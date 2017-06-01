Hillary Clinton: ‘I am very unbowed and unbroken about what happened’

I’ll admit it: I needed some space away from Hillary Clinton following the election. I didn’t exactly blame her for what happened – Hillary is like #17 on my list of People I Blame For Emperor Bigly – it’s just that thinking about Hillary and how we lost the election simply hurt too much. I forced myself not to think about her, not to think about what she could or would do next. I think she needed that time away from us too, and she got it. But she’s back. And I find that I don’t mind it at all. She’s coming back at the right moment, when the majority of the country hates Bigly’s lying guts. She’s coming back even though she’s not trying to get elected, which makes her comeback more resonant somehow. She’s not Candidate Hillary. She’s Citizen Hillary.
So, Hillary started a PAC. She’s gave the commencement speech at her alma mater, Wellesley. She gave a fascinating interview to NY Magazine’s Rebecca Traister, one of my favorite journalists. And on Wednesday, Hillary did a session at the Recode conference in California. Here are some highlights:
Again, she takes responsibility for the L: She made a point to say that she took responsibility for her campaign and “every choice” she made, as she has in other public appearances this year. “But,” she said, “that’s not why I lost.” Clinton again argued that the letter former FBI Director James Comey sent to Congress about her private email server just more than a week before the election was what prompted her to lose critical ground at the end. She assailed the news media for their coverage of the Comey controversy (reporters covered it like it was “Pearl Harbor,” she charged) and the campaign more broadly, citing a lack of substantive policy reporting on television.
The media was at fault too: “I was the victim of a very broad assumption that I was going to win.”
The DNC was also at fault: The DNC, she claimed, handed her an inferior data operation when she won the party’s nomination last summer, while the Republicans had invested heavily in data infrastructure between 2012 and 2016.
How the Russians weaponized technology… with help: “The Russians, in my opinion … could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they have been guided … by Americans. I think it’s fair to ask, how did that actually influence the campaign, and how did they know what messages to deliver? Who told them? Who were they coordinating with, and colluding with?”
What “covfefe” means. She thought it was a “message to the Russians,” she said to laughs.
She’s not running for anything ever again but: “I’m not going anywhere,” Clinton said. “I have a big stake in what happened in this country. I am very unbowed and unbroken about what happened because I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”
I find it disturbing that she literally has to start every speech and every interview by repeatedly saying that she takes responsibility for her election loss. How many times are we going to demand that she punch herself in the face? Her campaign made mistakes. But are you going to say that Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t make any f–king mistakes?? Jesus. Really, the thing I find most interesting is that Detective Hillary is putting together all the pieces about the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia during the election. That’s been something on the edges of the Trump-Russia puzzle, which still has big pieces missing. Who – within the campaign – was actively colluding with Russia to “weaponize” certain messages/information?
So of course Trump had to chime in, because he has nothing better to do:
Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017
Hillary’s response?
People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Hillary’s response was hilarious
Clinton is one of my communications idols. She’s sharp and funny and unflappable.
sometimes. she is sharp, funny and unflappable sometimes.
Her response to Donald was perfect and I truly wish she hadn’t lost. More for me and America than for her.
I actually LOLed… not just internet lol ed
That response is everything….100% amazing
Oh my god hilarious and smart except we’re still stuck with the idiot.
Seriously the perfect burn. Made her look clever, witty, unflappable and him look like the f*cking petty, juvenile, humorless idiot that he is.
BUUUUUURN!!!
I still love Hillary and she would of made an amazing President, compared to that clown.
I completely blame Hillary. She focused on the states she wanted to win (FL, OH, AZ) and ignored the states she needed to win (PA, MI, WI). If she hadn’t been so outrageously over confident we wouldn’t be living an orange nightmare.
She wasn’t going to win WI. Walker & Ryan gerrymandered the crap out of that state and had done so for the two previous election cycles. The state lost a lawsuit a week after the election. The federal courts found that they had gerrymandered heavily to suppress votes in areas that vote for democrats. They are now under court order to redistrict.
Obama comfortably won WI in both elections. Hillary assumed she would win and made zero visits to the state.
If those of us who detest and distrust Trump cannot now persuade older, less educated rural voters to abandon Trump,[even thought the truth has been revealed] how was HRC”s campaign supposed to do that in those states like PA?
