FYI: Ivanka Trump was never there to be a ‘moderating influence’ on her father

This is a sideshow story to the real story of Donald Trump pulling America out of the Paris Climate Accord. But we still have to talk about it, because there are still some people out there who want to believe in Precious Ivanka Trump. They want to believe that she’s a good – or at least moderating – influence on her father. They want to believe that she’s more than just his enabler, more than just a complicit, baby-whispering a–hole. She is not. She is complicit. She is little more than her father’s enabler. Ivanka has to take the L for what happened this week too, because she actually tried to use her questionable influence to change her father’s mind on the Paris Climate Accord. And she failed.
During her father’s presidential transition, Ivanka Trump hauled Al Gore into Trump Tower to discuss climate change with Donald Trump. She sat down with actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio, who gave her a copy of his climate-change documentary, “Before the Flood.” She told friends and associates that she was picking and choosing the issues where, as a one-time Democrat, she might be able to influence her father. Climate change was on the list.
On Thursday, in a peppy Rose Garden ceremony that included a brass band, Trump announced he was withdrawing from the Paris climate accords — a fulfillment of a campaign promise, but also a major blow to global efforts to combat climate change. After she organized five weeks of meetings focused on the Paris agreement — including her own sit-down with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and enlisting people like Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak to the president about climate — Ivanka Trump appeared to have lost on one of the issues where she at one point expected to hold some sway.
“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh — not Paris!” a defiant Trump proclaimed, pitching his decision as a move that “represents a re-assertion of American sovereignty.”
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have taken the defeat in stride, according to two people familiar with their thinking on the issue. Their view of their roles in the White House is that they’re playing the long game, helping the president to be successful. And they don’t tally their own influence day-by-day or bill-by-bill. But they were notably absent from the row of top aides gathered in front of the podium for the announcement. There, Trump’s top political strategist Steve Bannon, who has clashed with Kushner in the past and had been pressing Trump to withdraw from the climate change agreement, smiled happily under the beating sun.
Ivanka Trump was out of the office observing the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, a White House official said. Kushner walked to the White House after attending synagogue in the morning for a long-standing meeting that was on his schedule before Trump’s remarks were put together, and he also did not attend the Rose Garden event. But the White House official said Kushner was “fully involved with the process of the announcement.”
Here’s my real question: if Ivanka can’t actually influence her father, why the f–k is she there? She might as well pack her bags and move her family back to New York. Oh, right. You mean that she was never there to actually influence policy and moderate her father’s most unhinged views? You mean she was always there just to be the chipmunk-veneered, baby-whispering catface of fascism? Oh, right.
Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Precious Ivanka’s husband, Precious Jared. It’s all very complicated, but please read the latest on The Mystery of Why Jared Kushner Spends So Much Time With Russians and Russian Bankers. It is going to feel so sweet when Precious Jared is frog-marched away in handcuffs.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.
There are many wrong things aboot her, I know, but that nose is kinda running away from her. What’s the use for those multiple plastic surgeries?
On a serious note, what does she know about environmental issues? Nada, I am sorely sure.
Her nose is disappearing. It looks like she has the same plastic surgeon as Michael Jackson
What?? She’s just as god made her!
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/84/6e/99/846e99acd84dd55e81dcc030999f27d8.jpg
http://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/130/590x/secondary/Ivanka-Trump-plastic-surgery-side-view-810568.jpg
edited to add one more http://i.imgur.com/qakdGgb.jpg
Looks like she got a chin implant too
I’m sure her father helped encourage the surgeries.
Yeah, I’m sure she realized very early on that despite being his daughter, in order to get any attention from him she needs to be hot.
I just stumbled upon this, oh dear.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/a9/95/99/a995991386bc33ad3e12569753671553.jpg
So that pic was obviously after the nose job.
How old are the pics that you posted above? Chick bought a whole new face, huh?
Ivanka had beautiful natural breasts and she had implants. Reminds me of her dad’s comment about women not being a ten without huuuge breasts. Sad.
Trump reminds me of this ER doctor for whom I babysat as a middle schooler. He was walking me home from babysitting his children and he took the time to rip into me for wearing white Keds with black slouchy socks. It was the eighties and I was eleven. Keds and slouchy socks were in and my dress was black and white. So I was coordinated. Did I forget to mention I was eleven. Who does this? I thought he was a jerk. Still do. I am forty-two now and not only do I remeber this five minute walk, I remember being relieved he wasn’t my dad.
She’s had at least two nose jobs, large implants, veneers, and something done to her chin/cheeks.
She had a chin implant. All the Trump kids have bad chins/jaws. Hers may have been medically necessary (my cousin’s was) or she just opted for it to be better looking.
