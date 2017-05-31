Kathy Griffin is sorry for posing with a bloody, fake, decapitated Trump head

Kathy Griffin will do almost anything for attention. She’s very open about her thirst, and she’s made it part of comedic act, that she loves talking sh-t about celebrities and that she would love to be more famous. She’s openly done fauxmances, pap strolls and more. She’s alienated important people within the industry. And now, she’s done “artwork” that shows an obviously fake decapitated head covered in blood. The fake head? Donald Trump. “Controversial photographer” Tyler Shields took the photo, and TMZ was the first to publish the pic – go here to see.
Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/xr5j4aLsMP
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 31, 2017
Kathy also posted a short video of the shoot, which she later deleted from Twitter, along with a tweet reading: “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.” But after all of the outrage, she’s deleted all of that and posted this apology video:
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
“Kathy Griffin” was the top trend of Twitter for much of Tuesday afternoon/evening because of this stunt, which I’m sure makes her happy. I think that’s what it was too – a stupid, gross stunt designed to get some attention. And Trump supporters gave her that attention too, because of course they did. You should have seen all of the hand-wringing and breast-beating and pearl-clutching. To most Trump supporters, this was the worst thing that has ever been done to a person EVER, of all time, no exceptions.
I’m not saying that I agree with Kathy or that what she did was defensible whatsoever. I’m just saying that the Outrage Machine seems to be working overtime to make Kathy Griffin somehow symbolic of all things Democratic Party, or that this stunt was somehow the worst thing that’s happened in America ever (hint: it’s not even the fifth most offensive thing to happen in the past week).
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Look at some Trump supporters making this a left and right thing rather than blaming the people that are responsible for the picture. Also why do the Trumps keep bringing Obama into things? I saw some tweets saying “If anyone had done this with Obama….”
People DID f*cking do this with Obama. Except worse. Right-wing protestors literally lynched him in effigy. A black man, not a rich, spoiled white man, which makes the dynamic far worse. And he was expected to sit and take it.
I know but they seem to have “forgotten” this. That’s how Trump supporters are.
And let’s not forget that Trump and other republicans threatened to use a “2nd amendment solution” if Hillary was elected. We also have republican politicians who are body slamming journalists and joking about shooting journalists (and I have yet to see leaders of the Republican party call out any of this behavior in a meaningful way). So I’m sorry, I really can’t muster the energy to give a shit about this. Why are the Dems always expected to be civil when republicans threw civility out the window a long time ago?
@JulP
ITAWY.
Ted Nugent repeatedly said he wanted to shoot Barack Obama.
Tell that to his supporters. I’ve read many comments like these yesterday:
She is repulsive. If anyone had done this with Obama’s head, they’d be in jail.
Crazy and inappropriate. Imagine if she had done this to Obama’s head. I know people have reported this to the Secret Service
Over the weekend in my town, we had a man on our public transportation make racist comments towards two young women who were wearing their head covers . Three men stood up to the racist one an ex military man who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan , one man who recently graduated from college and another who is currently in college . The racist took out a knife and killed the ex military and recent grad, and slit the third guy pretty good that it required extensive surgery , but thankfully he’ll live.
The reason I bring this up is because Trump ignites violence . Since he’s opened up his ignorant mouth and is wreak less in his bigotry ,it fuels the uninformed and hateful people to do horrific things. It gives these nut jobs permission for their ignorance and violence . Words are powerful . When you mix stupidity and hate, it’s a deadly combination . We currently have a president who is a constant victim( in his mind) who lacks intelligence and empathy and self reflection. His words and behavior ignites violence . He is threat to all.
Sarah Palin – rifle scope image over Gabby Giffords
Yes, she only created a talking point for Trump supporters. Also, she committed the worst sin for a comic. She was not funny.
Right!
She isn’t funny, but I think she could resurrect her career by impersonating Kellyanne Conway. All she would need to do is get a blonde wig and then join Saturday Night Live. Her face looks very similar to Conway.
Absolutely right on. This wasn’t funny, it was ridiculous and stupid. And, at the end of the day, it encourages sympathy for Trump. Ugh Kathy. Ugh.
I can’t stand Drumpf and this photo bothers me for one reason – it went so far, it actually makes him a sympathetic figure. Ala Jimmy Fallon interview, ala SNL going after him in such a way he almost seems funny/light-hearted and not evil as he is. It may even turn people to HIS side (making liberals look crazy). Kathy should’ve known better.
Ugh I agree completely. I hate him with every fiber of my being but I *almost* hate Kathy more for making me side with him.
I personally don’t side with him but some do… he and his supporters still suck and have said/done some horrible things to Obama and Clinton.
