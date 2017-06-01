Donald Trump: Barron ‘having a hard time’ with Kathy Griffin’s stunt

People are still mad about Kathy Griffin’s stunt on Tuesday. She posed for photographer Tyler Shields, and she posed with an unusual prop: a rubber (?) decapitated Donald Trump head, which was covered in blood. It was gross and typical for Kathy, someone who is very open about her thirst for attention. Kathy ended up taking down the video and apologizing for everything. But that wasn’t enough to save her annual job at CNN. For years now, Kathy has cohosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with her friend Anderson Cooper. They’re like an old married couple at this point, and when the Deplorables pounced on Kathy, suddenly CNN had to look like they too were outraged. So CNN announced on Wednesday afternoon that they’ve “terminated our agreement” with Griffin.
Meanwhile, there’s another wrinkle to this whole mess. Yesterday, during the covfefe hangover, Trump tweeted this:
Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
TMZ, a site which now resides on Trump’s thimble-sized jock, dutifully followed up on Trump’s tweet with this:
Barron Trump was watching television Tuesday at home with Melania when Kathy Griffin’s photo appeared on the screen, and his initial reaction was that something terrible happened to his father. Trump family sources tell us Barron was in front of the TV watching a show when the news came on and he saw the bloody, beheaded image. We’re told he panicked and screamed, “Mommy, Mommy!”
As it was put to us, “He’s 11. He doesn’t know who Kathy Griffin is and the head she was holding resembled his dad.” Melania called out Kathy, saying what she did was disturbing, wrong and “makes you wonder about [her] mental health.”
I saw Trump’s tweet as I was writing yesterday, and you know what my first instinct was? To not cover Trump’s tweet because I – unlike Barron’s father – respect Barron’s privacy. He’s a kid. He should not be used by his father and TMZ as some kind of deflection shield. First of all, Donald Trump has more important sh-t to do than comment on Kathy Griffin’s parched ass. Second of all, if Trump feels the need to comment, why the sh-t does HE have to bring his son into it? Third of all, I’m sure Malia and Sasha Obama were really upset by how Trump and other hateful, small-minded, baby-fingered jackasses spoke about their father, wrote about their father, and even “hanged” their father in effigy. But we will never know about that, because Barack Obama never used his children as a shield from criticism or to score a point in some petty D-list celebrity beef. Fourth of all, how in the world will Barron Trump ever recover from hearing his father casually brag about being a serial sexual assailant???
But remember, Barron is off-limits. Unless his family wants him to pose for the cover of Us Weekly.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I do not doubt that he is.
But i also think: that Barack Obama’s daughters probably had a real fucking hard time with all the death threats, nooses, and so on that was foisted on him while he was in office–oftentimes, by PUNDITS and also by: oh yeah, trump’s tweets at the time.
they are such thin-skinned babies when it suits them.
fuck em all.
+100 exactly what I was here to say
Exactly!
And what about 45 telling his deplorables that they should exercise their Second Ammendment rights on HC? What about HER child/grandchildren hearing that??
Still, don’t believe 11 yr old Barron would be sitting watching the news first thing in the morning. No 11 yr old I know would (I taught for 30 yrs. and think I know kids pretty well). Besides, wouldn’t he have been in school? I call BS on this whole thing.
Was gonna say the same thing. Remember when they hung their dad from a noose multiple times? And how silent the GOP was? And one of the people was that idiot Nugent that was just in WH? And trump defended him saying he was kidding? Yea I do too.
Miss me with this outrage from the right just like every other hypocritical time
Yep, the Obama girls were apparently on the receiving end of some horrible behaviour.
Like the racist crap when Malia was accepted at Harvard.
I guess two wrongs make it right?
No one said it was right. But I’m not listening to a bunch of outraged republicans when they stoked the flames of racism with complicity for 8 years.
No, two wrongs don’t make it right. People are just pointing out the utter hypocrisy of the entire Trump family. Ted Nugent repeatedly threatened to shoot Barack Obama and, not only did he not lose any jobs over it, Donald Trump repeatedly defended his doing so on Twitter and elsewhere.
I don’t think its just Republicans who thought Kathy’s stunt was disturbing. Most of my friends are democrats who can’t stand Trump and they thought the stunt crossed the line. Just because certain people acted like animals towards Obama when he was President doesn’t make Kathy’s stunt OK IMO.
And Ted Nugent was invited to the White House, along with Sarah Palin.
One would think his father’s mocking a person with disabilities, and bragging about assaulting women, would have upset Barron too. He’s 11, he’s old enough to know the difference between fantasy and reality. Unless he has some kind of a problem, I call BS on the story.
