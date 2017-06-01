Donald Trump: Barron ‘having a hard time’ with Kathy Griffin’s stunt

People are still mad about Kathy Griffin’s stunt on Tuesday. She posed for photographer Tyler Shields, and she posed with an unusual prop: a rubber (?) decapitated Donald Trump head, which was covered in blood. It was gross and typical for Kathy, someone who is very open about her thirst for attention. Kathy ended up taking down the video and apologizing for everything. But that wasn’t enough to save her annual job at CNN. For years now, Kathy has cohosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with her friend Anderson Cooper. They’re like an old married couple at this point, and when the Deplorables pounced on Kathy, suddenly CNN had to look like they too were outraged. So CNN announced on Wednesday afternoon that they’ve “terminated our agreement” with Griffin.

Meanwhile, there’s another wrinkle to this whole mess. Yesterday, during the covfefe hangover, Trump tweeted this:

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

TMZ, a site which now resides on Trump’s thimble-sized jock, dutifully followed up on Trump’s tweet with this:

Barron Trump was watching television Tuesday at home with Melania when Kathy Griffin’s photo appeared on the screen, and his initial reaction was that something terrible happened to his father. Trump family sources tell us Barron was in front of the TV watching a show when the news came on and he saw the bloody, beheaded image. We’re told he panicked and screamed, “Mommy, Mommy!” As it was put to us, “He’s 11. He doesn’t know who Kathy Griffin is and the head she was holding resembled his dad.” Melania called out Kathy, saying what she did was disturbing, wrong and “makes you wonder about [her] mental health.”

[From TMZ]

I saw Trump’s tweet as I was writing yesterday, and you know what my first instinct was? To not cover Trump’s tweet because I – unlike Barron’s father – respect Barron’s privacy. He’s a kid. He should not be used by his father and TMZ as some kind of deflection shield. First of all, Donald Trump has more important sh-t to do than comment on Kathy Griffin’s parched ass. Second of all, if Trump feels the need to comment, why the sh-t does HE have to bring his son into it? Third of all, I’m sure Malia and Sasha Obama were really upset by how Trump and other hateful, small-minded, baby-fingered jackasses spoke about their father, wrote about their father, and even “hanged” their father in effigy. But we will never know about that, because Barack Obama never used his children as a shield from criticism or to score a point in some petty D-list celebrity beef. Fourth of all, how in the world will Barron Trump ever recover from hearing his father casually brag about being a serial sexual assailant???

But remember, Barron is off-limits. Unless his family wants him to pose for the cover of Us Weekly.