@doglover I’m not condoning her behavior, but anyone who now sides with Trump over this specific thing because the “liberals are crazy” were not going to side with “the liberals” anyway. Any sane person will see this as Kathy doing this, not a group of people.
i just think it is stupid to give them ammunition. DT and his cahoots have enough rope to hang themselves with (no pun intended).
This hurt the resistance more than it hurt or offended DT. And that is not smart.
Very true!
Yes. Any time a progressive stoops to deplorable levels, it makes me cringe. We all have to remember, to quote Michelle Obama, when they go low, we go high. Not easy, to be sure.
and if we go low, we have to be smarter about it, in a way that they cannot use to victimize themselves.
YES and *sigh*.
Agreed. That’s what outraged me the most. “Oh look at those horrible liberals.” Was it dumb and not appropriate? Yes. Are those Republicans that overlooked all the crap said about the Obamas disgusting hypocrites? Yes. But I loathe ANYthing that gives them the upper hand-and this absolutely does.
Yes to this thread.
It’s the biggest worst offensive offense in history! Believe me. Sad
She shouldn’t have done that but nobody will talk about that next week anymore.. so many things going on with the Trump and his administration, Tomorrow we’ll have another scandal.
Anderson Cooper is appalled and CNN is “evaluating” Kathy Griffin’s future work (New Years Eve with Anderson)with the network.
Tell me you’re kidding. Please.
This wasn’t funny but that happens in comedy. She apologized. That’s all anyone can ask for. When I think of all the comedians who have been criticized for, say, rape jokes and defended them until we were all too tired to discuss it further, this seems perfectly acceptable.
If Anderson Cooper or CNN think this one misstep should mean she gets fired, I’ll have to re-evaluate my opinion of HIM to be honest (CNN is a business so I expect nothing). Kathy Griffin is a successful female comedian in a business dominated by men. She’s an activist and strong advocate for women’s and LGBTQ rights and has been for a long time. But I guess that counts for nothing. One mistake and she’s out? You’re better than that, Anderson.
Well as soon as it was clear that Trump would win the election CNN started to kiss his fat a$$, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t want her anymore.
I can understand where Anderson is coming from, though. We all need to condemn this strongly if we have any hope of rising above the current political climate and swing the pendulum back to a time when discourse was (mostly) civil. I feel like if we don’t, we’re no better than the people who demonized Obama and enabled the rise of Trump.
Esmom, I don’t get it at all. Of all the things AC could publicly condemn, this is what he picks? It’s not like he constantly tweets personal opinions on all the disgusting sh*t that goes on these days. So when someone who rarely talks about his personal views on specific events or people picks this to say he’s appalled and disgusted, it blows the entire thing out of proportion. It was in poor taste. She apologized. And it was a good apology, not half-assed. How many right wingers ever apologize for these things? They usually double down.
Let’s not forget that the current president never apologized for bragging about sexually assaulting women. All I’m saying is, let’s not lose perspective.
Anderson doesnt have a choice here. He is first a journalist and needs to project some measure of respectability and neutrality on the show. He just cant condemn Fox News bias and maintain a public professional association with her. Remember he is not a commentator like Rachel Maddow, he does not editiorise. He is actually a news anchor who does field work and sometimes interviews. Rachel would get away associating with Kathy after this, Anderson wouldnt.
littlemissnaughty. I don’t think he picked it. He needed to address it because he works with her, unless I’m mistaken. I’m guessing if he had no professional or even personal connection to her he would have let it slide into the muck.
What a real clustercovfefe!
funny
Splat!! — that was my coffee hitting the screen.
The decapitation stunt is indeed a bit much. She went too far. She has apologized so I hope that Trump’s supporters can find it in their hearts to forgive Kathy Griffin and get on with their lives just like they did when Trump’s video of him grabbing women by the p**sy was released.
By the way I love Kathy’s pink dress! She looks beautiful in it.
Donald Jr claims it is a “fake apology.”
Donald Jr. if a fake Donald
They’ll never forgive. If you even said trump had funny hair, you’d be on their hit list.
I once wrote that Melania and Donald don’t love each other and they will get divorced when he’s out of office. You can’t imagine how much hate I got from his supporters lol they will never forgive her.
Who in the world thinks those two actually love each other?? Lol, yeah they will never get over this.
It wasn’t a good idea but so many crazy things are going on in the world right now that I wasn’t shocked or appalled like some other people/his supporters (pretend to be). I saw it, thought “Oh dear” and went on in my life.
