“Are Sean Penn and Robin Wright getting together yet again?” links
  • June 01, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Robin Wright & Sean Penn have been spending time together recently. Please, Robin, don’t go back. You should never go back. [Dlisted]
Nigel Farage is the connecting link between Trump & Russia? [Buzzfeed]
Johnny Depp’s sister was taking his money too? [LaineyGossip]
The latest Gucci line is pretty fug. [Go Fug Yourself]
I still trust the NYT and WaPo more than I will ever trust Emperor Bigly. [Pajiba]
The Honest Trailer for Halle Berry’s Catwoman. [OMG Blog]
What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner’s jeans? [Moe Jackson]
January Jones prefers a one-piece swimsuit. [Celebslam]
In 2007, Ivanka Trump said she was into Patrick Bateman. [The Blemish]
Kristen Stewart hates bras, I guess. [Popoholic]
Recap of the Real Housewives of New York. [Reality Tea]

The World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ epic action adventure “Wonder Woman.”

 

26 Responses to ““Are Sean Penn and Robin Wright getting together yet again?” links”

  1. Cupcake says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    It’s so easy to slide back to what you are used to.

  2. slowsnow says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Good god does Sean Penn squirt Lindt chocolate?! How does he get these intelligent and classy ladies? Robin, get yourself together.

  3. Justjj says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I really hope she doesn’t.

  4. greenmonster says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    My thoughts on Kylie’s jeans: i HATE everything lace up.

  5. lunchcoma says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Oh, Robin. There are more men in the world than this one and the Scientology backslider. Meet some new ones!

  6. DystopianDance says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I don’t think they are “back together”. As co-parents of grown children, they probably have to “get along” and do randoms things as a “family”.

    • Kay says:
      June 1, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      mmm…while I’m not sure that they’re actually back together officially (and I think Robin won’t do that) I think they’re actually boning. there’s no need to travel together, and take a limo ride together, show up together to their kid’s apartment and go seeing plays in Broadway and sneak from hotel rooms (this was from a blind) if you have to co-parent two adult children 24 and 26 years old. They totally knew someone would see them together and the rumors would start. I think he has always been in love with her, and Charlize and the scientologist were just their way of hurting each other, I don’t think Robin nor Sean actually intended to get married again…

    • Zuzus Girl says:
      June 1, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      Thank you. One voice of reason in the group. They have kids. Period.

  7. Pantalones en fuego says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Sean Penn must really be working with some impressive equipment.

  8. Barb says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I think they are concerned parents and that is all it is.

  9. JellyBeans says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    I kind of like Kylie’s jeans… it’s not the most over the top look of the lace up trend

  10. D says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Their kid is graduating. Non story

  11. Libra girl says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Noooooooo!!!! Ugh can’t stand him

  12. Sullivan says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    I hate bras, too. Most bras, anyway.

  13. LA Elle says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I’m fascinated by Farage now being named a person of interest in the Trump-the-Russian-Lackey investigation.

    In my ideal world, enough evidences comes to light to undo both Brexit and Trump’s presidency on the basis of treason and foreign influence.

