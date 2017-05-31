Jaden Smith claims Four Seasons spiked his pancakes, kicked him out

I used that ^^ picture because as you read this story, please remember is revolves around a person who accessorized his Met Gala outfit with his own severed ponytail. With that in mind, The Four Seasons Toronto tried to kill Jaden Smith. At least, according to Jaden they did. Also according to Jaden, they threw him out first and then tried to kill him. By spiking his pancake. With cheese. Those bastards.

Jaden was in Toronto filming the movie Life In A Year with Cara Delevingne. Up until Saturday, he was staying at the lush hotel with no issue. But then everything went wrong and Jaden felt compelled to voice all his grievances. Jaden rifled off a series of accusations on Twitter about the hotel.

He led with his torture:

Then… actually, I don’t really know why this was necessary:

And that’s when they tried to kill him:

And then there’s the backstory (dun-dun-DUN!):

In his defense, 140 characters does not always let one give the full story so some parts must be left out. In Jaden’s case, he chose to leave out the “truth” parts.

So, let’s walk through the series of events with some more context. Jaden’s objection to the appearance of cheese in his pancakes is because he’s a vegan so yes, this would cause him distress and I am sorry if he got sick from it, just as I am sure the hotel was. However, the spiked claim is going to be hard to prove considering the dish is listed on the menu – and the entire chain is famous for – “Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes.” Whereas you can hold a hotel accountable for many things, reading comprehension is not one of them. As for being thrown out of his room – again, Jaden took liberties with the truth there. He’d been at the hotel for a few days already when he decided he wanted to extend his stay but in a bigger suite. The hotel was sold out due to multiple events happening in town this week and all they had available was a suite similar to the one he already had. So, when his request for an additional room could not be met, he stormed into the restaurant and ordered the wrong thing. WHY MUST THE WORLD VEX JADEN SMITH SO?!?

As of this writing, the tweets still exist. He has not deleted them nor apologized for any misunderstanding. As for his tweet about hoping that he is on the no stay list? Dude, don’t stay there. It’s not their responsibility to ban you just like it wasn’t their responsibility to kick out another guest for you or walk you through every item on the menu.

I keep wanting Jaden to have a terrific sense of humor and hope he’s just being ironic but he consistently proves me wrong.

Photo credit: WENN Photos and Twitter

 

102 Responses to “Jaden Smith claims Four Seasons spiked his pancakes, kicked him out”

  1. Hunter says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Special snowflake.

    Reply
  2. JustME says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:10 am

    As a vegan he should know that Ricotta is cheese.

    Reply
  3. Ratsy Pomona says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Face, meet palm!

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:15 am

    There’s a comedy sketch from somewhere in which someone orders a bacon double cheeseburger “with no bacon”. “You want a double cheeseburger?” “No, a bacon double cheeseburger with no bacon.” And so on and on it went.

    In tribute to it, me and my friends would always look at each other and say “Bacon? No bacon!” whenever anybody said something particularly stupid.

    So… “Bacon? No bacon!”

    Reply
  5. guest says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:15 am

    He’s 18-years-old and doesn’t know what Ricotta is.. oh well.

    Reply
  6. jess1632 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:17 am

    S o out of touch w reality

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Cheese is made from a mammal’s milk, but it is not meat. Cheese is a milk-derived product so it is not meat okay. Jaden is just a spoiled rich boy. He is completely disconnected with reality.

    Reply
    • gobo says:
      May 31, 2017 at 7:36 am

      Yeah, he’s Vegan not Vegetarian so no dairy, eggs etc. But in all honesty if you want to go Vegan you need to be more diligent about knowing what you are eating. Ricotta pancakes = ricotta (cheese), eggs, milk and maybe butter as well. Kid’s a moron.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      May 31, 2017 at 7:54 am

      If he wants to be vegan, dairy and eggs are out and those are in regular pancakes also. Ricotta cheese in the batter makes them pretty good, I’m told. Something about fluffier, creamier. I can be arrested for driving under the influence of eggs and soft fresh dairy cheeses are almost as bad for me as dairy milk, so can’t test it out myself.

      Somebody needs to tell the lad about vegan delivery services. He could have whole prepared meals shipped to him as well as vegan snacks and soup cups and microwave shelf-stable packs etc. Never travel without vegan jerky and a selection of Dr. McDougall’s meal cups in your luggage, kiddo.

      My guess is that one of his friends told him about eating vegan, and like learning about sex on the street, it got a bit garbled. Maybe he just stopped eating things that he knows contain eggs and dairy (and felt better if he has an undiagnosed intolerance or allergy, hence his dramatic response to finding out he ate some despite the lack of anaphylactic shock). But since he doesn’t cook or shop for food – he has no idea what ricotta is or what pancakes are typically made from. Or how to ask for dietary information when eating away from home.

      His parents might reconsider letting him wander around unsupervised, though. He seems to lack some basic life skills.

      Reply
  8. Relli80 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:23 am

    LOL… OMG. This is probably why you need to provide your kids with at least some basic education and you know reasonable expectations. Also, is he missing teeth on the side of his mouth?