How could she not know the reaction this would get. She is now the punchline and can kiss what was left of career adios. The any publicity is good publicity theory went out the window…..she managed to piss off her buddy Anderson. I can only imagine there won’t be an apology tour. Asshat
If it weren’t for this site I wouldn’t have been aware of this at all, so Kathy’s not really on my radar. But, having watched videos of actual decapitations, I don’t find her stunt daring or amusing as a protest.
Breitbart called her an A-list celebrity….hahahaha
Anyway, of course she knew this would happen. You pose with any severed head of a known person and it will not go over well. I don’t get the thinking behind this. Trump is imploding daily, so it’s not like you need to pull these stunts.
I hope CNN gives her the heaveho.
Really enjoy your wording on this. HAH!!
And the Trumps themselves are milking this for all it is worth. Donnie Jr claims Griffin represents everyone on “The Left” and the Orange manure pile is whining on Twitter that his children, particularly Barron, are having a hard time with this. Griffin represents herself, nobody else. Where was the outrage and upset from Princess Nagini and Tweedledum & Tweedledummer when Ted Nugent threatened to shoot President Obama? Where was Drumpf’s own outrage? He invited Nugent to the White House to make obscene gestures at Hillary’s portrait. And what lousy excuse for a parent let Barron see that picture? Parents at high levels of politics shield their young ones from the news cycles and they offer advice to each other on how to do it because none of them want to repeat what happened to David Kennedy (saw his father’s assassination, alone, at about Barron’s age, tragic life) or one of McGovern’s daughters.
Yeah, Tyler Shields and Kathy Griffin are both attention seekers and court controversy, they do not represent everyone on the left. I don’t necessarily think this is very funny, but it’s not the most offensive thing I’ve seen. But the Trumpsters are going HAM over this. The comments on facebook have been bananas. They are comparing her to ISIS and want the secret service to investigate. I’m surprised my mom hasn’t gone on a rant about this (she will I’m sure). It was in poor taste, but I’m more offended at those who punch down or some of the deplorable things going on today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can only say that nobody in Germany talks about that. Not that it matters though… everybody talks about Trump’s tweet and Ivanka’s weird champagne popsicles for Memorial Day.
I was wondering if this picture had traveled the world yet. I imagine Daesh enjoyed the visuals. Kathy probably got a few more fans out of this.
Yeah I don’t care, well I do in the sense it gives the right ammunition. But for 8 years we’ve dealt with them fake lynching Obama, Donald advocating shooting Obama, Ted Nugent implying he wanted to kill him, calling his wife and kids ghetto monkeys, Donald inciting violence at his klan rallies, using pics of Hillary and Obama for target practice and so much more bs all while being called liberal snowflakes when we told them their behavior is wrong. But he does enough to damage his own image, so strategically this wasn’t a good move.
Guess I’m a bad person because I don’t care. I’ve seen so many disgusting comments about Barack and his family, even disgusting rape comments about his children that I don’t care about Kathy’s stupid photo.
If Kathy Griffin represents all the Left(ha), then Jeremy Christian(portland stabber)represents all the Right.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/30/us/portland-train-teenager-stabbing-arraignment/
http://www.portlandmercury.com/blogtown/2017/05/30/19046924/jeremy-christian-threatened-to-decapitate-max-passengers-court-records-suggest
Tacky and exhausting IMO. Using imagery like this to get your names out there and deliberately try to generate controversy without offering anything of substance is an easy attention-grab.
I enjoy Kathy’s comedy and have watched all her specials and some of the D List episodes. For me, all the violence that Tr*mp is inciting is just a fire looking for more fuel, which this image provided. I understand her anger, and it is more than justified. But I would much rather have seen her express this in another video PSA with Cher, encouraging going to marches, registering voters, giving money to Planned Parenthood, etc. That said, the rank hypocrisy of the crowd who obstructed government for eight years and never called out their own base, who hung Obama in effigy in their yards by the thousands, is rich.
She’s right … she went too far and she also got the color of the hair wrong.
Not funny and a truly moronic move. Stupid, stupid,stupid.
I could actually punch her. Why do this and give him and his lunatic supporters ammunition? She is so dumb.
Seriously? This is the kind of remark I expect from Trump supporters. “OMG, mildly upsetting thing occurred and an apology was issued. I hope the person gets punched/kicked/straight up murdered.”
What is with the knee-jerk reaction where your immediate impulse is to get in a brawl? With Kathy Griffin of all people. Are you 12?
You must be as feckless as Kathy is. When they go low, we go high, dear.
@Megan2
We can all agree that Trump is dangerous, stupid, and a waste of oxygen, but I don’t find this “mild” at all. It’s extreme and was meant to be extreme in order for Kathy Griffin and the photographer to get attention, which they unfortunately did. It’s harmful, intentionally disturbing imagery, no matter how much you or I hate who the head belongs to.
