learning about sex on the street, it got a bit garbled. Maybe he just stopped eating things that he knows contain eggs and dairy (and felt better if he has an undiagnosed intolerance or allergy, hence his dramatic response to finding out he ate some despite the lack of anaphylactic shock). But since he doesn’t cook or shop for food – he has no idea what ricotta is or what pancakes are typically made from. Or how to ask for dietary information when eating away from home.
His parents might reconsider letting him wander around unsupervised, though. He seems to lack some basic life skills.
He can’t order from a delivery service. Seems a little too big for his britches to even use a microwave!
LOL… OMG. This is probably why you need to provide your kids with at least some basic education and you know reasonable expectations. Also, is he missing teeth on the side of his mouth?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might have caps. Gold is often used because it’s very biocompatible. He might have broken a tooth some time. Probably from biting down on ricotta.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love that 😊
Yes. If he went to a real school, he would have structure and some idea of what a normal life is like. But raised as he is, coddled and excuses made for him, he is so out of touch with reality. I hope he never has to work a normal job or live a normal life cause he wouldn’t have a clue how to do it.
The sad part is he really didn’t even need “real school” per say. With a terrific private tutor or governess AND the push from his parents to value education he could have gotten an amazing education. I sense that education and dealing with the real world simply weren’t a priority. So now he’s another dumb rich kid who will coast on mommy and daddy’s access and likely not be of much use to anyone.
@Mia4s. It’s so sad. Others would do anything to have access to the sort of schooling he could have had…The potential, wasted.
So is he “nature” crazy, or “nurture” crazy?
I’m going with the latter. An excess of privilege has messed this kid up.
I honestly wonder if he is mentally ill.
Probably just suffering from a serious case of Affluenza.
Jaden probably did not know what Ricotta means. You know since Will and Jada allowed their kids to think they don’t need any schooling. So stop whining you privileged kid; it’s just another life lesson.
I wonder whether Will and Jada are regretting their decision. They have to cringe when they read about things like this.
Why do I get a feeling that this movie Jaden is filming with Cara DeLevinge will turn out to be one hot mess? Also wouldn’t most people on a vegan diet inquire about the ingredients of an item on a menu before ordering it if it is not labeled “vegan”?
The movie could only aspire to be a “hot mess.”
The movie should be called a “Hot mess”
That was my first thought. Jaden isn’t a solid actor and neither is Cara. I mean having one or the other you could get by but BOTH?! Movie is DOOMED
Ahaha ha I was wondering why this didn’t get its own post.
Jaden is an interesting and usually harmless guy, but this is teen entitlement.
The tweets and privilege are too much, but mostly I’m dying at a vegan eating pancakes, finding out there’s ricotta and freaking out that cheese will kill him? Most intense lactose intolerance ever I guess. The egg and milk and whipping cream are cool though. Totally vegan those things…
I’ve had those lemon ricotta pancakes. They are heavenly, light and flavorful. I’ll take all the ones Jaden doesn’t want. And I know what “ricotta” is.
Those pancakes sound perfect.
I honestly want to go to the hotel to try them now, so these tweets are probably not having the effect Jaden intended.
I’m feeling heavily tempted to go downstairs and make pancakes, although they won’t be nearly as heavenly and wonderful as the aforementioned lemon ricotta pancakes.
I know! My mouth is watering.
I searched the recipe and trying this weekend. Thanks to this entitled kid for making me discovering such a treat.
Reading about him spikes my brain. Everytime.
What an f’n loser. If he had another last name he’d be living under a bridge.
See, this is what happens if your kids are allowed to raise themselves in surroundings of incredible wealth. They get to 18 and lack the understanding of how a damn hotel operates and what pancakes are made of.
I’ve been to several Four Seasons hotels (sometimes only to eat) and this doesn’t happen there. They don’t throw out celebrities and then try to kill them with dairy. So whatever went down, I say it’s all on him. Goddamn it, Will Smith is a well-mannered guy. Where did he decide to NOT instill manners in his child? I don’t understand. Is it CO$?