Can you actually believe they allow Baron to watch television??? Come on. That feels like a lie to me- there are a million options- movies, games- but what wealthy child just-sits- in front of a TV- and I must wonder, what random “show” just had a photo of Kathy Griffin w said head? #NotBuying45thsLYing
Here are some things Trump said:
- Hillary in office might need a 2nd Amendment solution
- Let’s kill the children of terrorists
- Told his Nazis at rallies that if they beat up protestors, he would pay their legal fees
- Got his Nazis at rallies to get so angry and hateful toward the press, many of them had to be escorted out by Secret Service
Republicans have said and done:
- burned and hanged Obama in effigy, Malia was 9 years old at the time
-said Obama lied about where he was born and his religion
-applauded a new Congressman assaulting a reporter
- are completely silent on any white haters killing people of color
and much, much more!!
So F trump. He has NO leg to stand on here. You reap what you sow, Donny!!!
I do not believe for a minute Barron saw Kathy Griffin dispictable joke, NOT FUNNY. I believe they are using Barron’s name for sympathy. Most Presidents shields their kids from certain news channel knowing how cruel people can be to presidents family. Chelsea Clinton was treated like a dog, and was called a dog and other names by the right, also Jimmy Carter’s daughter, and let’s not for get BO’s daughter. Also, I don’t believe anything coming from #45 and his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first reaction too: BULLSHIT. Hell I didn’t even see it till I got on C/B and I’m Googling Trump pretty much first thing every morning. I think he’s just using Barron to draw sympathy and distract from the dumpster fire in the White House.
I don’t believe it either. When I saw the whole thing covered on TV, the Trump head was blurred out.
Why do they insist on making Barron sound like a baby in that story?
Also I saw this morning the deplorables are going after Ken Jennings (yeah the Jeopardy guy) for tweeting something like Barron saw a long necktie on a pile of deli meat in a dumpster and got upset. They are crying on and on about him “going after a child.” But radio silence whenever Chelsea, Sasha or Malia were mentioned. Hmm.
Also, the way he describes his son’s reaction doesn’t really seem suitable for an 11 year old.
Bingo.
Yes I think this is B/S to use Barron too and win sympathy from the Deplorables. They are really scraping the bottom of the barrel these days to try to save their image.
The story is very fishy but the low information crowd will eat it up, no questions asked.
Unless Barron has a developmental or cognitive issue, I doubt he would think that he and his mom would be chilling at home while his father’s severed head was somewhere on display. At 11, he would know better.
But Trump is desperate so no surprise he’s using poor Barron as a human shield.
Yes, my first thought was that they shouldn’t be allowing him to watch news shows at all and should strictly monitor his internet use and access to print mags. They need to protect him from all of it as much as they can. He shouldn’t be reading or watching anything about his father. That’s for the adults, including his siblings who I doubt were any more upset by Griffin’s crude stunt than by the magazine cover I assume it was based on.
But since this is Trump and he lies as easily as he breathes, we don’t know if this actually happened. And Donald – you never cared about children listening and watching as you spoke hatefully about immigrants, refugees, Muslims, the disabled, protesters etc. and incited violence. You never cared when those children followed your example and harassed their immigrant, refugee, and Muslim schoolmates. You didn’t care when refugee children were terrified that they would be sent back to war and chaos because of what you were saying. You didn’t care when refugee families were turned back at our airports because of an order you had signed. You allowed your son to be at your rally when during the Nazi-ish chanting, one of your supporters shouted out something about killing your opponent and you said nothing. I saw how your son reacted on stage, he heard it and was quite startled. You didn’t care about your son then, so why should I believe you care about him now?
I know BS on the Barron story. First the story from TMZ makes me laugh. Barron is 11 not 5, and unlike some of the stories I don’t believe he is autistic. I have friends whose children have played sports with him, and they thought that too. The story told from TMZ makes him seem like he is a little kid. Most kids his age would know that was an altered image, and he wouldn’t have freaked out the kiddish way they claim. Not saying he wouldn’t be upset, just not in the same way they make it seem. Most kids are far more savvy about the digital world than the adults. If Trump gave Barron his twitter account, I bet there would be a lot less covfefe.
This was still wrong, but just as some people think the Dems are milking the abundant things Trump gives them I think the WH is milking this.
Coming to say the same thing. As much as Melania seems to protect him I have an EXTREMELY hard time believing that he would be see this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, I don’t think Barron saw this at all. I think Donald made the whole thing up. That is truly sick. As far as Kathy. Se annoys me.
I don’t think she is sorry though. I don’t know why she apologized. I don’t think it is genuine. So why bother.
If anything she should have said she would apologize once Trump apologized for his insults. So of course that would never happen.