I personally fell like she is also making a bit of a joke about ISIS style beheadings. Which are not funny. If Kendall Jenner got hell for invoking BLM through a Pepsi commercial, well Kathy deserves the same.
That kind of how I felt about it too, it wasn’t so much because she made fun of Trump (I know we all can’t help ourselves, it is too easy!), but because of the other and that is no damn joke, it is scary. I just don’t like her anyway…she is never funny to me.
She is an atrocious personality and I haven’t forgot the comment she made about Britney Spears’ children back in the day on national television.
I wonder how Obama’s kids felt when their father’s very country of birth was being called into question, year after year after year.
Having to watch him defend himself against “unnamed sources”.
It REALLY bothers me trump used Barron.
I think he’s using his son and lying about Barron’s reaction. I suspect they are shielding Barron from the public discourse and the public from seeing Barron as well.
I think he is using Barron, just like Princess Nagini exploits her kids, and it offends me. And if the kid did see the picture, the Trumps themselves need to question their parenting
Well, you know, Trump was just asking for it….all that hair for her to grab onto and all…..and the color was like a magnet. But it’s alright cuz she’s (somewhat) famous and can just go and grab ‘em by their hair and they will let her. Besides, she’s only visualizing what a lot of people have been thinking for so long……
Meh, I won’t cheer her on, but I’m not bothered by it either. I’ll save my sympathy for real victims of violence. While there’s a part of me that has a little bit of sympathy for his kid having to deal with seeing a father who’s a bad, dangerous man supported by bad, dangerous people earn such strong public hatred that a comedian symbolized in a photoshoot, the fact that he has to deal with that is largely the fault of Trump, his administration, and his supporters. Daddy should have made better choices. When your corrupt political platform runs on racial hatred and sexism and increases the hate crimes and hate speech going on out in the open in this country, expect that the response will sometimes be aggressive free speech/comedy.
For a while, conservatives, libertarians, and liberals have been dismissing things like being a neo-Nazi , using racial slurs, or being anti-gay as ‘free speech’ and ‘just a difference of opinion’. There were even White Feminists jumping to Richard Spencer’s defense when a lady yelled at him at a gym and he was banned from the gym but she wasn’t. I’m HOPING those people can not be hypocrites and apply the same radical free speech stances to Kathy Griffin today, but I don’t expect it to work out that way.
Yeah, but you can imagine if this happened with the former president? It likely wouldn’t be taken as comedy, and rightfully so. I understand saving your outrage, but this is really inappropriate regardless of the president’s policies.
Bad form, Kathy, bad form.
The only “funny” part would be assuming that Trump has that much hair on his head.
But in general stuff like that should not be tolerated when it’s done to any current or former President. The Secret Service could view it as a threat of some kind.
donny’s bff’s in Saudi Arabia plan to decapitate a blind, deaf, 23 year old man for taking part in a demonstration. DM has the story. I’m sure Joke-in-Chief will condemn it or try to intervene. Not!
I’ve always liked Kathy and I admire that she does shows in Afghanistan. But I’m super annoyed at her stunt. She got the attention she wanted but 1) it wasn’t funny and 2) it emboldened those hypocritical POS Trump cultists.
Be smarter Kathy!
I find the image disturbing, but for the 8 years Obama was in office I got to drive by a crappy house on my drive to work everyday that had an Obama mannequin hanging by a noose and a bunch of right wing propaganda written on signs, after the Secret Service visited the nut job he took the Obama off a noose and then placed him in a coffin, but it was still there. Conservatives seem to suffer from amnesia or think that they can do this kind of crap and Liberals can’t, but guess what we can, I just hate the fact that this brings sympathy to the orange moron.
It was tasteless and gross, but no more tasteless and gross then when Donnie Jr. and Donnie Jr II go big game hunting and are proudly photographed holding up the -actual- severed heads and bodies of the animals they kill. At least everyone knows the head Kathy was holding is fake.
CNN just terminated their agreement to have Kathy co-host their New Year’s Eve show. Ugh Kathy. You really screwed up. It sucks that she is paying a bigger price than Gianforte did for committing violent assault.
The only time anyone watches CNN is for that New Year’s show. By December 31, 2017 this stunt will be long forgotten and replaced by actual horrors. They didn’t need to do anything.
It’s just outrage porn for the Trumpers. Given how much they LOOOOOVE to be offended, I’d think they’d be thanking K.G. And if we’re expecting them to recognize their hypocrisy in going full panty twist over this dumb picture, given their complete acceptance of *actual violence* toward activists and media, well, you know, some people are just too stupid to argue with.
