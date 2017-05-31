Donald Trump plans to shut down the Obamacare birth control mandate

Everything about Obamacare was contentious. Every single thing. But perhaps the most contentious part was everything involving women’s health and reproductive care, and even more specifically, the Obamacare mandate that employers providing health insurance couldn’t “opt out” of providing insurance coverage for birth control at will. The religious exemption ended up being a complicated work-around which would allow certain religious employers (like, churches and church-owned businesses) to opt out of specific coverage after filing certain paperwork, but the insurance companies had to pick up the slack by individually covering birth control, including the pill and IUDs. This only happened after a long-winded conversation about whether birth control pills are, in fact, “slut pills.” Remember that?
So, what’s the latest fresh hell in Republican Dudes Telling Ladies That They Are Subhuman? The Republicans already passed a “healthcare” bill in the House which would make rape, sexual assault and C-sections “pre-existing conditions.” Like, insurance companies would cover your C-section but then your rates would spike the next year and you would no longer be able to afford coverage. Same thing if you were raped or assaulted. Now Donald Trump plans to roll back the Obama mandate on birth control.
The Trump administration is apparently preparing to overhaul Obamacare’s birth control mandate, purportedly allowing any employer to seek a moral or religious exemption from the requirement, according to a draft regulation obtained by Vox. The Affordable Care Act requires nearly all employers to offer health insurance that covers access to a wide array of contraceptive methods. The draft proposal, if finalized, would significantly broaden the type of companies and organizations that can request an exemption. This could lead to many American women who currently receive no-cost contraception having to pay out of pocket for their medication.
“It’s just a very, very, very broad exception for everybody,” Tim Jost, a health law professor at Washington and Lee University, told Vox. “If you don’t want to provide it, you don’t have to provide it.”
Vox obtained a copy of the regulation, dated May 23. The Office of Management and Budget is currently reviewing this proposal, the final step before a new regulation is made official. It is unclear whether the Trump administration has made changes to the draft regulation over the past week, or what the final version of the regulation might look like.
Spokespeople for the US Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury departments, the agencies responsible for the rule, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night. A spokesperson for the White House also did not respond.
Yes, this is happening. Trump is opening the door for employers to literally tell their female employees (and only their female employees) what they can and cannot do with their bodies. No more birth control for you, missy. And when those female employees get pregnant, their prenatal care won’t be covered by the new Republican healthcare bill BECAUSE IT’S YOUR FAULT YOU GOT PREGNANT and then your employer will tell you need to go home and take care of your baby and so they’ll fire you for being a woman and this is all happening in Trump’s America. Get woke. Resist.
Just another reminder that the GOP hates women. If you are a woman who is voting for the GOP then you brought this on yourself.
They just want to return us to that blissful time in American when (white) men were men and women were women and everyone knew their place. Feminazis and their radical birth control ruined everything for (white) men.
Everything. Well, except for the men (white and otherwise) who enjoy sex without the risk of shotgun weddings and economically independent partners who can share in the responsibility of paying bills…OMG who are these dinosaurs that still think men had it better as wage slaves with minimal control over family planning??
@Bettyrose
That’s what I don’t get about these men. They want to have sex but punish women for having sex with them; they don’t want to be “trapped” into parenting but don’t want women to have access to birth control or abortion; they don’t want to pay for dates or for women to stay home but they don’t want women in the workplace. Their hatred of us has warped their minds.
Brilliant summary INeedANap. So true. That’s all i hear on the men’s rights forums (yeah I read them from time to time) “stupid women don’t want to work so they can leech off us!” In the same breath as “women shouldn’t be in the work place!”
Like I think it boils down to they want to have sex with women but they also want women to NOT exist.
Or maybe one day women could flash in and out of existence! Like there would be no women, but then if you wanted sex you’d generate one from another dimension, have sex, and then send her back.
Hmmm…book idea….hahaha
The message is clear:
No woman will have sex for pleasure under President Trump.
But all the men will, because when you’re a star, they let you do it. Insurance-covered viagra for everyone!!
Literally and figuratively.
But seriously– I doubt even he believes in this crap–he’s not religious and has benefited from birth control. But he doesn’t care, and it gets people screaming his name at rallies, so it’s ok with him.
Of course, he does not actually care about this issue [same thing applies to LGBT rights] He is the proverbial “empty vessel” into which the religious right can pour its hate.
Of course he doesn’t care about any of this. The world could be one big coke-snorting orgy for all the fucks he has to give about people. But his rich comrades (see what I did there?) get even richer by screwing the middle and working class. But some percentage of those getting pounded will welcome more of it if you wrap it up in bullshit morality (somehow making policies as bewilderingly contradictory and hypocritical as possible also helps with their popularity.)
