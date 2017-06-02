FYI: Ivanka Trump was never there to be a ‘moderating influence’ on her father

Ivanka Trump during the visit to Saint Egidio Community in Rome

This is a sideshow story to the real story of Donald Trump pulling America out of the Paris Climate Accord. But we still have to talk about it, because there are still some people out there who want to believe in Precious Ivanka Trump. They want to believe that she’s a good – or at least moderating – influence on her father. They want to believe that she’s more than just his enabler, more than just a complicit, baby-whispering a–hole. She is not. She is complicit. She is little more than her father’s enabler. Ivanka has to take the L for what happened this week too, because she actually tried to use her questionable influence to change her father’s mind on the Paris Climate Accord. And she failed.

During her father’s presidential transition, Ivanka Trump hauled Al Gore into Trump Tower to discuss climate change with Donald Trump. She sat down with actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio, who gave her a copy of his climate-change documentary, “Before the Flood.” She told friends and associates that she was picking and choosing the issues where, as a one-time Democrat, she might be able to influence her father. Climate change was on the list.

On Thursday, in a peppy Rose Garden ceremony that included a brass band, Trump announced he was withdrawing from the Paris climate accords — a fulfillment of a campaign promise, but also a major blow to global efforts to combat climate change. After she organized five weeks of meetings focused on the Paris agreement — including her own sit-down with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and enlisting people like Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak to the president about climate — Ivanka Trump appeared to have lost on one of the issues where she at one point expected to hold some sway.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh — not Paris!” a defiant Trump proclaimed, pitching his decision as a move that “represents a re-assertion of American sovereignty.”

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have taken the defeat in stride, according to two people familiar with their thinking on the issue. Their view of their roles in the White House is that they’re playing the long game, helping the president to be successful. And they don’t tally their own influence day-by-day or bill-by-bill. But they were notably absent from the row of top aides gathered in front of the podium for the announcement. There, Trump’s top political strategist Steve Bannon, who has clashed with Kushner in the past and had been pressing Trump to withdraw from the climate change agreement, smiled happily under the beating sun.

Ivanka Trump was out of the office observing the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, a White House official said. Kushner walked to the White House after attending synagogue in the morning for a long-standing meeting that was on his schedule before Trump’s remarks were put together, and he also did not attend the Rose Garden event. But the White House official said Kushner was “fully involved with the process of the announcement.”

Here’s my real question: if Ivanka can’t actually influence her father, why the f–k is she there? She might as well pack her bags and move her family back to New York. Oh, right. You mean that she was never there to actually influence policy and moderate her father’s most unhinged views? You mean she was always there just to be the chipmunk-veneered, baby-whispering catface of fascism? Oh, right.

Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Precious Ivanka’s husband, Precious Jared. It’s all very complicated, but please read the latest on The Mystery of Why Jared Kushner Spends So Much Time With Russians and Russian Bankers. It is going to feel so sweet when Precious Jared is frog-marched away in handcuffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump lands at Fiumicino Airport on Air Force One for the first official visit to Italy

70 Responses to “FYI: Ivanka Trump was never there to be a ‘moderating influence’ on her father”

  1. Pumpkin Pie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:25 am

    There are many wrong things aboot her, I know, but that nose is kinda running away from her. What’s the use for those multiple plastic surgeries?

    On a serious note, what does she know about environmental issues? Nada, I am sorely sure.

    Reply
  2. Lolo86lf says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I agree. Ivanka has been 0 influence on her father. He is making all the wrong moves at the oval office and I doubt she has been able to alter his decisions for a more progressive and compassionate way of thinking. Trump is governing by his ego not by reason.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 2, 2017 at 8:39 am

      She is there to enrich herself. She is a grifter of the highest order.