Chin implants can be medically necessary?
@KB, not quite sure what my cousin’s medical problem was – it was progressing as she reached adulthood but yes, she had her whole jaw and chin reworked and insurance covered it.
Those “before” pictures…this is what used to be called “unfortunate” looking, yes?
If she had some spark of goodness and vitality, it wouldn’t have mattered.
How she looks STILL shouldn’t matter…
I’m choosing to be petty and salty AF today.
She is incredibly unattractive and weird looking when she smiles.
I agree. Ivanka has been 0 influence on her father. He is making all the wrong moves at the oval office and I doubt she has been able to alter his decisions for a more progressive and compassionate way of thinking. Trump is governing by his ego not by reason.
She is there to enrich herself. She is a grifter of the highest order.
We have a winner everyone!
I doubt she has a particularly progressive and compassionate way of thinking either, seeing as her sole motivation appears to be greed, maybe sprinkled with a little vanity. If her supporters could name ONE thing she’s done that wasn’t self-serving I will buy a hat and eat it.
I really don’t understand where this idea that she has any interest in moving him or anyone else to a more progressive or compassionate view has come from. John Oliver did a very good job of analyzing this and pretty much came up that people are projecting their hopes of what she will do onto her but there is absolutely no evidence to support those hopes. Ivanka Trump is there to enrich the Trump family at taxpayer expense. That is all. She is not going to grab his phone out of his hand to stop him from tweeting or encourage him to stop cutting funding for girls in STEM programs or convince him to mandate insurers cover contraceptives. She is there for her and her only. Yes, she will pose for photo ops with girls in STEM to distract from daddy cutting funding and she will claim she has a plan for family leave – she does and it guts the existing statute – but she will not help anyone else and people need to see that.
She’s a prop, nothing more. She’s just as greedy and selfish as her dad, husband, brothers and father-in-law. She’s working the spin, big-time.
You know that Roald Dahl quote about beauty, if you’re a good person it will shine out of your face like sunshine, but “If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face. And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until you can hardly bear to look at it.” That’s what I think of when I see Ivanka now.
Yes! And I love that that top picture is so unflattering. It truly reflects her.
She was initially considered to be the best c
What do you mean by c in “the best c”?
They must mean covfefe
LOL !!
of course she has no influence–she was just there with her shiny hair to capture the stupid white cis women who care more about shiny hair than POC/everyone else and now she has no use, except to be trotted out whenever those women voters need to be reassured.
that narrative burned to the ground awhile ago.
there is a more nuanced way to say the above, i am sure–but the rage headache i have doesn’t allow for nuance this morning.
I wonder if it eats at her that she hasn’t become a fashion icon that women are drooling over. She might have thought she was going to be the next Carolyn Bessette Kennedy or something. I hope every day feels like a nightmare to her.
Instead, she is the next Bride of Beetlegeuse.
Both of these comments, a thousand percent yes.
Also– I bet it does. I am sure she had the same sort of delusions the rest of her family did at what it would mean to be in the white house.
Nagini is Papa 2.0. I don’t know why people expect any different.
The best description I’ve heard of her is that she’s not there to moderate her father, she’s there to sell her father to moderates.
100% co-sign!
I wrote that under yesterday’s post lol. It’s a headline from The Guardian.
Ah, thank you. I knew it was from an article I’d seen in passing but couldn’t recall where.
Spot. On.
Of course she can’t influence him. Trump is all about deals. He views everything as a deal. And if his name isn’t on that deal, then it’s “bad” or “terrible”. The only way he would support the Paris Climate Accord is if it were called the Trump Climate Accord.
Ivanka is just another white women in the 53% that voted for Trump. She is not to be trusted. She is in this for herself and herself only. The only good thing is that people really see her now. She sent a tweet yesterday about the LGBTQ community and that same community told her to f**k off. And her father base isn’t going support her champagne popsicle brand.
Ivanka is there to give a “pretty” face to an ugly man.
This is exactly what it is.
I think since they love Russia so much the entire Trump clan should move to Siberia and work in the coal mines. It will be good for them.
Agreed! I’m with you on this!!!