@Third Ginger – do you recall the margin in PA? She lost by 46,000 votes. Why? Because she assumed she would win and didn’t invest the time and ground game into the state until the last minute and, by then, it was too late.
@Megan, yes, before the gerrymandering to suppress votes. 2016 was not 2008 for voters in Wisconsin.
Check out Mike Farb on twitter. She DIDNT lose Wisconsin.
Yes she was overly confident, but the question is what could she have done differently to win the election. Donald Trump had powerful weapons to win such as racism, fear, hatred etc. not to mention Comey’s help.
Florida and Ohio were always battleground states that determined the elections before that in particular the close 2000 election. And she was in Pennsylvania a lot and went to Michigan as well. She only missed out on Wisconsin which on its own shouldn’t have made a difference. But somehow Cheeto ignored those states except for a few weeks before the end and he barely squeaked wins. And MI, PA and WI were all states with gerrymandering issues or in Michigan’s case, there were many reports of voting machine issues in Detroit. The margins are so small that it’s hard to believe this was mere coincidence. When 10,000 votes across three key states are the difference between an electoral college win, it’s not like Hillary’s strategy was that bad. She still won the popular vote.
I don’t blame her. I blame the media…for not quite knowing how to cover Trump and giving him a platform at times when he should have been dismissed. I blame the right wing for manufacturing and relentlessly churning out anti-Clinton propaganda for decades. I blame Fox News and Breitbart for brainwashing previously reasonable people to the point where they thought Trump — who many people denounced right until the 11th hour — was a reasonable choice for POTUS. I blame Facebook — or at least the Facebook users who believe everything they read on it vs looking to credible sources for their info. I could go on.
That’s not to say she or her campaign didn’t make mistakes. Hillary is being gracious, as I’d expect her to be.
Plus polls that apparently were quite inaccurate and likely provided false security to candidate and potential voters.
Christin, that is true. I never realized how many “hidden Trump voters” there were. I foolishly refused to accept it until election night. I was wrong.
@Esmom: I agree with you a thousand percent. The media did a job on Hillary. I especially was so disappointed on some of the female news anchors. Even this morning I was listening so some one on CNN saying to the effect, “why don’t she take the blame for losing and move on. The guest told her Hillary has to process the loss in her own way. How many of us has faced disappointments and it will take months to go over and over the situation in our head. I believe she’s doing great with what she has been through, jmo.
@thirdginger – Each day I checked the 538 site and allowed myself a false sense of security, too. I went to sleep realizing something was really not captured within those polls, and we’d likely have an orange winner after all.
@ Christin – I will believe to my dying day that the 2016 vote was hacked. The polls were right on.
i’m sorry but get a grip. she was the victim of a 20 year slander campaign and proved herself over and over that she was beyond capable and an excellent politician. she won the popular vote by 3 million votes – she should have been over confident.
Hillary has to take responsibility for EVERY single thing that is wrong with everything because she is a woman and Bigly is not. Gerrymandering is a real thing. 10k votes or so is what it came down to. She was the victim of smear after smear not to mention the misogynistic way she was treated in the debates and being asked repeatedly to take responsibility for everything Bill has ever done. His plane meeting and Comey messed it up for her. She did make mistakes and she wasn’t a perfect candidate but I just want to cry when I think about how she was treated during the campaign and how close she came to being our President. Ugh. Please let’s stop blaming Hillary when a foreign government infiltrated our electoral system and more than likely continues to have secret contact with the highest levels of our government and the low information voter, aka Agent Orange, master twitter gaslighter, sits in the Oval Office. Now is not the time to blame Hillary. It is over. And her covfefe response was amazing!
Thank you ! I agree!
We need to just stop with the Hillary blaming. I heard her loud and clear saying how green jobs would replace moot industry. This was a case of illegal collusion via the russians w trump& frenemies. Period.
Yes please stop blaming Hillary when there was a cyber and targeted media attack on our country with the collusion of the sitting administration. Stop. If someone starts with the “But Hillary…”‘s I promptly walk away.
Yeah, it still hurts. A lot. I’m glad she’ll be around to fight the good fight, though.
I know her campaign had it’s flaws/problems, and a lot of people had their reasons for not wanting to vote for her, but I’ll never for the life of me understand how *anyone* could have thought Trump was the better option. A question for the ages.
