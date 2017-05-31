Amber Heard posted an Instagram of Elon Musk’s sons: sketchy or fine?

We already know that Amber Heard is happening with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk. At first they were just fooling around, keeping it casual and light, like friends with benefits. But over the past few months, we’ve been hearing more and more that Elon and Amber are very serious about each other. Even Amber’s dad said Amber wants to marry Elon and have his babies. The thing is… Elon already has a bunch of babies. He has five sons: a set of twins and a set of triplets, all with his first wife, Justine. He didn’t have any babies with his second wife, Talulah Riley. So… isn’t it interesting that Amber Heard is posting Instagrams with Elon’s kids? That’s what happened yesterday – Amber posted the above IG of one of Elon’s sons carrying her around Sydney. Hmmm.
I swear I’m not trying to start anything. I’ve read Justine Musk’s Marie Claire essay, and she seems at peace with her life now and very comfortable with her life as Elon’s ex-wife and mother to their five sons. But it’s always tricky when the new girlfriend or wife starts putting another woman’s children on their social media. Amber might need to take a little bit of a step back, right?
Elon has been in Australia for a while, it feels like. He’s been spending a lot of time with Amber as she works on Aquaman/Justice League, and it seems like every week, we get some story about how Amber is spending quality time with his kids, or she and Elon are having a “date night.” Do you think they’ll end up getting married?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
How in the world is it sketchy? It’s a cute photo ..
Agreed.
They make a beautiful couple.. I know the guy isn’t perfect, but damn he’s hot, and so is she.
Really cute, I like it, she’s happy.
Really? I think he’s like the opposite of hot. She’s beautiful though.
I’m with Anon. He looks like he’s lucky he’s rich, given his predilection for dating hotties.
It’s not creepy necessarily but these are all minors and unless she has permission from both parents to post these photos publically, it’s perhaps ill-advised.
Elon Musk posted the pics first. Are on his instagram and there’s another one but also a video of Amber playing with the kids
Hopefully she asked first, then posted. Posting pics of other people’s kids on social media without their or their parent’s permission would be sketchy.
All the photos are incredibly adorable, and it seems like the genuinely like her. I don’t have children, but I’m sure it could be weird to see your ex-husbands new girlfriend posting photos of your kids. I mean – it wouldn’t bother everyone – and for all I know they’ve discussed what kind of role his girlfriends are supposed to have in the kids’ lives.
I wouldn’t blame the ex if she wasn’t a fan of the posts, but at the same time, I still think the photos are cute, and I really doubt it’s a case of her pulling a Leann.
They are having fun together and happy, and Elon musk posted the pictures on his own Instagram first so I don’t see any problem in her posting the pictures again.
By the way they look cute together and so into each other, good for them.
The pictures are indeed cute. I just think it’s totally up to the mother (and father) whether or not the girlfriend has permission to post pictures. I don’t know if she did or didn’t.
She was also close to Depp’s kids. Lily-Rose posted on her insta with one of Amber’s dogs and they posed together too. However her relationships finish, she seems to be very liked and loved by her partner’s family during the relationship tbh.
The thing that makes me the most uncomfortable here is reading that an uber-rich guy has two sets of multiples. Definitely something they engineered, right? That creeps me out. But to each their own, I guess.
If by “engineered,” you mean IVF, then yes but that’s a rude way to categorize it. They also lost their first child to SIDS. There’s no reason to call any of it creepy. It’s science and it’s benefitted many of us. I don’t know what his being rich has to do with it being creepy. They wanted children. They ended up with multiples. That can actually happen no matter how many embryos the doctor puts in the uterus. IVF embryos are more likely to split into multiples.
Lol. ‘Science’ can be creepy. Its a tool. And like any tool, it depends on how you use it.
Not sure that’s fair really. They lost their first child to SIDS and I don’t think they’ve ever denied they used IVF to conceive. They may have had to? Multiples are far more common when you do. I’m not comfortable judging a couple for that, especially when they have the financial resources to fully support whatever kids they bring into the world.
I don’t think it is so creepy, there is a good chance that he and his ex wanted kids and had fertility issues. The interventions that they could easily afford can result in multiples. I think it is sad that there are a lot of people out there that desperately want a baby and can’t afford the treatments. But that doesn’t make me think this was creepy, just sort of unfair that it is a “luxury” that so many can’t afford.
Move to Massachusetts. Fertility treatments are covered by healthcare here.
Whats so creepy about “engineered” multiples? What a terrible comment to make on a site visited by women, some of who have or will have to “engineer” pregnancy. And are very likely to end up with multiples.
Yeah that’s pretty rude:(
I can’t have children naturally ( I have Turner Syndrome) and we will have to do IVF or adopt.
I don’t we are creepy if we choose IVF?