    Reply
  9. Tiny Martian says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:24 am

    So is he “nature” crazy, or “nurture” crazy?

    I’m going with the latter. An excess of privilege has messed this kid up.

    Reply
  10. sarri says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Jaden probably did not know what Ricotta means. You know since Will and Jada allowed their kids to think they don’t need any schooling. So stop whining you privileged kid; it’s just another life lesson.

    Reply
  11. RBC says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Why do I get a feeling that this movie Jaden is filming with Cara DeLevinge will turn out to be one hot mess? Also wouldn’t most people on a vegan diet inquire about the ingredients of an item on a menu before ordering it if it is not labeled “vegan”?

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Ahaha ha I was wondering why this didn’t get its own post.
    Jaden is an interesting and usually harmless guy, but this is teen entitlement.
    The tweets and privilege are too much, but mostly I’m dying at a vegan eating pancakes, finding out there’s ricotta and freaking out that cheese will kill him? Most intense lactose intolerance ever I guess. The egg and milk and whipping cream are cool though. Totally vegan those things…

    Reply
  13. lightpurple says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I’ve had those lemon ricotta pancakes. They are heavenly, light and flavorful. I’ll take all the ones Jaden doesn’t want. And I know what “ricotta” is.

    Reply
  14. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Reading about him spikes my brain. Everytime.

    Reply
  15. TPOE says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:48 am

    What an f’n loser. If he had another last name he’d be living under a bridge.

    Reply
  16. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:56 am

    See, this is what happens if your kids are allowed to raise themselves in surroundings of incredible wealth. They get to 18 and lack the understanding of how a damn hotel operates and what pancakes are made of.

    I’ve been to several Four Seasons hotels (sometimes only to eat) and this doesn’t happen there. They don’t throw out celebrities and then try to kill them with dairy. So whatever went down, I say it’s all on him. Goddamn it, Will Smith is a well-mannered guy. Where did he decide to NOT instill manners in his child? I don’t understand. Is it CO$?

    Reply
    • GingerCrunch says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:35 am

      Nearly spit my covfefe reading your first paragraph! But you’re spot on and CO$ has to take the blame here, right? So many aspects of it seem to be at play. Mostly, I hope Jaden isn’t mentally ill and it was ignored due to culty beliefs. :/

      Reply
  17. GreenBunny says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:00 am

    So much annoys me with this, but the most annoying is the hyperbole. If he had a life threatening dairy allergy, he would know ricotta is a cheese and know to avoid it. Since he’s doesn’t, then I’m assuming he’s vegan by choice. So acting like the hotel purposely spiked your food with cheese and almost killed you is just a jackass move. My kids have a serious dairy allergy, so I know what’s in food and always let the waiter know that we have food allergies.

    Reply
  18. Elisa the I. says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Entitled brat – get an eduction.

    Reply
  19. Merritt says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Jaden is a spoiled jerk. Don’t blame the hotel for your ignorance.

    Reply
  20. Caran says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Regular pancakes aren’t vegan either, so he would of been disappointed either way.

    Reply
  21. Beth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Whatever, kiddo. Make your own pancakes. He’s such a bratty fruit loop

    Reply
  22. minx says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Snotty little rich kid.

    Reply
  23. NK says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Spoiled moron. (Fun post though!)

    Reply
  24. Lalu says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:03 am

    No matter how wealthy you are and how set financially your children may be, not teaching them basic manners or making sure they get some sort of education is just cheating them.
    I cannot believe their father didn’t have better sense. I can’t believe they thought it was a good idea to just let their kids do whatever. And being humble and grateful are characteristics that won’t steer you wrong either.
    You can instill values in children that grow up wealthy. But this comes down to what the parents see as important. I can’t even find it in me to judge this kid… But this does reflect poorly on his parents. That is lazy parenting, pure and simple.

    Reply
  25. Luci Lu says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:09 am

    The fact that he actually walks around with his nasty-ass, weather-beaten, stank hair, makes me lose a little respect for Will and Jada. I don’t give a shit if he’s eighteen years old, or twenty-five, parents have a duty to instill common sense into their children at any age. Yes, I know he’s a rich, spoiled Hollywood kid, but allowing your child to practice stupidity is unacceptable.

    Reply
  26. Crumpet says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:13 am

    He never went to school, so he probably had no idea what ‘ricotta’ was. He saw pancakes and thought it was all good.

    Reply
  27. HK9 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Torontonian here, if he got kicked out of the Four Seasons it was for a damn good reason. Service is what they do, so if they have to invite you to leave something major went down.

    Reply
  28. Svea says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:02 am

    This is what happens when kids get no schooling. Ignorance of the snowflake kind.

    Reply
  29. Miss M says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:12 am

    “Whereas you can hold a hotel accountable for many things, reading comprehension is not one of them.”

    Enough said… 😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  30. greenmonster says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Almost killed by cheese? What is this – Clue the Jaden Smith Edition?