Her response to Trump was awesomely perfect. No more needed to be said. 😂
Agree 100%.
She is so skilled at throwing shade.
It was a perfect storm against her: misogyny, The Russians, voter suppression, voter apathy, racism, gerrymandering, racism x2, Comey being dumb enough to step his big foot into this when he should have stayed out of it, the media being run like for-profit companies instead of making it about the facts (As a Black American woman, the mainstream media has never really been about “the truth” because “the truth” depends on your perspective. The media has always been run by white men, so the media tells stories the way that white males see things), and her running a bad campaign.
Her comment to Agent Orange was petty and I covfefe loved it.
Yeah it took a sh!tload of factors to make her lose the electoral vote but still ended up winning the popular by a good margain!
I live in middle east and our type of media blames America for almost everything but i have always believed in the power of democracy in america and they will remove this orange idiot from the office to further prove that America doesn’t let these type of people ruin the legacy of greater men before him.
I can’t wait for the day that he’s impeached
Finally, a fair assessment. So tired of these conversations where we RElitigate the election over and over again but I’m most tired of people distilling the loss down to one f*cking thing, when it’s clear that it was a series of things that went wrong.
Yes, great coment – there are about 30 reasons why Hilary lost. Take any of them away (Russians, Comey, backlash against Obama, sexism…) and she would have won. Everything just happened to fall Trump’s way, in a stastically unlikely but possible way.
I know HRC has her flaws, but how a woman who has devoted her entire adult life to public service gets so little respect is beyond me. For this and many other reasons, I grow more and more “radicalized” as a feminist and progressive the older I get [now 64].
It’s insane. As I said above, I think its largely because of a very long and successful campaign of propaganda. When I have actually discussed her accomplishments and experience with someone who casually dismisses or denounces her as “crooked” or whatever, the response has generally been a grudging acknowledgment that she has in fact done a ton for our country.
“Insane” and infuriating is the only way to describe to it. As an originally-Sanders voter, never in my life did I ever think I would spend so much time defending HRC. But the amount of shit that gets thrown at this woman is just UNREAL and she has earned my respect and support every step of the way.
I love this woman, makes me sad that such a qualified respectable person came so close to be the Leader of the free world and didn’t win.
I love her too – always did and always will!! And I DON’T blame her – not at all
I have a deep , deep respect and admiration for her – her strength, resilience, tenacity, smarts and intelligence and so much more!
When she lost, I took it hard, it felt like I was in mourning – like someone close to me died. I’m so happy she’s NOT going away!!
Yes ,I have always loved that woman. She’s a fighter ,She has had fantastic accomplishments every step of the way
She’s a great role model for many girls to look up to
Remember her NH speech in 08? “I found my own voice” ? I had goosebumps that day
And those election day feelings? I was crushed like someone I knew died!
Same for me. Lifelong Hillary fan here. #withher4ever
Everytime Bigly does something evil, stupid or embarrassing, my heart sinks a bit to think what could have been. Americans are so lucky to have someone as smart, compassionate and capable as she is, and who devoted her entire life to making the country a better place.
And it infuriates me to think how many people “couldn’t stomach her” because of a relentless 20-year smear campaign against her, never able to point to a specific thing she did or said. I never, ever thought she was “the lesser of two evils” (how anyone could equate her in any way to Trump simply defies comprehension). I thought she was the most qualified person to ever run for the office of President and I was so proud to have voted for her.
She may have lost the election but her shade game is always winning! LOL
+1
Loved her Wellesley speech!
i will say this till the day i die:
70,000 votes cast over three states, that had been the site of gerrymandering for 8 years, PLUS russian interference bought the election for republicans. the aforementioned would have bought the election for republicans even if their candidate had been a sack of flour with a hitler mustache.
Listen, I HATE Trump, but let’s be real. Hillary is not taking blame for her loss–she says she does, but in her next breath, she blames Comey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pres. Obama was really unique in his humility and self-awareness–very refreshing for a politician.
Yes, he was, but even that was usef against him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just going to say. But she would need to be a book fan since house words for anyone apart form Stark (and maybe Targaryen) aren’t really emphised even if mentioned occasionally. But I am sure it’s a concidence lol. However it’s interesting that the season 5 episode where Sansa was raped was titled Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken. It had Martells in that episode too but I always did take it as a sigh by the showrunners about how Sansa was not done.
