E: Taylor Swift is obsessed with keeping her romances private, post-Tiddles

2016 GRAMMY Awards Press Room

Yesterday, the Daily Mail had some exclusive photos of Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, getting onto her private plane. The photos are blurry and you can’t really make out who is doing what (I think Joe is walking behind his queen).

I want to be clear about something: this does not count as “the first photos” of JoeTay. When Taylor wants us to see JoeTay, we will see JoeTay. They will do a pap stroll and everyone will see them. Her lips will be red. She’ll be wearing either a flirty minidress or some super-casual Princess-Diana-On-Her-Honeymoon ensemble. Joe will look charmingly disheveled and he will hold her hand protectively and not look directly into the camera lens. Until we get that pap stroll, we’ll have to make do with this exclusive from E! News, all about how private Taylor is now, which is how E! knows all about it. Here are some highlights:

From London to Nashville to NY: In recent months, the 27-year-old singer has been traveling back and forth between England, where he lives, and Nashville, where her family lives and where she has been recording her new album. In addition, the 26-year-old British film and theater actor has himself traveled to visit Swift in New York—twice—and the two have also kept their visits on the down-low, a source told E! News exclusively Thursday. “Taylor doesn’t even like her neighbors to know when she’s at home,” the source said.

JoeTay only became romantic recently: “Taylor has been doing her own thing and has not been in any exclusive relationship for some time since her last boyfriend,” a third source told E! News exclusively. “She has been working on new music and spending quiet time with her family and friends. She met Joe last year but they haven’t started dating till just recently. They are ‘romantic’ friends. It was her goal to keep it a secret even though it’s all really light still. She barely told any of her friends. She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again,” the source said. “She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her.”

She didn’t want to date another actor/celebrity: “She is very protected and is trying to peddle slow with this,” the source said. The two met through mutual friends, E! News had learned. The first source told E! News that when news of Swift and Alwyn’s relationship was made public, “it was a surprise even to some of her inner work circle. She doesn’t want the photos, the hysteria, the speculation. When she’s ready, she’ll talk about it. Don’t expect this to play out like her other relationships. She’s taking it seriously and keeping her private life separate.”

She takes pains to avoid the paps: “Taylor went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while [she and Alwyn] have been getting to know one another. She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgment calls,” the source added. The first source said Swift has been “cutting a lot of negative friends out of her life and distancing herself from a lot of the staff around her.”

[From E! News]

Sprinkled throughout this story, there are sideways references to Tom Hiddleston and the Glorious Tiddlebanging of 2016. The story being pushed, it seems, is that Tiddles became too big, too fast and that was never Taylor’s desire – she’s a simple girl from Pennsylvania and Tom did her wrong by being such a famewhore. That’s the current storyline. And if you believe that, I have a “I Heart TS” shirt for you too. As for JoeTay and when they really started their Secret and Super-Private JoeTaying, I think this is some late clean-up on the analysis done by People Mag and LaineyGossip, which is that JoeTay started happening a month after Tiddles died. Taylor wants us to know that she was “just friends” with Joe at first and they only became romantic in the past few months. Sure.

LCM Autumn/Winter 2016 - Burberry - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

73 Responses to “E: Taylor Swift is obsessed with keeping her romances private, post-Tiddles”

  1. Nicole says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Righttttttttt. Not buying what you are selling girl. But I see the narratives we are going with. This NEW Taylor (iteration 5 or 6?) is all about low key and no drama. Except we know that’s a lie

    Reply
  2. QueenB says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Sure and this super private long term relationships just becomes public when she is preparing to release her new album! What a coincidence!

    Of course she will have to change up some things, her super public love life that no other A-List celeb lives like that was a running gag and basically outplayed.

    Reply
    • Phaedra says:
      June 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

      What new album?
      It’s not out till probably December or next year sometime.

      Reply
      • Alleycat says:
        June 2, 2017 at 8:32 am

        They’ve already had her sources say she’s releasing a new single this summer and a new album this fall. This rollout happens every album, let’s not pretend it doesn’t. Also, these photos were definitely approved by her team, in an effort to look like they’re being private. Why would paparazzi know where/when she was at a small airport in England, otherwise? This is the beginning of her new “private image” rollout.