Princess Nagini is NOT there to influence him or to play First Lady. She is there to promote Princess Nagini, accept bribes, launder money for Putin and enrich herself at the expense of the US taxpayers. These stories about Princess Nagini trying to influence daddy on climate change or women’s issues are just that. Stories. Stories to polish her image and brand but not real. The Bush family used to send out info from “sources” that Barbara Bush really supported a woman’s right to choose so women should feel okay while her husband implemented the global gag rule and tried to make it harder to get abortions. They did the same with Laura. And the GOP wanted us to know that Ann Romney loved women so we should ignore her husband’s refusal to hire any
Ivanka is not there to influence her father. She is 100% on his bandwagon. She is there to play to the middle…but all the while conveniently unavailable when the dirty work gets done. She is a smokescreen, a pretty Barbie facade because Melania doesn’t play as well. But complicit she is, 100%. I feel that if anything she is the sugar coating to make the pill go down easier for the more affluent or educated voters who told themselves they were voting for him because of their taxes, or regulations. Bigly didn’t even have the courage to make his announcement while he was with the world leaders, no he had to run home to do it. Ivanka is scum, a collaborator of the highest degree.
I think the purpose of Kushner’s meeting with the head of the Russian bank is obvious. Why meet if he wasn’t making a deal for investment in Kushner and Trump properties in exchange for a lifting of sanctions on the bank?
Agree. I hope Mueller, Schiff and the others come to the same same conclusion and the Precious Kushners are both charged with treason and self-dealing and led away in handcuffs. In front of a full press pool. These people are all scummy grifters.
She is nothing more than hair and cosmetic enhancements and never has been. Her father has made that clear through constant creepy comments about her appearance.
I doubt she has ever had a scintilla of interest in climate change and the Paris agreement. Too busy shilling her eponymous fashion made in China factories that are now the focus of missing workers rights investigators. She is as shallow, thieving, grasping, and media hungry as baby fists
Oh please
None of them would ever enter prison
The world has gone more unpleasant ans unfair in last 20years . There might be some justice done, they might lose money, might nevee be political big shot but its a futile day dream to think any one of them would ever land in prison.
Yup. This is my belief too. They can lawyer their way out of jail. I doubt there will be real justice but I hope I’m wrong. =(
They can lawyer their way out but karma will kill them. Case in point. Before China fell to Communism. It was run by Chiang Kai Shek. He appointed his brother in law to oversee the treasury. Well that guy was into a whole lot of shady deals. He was never caught and actually immigrated to the States.
You know what got him in the end? He was eating dinner and choked on his food and died. Karma
So don’t despair. Sooner or later fate will come after them.
Ivanka the Terrible has the worst of Emperor Zero’s traits:
Small Mouth Syndrome
Blech
It’s an anus of the face, and the ideas emanating therefrom are as odious as that which flows from one’s bottom. Horrible, vile people.
Betsy, I love it #AnAnusFace
All of his offspring have it, it’s really an unpleasant feature.
That tiny mouth is definitely a Trump trait. I wonder how they fit those too big veneers in there
Well I see it differently I think she has influence over him (because he’s a narcissist and can easily be manipulated by flattery) but no real integrity or understanding of the issues at hand. For instance I read that she wanted to stay in the Treaty but just not follow it. That’s not some passionate defense of policy, I think she really only ever cares about how it will look if a particular thing happens but DGAF about the actual issue. Her childcare initiative is a prime example. She’s such a despicable person.
So she doesn’t have that much influence over her daddy?
Oh I think she does like his worst twitter rants tend to be when she’s not around my point is she doesn’t have any actual moral desire or center to advocate she’s as rotten to the core as dear old dad
I notice this morning that there are a lot of Ivanka pieces on how she tried to convince her father to stay in the Paris Climate Accord.
So girlfriend and her PR team are working overtime to save her image.
Yes. And she’s the “source” of those stories. Can’t remember who it was but a woman on CNN last night was saying that Ivanka herself was the source.
Oh please!!! I call bullsh*t on this!!!
What a Soapie!
This is the thing that got up on a stage in Saudi Arabia and said that women are empowered there and will help continue on with it. She said this for 100 million dollars.
Moderate. Influence. Are you kidding me.
I get angry anew at these horrible people every day.
Influence isn’t going to work every time.
Who knows how much Ianka agrees with her father? Ivanka is so quiet about her views she is like one of those ink blot tests psychologists used to give. Is that blob on the card a fish or a picnic table?
My view is that Trump wouldn’t keep anyone around who disagrees with him most of the time. Not even his daughter.
“Is that blob on the card a fish or a picnic table?”
In this case : $$$
She’s noncommittal on the issues, speaks in broad, general terms about “empowering” women and is conspicuously absent when sh*t hits the fan. If anyone thinks she’s in this for anything but her own enrichment, then they need their head examined.
Orange Daddy is a sociopath. What is HER excuse?
She is like a nightmare version of Barbie and completely empty inside.
Instead of sending her to prison, she should be forced to work in the Chinese sweatshop making her handbags and shoes for a decade – 60 hours per week.
I feel really sorry for her kids though- they will spend the rest of their lives hiding in Trump Tower. Fortunately it is high enough to survive even the worst climate change floods.