Maybe she is the bigger person. But I don’t for one minute think Kathy is one bit contrite.
@trillion, was going to say the same thing. He may have been upset with it but most 11 year olds can process this as something not real and move on from it. He is really either so totally sheltered that he has no idea what the real world is or his emotional growth has been stunted somehow.
So you don’t think Barron has access to the internet/social media?
And I’m sure teenage Chelsea just brushed it off when her parents were being called murderers.
And the crap continues.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/05/31/duterte-attacks-chelsea-clinton-by-bringing-up-her-fathers-philandering/?utm_term=.ba6f435b21fb
I saw Chelsea Clinton on The View yesterday, promoting her book etc. She was poised, diplomatic and comfortable with her values. No comparison with the sleazy, braggy Trump kids (excepting Tiffany and underage Barron).
Chelsea Clinton had a tough time also during her father impeachment, and I remember she was universally mocked for her look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
And when that fat piece of garbage compared twelve year old Chelsea to a dog:
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/chelsea-clinton-recalls-indubious-honor-rush-limbaugh-insult-article-1.1819651
Yup, Chelsea and I are around the same age and I remember her being made fun of for her looks. And this was way before social media where every creep had a platform. This was pundits and people on the radio. And they still go after her today all while praising Ivanka.
For all you young ones out there. They were equally as mean to Amy Carter. Amy who is definitely a very private person even now. i have said before, I think the girls get it worse.
Rush Limbaugh made a joke about the Clinton’s dog: Chelsea.
Obama has been hanged in effigy. Racists have called Michelle a monkey, orangutan, etc.
Go to hell, Trump.
THANK YOU. trump himself didn’t care about obama’s children when he spread vicious lies about their father so he can kindly see himself out.
drumpf doesn’t care about his OWN children unless he can use them for something.
I had to laugh when I read about drumpf’s “concern” for Barron. He cares about Barron SO MUCH, you guys, that he’d rather golf at Mara Lago on the weekends than visit and spend time with him.
and I agree with all of you. the hypocrisy from the GOP/conservatives on this is appalling. not surprising, because it’s what they’ve been showing us since the orange one took office, but it IS appalling.
@Karen: This. And remember that one of the most important differences here is that poor Malia and Obama had to see that sh-t be pulled with their father all those years because of RACE. Barron had to see this done with his father because of HIS FATHER’S ACTIONS AND WORDS (and the actions and words of his supporters).
@David: The ‘But 2 wrongs don’t make a right!” card has just become a way for Trump-supporting/enabling republicans and their apologists to deflect valid criticism. Your silence about your president’s and party’s racist and violent behavior over the years and your defensive response to the hypocrisy being called out here speaks volumes, and is only proving the points being made.
100% wholeheartedly agree.
I feel sorry for Barron. It must be very hard and confusing to have such a dispicable parent.
He’s the only one I really feel for. He’s so young – and the only view of the world he has is brought to him by his puerile, disgusting, offensive father. He doesn’t really have much of a chance. Hopefully his mother does shield him from a lot of the BS, but I mean, she willingly procreated with this human dumpster fire.
Despite the kind of life the kid leads, I still am holding out hope that he’ll turn into at least a semi-acceptable human being. Who knows what will happen when he hits the teen years, or goes away to college. He could be another Erik, or he could turn out good. It’s possible that the Trump name is going to set him back in a way that it didn’t set back his older siblings – so he might be almost forced to disassociate later in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Through no fault of his own, he has to live with the natural consequences of his father’s evil and the choices of his party and supporters.
agreed. he is the ONLY one I feel for in this whole mess.
I don’t buy that Barron is having a hard time….yeah, he was probably frightened slightly by that image…we all were…but Trump is exaggerating like he normally does…for affect.
Stay off the damned Twitter account….and tend to business running the country Trumpster!
I don’t buy that Barron even SAW that image. The narrative is 100% bulls%it.
I don’t believe it either. The daddy and older brother and the mother doth protest too much.
Exactly!!!
Ditto. I don’t believe it. So sick of this lying, sniveling mf AND his family.
I think it’s bullshit*t also. My kids haven’t seen it because I monitor what they watch. Also, most children aren’t sitting around watching the news either. I call shenanigans.
I watch a lot of news shows and even I haven’t seen the image just heard it described. Though many people including Chelsea Clinton said it would be disturbing IF Barron ever saw that…jump to Dumpter and Melania (really Melania?) lying that he did see it and was disturbed! Such victims of the world.
he goes to school, so it is more than possible he saw it.
it was dumb and just makes things worse…
The photo of his dad with THE ORB was probably a lot more strange to an 11-year-old…and it was real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup me neither.