I am not a book reader but I know that House Martell’s words are “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken.” I think at least one Martell has said it on the show and plus if you watch the GoT animated “history” extras that the show puts out with the DVDs/BluRays, there is a lot of background on Dorne in them. And then if you ever read any of the GoT Wikias you learn what the houses’ words are. So I am postulating that HRC is a major GoT nerd and fangirl, like me!!!!
#UnbowedUnbentUnbroken
Maybe, but the phrase has been around longer than that.
From Wikipedia: Clare Barrett is an Irish clan, originally descended from Normans … Their motto was: “Frangas non Flectes: virtus probitas” meaning ‘Unbowed, Unbroken, Honor and Courage.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clan_Barrett
I don’t completely blame Hillary for the loss. She actually won. Seeing all those Trump supporters believe everything that game show host who was always known as a con man said was a nightmare. People believe what they want to and ignore the obvious facts. They gobbled up the bull shit he gave them. I hope they realize by now she’s not “crooked “. Trump is a crooked disaster. The FBI opening the email case again right before the election was a I reason for her loss
Did republicans waste their time blaming McCain and Romney? Toss shade at Bush, Sr., an actual, sitting president who lost the White House? Nope, they moved on and regrouped and that is what I intend to do.
While I am at it, why should she grovel? Did we see those men do so? Nope.
It’s good to have you back, madam. Help us identify the next generation of progressive candidates, please.
Since this is the second time in 16 years the Democrats won the popular vote and lost the electoral vote, I think it is extremely worthwhile to examine what went wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s obvious what happened in 2000.
However, dispassionately examining what went wrong for Democrats in 2016, and harping on Clinton, demanding that she concede to every personal political fault, are two different things.
Suze, your point is dead on accurate. Democrats need to Fix the shit, accept they lost some core constituents along the way, figure out why, quit the kvetching and take corrective action.
Quit demonizing those in the middle , 3rd party voters, independents etc for being wish washy. This country is legitimately divided in numbers between left, right and middle (more or less ). The middle sways elections. Actually Care about people who don’t agree with you 100% but who also don’t disagree with you 100%. Actually effin’ compromise to broaden that tent.
Fix the $hit people. Fix it.
But again, it isn’t necessarily the Dem’s message that’s broken – as people have pointed out above gerrymandering, $ in politics since Citizen’s United, and our infotainment news are all huge structural problems. I’m not saying the Dems don’t need to examine their strategies (I think they need to get back to a stronger ground game), but let’s actually discuss the structural issues as well.
I agree with your media point strongly. Media needs to quit their celebrity approach to reporting and stick to reporting factual news. We need less commentators thrusting their partisan pablum down our throats. We need integrity in news.
We likely could use term limits,
The dems message isn’t wholly embraced by the middle. It’s viewed as myopic and impractical. The middle views the right message as pompous and judgement.
I recommend The Centrist manifesto as a good read. And I’m supporting The Centrist Projects efforts to “hack the senate ” by electing 3-5 senators that are labeled as independents whose votes are NECESSARY to break gridlock. BOth dems and repubs will have to learn to compromise to get their votes.
Why the insistence that she takes blame for the loss? I’ve never seen such demeaning behavior from the American public in all my life. I’ve never seen people hold a candidate over the coals when they lose the election. I guess easier to blame her then the stupidity of Americans who voted for a con man. No one wants to admit they were fooled. I’d be embarrassed too if I voted for him seeing what a shit fest our country has become in a meer 3 months. I blame misogyny, stupidity, blind dream followers, racism and cult followers for the loss. Those who refused to watch anything but Fox News and Infowars, those who refused to educate themselves fully on the candidates, those who compared Hillary and Trump and called them both evil, those who refused to research the candidates and their platforms fully, those who decided to vote 3rd party or who sat out the election because they thought both candidates were “flawed”, those who refused to vote outside party lines even if the candidate was an orange facist pig. Stop forcing this woman to take responsibility and then blame her when she points out what other factors contributed to her losing. Enough or we will end up back here again in 2020.
Remember Al Gore?
