The ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ trailer is here and it is a dumpster fire

You guys know that I love Agatha Christie adaptations, right? Like, I’m obsessed with Miss Marple. I will literally watch any TV or film adaptation of an Agatha Christie book, especially if it involves Miss Marple. I want to BE Miss Marple. Miss Marple was my gateway drug to Christie’s Poirot stories, and for me, the gold-standard adaptation of any Poirot story will star David Suchet as Poirot, the uptight Belgian detective living in England in between World Wars. Suchet’s Poirot is amazing, and Suchet completely owns that f–king character, let’s be real. So… already, I was not happy that they were doing another remake of Murder on the Orient Express, one of Christie’s most famous books and arguably the most famous of the Poirot mysteries. Suchet already did the TV movie and it was GREAT. This whole time, I thought Johnny Depp would be playing Poirot and I was ready to burn the world to the ground. But no – Kenneth Branagh plays Poirot. I think Depp is the murder victim. The trailer was just released.

The cast is lit, for sure. On that score, it’s fine. It doesn’t seem like anyone is particularly badly cast – I even think Penelope Cruz playing the role made famous by Ingrid Bergman will probably be a huge success. That being said, I feel like this is going to be really messy. I hate Branagh’s accent work here AND his mustache. And the music cue is f–king awful. Whoever cut this trailer needs to be out of work, very soon.