I find it odd they had five boys and no girls considering sometimes in multiples there is at least one girl.Its kinda like they wanted all boys .
They were trying for a girl the second time they used IVF, but got 3 boys instead. Elon and Talulah Riley also said they hoped to have girls when they talked about having children.
Okay,thanks for the info.
You’re also slightly statistically more likely to get boys from than girls from IVF, IUI, and other “targeted” types of conception that are timed as close to ovulation as possible or where the sperm and egg are in closer proximity.
The Y sperm are faster swimmers, while the X sperm are longer-lasting. So, in old-fashioned conception, boys are conceived slightly more frequently when the mother is at the peak of ovulation, while girls are conceived more frequently when the mother is in the early or later parts of ovulation. The X sperm have more staying power to wait around for the egg.
However, the odds of getting five boys (assuming they are all fraternal?) is one of those statistical gotchas….
And I think this photo is perfectly fine too. There is no creepy “bonus baby” commentary or presumption of motherhood. Elon’s kids are obviously comfortable with Amber, and it sounds like his ex would be OK with this. But Elon sounds like a handful and then some. Out of the frying pan and into the fire….
To quote Elton John taking down D&G in 2015: “…shame on you for wagging your judgemental little fingers at IVF – a miracle that has allowed legions of loving people, both straight and gay, to fulfil their dream of having children…”
They used IVF after their son died at 10 weeks. IVF has a higher chance of producing multiples, but they were both clear that both times it was a surprise.
Damn, okay.
I had no idea they lost a child. I have not read or heard about any statements they made about their pregancies or their children. I don’t know anything about Elon Musk’s personal life beyond his recent thing with Amber, because I barely had any idea who he was until now. Obviously my ignorance has gotten me into trouble and I apologize. I found it odd that they have a set of twins and a set of triplets, because I hear a lot of talk about celebrities and rich people purposefully trying for multiples because it’s the thing to do. I’m sorry for my insensitive word choice.
My intention was not, in any way, to judge or shame anyone who has had IVF. I wasn’t suggesting that there is anything wrong with IVF, at all. My comment, in my mind, had much less to do with couples who have to use IVF and more to do with people who choose to have multiples on purpose because it’s fashionable. I was not, at all, suggesting that everyone who uses IVF has “engineered” their children. I simply found it odd that they had so many multiples. My bad.
“I hear a lot of talk about celebrities and rich people purposefully trying for multiples because it’s the thing to do.”
……what? Where are you “hearing” this?
I’ve seen it from the posters on this very site, when discussing the pregnancies of Beyoncé and Amal Clooney.
Obviously speculation on a gossip site is not grounds to make a judgment on someone’s life choices, so again, I’m sorry.
Eh, it’s a gossip site. I wouldn’t sweat it too much
Doctors don’t let you choose genders. At least not the ones I know. They also give you the option of implanting 1 or 2, because the chance of them taking is only 60%. So implanting 2 gives you a better chance of having a baby. Sometimes they both take, sometimes one of them split and ends up as triplets.
There was a reddit thread about how much it sucks to work for SpaceX. High demand, high turnover, even a lawsuit about unpaid wages. Elon sounds like a dick, and he can’t maintain a relationship. How long until the next blonde?
I have an unfortunate acquaintance with one of his employees of SpaceX who is a CRAZY CREEP. He’s an ex-convict, drug using, misogynistic wasteoid. As for posting pics of the kids, it can really sting when you see your kids with the newest girlfriend. As a parent, it’s hard to trust the motives/authenticity. Who knows if that’s the case here. Mostly it is insensitive unless you have the blessing of the other parent. As for the IVF. If Amber wants babies, she better find out all of the details about Elon’s ability to conceive in order to make an informed decision. On a gut level, this guy is not for me and I see a pattern on her part so I hope she knows what she is doing.
One of the female engineers at Tesla is suing too for a hostile work environment towards her because she is a woman. I also ready the ex-wife’s essay. He’s a misogynistic pig, and I have no respect for Amber for dating him.
I work at Berkeley and knew tons of people who have worked/interned at SpaceX and it is pretty miserable. People stay there for 18 hours a day even if they have nothing to do because they’ll be judged if they leave at a reasonable hour.
At the same time though, they also do amazing things there.
When dad’s girlfriend tries to get on with the kids by aggressively acting like she is one of the kids…. ugh, no.
Aggressive?
Wait, how is this sketchy? If she was calling them her kids, then yeah. Of course she’s going to be around his sons if they’re seriously dating, why can’t she take a picture with them?
Maybe the mom don’t want their kids picture online? I definitely think that you should ask the parent’s permission before posting pictures of other people’s kids online.
I mean their dad is rich, what if that is the picture that evil people use to kidnap them with?
Well a) they have security, b) there’s loads of other, clearer pictures of them online and c) anyone who could successfully kidnap a billionaires kid is perfectly capable of establishing the kids identity without following the billionaires girlfriend on Instagram.