  3. Jeesie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Lol, she brings a sizeable security team with her to her NY apartment building. Every single person in the building would be very aware of her comings and goings.

    Reply
  4. Guest says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Why can’t Hiddleston just appear with a georgeous no name woman and sparkle engagement rumours? Yes, he was thirsty as hell but obviously it was her who wanted to travel around? So now Miss Swift blames her ex again? Can’t believe that Hiddleston spoke positively about her. She is not owning the world, so burry her. Harris was petty, yes, but at least he told the world what he thought of her. Hiddleston and every other ex are cowards. And as for Medusa, I hope everything blows up in her smuggy face. Never understood how such a bland face became so famous. And what the eff did every guy ever see in her?

    Reply
  5. Portia says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Lol! Uh huh. Private. Sure. I’m sure her die-hard fans will believe this spin but the general public sees her tactics. Sure, Taylor. Sure, you’re private. Also “romantic friends”? I thought that was called a boyfriend or a girlfriend. Lol romantic friends hahaha! Who comes up with this stuff?

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Sure, girl. Because a Brit who probably never heard of Rhode Island before knew enough to call paps and tell them precisely on which rock on a beach in the Watch Hill section of Westerly you could be found at a specific time.

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I wish she stopped using her boyfriends as publicity stunts. If she really is using her relationships for famewhoring she is going to end up getting hurt. Actually she is already getting blasted by the media and she has been branded a boy/man-crazy girl.

    Reply
  8. Yira says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I mean if i was young and attractive i would date a guy for a week then trash him. Good for her on dating all these men

    Reply
  9. akua says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:08 am

    In other news, do you guys know Taylor won part of her sexual assault or it does not fit Taylor crazy be antics, jk…like I said good luck joe

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      June 2, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Part of the lawsuit was dismissed, on a technicality. The judge ruled the statute of limitations had expired on the slander portions of the suit, not that they were without merit.

      The tortious interference claim is still moving forward.

      The judge, out of an abundance of fairness to the DJ imo, actually called the central facts of the case – the assault itself – a “close question”. Meaning, I think, that there is enough evidence on both sides that a jury could decide for either party. A classic case of “he said, she said”.

      Reply
  10. ElleBee says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:08 am

    K girl K.

    Reply
  11. Alp says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

    LOL @ how often she makes them use “low-key”.

    Reply
  12. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Why does her hair always looks like a bad 1960′s acrylic wig?

    Reply
  13. OhDear says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

    She doth protest too much about being private.

    Reply
  14. Chingona says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Does she think that she is proving to the world how private she is? In reality she is proving that all the other romances were PR that she orchastrated. She uses her relationship to make and sell music, just be honest Taylor and stop acting like a victim. I actually like her music and embarrass my kids singing along to her. I just don’t like her tactics.

    Reply
  15. Barrett says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Yeah this narrative makes no sense. We were not born yesterday!

    Reply
  16. Izzy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Wow. She’s really throwing TH under the bus. Does she even get that a good number of people who would have believed her before just don’t now? 🐍

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      ^^This. Her reservoir of goodwill has been seriously diminished. Also – does she realize that Hiddleston still has a large and vocal fanbase that won’t take kindly to her trashing him?

      He’s also got Marvel studios in his corner, and I would hope that if someone is out there slinging mud at the actor who plays a beloved character in their universe, they might use their own not-too-shabby (but far more subtle) PR machine to come to his aid, especially if he’s promoting one of their films.

      Reply
      • madly says:
        June 2, 2017 at 1:51 pm

        His fan base is also smarter than hers and can easily poke holes in her PR and their stupid arguments without breaking a sweat. She should really just walk away and leave him alone.

      • jetlagged says:
        June 2, 2017 at 3:11 pm

        She really should, but I’m guessing she won’t. If the PR spin keeps setting Tom up as the only fame-hungry wretch in the relationship, and pinning all fault for the ridicule of Hiddleswift on him, I’ll be donning my most festive fangirl outfit and charging headlong into the fray to call out her hypocrisy every chance I get… in the most genteel, non-misogynistic terms possible of course.