@Milla,
You think Barron went to school and his teachers showed him the image and Trump has not fired them or his classmates showed him and Trump didn’t get those kids tossed out of school? Really?
If you read the article it says he was supposedly watching TV with Melania and saw it. The same Melania who according to released WH reports pre-screens TV for Trump. If she prescreens the news for Trump why wouldn’t she pre-screen the news for her 11year Old whom we are told she loves more than anyone else. How many news programs showed the image or did not give adequate warning prior to showing it? How many times do these people have to lie before all of America wake up?
No liberal news stations or TV personality has defended Kathy Griffith, it was gross and not funny.
The two times I saw the image on TV, the head part was blurred out. The other times it was just talked about. I highly doubt Melania lets Barron on the internet unsupervised now. They are using Barron as a defense, something Obama could have done but never stooped to.
Glad I’m not the only one who thinks that part of the story with BS.
Exactly, I haven’t seen the image either because I didn’t go and look for it.
I’m sure Trump’s kid doesn’t spend any time at all googling bad things being said about his dad.
This is b.s., imo, to get his supporters worked up.
Exactly. And it worked. The raging hypocrisy is deafening.
Everyone is agreeing with Trump that Griffin went too far. Since this is his first “win” as president he is going to be milking this for days.
But Griffin actually did this. Or was she in on it………?
They need to ask Trump for the name of the tv news show and the time, because I don’t think any normal one would have shown anything but a blurred image at worst. Maybe Fox News did? Anyway, Trump needs to give the details that can be checked or else it definitely is another total lie.
If it really happened, I would expect Melania would have registered a complaint with the tv show. Did she? Doesn’t sound like it.
Why do I doubt the story of Barron watching the news with his mother and seeing this?
Maybe because the original version of the story had him alone until people started questioning what kind of parent doesn’t monitor a kid’s tv viewing.
Ha, exactly. I remember a reading a piece about the Trumps during the campaign that said basically Barron has his own floor in his penthouse. I’m guessing he spends more time with Melania out in the open now that daddy is in DC, lol, but I’m sure he still spends a lot of time on his own. Still, his media diet involves way more Xbox, I’m sure, than any political stuff, even with his dad as POTUS.
Okay, that means it’s a lie. I wondered why he would be crying out for mom if she was sitting right next to him.
I don’t believe the Barron story for a minute.
Because that story sounds like complete BS.
Because it sounds so fake. Trump probably said “Barron who?” We’ve seen what kind of a father he is, going weeks without a seeing his kid because he wanted to golf.
Just another Tr*mp lie. Must be in the trillions now.
You pretty much said it all, well done. Trump can go f&ck himself — as can his supporters — with this self-righteous BS. To paraphrase what someone on Twitter said, after five months Trump finally remembered that he has a son he can exploit.
Also, there was a heinous incident here in Chicago where a 16 year old girl stabbed an Uber driver and the vile commenters who haunt our local paper are suggesting Griffiths’ stunt inspired this. I just can’t anymore.
I’m sure he worried that the Obama girls were having a hard time with images of their dad being lynched.
Trump supporters are just like their hero, they can give it but can’t take it. Cut funding for kids? Cool, that’s their problem! Dump Obamacare? Yeah, let those stupid sick people die! Ban abortion? Yup, women who get pregnant deserve it! Pose with a Trump mask with fake blood on it? OMG, how could you be so cruel You are sick and horrible! You need to lose your job!
Yep. These are the same people who regularly bitch about racism, homophobia, and misogyny being ‘free speech’ and complain that anyone who criticizes those things is a special snowflake curtailing their first amendment rights. The same ones who defend the ‘right’ of people who promote things like that and aren’t even joking about it to not lose gym memberships, reality TV shows, campus appearances, etc. for those things will not defend a comedian’s ‘right’ to not be fired for this bad joke. It shows how deep their racism and sexism runs (along with their hypocrisy).
All the gasping and clutching of pearls over this .. where was everyone’s outrage when this was being done for 8 years?
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/759e2cc5519daa848a1a6493c5c5802cd4ad69a0b378b8c558a75f87bc380874.jpg?w=480&h=324
Absolutely appalling and sickening.
yeah, that’s the diff.
EVERYONE, “libs” included, is disgusted by Griffin’s and Shields’ stunt.
but only the “libs” were outraged by all of the Obama lynching effigies. the GOP thought it was HILARIOUS and “free speech!!!!1!!!!!!1!”
The way that family exploits its children is disgraceful. Barron Trump is not Kathy Griffin’s responsibility. Political parents have long since learned how to shield their children after David Kennedy, then about Barron’s age, tragically saw his father Robert Kennedy murdered on television and never recovered from the trauma, dying of a heroin overdose at a young age. The children of the White House are a small group and over the years they have always reached out to each incoming family to share experiences and over advice.