Nearly spit my covfefe reading your first paragraph! But you’re spot on and CO$ has to take the blame here, right? So many aspects of it seem to be at play. Mostly, I hope Jaden isn’t mentally ill and it was ignored due to culty beliefs. :/
So much annoys me with this, but the most annoying is the hyperbole. If he had a life threatening dairy allergy, he would know ricotta is a cheese and know to avoid it. Since he’s doesn’t, then I’m assuming he’s vegan by choice. So acting like the hotel purposely spiked your food with cheese and almost killed you is just a jackass move. My kids have a serious dairy allergy, so I know what’s in food and always let the waiter know that we have food allergies.
Entitled brat – get an eduction.
I heartily agree. I teach college kids who have at least two jobs and are burdened with loan debt. I asked my daughter [she's 24, graduated with debt from a great school] why these younger celebrities do not go to college or hire tutors for more education. Her reply,”If they valued it, they would pay for it.”
Your daughter is exactly right. It is a choice for these young celebrities not to be educated. As I said in a comment above with the best private tutors or a full time governess you could get a terrific education and exposure to life…but only IF you make use of it.
It’s nice to note the ones who made education a priority: Jodie Foster, Natalie Portman, Dakota Fanning….hmmmm, that’s all ladies. Anyone help me out with the name of a few of the gentlemen?
Franco. Then, crickets. I’d have to google for more.
Yes. Franco is the only one I could come up with, too.
Yeah Franco and I thought of Chris Pine (but that was before he was famous). Also, while well off, his father was not super famous or wealthy. Ron Howard, but that is going back a long ways.
Don’t be so quick to number Franco among them. He was known not to show up to class most of the time.
Oh! And in the Never-Too-Late category…Nick Cannon is attending Howard! It’s something, at least?
Add Brooke Shields to that list, she followed Foster to Princeton. And Mayam Bialek.
Richard Dreyfus went back to school and got a PHd and Denzel Washington insisted his kids attend college and would talk about their education proudly
Jaden is a spoiled jerk. Don’t blame the hotel for your ignorance.
Regular pancakes aren’t vegan either, so he would of been disappointed either way.
Whatever, kiddo. Make your own pancakes. He’s such a bratty fruit loop
What!? But that’s the work of peasant/servents Beth!
You can tell from his tweets that he doesn’t give a second thought to how his noise might ACTUALLY affect the poor waiter that was unfortunate enough to have to serve him.
Snotty little rich kid.
Spoiled moron. (Fun post though!)
No matter how wealthy you are and how set financially your children may be, not teaching them basic manners or making sure they get some sort of education is just cheating them.
I cannot believe their father didn’t have better sense. I can’t believe they thought it was a good idea to just let their kids do whatever. And being humble and grateful are characteristics that won’t steer you wrong either.
You can instill values in children that grow up wealthy. But this comes down to what the parents see as important. I can’t even find it in me to judge this kid… But this does reflect poorly on his parents. That is lazy parenting, pure and simple.
His parents are Scientologists, and Scientology believes that kids, even young kids, should be allowed to make their own decisions about everything – whether or not they want to go to school, what time they go to bed, and so on.
The fact that he actually walks around with his nasty-ass, weather-beaten, stank hair, makes me lose a little respect for Will and Jada. I don’t give a shit if he’s eighteen years old, or twenty-five, parents have a duty to instill common sense into their children at any age. Yes, I know he’s a rich, spoiled Hollywood kid, but allowing your child to practice stupidity is unacceptable.
He never went to school, so he probably had no idea what ‘ricotta’ was. He saw pancakes and thought it was all good.
But he’s a self-proclaimed vegan, so normal pancakes wouldn’t have worked either. So he doesn’t know what ricotta OR vegan means. And thinks that if you are vegan and eat cheese, you’ll die.
Torontonian here, if he got kicked out of the Four Seasons it was for a damn good reason. Service is what they do, so if they have to invite you to leave something major went down.
Exactly. Entitled dimwit. Not for one second do I think the Four Seasons didn’t bend over backwards for him. Jaden Smith is everything that is wrong with celebrity culture. All the perks, none of the work ethic or talent.
He wasn’t kicked out: he wanted a bigger suite but none was available as the hotel was fully booked that weekend. I guess that in Jaden’s world, not getting the suite you want is the equivalent of being kicked out.
This is what happens when kids get no schooling. Ignorance of the snowflake kind.
“Whereas you can hold a hotel accountable for many things, reading comprehension is not one of them.”
Enough said… 😂😂😂😂
Almost killed by cheese? What is this – Clue the Jaden Smith Edition?
