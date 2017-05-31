Donald Trump plans to shut down the Obamacare birth control mandate

Everything about Obamacare was contentious. Every single thing. But perhaps the most contentious part was everything involving women’s health and reproductive care, and even more specifically, the Obamacare mandate that employers providing health insurance couldn’t “opt out” of providing insurance coverage for birth control at will. The religious exemption ended up being a complicated work-around which would allow certain religious employers (like, churches and church-owned businesses) to opt out of specific coverage after filing certain paperwork, but the insurance companies had to pick up the slack by individually covering birth control, including the pill and IUDs. This only happened after a long-winded conversation about whether birth control pills are, in fact, “slut pills.” Remember that?

So, what’s the latest fresh hell in Republican Dudes Telling Ladies That They Are Subhuman? The Republicans already passed a “healthcare” bill in the House which would make rape, sexual assault and C-sections “pre-existing conditions.” Like, insurance companies would cover your C-section but then your rates would spike the next year and you would no longer be able to afford coverage. Same thing if you were raped or assaulted. Now Donald Trump plans to roll back the Obama mandate on birth control.

The Trump administration is apparently preparing to overhaul Obamacare’s birth control mandate, purportedly allowing any employer to seek a moral or religious exemption from the requirement, according to a draft regulation obtained by Vox. The Affordable Care Act requires nearly all employers to offer health insurance that covers access to a wide array of contraceptive methods. The draft proposal, if finalized, would significantly broaden the type of companies and organizations that can request an exemption. This could lead to many American women who currently receive no-cost contraception having to pay out of pocket for their medication. “It’s just a very, very, very broad exception for everybody,” Tim Jost, a health law professor at Washington and Lee University, told Vox. “If you don’t want to provide it, you don’t have to provide it.” Vox obtained a copy of the regulation, dated May 23. The Office of Management and Budget is currently reviewing this proposal, the final step before a new regulation is made official. It is unclear whether the Trump administration has made changes to the draft regulation over the past week, or what the final version of the regulation might look like. Spokespeople for the US Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury departments, the agencies responsible for the rule, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night. A spokesperson for the White House also did not respond.



[From Vox]

Yes, this is happening. Trump is opening the door for employers to literally tell their female employees (and only their female employees) what they can and cannot do with their bodies. No more birth control for you, missy. And when those female employees get pregnant, their prenatal care won’t be covered by the new Republican healthcare bill BECAUSE IT’S YOUR FAULT YOU GOT PREGNANT and then your employer will tell you need to go home and take care of your baby and so they’ll fire you for being a woman and this is all happening in Trump’s America. Get woke. Resist.