      • dobbs says:
        June 2, 2017 at 7:34 pm

        Why she picked Joe, he is a starting out actor that needs visibility and she gets a new BF that will follow orders.

  17. thaisajs says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I’m 100 percent behind her keeping this as private as possible because I’m bored to tears with all her relationship drama.

    Reply
  18. Bonzo says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:23 am

    We predicted that TayTay was laying low to keep the focus away from the embarrassing summer of 2016. We also predicted that her team would craft a new image for her that would contradict the negative perceptions of last summer’s PR disaster.

    I’m seeing our predictions come true. Low-key is the new image TayTay is pushing. Too bad it’s so contrary to the narcissism on display for 10 years, many of us don’t buy it.

    Joe is just another wanna-be-as-famous-as-Swifty who has agreed to be used as much as he is using. It’ll end like all the rest of her relationship and he’ll get blamed so she can use it for material in an upcoming album. New year, same ol’ story.

    Reply
  19. Madly says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Is that why we know every detail about her romance and now we have pap pics when she can easily avoid the paps like she did for a few months? She is such a liar. Tom is looking so much better by the day.

    Reply
  20. LucyHoneychurch says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Maybe she finally learned her lesson? She and Hiddles got a TON of shit for their showmance.

    Reply
  21. Scout says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:58 am

    She’s so transparent. The judge in the case with that DJ rules she must be present for all 9 days of the trial on Wednesday and then come 12-24 hours later she is spotted getting on her private plane with her new ~boyfriend~ for the first time ever. Jee, I wonder if they put the hoods up on their hoodies because they knew the paps were there? Weird how she went months and months not being spotted at all of these airports she constantly flies to/out of but once a story gets out she doesn’t like she’s spotted. (For the record – that DJ is disgusting trash and I hope he loses his case.)

    Reply
  22. Sara says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I am more exicited the next model Leo will date xD I think they have more personality than this guy.

    Reply
  23. Llamas says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Kaiser, please call them “Toe”

    Reply
  24. Tw says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    THere are not enough seats in the world for her to take.

    Reply
  25. Mildred Fierce says:
    June 2, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    People always act like Taylor Swift is some kind of PR genius, but all of this “romantic friends” business and “low-key” references (wink, wink) are just so ham-fisted and obvious, and I don’t think it is healthy for her long-term career prospects. I’m sure she has a loyal fan base, but aren’t these people going to age out of listening to blind item songs in the next 5 or 10 years?

    Reply
    • SM says:
      June 2, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      Exactly. I wouldn’t call this a PR genius when they push soooo hard the narrative of Taylor being oh so private and yet revealing so many details about their dating life and the timeline of their relationship. If they put at least some effort into making this somewhat believable they at least shoild have bothered to split this info into several leaks to several different outlets. It’s just obvious and lazy PR done out of habit

      Reply
    • QueenB says:
      June 2, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      True. Reminds me of some of the early Trump talk. Like he was purposely talking in his own way, brilliant strategy, temper tantrums to distract the press, all part of the plan. Nah, Trump is just thin skinned and has the vocabulary of a two year old.

      Reply
  26. dobbs says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Did anyone see the HBO Liberace movie? remember when Lee first meets scott, its backstage and his current boytoy is eating dinner and coping a major attitude. I think that was the same here, Tay Tay started setting her eyes on Joe when she was still with Tom but things were falling apart. The timeline that her PR people put out just does not click right and are scrambling to find a friends that she could have met him through, Gigi? Emma Stone?

    She picked him next because he is D list and will do what he is told, for PR reasons she now needs a BF that she can have under control.

    Taylor has a eye for new and refreshing dick

    Reply
  27. dobbs says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    these new pics were Swift Approved the TMZ ones were not. Proof UK has some very tough PAP laws as a result of the tragic death of Lady Diana. UK Paps would not even be able to get close enough to take these photos without getting arrested.

    Reply
  28. Keaton says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    I feel nostalgic for the halcyon days of the Great Tiddlesbang of Summer 2016. It was so silly and ridiculous and fun. Popular culture hasn’t been the same since. Trump ruins everything.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment