The ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ trailer is here and it is a dumpster fire

You guys know that I love Agatha Christie adaptations, right? Like, I’m obsessed with Miss Marple. I will literally watch any TV or film adaptation of an Agatha Christie book, especially if it involves Miss Marple. I want to BE Miss Marple. Miss Marple was my gateway drug to Christie’s Poirot stories, and for me, the gold-standard adaptation of any Poirot story will star David Suchet as Poirot, the uptight Belgian detective living in England in between World Wars. Suchet’s Poirot is amazing, and Suchet completely owns that f–king character, let’s be real. So… already, I was not happy that they were doing another remake of Murder on the Orient Express, one of Christie’s most famous books and arguably the most famous of the Poirot mysteries. Suchet already did the TV movie and it was GREAT. This whole time, I thought Johnny Depp would be playing Poirot and I was ready to burn the world to the ground. But no – Kenneth Branagh plays Poirot. I think Depp is the murder victim. The trailer was just released.

The cast is lit, for sure. On that score, it’s fine. It doesn’t seem like anyone is particularly badly cast – I even think Penelope Cruz playing the role made famous by Ingrid Bergman will probably be a huge success. That being said, I feel like this is going to be really messy. I hate Branagh’s accent work here AND his mustache. And the music cue is f–king awful. Whoever cut this trailer needs to be out of work, very soon.

Also: please read this excellent analysis questioning why Johnny Depp still gets so much work. It’s a riddle without a real answer.

Photos courtesy of 20th Century Fox.

 

53 Responses to “The ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ trailer is here and it is a dumpster fire”

  1. third ginger says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Too bad. I love Sir Kenneth [best Henry V ever!]

    Reply
  2. SusanneToo says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Who asked for this? Really?

    And HTH can it cost $5M to shoot ashes out of a cannon?

    I do love this line, though.
    “If you have a certain type of eccentric, larger-than-life character, and you need to make him work within the constraints of a blockbuster that will play as well in China as it does Ohio — in other words, a character who’s weird, but not weird enough to be played by Joaquin Phoenix — Depp is probably your guy.”

    Reply
  3. KatM says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I love Agatha Christie as well and I agree this looks awful based on the trailer. The trailer would be a lot more effective as well without the loud modern music and the stupid blue subtitles. “Evil Under the Sun” is still one of my favorite movies with Peter Ustinov as Poirot.

    Reply
  4. Ceire says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Dumpster fire? That seems harsh.

    *checks byline*

    That makes sense.

    Reply
  5. rachel says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

    The soundtrack is distracting. And Kenneth Branagh is too serious, I admire him for trying to do a belgium accent. I guess. Overall it’s goofy looking.

    Reply
  6. Jegede says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Awww I hope this is good.

    The version with Albert Finney will ALWAYS be a benchmark – but I’m really looking forward to this.

    Peter Ustinov will always be my Poirot!

    Reply
  7. Lilly says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I think it looks fine. Doesn’t give much away (although most people know the story) which is rare for a trailer these days. Also phenomenal cast!

    I for one am pretty excited and will be seeing this in the cinema with my Poirot obsessed sister.

    Reply
  8. slowsnow says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I LOVE Agatha Christie! That’s my go-to reading when I am stressed. Although there’s a murder, it’s incredibly soothing (I am sure someone is writing a PhD about the soothing quality of murder-solving books and films).
    But the only reason to do this is a) incredible stupidity in not realising that the only Poirot is Suchet. He is constantly described by Christie as a “ridiculous little man”. Same with Miss Marple. They DON’T LOOK THE PART and hence, are constantly underestimated. Here, I’d bang Poirot. And that is really not the point. It would be fine if we had enough anti-heroes in mainstream cinema. But we don’t.
    b) to introduce in the scenes everything Christie hints at but never explicitly shows. Homosexuality, sex, adultery, identity crisis for women, abuse etc. A sort of Christie porn if you will.
    This feels like a bland update with a stupid soundtrack.
    Blerghhhh.

    Reply
  9. Noname says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Actually, it’s not a riddle with no real answer.. the article answers why Johnny Depp continues to get movie roles: Pirates of the Caribbean. Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow and he pulls in the big bucks overseas. The movie has made $300 million already, domestically and internationally. That’s why he keeps getting roles despite his best efforts to kill it. If Disney continues to make these movies and make this kind of money off of it, then Depp will have a movie career.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      Plus not to mention the non-movie profits. Merchandise. Updating the ride. You get shuffled off the ride and straight into the gift store if I remember correctly. So even if they movies cost a ton to make, they’re making crazy profit because it has so many other sources of revenue linked to it.

      Reply
  10. Chinoiserie says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:09 am

    You should not put spoilers in the article just in case.

    Reply
  11. homeslice says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:12 am

    If you love Christie, give Louise Penny’s Det. Gamache books a go. They are absolutely fabulous!

    Reply
  12. Jenni says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:16 am

    As long as he stays the BLEEP away from the THIN MAN series! If this dirtbag touches my Nick and Nora I’m coming for him.

    Reply
  13. Ana says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:38 am

    I get what you’re saying Kaiser, especially as an Agatha Christie fan myself. However, I plan to give this a very open minded shot because I think Kenneth Branagh is a fantastic actor and director. And I have to agree, why does Johnny Depp keep getting consistent work? It’s not like he can even sell a movie by himself anymore.

    Reply
  14. Eleonor says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:39 am

    David Suchet is THE detective. Period.

    And Sir Branagh those moustache are ridicoulous.

    Reply
  15. OTHER RENEE says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I’ve been obsessed with Agatha Christie since I was 12. That was over 40 years ago. There really can be no other Poirot after David Suchet.

    Reply
  16. thecookingpan says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Agreed his accent is appalling – it’s like a caricature of a French accent – bleh!!

    Reply
  17. CommentingBunny says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:55 am

    NOPE.

    Poirot does not have a soul patch. His moustache was stiff and military, not exuberant and hipster. He would not countenance such mussed up hair. He’s a fussy little man with an egg shaped head topped by hair that he dyed black.

    David Suchet or GTFO.

    Reply
  18. Rapunzel says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Christie expert here- there is NO WAY Poirot would a) have such a large, unkempt moustache or b) let his hair be grey! Poirot knew the value of hair dye, dangit!

    Reply
  19. monette says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Marry me, Kaiser! :) ) yes to every word you said. This looks ridiculously bad even without Mr I need money Deep ( he should totally tatoo that on his teeth like Flavor Flave).

    Reply
  20. CM says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    The Suchet version of this story is freaking fantastic, just the other day I rewatched it on FoxCrime, so I’m not sure why they thought this remake was necessary… Also what’s up with this Poirot’s mustache? It’s a bit too much in my opinion.

    Reply
  21. Shaboo says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Am I the only one that thinks brannaghs accent is really good?

    Reply
  22. Anguishedcorn says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    I literally laughed out loud when Kenneth Branagh appears with that wet ferret on his face… and then the music hits. I was on board until that.

    Reply
  23. Tina says:
    June 1, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I am so disappointed. And we KNOW how to do good modern Agatha Christie. The BBC did a fabulous And Then There Were None one Christmas (after the dreadful David Walliams/Jessica Raine Tommy & Tuppence that I still haven’t forgiven). I am disappoint.

    Reply