And where was the Trump family’s concern for Malia and Sasha when Ted Nugent repeatedly threatened to shoot their father? Too busy defending Nugent to care.
I’m more concerned for the families who lost love ones to beheadings than I am about Trump’s neglected and ignored kid, although I do pity him for having lousy parents.
As usual, you’ve said it all.
Being a Trump doesn’t excuse poor decisions. Kathy’s work was just stupid and pointless and if it did indeed affected his son, I think it’s a legitimate point. Whether he should comment or not is his right. Presidents have been subjected to critism in the past but this was not funny and I literally hate Donald Trump and even I was turned off by this.
It’s public knowledge that DT never wanted Barron – his entire existence is based on a promise his mother would get her figure back. He’d rather golf than spend time with the kid and from their filmed interactions you would guess they were barely related.
THAT is what is damaging his son, not some unpleasant prank he likely never saw.
I don’t believe that statement at all. I don’t doubt for a minute that trump would use the poor son that he completely ignores except for good pr. If he cared about Barron he would make trips to NYC to visit him, rather than trips to trump golf courses every weekend(where SS has to RENT golf carts to follow him around).
It is, however, all to Barron’s benefit to have limited access to his toxic turd of a father.
Yes to everything you said. I didn’t think I could loathe Trump anymore than I did but here we are, my loathing has increased several notches.
I thought I knew what hatred was when President Cheney(!) was in power, but I was naive. Now I know.
Exactly. I’ve never even seen him so much as place a gentle, fatherly hand on the boy’s head. Funny how he’s only acknowledging Barron now while all this BS goes down at the WH…
He really is a hateful person, I just dont get how people like him and actually voted for him to become president, I just cant get my head around that, I dont think I could not dislike anyone as much as I do him, he makes my skin crawl, and if he pulls out of the Paris agreement, it shows what a horrid disgusting pig he really is.
Barron and Melania sitting at home watching the news? Yeah, right.
If Barron lived in the same house as his father, he would’ve known immediately it wasn’t really his dad in the picture. Just sayin’
It needs to be said.
Agree. That’s what I find more sad in this.
This whole debacle is frustrating.
One the one hand, you have the absolutely stomach churning hypocrisy of the right, who evidenced zero outrage when we were bombarded with images of Obama being lynched in effigy, or people cheering for his assassination but are as usual calling for blood when it concerns their Cheeto Messiah. Where was the concern for HIS daughters? They weren’t much older than Barron then.
Having said that, I would like to slap Kathy Griffin. Five minutes of critical thinking should have told her what an abysmally stupid idea it was. It wasn’t funny and it played right into the hands of the opposition and for what? So she could get some extra attention? How has this helped anyone? All it has done is deflect attention away from the fact that we’re about to leave the Paris Agreement, that he is still colluding with Russia, that pretty much everyone in his organization is guilty of treasonous activity and all the other shiz he’s doing.
i totally agree 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully comedians have learned the lesson.
Yes, as we talked about yesterday, we cannot afford to give supporters any ammunition. The election of Trump is proof of that. The stakes are just too high now. Satire is reality, or vice versa, and that’s dangerous.
Yes, we can prove it’s a lie. Make him name the tv station and the time of day. Then ask the tv show people what they actually broadcast on Tuesday.
We can’t just assume anything is true with this guy. He lies too much. He’s trying to keep people quiet with criticism and mockery and using his son’s name to do it. At least make him prove that image was broadcast on the show they were allegedly watching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not the conversation to be had because that’s not the game they’re playing. These rules don’t apply anymore so while I agree that she went too far and it wasn’t funny or smart, we cannot start thinking “Will this only play into their hands?” We might as well just give up then. If comedians start doing that, the one relief we get is gone. It’s not their job. Their job is to push boundaries and ours is it to tell them “Dude, no.”
Let’s make sure we check ourselves and if we go too far, do as Kathy did and own it.
Very good points. I felt like the line was crossed once and for all when people, thanks to Trump, decided it was ok to dismiss credible journalism as “fake” just because it didn’t line up with their own propaganda-fueled views. It is a whole new ballgame.
I wasn’t in any way suggesting that satirists and comedians hold back — the incisive, intelligent and humorous commentary out there is invaluable. I guess Griffin’s study touched a nerve for me because my opinion has been that two wrongs don’t make a right and that’s generally not what other comedians are doing.