      Reply
    • Frangipani says:
      June 2, 2017 at 8:43 am

      I doubt she has a particularly progressive and compassionate way of thinking either, seeing as her sole motivation appears to be greed, maybe sprinkled with a little vanity. If her supporters could name ONE thing she’s done that wasn’t self-serving I will buy a hat and eat it.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      June 2, 2017 at 9:10 am

      I really don’t understand where this idea that she has any interest in moving him or anyone else to a more progressive or compassionate view has come from. John Oliver did a very good job of analyzing this and pretty much came up that people are projecting their hopes of what she will do onto her but there is absolutely no evidence to support those hopes. Ivanka Trump is there to enrich the Trump family at taxpayer expense. That is all. She is not going to grab his phone out of his hand to stop him from tweeting or encourage him to stop cutting funding for girls in STEM programs or convince him to mandate insurers cover contraceptives. She is there for her and her only. Yes, she will pose for photo ops with girls in STEM to distract from daddy cutting funding and she will claim she has a plan for family leave – she does and it guts the existing statute – but she will not help anyone else and people need to see that.

      Reply
  3. Ninks says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:31 am

    You know that Roald Dahl quote about beauty, if you’re a good person it will shine out of your face like sunshine, but “If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face. And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until you can hardly bear to look at it.” That’s what I think of when I see Ivanka now.

    Reply
  4. Bobbysue says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:31 am

    She was initially considered to be the best c

    Reply
  5. kaye says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:33 am

    of course she has no influence–she was just there with her shiny hair to capture the stupid white cis women who care more about shiny hair than POC/everyone else and now she has no use, except to be trotted out whenever those women voters need to be reassured.

    that narrative burned to the ground awhile ago.

    there is a more nuanced way to say the above, i am sure–but the rage headache i have doesn’t allow for nuance this morning.

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Nagini is Papa 2.0. I don’t know why people expect any different.

    Reply
  7. Veronica says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:33 am

    The best description I’ve heard of her is that she’s not there to moderate her father, she’s there to sell her father to moderates.

    Reply
  8. Jenns says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Of course she can’t influence him. Trump is all about deals. He views everything as a deal. And if his name isn’t on that deal, then it’s “bad” or “terrible”. The only way he would support the Paris Climate Accord is if it were called the Trump Climate Accord.

    Ivanka is just another white women in the 53% that voted for Trump. She is not to be trusted. She is in this for herself and herself only. The only good thing is that people really see her now. She sent a tweet yesterday about the LGBTQ community and that same community told her to f**k off. And her father base isn’t going support her champagne popsicle brand.

    Reply
  9. Merritt says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Ivanka is there to give a “pretty” face to an ugly man.

    Reply
  10. robyn says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I think since they love Russia so much the entire Trump clan should move to Siberia and work in the coal mines. It will be good for them.

    Reply
  11. lightpurple says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Princess Nagini is NOT there to influence him or to play First Lady. She is there to promote Princess Nagini, accept bribes, launder money for Putin and enrich herself at the expense of the US taxpayers. These stories about Princess Nagini trying to influence daddy on climate change or women’s issues are just that. Stories. Stories to polish her image and brand but not real. The Bush family used to send out info from “sources” that Barbara Bush really supported a woman’s right to choose so women should feel okay while her husband implemented the global gag rule and tried to make it harder to get abortions. They did the same with Laura. And the GOP wanted us to know that Ann Romney loved women so we should ignore her husband’s refusal to hire any

    Reply
  12. Ellen Olenska says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Ivanka is not there to influence her father. She is 100% on his bandwagon. She is there to play to the middle…but all the while conveniently unavailable when the dirty work gets done. She is a smokescreen, a pretty Barbie facade because Melania doesn’t play as well. But complicit she is, 100%. I feel that if anything she is the sugar coating to make the pill go down easier for the more affluent or educated voters who told themselves they were voting for him because of their taxes, or regulations. Bigly didn’t even have the courage to make his announcement while he was with the world leaders, no he had to run home to do it. Ivanka is scum, a collaborator of the highest degree.