Well I think Amber is beautiful. I’d totally be putting a ring on that!
And about her posting his kids. Maybe she asked the ex for permission? I know that’s something I would do. I don’t think Amber is the type to step on any toes.
I think that’s the key. If the ex is uncomfortable, and makes that clear, then she either needs to take the photos down, or not post any in the future. But we don’t know how the ex feels, she might be fine with it. It’s not like it was a recent breakup either – she might even be happy to see the kids having fun with the person their dad is with. At least it’s someone who’s willing to hang out with them rather than someone who pretends they don’t exist kind of deal.
His first ex-wife (the mother) wrote an article for Glamor in 2010 (I think) about their divorce and how awful he became after they got married, but she also talked about how well she got along with Elon’s then fiance, now ex-wife, so I’m thinking the mom is probably laid back about it.
Meh. His sons/family must be used to his relationships by now… they weathered the drama with his previous wife (didn’t they marry, divorce, then remarry?), they probably know what’s up. As for Amber- who knows. I tend to kind of roll my eyes at her, but she seems harmless enough.
They may not get married. But may end up in a long relationship with her as his defacto wife ala the actress Marion Davis and billionaire of her time William Randolph Hearst. Unfortunately Amber comes tainted with a “gold digger” brush and Elon is a very shrewd guy about this stuff, so I doubt there will be marriage.
I love old Hollywood stories. How about the child Marion Davis had but passed off as a relative’s baby that she took in?
My mom always said you can’t have too many people loving your kids. As long as she isn’t trying to replace their mom (here’s looking at you Leann), I totally approve of healthy fun relationships with significant others
Your mom is a wise woman.
They look adorable and the father posted the same pictures so I doubt there is a issue in this scenario.
Exactly. My ex’s girlfriend is good with my kids and I’ve specifically told them that loving her is not disloyal to me. I love my BF’s daughter and she loves me – it’s a good thing all around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. And your screen name is the best.
The pictures are cute and were posted by Elon via Instagram first, she actually repost the same pictures after he posted so I think he is totally fine with this.
Also they look really happy and supportive of each other, also she looks healthy and dedicated to her work (with lots of physical preparations for the movie)
I wish them happiness.
Didn’t he say he is the alpha in a relationship? Why would he care about his ex after the way he treated her? Who cares if he is ok with it. The kids have a mom and that is the appropriate way to go is by asking her. I’m hoping she did.
This. Well said.
He is always the alpha in every relationship he is in. This is no different.
Elon Musk posted the pics on his instagram first (check it out, even added a video of Amber playing with the kids) Amber followed hours later, but I guess it was consensual. The kids were papped with them over the weekend and also back in April. By publishing pics not only inform to the world they’re “serious” but also gives every media the chance to get the pics from their instagrams for free, instead of making a high demand for paparazzi pictures
And about the mom of the kids, I read Justine Wilson (the mother of the kids) writing to Amber Heard through their Twitters, joking and you could see it was like in a good way, so I guess Justine not only knows about Amber but she’s O.K. with her.
Good! Justine sounds like one hell of a woman.
If she’s getting serious with Elon, then its good for her to have a relationship with the kids too. As long as both parents are ok with posting pics of their kids on social media, then I dont see a problem.
I hope she and everyone else asked the kids if they want their photos posted online.
There is something else that bugs me. Heard and Musk have been together for what, six months? Just leave the children out of it for a while when you have a new love relationship and are still sorting yourselves out. Parents (and their new lovers) can be so egoistical when they fall in love. Determined that, because THEY feel so good, their children must feel good about the relationship as well. And, as if that were not enough, in this case broadcasting it to the whole world as well
More like 10+ months. And they’ve known each other for 5 years.
If they have been together for more than 10 months, that would mean Heard and Musk got together barely two months after she left her ex. Meanwhile a source close to Amber Heard maintained recently that ‘she would not date Musk for a long time’. So which is it?
Either way, by all means celebrate your new relationship, also on social media if you feel an urgent need to do so, but leave the kids out of it
They were seen staying at hotels together back in July last year. So 10+ months.
He pursued her years ago when he was first divorced from his ex Talulah. She’d started up with Depp by then so she turned him down, and they became friends instead. So it’s true that she refused to date him for a long time. Just not for a long time after she ditched Drunky McBloatface.
As everyone else said, Elon posted these images first.
Also bears mentioning these aren’t little kids who don’t know their pictures are online. They’re tweens and teens, old enough to express their own opinions about who’s allowed to share what images of them on social media. If they’re fine with their father’s girlfriend reposting pictures of them together then that’s that really.
