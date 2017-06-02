E: Taylor Swift is obsessed with keeping her romances private, post-Tiddles

Yesterday, the Daily Mail had some exclusive photos of Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, getting onto her private plane. The photos are blurry and you can’t really make out who is doing what (I think Joe is walking behind his queen).

I want to be clear about something: this does not count as “the first photos” of JoeTay. When Taylor wants us to see JoeTay, we will see JoeTay. They will do a pap stroll and everyone will see them. Her lips will be red. She’ll be wearing either a flirty minidress or some super-casual Princess-Diana-On-Her-Honeymoon ensemble. Joe will look charmingly disheveled and he will hold her hand protectively and not look directly into the camera lens. Until we get that pap stroll, we’ll have to make do with this exclusive from E! News, all about how private Taylor is now, which is how E! knows all about it. Here are some highlights:

From London to Nashville to NY: In recent months, the 27-year-old singer has been traveling back and forth between England, where he lives, and Nashville, where her family lives and where she has been recording her new album. In addition, the 26-year-old British film and theater actor has himself traveled to visit Swift in New York—twice—and the two have also kept their visits on the down-low, a source told E! News exclusively Thursday. “Taylor doesn’t even like her neighbors to know when she’s at home,” the source said. JoeTay only became romantic recently: “Taylor has been doing her own thing and has not been in any exclusive relationship for some time since her last boyfriend,” a third source told E! News exclusively. “She has been working on new music and spending quiet time with her family and friends. She met Joe last year but they haven’t started dating till just recently. They are ‘romantic’ friends. It was her goal to keep it a secret even though it’s all really light still. She barely told any of her friends. She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again,” the source said. “She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her.” She didn’t want to date another actor/celebrity: “She is very protected and is trying to peddle slow with this,” the source said. The two met through mutual friends, E! News had learned. The first source told E! News that when news of Swift and Alwyn’s relationship was made public, “it was a surprise even to some of her inner work circle. She doesn’t want the photos, the hysteria, the speculation. When she’s ready, she’ll talk about it. Don’t expect this to play out like her other relationships. She’s taking it seriously and keeping her private life separate.” She takes pains to avoid the paps: “Taylor went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while [she and Alwyn] have been getting to know one another. She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgment calls,” the source added. The first source said Swift has been “cutting a lot of negative friends out of her life and distancing herself from a lot of the staff around her.”

[From E! News]

Sprinkled throughout this story, there are sideways references to Tom Hiddleston and the Glorious Tiddlebanging of 2016. The story being pushed, it seems, is that Tiddles became too big, too fast and that was never Taylor’s desire – she’s a simple girl from Pennsylvania and Tom did her wrong by being such a famewhore. That’s the current storyline. And if you believe that, I have a “I Heart TS” shirt for you too. As for JoeTay and when they really started their Secret and Super-Private JoeTaying, I think this is some late clean-up on the analysis done by People Mag and LaineyGossip, which is that JoeTay started happening a month after Tiddles died. Taylor wants us to know that she was “just friends” with Joe at first and they only became romantic in the past few months. Sure.