    Reply
  13. Megan says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I think the purpose of Kushner’s meeting with the head of the Russian bank is obvious. Why meet if he wasn’t making a deal for investment in Kushner and Trump properties in exchange for a lifting of sanctions on the bank?

    Reply
  14. Indiana Joanna says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:43 am

    She is nothing more than hair and cosmetic enhancements and never has been. Her father has made that clear through constant creepy comments about her appearance.

    I doubt she has ever had a scintilla of interest in climate change and the Paris agreement. Too busy shilling her eponymous fashion made in China factories that are now the focus of missing workers rights investigators. She is as shallow, thieving, grasping, and media hungry as baby fists

    Reply
  15. Tan says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Oh please
    None of them would ever enter prison

    The world has gone more unpleasant ans unfair in last 20years . There might be some justice done, they might lose money, might nevee be political big shot but its a futile day dream to think any one of them would ever land in prison.

    Reply
    • Kdlaf says:
      June 2, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Yup. This is my belief too. They can lawyer their way out of jail. I doubt there will be real justice but I hope I’m wrong. =(

      Reply
      • holly hobby says:
        June 2, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        They can lawyer their way out but karma will kill them. Case in point. Before China fell to Communism. It was run by Chiang Kai Shek. He appointed his brother in law to oversee the treasury. Well that guy was into a whole lot of shady deals. He was never caught and actually immigrated to the States.

        You know what got him in the end? He was eating dinner and choked on his food and died. Karma

        So don’t despair. Sooner or later fate will come after them.

  16. Eric says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Ivanka the Terrible has the worst of Emperor Zero’s traits:

    Small Mouth Syndrome

    Blech

    Reply
  17. Luca76 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Well I see it differently I think she has influence over him (because he’s a narcissist and can easily be manipulated by flattery) but no real integrity or understanding of the issues at hand. For instance I read that she wanted to stay in the Treaty but just not follow it. That’s not some passionate defense of policy, I think she really only ever cares about how it will look if a particular thing happens but DGAF about the actual issue. Her childcare initiative is a prime example. She’s such a despicable person.

    Reply
  18. Jenns says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I notice this morning that there are a lot of Ivanka pieces on how she tried to convince her father to stay in the Paris Climate Accord.

    So girlfriend and her PR team are working overtime to save her image.

    Reply
  19. naomipaige says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Oh please!!! I call bullsh*t on this!!!

    Reply
  20. Moeketsi says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:41 am

    What a Soapie!

    Reply
  21. Tiffany says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:46 am

    This is the thing that got up on a stage in Saudi Arabia and said that women are empowered there and will help continue on with it. She said this for 100 million dollars.

    Moderate. Influence. Are you kidding me.

    Reply
  22. Betsy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I get angry anew at these horrible people every day.

    Reply
  23. India Andrews says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Influence isn’t going to work every time.

    Reply
  24. India Andrews says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Who knows how much Ianka agrees with her father? Ivanka is so quiet about her views she is like one of those ink blot tests psychologists used to give. Is that blob on the card a fish or a picnic table?

    My view is that Trump wouldn’t keep anyone around who disagrees with him most of the time. Not even his daughter.

    Reply
  25. hogtowngooner says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    She’s noncommittal on the issues, speaks in broad, general terms about “empowering” women and is conspicuously absent when sh*t hits the fan. If anyone thinks she’s in this for anything but her own enrichment, then they need their head examined.

    Reply
  26. Heidi says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Orange Daddy is a sociopath. What is HER excuse?
    She is like a nightmare version of Barbie and completely empty inside.

    Instead of sending her to prison, she should be forced to work in the Chinese sweatshop making her handbags and shoes for a decade – 60 hours per week.

    I feel really sorry for her kids though- they will spend the rest of their lives hiding in Trump Tower. Fortunately it is high enough to survive even the worst climate change floods.

    Reply