Lol. I love jaden. In TRUMP America I could listen to jaden all damn day. He makes me smile.
Also, about the milk in pancakes killing him. My son actually has a severe dairy allergy that COULD actually kill him. Maybe jaden is allergic to dairy? My family is now dairy free and I know that even though I don’t have an allergy to dairy, my body rejects it if I try and eat it. He SHOULD clear this up because many people out there could very well die from exposure to dairy. Legit die not dramatically die.
Jaden isn’t allergic to milk. He says he’s a vegan. It wasn’t going to kill him. He must not have known that “ricotta ” is a kind of cheese. All he had to do was order something else, not bitch on Twitter like a spoiled brat
Presumably people who know they may legit die from ingesting milk wouldn’t
1) order pancakes (which tend to include milk)
2) order pancakes with RICOTTO in the name
3) order anything that *may* contain dairy without asking first?
I have a pretty nasty peanut allergy, and you better believe I ask what kind of oil is used when I eat out. And if they can’t give me a 100% this does not contain peanuts…I order something else. Simples.
4) see an unfamiliar word/ingredient/menu item, and not quietly LOOK IT UP ON THE PHONE YOU CLEARLY HAVE TO TWEET LIKE A LOON FROM
If eating out is truly a life-or-death situation for him, this 18+ year old had/has plenty of resources at his immediate disposal to make informed diet choices and explore alternatives (he’s rich, famous, has a smater-than-himself phone, at a 5-star service hotel, etc). This ridiculous (rich) teenage stuff.
Wait staff at places like the 4 Seasons tend to ask if you have any questions about the menu and they are usually very happy to answer. He could have asked what ricotta was and they would have told him that it was cheese
Normally people very allergic to something always mention this to the waiter/waitress before ordering anything. This guy was not allergic, he was only claiming to be vegan and very lazy to mention it or check what was inside the dish he was about to consume.
He might not have a sense of humor but he’s hilarious. Also, throwing up on himself would improve his outfit choices.
Sorry, Jaden. I’m not mad at you. You’re good.
Oh my god, can someone teach this moron the rules of basic language/punctuation/capitalization? PLEASE?
Pro tip – every word in a sentence does not begin with a capital.
Based upon his public persona it’s hard not to come to the conclusion that he is really not a smart kid. Or he is REALLY ignorant. Or both.
I’ve made Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and although it sounds like it would be lovely, the ricotta imparted a rather strong flavor.
Spoilt entitled brat!
He is an idiot.
Go to school! Stop lying to yourself! Have a look at that attitude/ego of yours…it will get you nowhere (although privilege will apparently take you wherever you want to go, but with limits like hotel occupancy)
I literally began to hear my own brain cells die reading this child’s bull crap.
How thick is that bubble he lives in?!
LOL vegan boy orders CHEESE PANCAKES and blames luxury hotel for it.
That should be the headline
Yes and I resent how these entitled twats are foisted on the public. In my opinion this kid and his sibling are both unfortunate looking and not particularly talented. I wish their parents would lock them up. Or educate them.
I hope the vegan police from Scott Pilgrim catch him.
Maybe if he was complaining about education is a waste of time he would actually learn that ricotta is cheese.
I like his shoes in the first photo. That’s all I got. This kid is beyond my comprehension.
His parents raised him and his sister to think that they are the most special, amazing, blah blah blah, while failing to teach them common courtesy or common sense.
You’d think anyone with a suit like that would have a sense of humour, but not in his case.
Also, the pancakes were Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. That’s what they’re called on the menu. Apparently Smith does not know how to read, or does not know cheese when he sees it on the menu.
I see that scientology school did wonders for him, didn’t it? Oh wait, this is the same Jaden who thinks he can control time and that school is useless. Who even thinks driver’s ed is unimportant (considering it’s mandatory in Ca, I’m wonder how he got his license). But what do I know? I’m the dummy who went to school nationally ranked public schools, Stanford, and starting at an Ivy next Fall.
I wonder what Willow and Jaden’s older brother thinks of them? Considering he’s the normal one who went to school and all that.
Anyway, if you come across an ingredient or word you don’t know on the menu and are too embarrassed to ask, why not just google it on your phone? I can’t believe he doesn’t know what Ricotta is. And what kind of vegan orders a (non-vegan) pancake? Probably the same type that drives cars with leather seats and wear leather shoes…