    Reply
  31. Margo S. says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Lol. I love jaden. In TRUMP America I could listen to jaden all damn day. He makes me smile.

    Also, about the milk in pancakes killing him. My son actually has a severe dairy allergy that COULD actually kill him. Maybe jaden is allergic to dairy? My family is now dairy free and I know that even though I don’t have an allergy to dairy, my body rejects it if I try and eat it. He SHOULD clear this up because many people out there could very well die from exposure to dairy. Legit die not dramatically die.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:28 am

      Jaden isn’t allergic to milk. He says he’s a vegan. It wasn’t going to kill him. He must not have known that “ricotta ” is a kind of cheese. All he had to do was order something else, not bitch on Twitter like a spoiled brat

      Reply
    • Clare says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Presumably people who know they may legit die from ingesting milk wouldn’t
      1) order pancakes (which tend to include milk)
      2) order pancakes with RICOTTO in the name
      3) order anything that *may* contain dairy without asking first?

      I have a pretty nasty peanut allergy, and you better believe I ask what kind of oil is used when I eat out. And if they can’t give me a 100% this does not contain peanuts…I order something else. Simples.

      Reply
      • Sigh... says:
        May 31, 2017 at 11:30 am

        4) see an unfamiliar word/ingredient/menu item, and not quietly LOOK IT UP ON THE PHONE YOU CLEARLY HAVE TO TWEET LIKE A LOON FROM

        If eating out is truly a life-or-death situation for him, this 18+ year old had/has plenty of resources at his immediate disposal to make informed diet choices and explore alternatives (he’s rich, famous, has a smater-than-himself phone, at a 5-star service hotel, etc). This ridiculous (rich) teenage stuff.

      • Lightpurple says:
        May 31, 2017 at 11:56 am

        Wait staff at places like the 4 Seasons tend to ask if you have any questions about the menu and they are usually very happy to answer. He could have asked what ricotta was and they would have told him that it was cheese

    • TyrantDestroyed says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      Normally people very allergic to something always mention this to the waiter/waitress before ordering anything. This guy was not allergic, he was only claiming to be vegan and very lazy to mention it or check what was inside the dish he was about to consume.

      Reply
  32. Raina says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:22 am

    He might not have a sense of humor but he’s hilarious. Also, throwing up on himself would improve his outfit choices.
    Sorry, Jaden. I’m not mad at you. You’re good.

    Reply
  33. Clare says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Oh my god, can someone teach this moron the rules of basic language/punctuation/capitalization? PLEASE?

    Pro tip – every word in a sentence does not begin with a capital.

    Reply
  34. NeoCleo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Based upon his public persona it’s hard not to come to the conclusion that he is really not a smart kid. Or he is REALLY ignorant. Or both.

    Reply
  35. Zondie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I’ve made Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and although it sounds like it would be lovely, the ricotta imparted a rather strong flavor.

    Reply
  36. Joannie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Spoilt entitled brat!

    Reply
  37. KBeth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:17 am

    He is an idiot.

    Reply
  38. Anna says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Go to school! Stop lying to yourself! Have a look at that attitude/ego of yours…it will get you nowhere (although privilege will apparently take you wherever you want to go, but with limits like hotel occupancy)

    Reply
  39. Madpoe says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I literally began to hear my own brain cells die reading this child’s bull crap.
    How thick is that bubble he lives in?!

    Reply
  40. Cee says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:40 am

    LOL vegan boy orders CHEESE PANCAKES and blames luxury hotel for it.

    Reply
  41. Incredulous says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I hope the vegan police from Scott Pilgrim catch him.

    Reply
  42. Marianne says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Maybe if he was complaining about education is a waste of time he would actually learn that ricotta is cheese.

    Reply
  43. KiddVicious says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    I like his shoes in the first photo. That’s all I got. This kid is beyond my comprehension.

    Reply
  44. A says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    His parents raised him and his sister to think that they are the most special, amazing, blah blah blah, while failing to teach them common courtesy or common sense.

    Reply
  45. raincoaster says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    You’d think anyone with a suit like that would have a sense of humour, but not in his case.

    Also, the pancakes were Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. That’s what they’re called on the menu. Apparently Smith does not know how to read, or does not know cheese when he sees it on the menu.

    Reply
  46. lyla says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    I see that scientology school did wonders for him, didn’t it? Oh wait, this is the same Jaden who thinks he can control time and that school is useless. Who even thinks driver’s ed is unimportant (considering it’s mandatory in Ca, I’m wonder how he got his license). But what do I know? I’m the dummy who went to school nationally ranked public schools, Stanford, and starting at an Ivy next Fall.

    I wonder what Willow and Jaden’s older brother thinks of them? Considering he’s the normal one who went to school and all that.

    Anyway, if you come across an ingredient or word you don’t know on the menu and are too embarrassed to ask, why not just google it on your phone? I can’t believe he doesn’t know what Ricotta is. And what kind of vegan orders a (non-vegan) pancake? Probably the same type that drives cars with leather seats and wear leather shoes…

    Reply