Children are often very flexible about new situations, including their mom or dad getting with a new partner. Nature probably designed them that way to increase their chances of survival. That doesn’t mean that they cannot be harmed by these changing conditions… on the contrary. It’s just that the damage often shows up later. The fact that Musk’s boys are ‘already’ teens means nothing, they are vulnerable just like younger children would be and they need stability. Speaking from experience here
Eh, what I think is more interesting is that Justine NEVER posts pictures of the kids. I’ve followed her off and on for years, and I’ve never seen her do it — she hardly even tweets about them. She has them half the time, so it makes me think she’s sort of against talking about/displaying her kids publicly.
Elon has almost never posted pictures of the kids faces (I think except one magazine profile years ago and a few paparazzi shots with his second ex wife). Most of his past pictures of them they are faced away. Now daddy has a new girlfriend and suddenly we are seeing the kids faces? So, I would say it’s a bit sketchy, but mostly on HIS part, not Amber’s.
I agree with you SO much, Millennial… And with regard to what I said before about parents being self-centered when freshly in love with a new partner, and on them insisting that their kids be just as happy with the situation… men seem to often be the worst offenders in these situations. Positively blinded by love… or lust in some cases
Ugh THIS. He also seems to see women as an accessory to his ambition.
I was pretty surprised he posted the pic of her in hr Aquaman outfit. He seems to be digging her for now but again accessories for his ambition and ventures into space.
That sucks.
Plus, Amber seems to be trying waaaaay too hard.
Gosh this comment is well said! You see through the image they are selling us.
Justine doesn’t post many pictures, but she has and does share a lot of very personal information. Way more than Elon. Even in his biography she gives away much more about their kids than he does. So she’s not exactly big on privacy compared to him.
Elon’s ex Talulah used to share family photos and photos of Elon on her Instagram, and they’ve all been photographed a lot at his companies events and kid-friendly events in LA (some of which Justine took them to). This is the second time he’s posted family stuff to his Instagram (the first was his first post back in 2012 ), but that’s probably because up until this year he barely used it at all. He’s used Instagram for 5 years and more than half his 72 posts are from this year.
Hmm. I agree that Justine talks about very personal things, or at least she used to when she updated her blog — but they are things that are personal about her, or (previously) about their relationship. I actually give her a pass on her Marie Claire essay about their relationship, because she wrote it before he really became a household name and people started prying into their personal lives. I think once he became more famous, she scaled it way back in terms of privacy about their relationship (either by his request or on her own decision, maybe both). The only super personal “kid” thing she’s shared has been their previous loss due to SIDS, and again that was in the context of their relationship and how they handled the grief differently.
People were prying into their personal life way before she wrote that article. Not on the typical celebrity gossip blogs, but her blog and their divorce case was a major, major topic of discussion on many tech/business sites for ages. She actually wrote the Marie Claire article just as that was dying down.
I think it is creepy… the new girlfriend using her relationship with these children to spin positive PR for herself. Despite what people think/like/don’t like about the pics themselves, it’s not her place to use these kids in this way. She knows exactly what she is,doing, and I am surprised that he is allowing this. I would be upset if I were their mother.
IMO, the little boy didn’t look like he enjoyed her jumping on his back. The only natural pic I saw was of them with their father.
She does need to back off from using them. There was a reason both he and their mother didn’t post pics of their chjkdren before – that needs to be respected.
They did post pictures of their children before. Elon’s first Instagram post years ago was a picture of one of the boys. Justine’s posted photos, Elon’s ex Talulah has posted photos, and the kids have featured in magazine photoshoots and multiple filmed interviews, and they’ve posed for photo’s at many company events and LA kiddie events. At some Tesla launches they’ve even been up on the stage as part of the act showing off the features. And they were all in Elon’s ALS ice bucket video.
Plus Elon posted these particular pictures hours before Amber.
This might be the first time many people have had any reason to notice his kids, but it’s far from the first time their images have been out there.
Well said, people just looking for reasons to keep the gossips going. Apparently the family bonds well with Amber and they look supportive of each other, also this is not the first time Amber hangs out with his children.
Regarding the pics with the kids: I would hope she got permission first. Second, she didn’t claim stepparent or mother or anything like that so as long as she got permission she’s fine. And when I say permission, I mean from Elon, not Justine. This isn’t a relationship between him, her, and the ex-wife.
Second, assuming she does go the route of stepparent or “bonus Mom” or whatever…mature women understand that as another parental figure they are, for better or worse, in your child(rens) lives. Suck it up. It isn’t about you. And find something more important to bitch about. Do I find it eye roll annoying a la Leann Rimes? Sure. I’ve got one who likes to call herself my son’s mother. It’s vomit inducing. But she’s there when I am not and it’s a reality I have to deal with due to his father and my divorce. So I suck it up. There are worse things she could be or do with my child than love him eye roll annoyingly.
Marking her territory.
Yep, just like the lipstick print.
