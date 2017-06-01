Hillary Clinton: ‘I am very unbowed and unbroken about what happened’

I’ll admit it: I needed some space away from Hillary Clinton following the election. I didn’t exactly blame her for what happened – Hillary is like #17 on my list of People I Blame For Emperor Bigly – it’s just that thinking about Hillary and how we lost the election simply hurt too much. I forced myself not to think about her, not to think about what she could or would do next. I think she needed that time away from us too, and she got it. But she’s back. And I find that I don’t mind it at all. She’s coming back at the right moment, when the majority of the country hates Bigly’s lying guts. She’s coming back even though she’s not trying to get elected, which makes her comeback more resonant somehow. She’s not Candidate Hillary. She’s Citizen Hillary.

So, Hillary started a PAC. She’s gave the commencement speech at her alma mater, Wellesley. She gave a fascinating interview to NY Magazine’s Rebecca Traister, one of my favorite journalists. And on Wednesday, Hillary did a session at the Recode conference in California. Here are some highlights:

Again, she takes responsibility for the L: She made a point to say that she took responsibility for her campaign and “every choice” she made, as she has in other public appearances this year. “But,” she said, “that’s not why I lost.” Clinton again argued that the letter former FBI Director James Comey sent to Congress about her private email server just more than a week before the election was what prompted her to lose critical ground at the end. She assailed the news media for their coverage of the Comey controversy (reporters covered it like it was “Pearl Harbor,” she charged) and the campaign more broadly, citing a lack of substantive policy reporting on television. The media was at fault too: “I was the victim of a very broad assumption that I was going to win.” The DNC was also at fault: The DNC, she claimed, handed her an inferior data operation when she won the party’s nomination last summer, while the Republicans had invested heavily in data infrastructure between 2012 and 2016. How the Russians weaponized technology… with help: “The Russians, in my opinion … could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they have been guided … by Americans. I think it’s fair to ask, how did that actually influence the campaign, and how did they know what messages to deliver? Who told them? Who were they coordinating with, and colluding with?” What “covfefe” means. She thought it was a “message to the Russians,” she said to laughs. She’s not running for anything ever again but: “I’m not going anywhere,” Clinton said. “I have a big stake in what happened in this country. I am very unbowed and unbroken about what happened because I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”

[From Politico]

I find it disturbing that she literally has to start every speech and every interview by repeatedly saying that she takes responsibility for her election loss. How many times are we going to demand that she punch herself in the face? Her campaign made mistakes. But are you going to say that Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t make any f–king mistakes?? Jesus. Really, the thing I find most interesting is that Detective Hillary is putting together all the pieces about the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia during the election. That’s been something on the edges of the Trump-Russia puzzle, which still has big pieces missing. Who – within the campaign – was actively colluding with Russia to “weaponize” certain messages/information?

So of course Trump had to chime in, because he has nothing better to do:

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Hillary’s response?

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017