Oh, much agreed. Obviously they will take offense and cry outrage no matter what. I don’t think comedians or anyone should stop taking shots, just maybe in her case be smarter about how you go about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yes, as soon as the “fake news” thing started, it was over. There’s no basis for a discussion anymore. Which is terrible.
@grabbyhands: Absolutely. I honestly thing this was the best case scenario. She went too far, everyone pointed that out, she apologized. What surprised me most was that this isn’t even her style of comedy. Not even a little.
I highly doubt Trump even talks to Barron on a regular basis, much less the child even having seen this to know what happened. Considering the recent rollbacks in healthcare & civil rights that will effect millions of other children in much more serious ways, I’m sure Barron will be just fine.
CNN can fire whomever they want.
However, Trump has never apologized for his comments about Mexicans, Muslims, women or making fun of a disabled reporter.
Seems like a fu*ked up world where comedians and entertainment journalists like Billy Bush are held to higher standards than the POTUS.
It was stupid, no doubt about it. But the audience that watches Anderson and Kathy on NYE would get over it. Seems like an overreaction on CNN’s part. Jmo
CNN has a lot to do with Trump being in the White House in the first place. By running his campaign rallies and speeches live they whipped up an atmosphere of hate and aggression that has resulted in numerous children, in reality, losing their lives or losing their parents to death or deportation.
Griffin was stupid. Yeah, I see what she was attempting to do but she achieved the opposite. Now people who hate Trump are defending him and sympathizing with him. And he is milking it.
And funny, people who were offended when Obama was hanged in effigy or people alluded to killing him were deemed snowflakes but apparently no such matter now. It was alright for Nuggent and Palin and all the others, they were seen as “patriotic” in the eyes of the right.
Yeah, anyway, the Dems and Independents better be ready for 2018. Otherwise, no one better complain about Trump after that. In the meanwhile, I am securing my bomb shelter.
I personally do not know anyone who hates him that is on his side now. Fear not, he is still as intensely disliked as before.
Yeah, I don’t think anyone hates Trump any less. In fact I despise him more for exploiting his son so shamelessly. I do worry, as I said above, that the whole thing gives his supporters more reason to hate “the liberals,” as if Kathy Griffin represents them all.
I dont think it changes opinions about him, if you dislike him that will not change, but it was a silly thing to do and it just plays to his base and gets him more attention which is what he loves the most.
Every single thing he tweets, every single statement released by this administration, has been a lie. Are there really still people out there who actually believe this nonsense actually happened?
At this point, whatever they say, I just assume the exact opposite is true. I’d be skeptical if he tweeted that the sky was blue.
Odds are pretty good that his son wasn’t parked in front of the television watching the news. SpongeBob maybe. This was an opportunity for trump to shut up, say nothing, or “tweet” as an American, she has the right to express herself, no matter how distasteful. But alas, no, he uses his 11 year old to garner him “pity?” or just exercise his right to tweet. Ugh. Kathy fell right into the trap and is getting no support from either side. So in essence, she made herself look like an ass, lost a gig and gave his minions more fuel. Damn
I wonder how Barron is going to cope when his horrible father gets impeached.
Probably not that well, because that’ll mean that dad’s coming back home.
LOL ….Thank you for the joke I needed it. I am sure Melania would feel the same way.
Well, all three of them have separate floors at trump tower, so doubtful Barron ever sees him except for photo ops.
Speaking of photo ops, has that poor kid ever been allowed to wear jeans, shorts, a tee shirt, anything other than a suit?
I’m quite sure Trump was not worried about the Barack’s children when he made some unhinged comments.
That Barron Trump story is pure BS. I don’t believe it for a second! The kid doesn’t live with Trump and I doubt he watches the nightly news. I seriously can’t see Trump even asking how his son is on a regular basis.
I have to wonder if Melania will use this as an excuse for her and Barron not to move to Washington ? If my child had seen that image and got upset I would probably think twice about moving him into that environment. That is if Barron actually saw the photo which I have my doubts. If TMZ is joining this circus I give this story a big sideeye. TMZ is not actually known for telling the truth
Has there been any blowback on Tyler Shields? Is he not a despicable character, I seem to recall some talk of what he is like at shoots, in his private life?
I said yesterday what I think of using Barron.
Since EasyD seems cool with continued gun violence (in schools for example) as he doesn’t feel like restricting gun access, cool with racism that kills black kids, cool with violence against muslims, cool with ripped apart families of immigrants as he loves deportation and walls, cool with little girls internalizing that their bodies are free to be “grabbed” by famous/rich men, and also cool with sick kids dying by killing access to medical services for millions of people, I am cool with his son “having a hard time” over a picture.
Great summary – thanks!
Did we ever hear about Barron’s reaction to pu$$ygrabbing or move on her like a bitch or if you’re a star you can do anything?