He still didn’t get as much hate as Hillary gets. His issue was over one state. This is on another level and I stand by all the reasons I stated before.
Al Gore was not excoriated by fellow progressives to this degree.
Thank you, Jezi!
+ 1, 000, 000
On board with Jezi! And Gore did not even win his home state!
Girl!!!
Yaaaaasss!!!
Thanks, I agree. The media plays a part in shaping this discussion and it’s no better than it was during the campaign. They just can’t give her a break. Women have to be flawless to be merely acceptable, including in one of the most flawed professions ever – politics.
Was an inferior data operation also the reason she didn’t make ONE TRIP to Wisconsin or Michigan after getting the nomination? Who is she blaming for that?
(Before everyone jumps on me, I voted for her.)
Was she responsible for the gerrymandering and voter surpression which kept 250,000 POCs from voting?
Seriously weak victomhood agrgument, 5 million people who voted for obama didn’t bother turning out for Hillary — many young people and people of color. 5 million.
5 million.
Was some of it as you claim? Sure, It’s a contributing factor, But that is not the sole factor, and there were other , bigger, weightier reasons, And until THAT is accepted and this victimhood mentality abates, dems can’t fix their problems.
Those trips might not have mattered, especially in Wisconsin, where districts were so heavily gerrymandered the court recently struck them down.
Why were so many voting machines in Detroit not working on the day of the election? Especially the predominantly black areas that would have voted for Hillary. Why isn’t that examined more closely. Michigan was so close that this is exactly the kind of thing that would have made a difference.
Someone (orange) seems mighty intent on deflecting attention toward a guilt for loss, rather than toward a guilt for his own win! SOOOOoooo….whats he hiding (duh)
What is their to be “guilty” for? Losing isnt wrongdoing. Heisting a campaign, on the other hand, IS.
You make a very interesting point.
Come on, she is really blaming everyone except herself. The Russians did it. Comey did it. The sexists/racists did it.
She lost because she was not a good candidate. And this whining on and on is just pitiful.
So many amazing women in this country, so many women to pick for a nominee and this is the person who ran?
She needs to put on her big girl panties and stop crying. It just reinforces how fortunate we are that this weak crybaby is not our president. We need a real feminist, not this weak woman.
Maybe you should take your misogynistic comments somewhere else! Big girl panties? This woman has been vilified for 30 damn years and I’ve barely seen her shed a tear. The only whining I see is coming from Donald loser Trump’s twitter page. He is the sorest winner I’ve ever witnessed. He blames everyone for everything. The only thing Hillary is doing is answering questions she’s asked and telling the damn truth. This is her country to and she’s part of the resistance as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear big boy pants all the time so don’t think the posters opinion is mysogynist just because it criticized Hillary. And I did not get the impression she did take responsibility but she does not really have to. But I would be quiet in her shoes about this for now since it’s hard to be objective when it’s about you (but she can do what she likes). People should not make her answer questions about elections too, she can talk about Trump and other politics in general terms.
Are you serious @Barbcat?! Trump, Kellyann, his campaign workers and supporters STILL twist everything around to find a way to blame Hillary, Obama, and all the Democrats.
Trump has done nothing but bad and is an immature bully. He’s such a childish crybaby. Sean Spicer probably gives him bottles, rattles,and changes his diapers.
The people who will be crying with embarrassment are the stupid Trumpsters when our healthcare and everything he’s taking away from us to pay for the fucking useless wall.
It’s so humiliating for the world to see that ANYBODY could think dumbass Trump was smart enough to be a president . Time for you to wake up and never let something like this happen again
Hillary Clinton is one of the most real feminists you would ever be so lucky to have in public life. There weren’t so many women to choose from, especially with her visibility and record: Secretary of State, popular Senator from New York, respected roving ambassador on women’s and other humanitarian issues declaring “Women’s rights are human rights.”. She stared down Vladimir Putin, which is one reason he hacked the election. He started by wanting to destroy her, and the way to do that was through the useful and beholden Trump family. Weak? I think not.
YES! And your comments are FAR from misogynistic: just b/c one dislikes a specific woman or thinks one is weak does NOT make them a misogynist! Wow, some weird logic some people have got there. And Hillary’s inability to take even a little blame for her loss makes her pretty damn childish, too.
