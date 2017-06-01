“Are Sean Penn and Robin Wright getting together yet again?” links

Robin Wright & Sean Penn have been spending time together recently. Please, Robin, don’t go back. You should never go back. [Dlisted]
Nigel Farage is the connecting link between Trump & Russia? [Buzzfeed]
Johnny Depp’s sister was taking his money too? [LaineyGossip]
The latest Gucci line is pretty fug. [Go Fug Yourself]
I still trust the NYT and WaPo more than I will ever trust Emperor Bigly. [Pajiba]
The Honest Trailer for Halle Berry’s Catwoman. [OMG Blog]
What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner’s jeans? [Moe Jackson]
January Jones prefers a one-piece swimsuit. [Celebslam]
In 2007, Ivanka Trump said she was into Patrick Bateman. [The Blemish]
Kristen Stewart hates bras, I guess. [Popoholic]
Recap of the Real Housewives of New York. [Reality Tea]
It’s so easy to slide back to what you are used to.
specially if you miss the big dong…I’m just glad she ditched the scientologist ben foster, that would have been bigger mistake. Now, after she got her career back on track again, she can go back to sean just for some mind-blowing sex,
Good god does Sean Penn squirt Lindt chocolate?! How does he get these intelligent and classy ladies? Robin, get yourself together.
Certain parasitic personalities can be extremely charming and convincing when they want something, even if they just sort of miss something but in reality want to keep it on the back burner. My take on him is that he oozes charisma, charm, and sweetness when he’s love bombing someone but then he starts with the subtle emotional abuses because real intimacy freaks him out. That’s just how he comes across. Too many guys in the world like him.
I met him once and yes, yes he does. He’s all sorts of humble and sweet and shy.
I don’t get it either–all these beautiful women. He not only looks like an old baseball mitt, but seems like a bad tempered jerk.
Spot on.
To be fair, they have kids together. They will always be in each other’s lives. I think telling her to “get herself together” is pretty harsh and also unrealistic. Procreating is a serious, long term commitment.
Hope that’s all it is. If they can be friendly for their kids, more power to them.
I really hope she doesn’t.
My thoughts on Kylie’s jeans: i HATE everything lace up.
Thank you! I’m not a beached pirate or a humble blacksmith at the Midland, TX Renaissance Faire… I don’t need a shirt that laces up or thigh high boots to match. Who started this ghastly trend and why do espadrilles return every summer?
I don’t like espadrilles either, but I’ll grit my teeth If women want to wear them in a beachy summer setting. But at my daughter’s high school graduation last week there were tons of girls wearing them with their caps and gowns!! Ugh!
I kinda like her jeans!! haha, it’s summery
Oh, Robin. There are more men in the world than this one and the Scientology backslider. Meet some new ones!
I don’t think they are “back together”. As co-parents of grown children, they probably have to “get along” and do randoms things as a “family”.
mmm…while I’m not sure that they’re actually back together officially (and I think Robin won’t do that) I think they’re actually boning. there’s no need to travel together, and take a limo ride together, show up together to their kid’s apartment and go seeing plays in Broadway and sneak from hotel rooms (this was from a blind) if you have to co-parent two adult children 24 and 26 years old. They totally knew someone would see them together and the rumors would start. I think he has always been in love with her, and Charlize and the scientologist were just their way of hurting each other, I don’t think Robin nor Sean actually intended to get married again…
You forgot Scarlett
Thank you. One voice of reason in the group. They have kids. Period.
Sean Penn must really be working with some impressive equipment.
I think they are concerned parents and that is all it is.
I kind of like Kylie’s jeans… it’s not the most over the top look of the lace up trend
Their kid is graduating. Non story
Noooooooo!!!! Ugh can’t stand him
I hate bras, too. Most bras, anyway.
I’m fascinated by Farage now being named a person of interest in the Trump-the-Russian-Lackey investigation.
In my ideal world, enough evidences comes to light to undo both Brexit and Trump’s presidency on the basis of treason and foreign influence.