Thanks to Kathy Griffins for making Trump a victim and trying to deviate the attention from the Russia investigation.
In the other hand, I could imagine it was a stressful moment for the youngest son but that makes me wonder if he talks to his offspring often since they had no clue that he was safe and sound in the White House or wherever he spends his time.
If Lord Commander Marmalade and his wife are so concerned for their child, why would they not sit Barron down and tell him and show him the photo instead of letting him come across it on his own.
Don’t use your kids as a way to make people feel guilty, Donnie. The world seeing his whole bullshit disaster of his campaign and his presidency are having a much harder time dealing with everything than his son “having a hard time ” dealing with Kathy’s joke
Exactly. Donnie Jr was tweeting yesterday about not looking forward to explaining it to his older kids because he just knew they would hear about it at school a day after it happened. So, responsible parent that he supposedly claims to be, neither he or his wife thought to speak to the kids, one of whom is nearly the same age as Barron, on the day that it happened or in the morning before they went to school or to contact the kids’s teachers about guarding them from such discussions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good grief. Taking time to tweet about it to the world, instead of talking directly to his child(ren).
Does Weak Chin take time to explain to his kids the horrible things their grandfather has said about women, Muslims, Mexicans, Hillary Clinton, the Obamas and the time he mocked someone with a disability?
I doubt Barron saw this pic.
Barron and the rest of his despicable family better grow a thick skin then, just like the Obama daughters and Chelsea had to do before. A lot more criticism and death threats to Trump will be coming his way, I predict. And where is the Repiglicans outrage over all those American kids that’ll be thrown further into poverty, because of Trump’s policies?
How about when Trump suggested that the Second Amendment people take care of Hillary. Or how as President, Trump invited Ted Nugent to the White House when he said many times that Obama would be assasinated and Hillary should be hanged?
Oh BOO HOO you POS!! Then dont show it to your son! And sto using your own children as objects in your own wambulance wars!! Youve lost everyones respect by waging a war on women so dont come crying back to us when someone strikes back at you!
Edit. exactly! Hows the pu$$y grabbing doing for him, and the laws excluding medical coverage for his girlfriends and wives gonna turn out for him?? SPLENDIDLY. Hes already cursed by being a Trump and NOT because Of Kathy.
Kathy made a foolish choice, it was distasteful and offensive. It gives ammunition to Trumpflakes. She provided Trump with a free distraction from all of the real scandal and corruption going down. I agree that there is a ton of hypocrisy on the right and that Trump will use this to his benefit as much as possible but I’m still not going to defend Kathy. Stupid acts have consequences.
She’s an idiot but I also wonder what 11 year old would look at her stupid video and think that was real. He didn’t really think that was real, right? He’s smarter than that, I would presume.
Either way, I think he should be off limits. He didn’t ask to be born into that moron’s family and that kid is going to have a very rough way to go when he moves to DC.
I have an 11 year old. If Barron did see that image, it would be disturbing. What are people thinking? I never understand doing this sort of thing.
Please, let’s not act as though kids don’t willingly look at and listen to terrible things every day. While I think that what Kathy did was in poor taste, I do think that the outrage over it is over the top (and also distracting people from the real issues at the WH). It’s up to parents to monitor young kids’ consumption and use of media, especially in this day and age when everything is so easily accessible to them.
Both Anderson Cooper’s and CNN’s comments demonstrates that it is not simply ‘the deplorables’ who have a problem with a picture of the severed head of POTUS.
Pantomine or not, in this age of daily beheadings in Syria and the bombing of innocents in Manchester, it was deeply chilling.
I don’t think people found it chilling; I think they found it obnoxious and pointless. She’s not very funny, and this was her ultimate failure as a comedian.
ISIS videos of beheadings are chilling because they are real.
Footage of children fleeing the Manchester concert hall and the aftermath of the
massive explosion in Kabul’s “safe” Green Zone — chilling.
Griffin’s image: gross, meaningless, a huge misfire. She walked right into that one. Most people aren’t wishing violence on Trump, just removal from office and/or an incapacitating stroke.
Maybe not “chilling” but I did find it disturbing, and you know how I feel about Trump.
The picture was disgusting, not funny, pointless. BUT, he’s using his kid for publicity, sympathy, whatever you want to call it.
Hey welcome, is it me or haven’t you been around here much of late? Anyway, yes, it was pointless, humourless.
Gad, the whole Trump/GOP government seems to be disgusting, not funny, pointless. Of course it prompts these reactions.
@Who ARE These People?