Yes. This manchild is too stupid and selfinvolved. Ignorant to these issues to understand the consequences. But, he likes the approval from those around him.
I don’t want Trump impeached. I want him driven out entirely. I want him and his family to live as social pariahs. And to be remembered as a stain in American history. He can deny it all day as fake whatever, but know it’s true.
Agreed. He doesn’t care one way or the other. He is whipping his base of the religious morons
Glad to see there’s still some make-work for the vice president.
Since no woman has ever had sex with Trump for pleasure, I get where the vindictiveness is coming from. I don’t approve though.
He’s truly a terrible human being and it doesn’t take much convincing for him to do terrible things because he has contempt for most living things. And that’s why we’re all in danger every minute of his disastrous presidency.
Happy Hump Day. We’re all covfefe’d.
My mind just went where it shouldn’t. And Ewwww! Not sure sex under Trump would be a pleasure.
And he wants to pull out of Paris climate deal. This is a nightmare.
I might be willing to take in some American refugees once they try to swim to Germany in a couple of years. Just saying.
A few years??? Get your house ready now, i’ll start swimming.
Me, too. As soon as I can find some adult arm floaties. Safety first!
Seriously…. a few years?? Look what has happened in 5 months. We won’t survive a few years of this.
Lovely offer, Valois. Sullivan, I am an old lady whose upper arm flab provides ready made floaties!!
RIGHT! A few years? I was in Germany for NYE and I was offered a place to stay by almost everyone I met. I am so ready to leave the cesspool of America behind
Valois, look out your front window. See that horde of spunky, wise-cracking Americans running toward you? That’s us. We’re coming!!
Refugees welcome! *hugs* I’m so, so sorry for you guys!
As The Notorious RBG pointed out in the Hobby Lobby decision, the majority of employers who offer insurance to their employees only pay a portion of those premiums, some pay none at all but simply offer a group plan and the employees pay all of it. Trump will now allow those employers to deny their female employees not only access to “birth control” for which they are already paying the premiums but access to treatment, as RBG again pointed out, to such conditions as ovarian cysts and endometriosis.
Princess Nagini is so busy empowering us that, as an employer, she shouldn’t have the added burden of allowing her employees access to birth control through plans for which they pay most of the premiums.
Even the portion that the employer pays is part of the employee’s benefit package, so it is part of their salary. This is allowing employers dictate what employees do with their own money.
Providing coverage doesn’t mean women have to use birth control if they are opposed to it. They aren’t being forced to take the Pill at gunpoint. The religious argument against simple coverage doesn’t make sense to me. Can they back out of coverage for alcohol-related diseases because they are against drinking alcohol? At some point, they have to realize they are not making the policy but rather are just acting as a conduit for the insurance. If they don’t like that – push for Medicare for All. Get the employers out of it entirely.
That’s waaaaaaaay too much logic for this administration…
I do not know a single employer *group* plan that does not require at least 50% of the premium to be paid by the employer. Voluntary *group* medical plans where the employees pay 100% of the premium for themselves do not exist where I live.
Right now contraceptives are covered with no copay (not all; there’s a list). I suspect that insurers may be allowed to offer coverage without contraceptives covered; however, I also think a lot will continue to offer the coverage, but with copays. Don’t know for sure; the new health care law will have the minimums, but carriers and employers can offer more than the minimum if they choose. It will also vary state by state.
Again, it depends on the state. Some states regulate business for the protection of state residents better than others.
Without a doubt, Lightpurple. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone is going to lose contraceptive coverage. What’s much more likely is that copays will be imposed on all. I’m just trying to point out that the political rhetoric is getting way ahead of what will probably happen on this one. I understand why — it’s to galvanize people — but the reality probably won’t be nearly as draconian.
However, this pertains to group (employer) coverage. Individual coverage is an entirely different ball game, and that could definitely see more of an impact.
I live in a very liberal state, and I’m glad I don’t live in a conservative one.
Hey 54%, this is on you. My 94% handled their business and now have to pay the price.
When we are at the head of the table ( and it will happen), don’t think you spot is automatic. We will remind you. Every. Damn. Time.
I can no longer discuss rationally the irrevocable damage this person is doing to women, minorities, this country, other countries and the planet.
I will forever hold the Republican Party and their greedy political, misogynistic and racist agenda GULITY for allowing a madman to attack, damage and possibly destroy every institution in our country.
F*ck Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini and all who enable him — none of you miserable cretins will ever succeed in erasing the fact that Barack Obama was the 44th President of the United States.
Absolutely agree with every word.