This has nothing to do with my disagreeing. Saying she’s a cry baby and whinny and put her big girl panties on is a sign of misogyny and sadly women are guilty and culpable as being that way just as much as men are. What makes Hillary a cry baby? Because she’s speaking about what went wrong during the election? Did you see her crying over it? Sh-t she handled that loss with grace and is standing up to those telling her to shut up and go away makes a damn strong woman! I’m proud of her and she is by far a woman all women should look up to.
How was she not a good candidate? Years of public service and experience don’t count? I guess not, look who won. Trump was a terrible candidate, not Hillary. I think a lot of powerful people thought Trump would be easier to manipulate into doing what they want.
We all lost.
Actually, she didn’t lose. 3m+, gerrymandering, Russia. She was robbed.
I’m so f–king sick of the “Hillary didn’t make one trip to WI or MI” whining. Anyone who cast their vote for Trump cause of that is a moron. You vote for the best candidate regardless of whether they pander to you or not. Those who feel otherwise need to grow up. This isn’t some HS popularity contest.
A-friggin-men!
Definitely sick of that boohoo shit. They need to stop the blame game by using that as an excuse. Waaahh! Hillary didn’t care enough to come to our state 😢
This and what Jezi said times a million.
And, Wisconsin is heavily gerrymandered and there’s suspicion about balloting in Michigan. Never assume this was a free and fair election: It was rigged… for him.
Exactly. I’ve been reflecting a lot — still — about Hillary’s loss in relation to thinking about what the Dems needs to do to take back the house and presidency…it’s that we were playing by the old rules, where integrity and facts and experience and wisdom mattered, without fully realizing the right wing had thrown them out the window and changed the game (as we alluded to in the Kathy Griffin post). If I had to pinpoint one thing it would be Fox News who sowed the seeds for this debacle of election cycle by cultivating those who’d support anyone but a Democrat. Hillary’s presence or lack thereof in those states means nothing in comparison to these real problems we need to address to win back the hearts and minds of voters.
I do not blame her for the loss, I blame the ignorant fools who voted for king tiny hands.
And those that voted for a third party with no chance of one winning and those that didn’t vote at all
The echo chamber did it, in the drawing room, with a super delegate.
Bullshit. Sick of the 3rd party argument. It meant neither of the 2 primary candidates made a meaningful enough argument to vote for them either. This country is woefully in need of a 3rd party and that takes time. The whol “not now tho” argument makes no sense, You have to start somewhere, invest and build. A 3rd party alternative with a chance won’t happen overnight. It must be built with time.
If she didn’t get a 3rd party vote, it’s on her. Ditto Trump.
I don’t blame her for the loss either. Ultimately the buck stopped with her, but there were so many outside forces against her that were beyond her control. There are always mistakes made in a campaign but I don’t think those mistakes were the cause.
It all boils down to ignorance. Anyone who voted for Trump can’t see (or won’t look) beyond their nose, it’s all about “me, me, me. What about me????” Welp, they’re finding out exactly what happens when you don’t think globally or for the greater good: you get screwed by Tangerine Tiny Hands. Bigly. The King of Ignorance.
This is what an honorable Public Servant looks like who has dedicated her life to the needs of the many, not just a few. She just can’t quit it. I know someone who once worked as her secretary. She can be a bitch on wheels, but always a fair and informed bitch. To borrow a chapter from the Book of Gwyneth, she always brings her A-game and you’d be well advised to do the same or get the hell out of the way.
Voted for her, campaigned for her, donated to her. She should’ve campaigned harder in the flyover states. Russians or no Russians.
Hillary IS taking responsibility for those who refuse to see it. However, she’s right about all the things that came into play to help Trump win and she would have won had the media and Russia not worked so hard to foster doubt about Hillary and let Trump get away with metaphorical murder.
The democrat party had great plans and a person who could carry them out in a way that would elevate the working poor and middle class. However, no one was listening because they didn’t like the sound of Hillary’s voice. And they either fell in love with Bernie’s socialism that will never fly in America or the lies and whistles from p*ssygrabber and fake president Trump.
It made me sick to hear some folks say she should shut up now. No way, Hillary has a right to speak and share her opinions and say whatever she wants. Why the hell shouldn’t she speak. Never be silent, Hillary!!!
YAWN.