Hi. Thanks. Work and a break from the campaiign/election threads…
I agree the POtuS and his regime prompt these responses (unless I’m misunderstanding your point), but, Griffin is a public figure who knew better… unless she’s a moron, too. Especially with the brutality of ISIS and the beheadings, this was beyond the pale.
Not a good look for anyone. And, it’s not even that I’m appalled that it’s Trump or any president depicted this way. Any person.
What was her point?
On another note…I’m so afraid this regime will, somehow, get away with everything. As I keep saying, ALL the Republicans should be tried for treason.
Can we just send all of the current crop of politicians home and start over? Call for a Convention of the States and end this stupidity.
Please. We all remember the Obama years. If Sasha and Malia could grow up living with racism, Barron will certainly survive this.
He gets to demonize everyone who isn’t straight up white-WASP in this country, and now he’s worried about how HIS kid feels? Zero sympathy for them.
Imagine how the kids feel who will lose parents from deportation or death due to no medical care. Kathy’s stunt was over the top and not amusing but I couldn’t care less about 45′s feelings nor the alleged feelings of his family members.
This is the very very firstly time including the entirety of the bigliest campaign in the history of everything, that we have heard a peep from the lad about anything at all. I’m a-callin it FAKE NEWS unless I hear it from Hannity.
It’s just their way of deflecting from the treason Dump has committed. This is typical Dump behavior.
You know who else’s kids are scared and screaming “mommy?” The kids whose parents he keeps deporting. Quit trying to get sympathy by using your child, when you refuse to show any sign of human compassion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not a Trump supporter and I agree that this is a bit much. Maybe it’s because I never liked Kathy Griffin. I find her annoying and embarrassingly mean spirited. That being said I agree with everyone else it’s highly doubtful Barron even saw the photo and using him as a sympathy ploy is gross. Also didn’t Melania herself say she didn’t allow Barron to watch tv in some interview??
That was some real mental gymnastics to turn this incident around and blame Trump. I’m no supporter of his but Kathy was 1000% in the wrong. It was a terrible thing to do and I’m sure his child was fearful over it.
So the kids are having a problem with it…but not Melania apparently.
I kid, I kid.
Oh, come on. Kathy is Kathy. Stupid and silly and not particularly funny describes her video more than so outrageous. She should not have been fired from CNN for it. (And, yes, Anderson Cooper, I was disappointed that you did not have Kathy’s back during this silliness.)
Would the opinions be different if it was Halloween? Because we might be seeing a LOT of these heads on this coming October 31st!
I too believe the Barron story to be FAKE NEWS. I raised boys and have three grandsons, one of whom is 11. Believe me, they do not sit with mommy and watch newscasts. I also do not believe any station in New York broadcast the actual image.
Did ANYONE here see the image on TV anywhere? I had CNN on all day and I know they did not show it.
This is why people need to insist that Trump or Melania give the name of the show and station and the time it aired so reporters can directly ask what was actually shown. Trump too often just throws things out there as gospel truth when he is lying.
So far, no mention of Melania calling or writing the station to complain about graphic imagery. If it were me, I certainly would have raised holy hell even if the only one watching with me was Junior Cat (who has done worse for realsies). The unblurred image would certainly be offensive to many viewers.
I’m sure the children of people whose rights he’s threatened directly or indirectly have also had a very hard time dealing with it.
The giant suppurating ASSHOLE is making his Paris Accord statement right now in his ugly, ugly voice. Amerika First! Amerika First! Fvck everyone else and fvck future generations.
Busier than usual hurricane season predicted. I hope God/Allah/Satan or whoever can aim a direct strike at MAL.
Come on GB, Israel, Germany, I know you’ve got the evidence on him. Release it.
It is BEYOND APPALLING. He so clearly is bought by Putin. No denying that now. And I see Rand Paul is on CNN braying about how great this is. As everyone knows, his daddy Paul is a regular on the RT network. I assume they are Putin boys too. All I can hope is that we get Tr*mp out of office in time to be at the table with an actual adult professional in 2020 when I believe the next negotiations of the UNFCCC treaty takes place.
He’s being a good manipulative jerk. Kid didn’t see it. 45 is lying again.
What Kathy did was way out of line and I knew Trump was gonna milk this for sympathy.
I wonder how traumatised the Obama children were when hearing Trumps vitriolic comments and tweets
Barron probably doesn’t know what the heck is going on. But having said that, welcome to the world of being president. Chelsea is still being brutally insulted regularly and the Obama girls got more than their fair share. That’s the world we live in and the idiots who are in it. So no special pity for Barron. That’s not to say Griffin didn’t go over the line. In the process she ruined her career and gave Trump an excuse to play the victim yet again.
Funny, IMO the decapitated head is better looking than Trump!