Agreed. And hiring a racist to run the department of justice who has decided to reduce the amount of civil rights departments as well as bringing back unfair incarcerations for small drug offenses hoping to get more Black and Brown men locked up for decades. A racist whose buddies shut down a senator for letting America know he is a racist. Nightmare that I can’t wake up from.
The only solution is to get as many Democrats elected as possible for Congress. His right Wing supporters are never going to change their minds about him nor are Republicans who depend on those same voters. Throw them out.
Will limp dicks still be covered? Has that been put in the Constitution yet?
My view is that limp dicks may have caused this whole disaster!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem is that so many people in the U.S. have no clue that this is happening. They are busy and working or simply don’t care, and the government wants it this way. They dont want woman in power. They don’t want woman controlling anything. They want us at home reading the bible and having kids. Why do you think the duggars are so popular?
I hope for you guys that the Democrats will win 2020.
The Democrats need to win in 2018. If they control Congress, then they can shut down Obamacare repeal efforts and focus on improving and extending Obamacare. Otherwise it will be a continuing nightmare of uncertainty for millions of people.
The insurance companies themselves are accusing Trump of sabotaging Obamacare by removing funding from key parts. They are planning their usual obscene premium hikes, but they are squarely putting the blame on Trump for making them raise premiums several-fold beyond their original evil plans.
Sex strike. Really. Something is needed in order to remind these bozos that sexual activity is an integral part of adult human life for most people.
Although it occurs to me that most of their interactions like that are paid, so…
Covfefe Drumpf only cares about 2 things: the Drumpfs and money. He doesn’t care about whatever hell the GOP is salivating to enact because he does not care about the public.
We were talking about Trump’s is becoming more isolated , well the more isolated he becomes and detached from the human race the nastier his policies will become. He will pick more on women, minoritys, the disenfranchised, the media, our allies and the environment.
It would be the same either way, because his domestic policy comes from Pence and the GOP.
Are you happy Susan Sarandon?
She doesn’t care and assumes no responsibility whatsoever.
She doesn’t care and never did care about anything other than herself.
Susan is busy sucking on one of Ivanka’s champagne popsicles right now
This is horrid. BC is hormones. Those hormones are a necessity for some women. I take BC for a preexisting condition. F— these a-holes.
Same, plus for contraception and hormonal acne. Absolute insanity when so many women depend on a simple medication to lead their daily lives with less pain/discomfort/worry.
Do these knuckleheads know what kind of living conditions they are creating, or do they care? Have they no mothers/daughters/sisters/nieces? This, shake things up for the sake of doing so just makes them look like a marauding toddler with an etch a sketch.
This is foolishness.
They don’t care, and they do have mothers, wives, sisters, daughters. They will bend the rules for their own family members, and often can afford to pay for their contraception and abortion.
And this shit right here is why I won’t sleep with a republican. Fuck the lot of ‘em.
In my 50 years I have witnessed the slow evolution of women being heralded for their intelligence and dynamic range of abilities. It is absolutely terrifying to witness our free agency being chipped away in a rapid and deliberate manner by morons who couldn’t compete intellectually with the common house cat.
Any woman of any age that is unwilling to champion the women that will eventually wrest control back from those that are harming us should just go ahead and relocate to a third world country where they are considered property of their fathers or husbands. You don’t belong here.
amen!
Good night Obama
Good night moon
Good night legally unrestricted womb
Good night science
Good night facts
Good night to corporate tax
Good night stars
Good night air
Good night to civil rights every where
Can I steal this? Beautiful *claps*
This is so excellent, both in content and in the way you recalled the original. How I wish I could go back to the days when I was reading Good Night Moon to my children and Bigly wasn’t in the White House,
Remember when Sanders was all “hey women can wait on these issues?” when criticized on who he was backing for these smaller elections? And bernie die hards were all “yes wait because its not dire and women’s economic disparity isn’t tied to her reproductive freedom?”
Yea I do too. Resist. Stay woke even from “leaders” on the left
So… the Republican party at this point is the Taliban but without balls. I am my username at the idea that this is something they actually want.
Why would any women Vote or identify as a Republican in the United States? I just don’t understand….
I think the intention of this plan is even bigger. This is just the start. It is a slippery slope.
If any employer can opt out of birth control … then why can’t employers opt out of other things, too? Like: no health care for cancer patiens who are “expensive” cases. Or: no health care for chronic conditions (“expensive”, too). OR: no coverage for underage children because they were the employee’s choice …
See, in Trump’s world it is all about FREEDOM. In Trump’s world FREEDOM equals making money. Freedom from covering employee’s health insurance at all. This plan will lead to conditions similar to Before-Obamacare. It is not just women. But a lot of people will end up without health insurance.
