Will ‘Wonder Woman’ break the $100-million box office this weekend?

CB went to see Wonder Woman last night! I’m so jelly!!! I’m going to see it this weekend, on Sunday, probably. I asked CB for a little mini-review of WW, and this is what she wrote: “Wonder Woman is a perfect balance of kickass fight scenes, feminism, levity, romance and beautiful scenery. It’s touching, it’s funny and it’s everything the 10 year-old me who never missed an episode hoped it would be.” YAY!! Obviously, everyone is delighted that Wonder Woman is such a great movie, and so well-reviewed. Over the course of the past few weeks, box office analysts keeps hiking up their predictions – it’s wasn’t that long ago when Warner Bros. was going to declare a “win” if Wonder Woman just made $60 million. The predictions have now spiked to $90-100 million. Here’s what Entertainment Weekly says:
It’s been more than 75 years in the making, but Wonder Woman is finally headlining her first major standalone feature this weekend, as the namesake DC Comics adaptation storms roughly 4,100 theaters Friday (with Thursday preshows). While the film’s contemporary DCEU forerunners (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad) opened to well over $100 million across their three-day debuts, industry forecasts have remained a tad conservative on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, with the studio expecting an opening in the $70-75 million range.
Still, with some of the best critical reviews for a monolithic superhero picture to date, Wonder Woman has seemingly tapped into a powerful vein, as the narrative surrounding the U.S. political divide has largely been wedged by issues pertaining to gender equality, meaning the $149 million picture is landing at a time when a story about a strong-willed woman fighting back against seemingly insurmountable opposition has more social relevance than ever before.
As we’ve seen in the recent past, critical reviews can make or break a picture at the box office, but when it comes to big-budget tentpoles of the Marvel and DC ilk, these pictures are often review-proof, as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad (44 percent and 40 percent on Metacritic, respectively) earned buckets of cash despite scathing reception from film journalists; On the other hand, Wonder Woman is being hailed as one of the best DC movies of all time, and that certainly can’t hurt its box office prospects.
Historically, action films led by women have performed better in recent years, with all four of Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games films climbing past $100 million since 2012, and two prominent Star Wars titles — The Force Awakens and Rogue One — rocketing to worldwide success with women (Daisy Ridley, Felicity Jones) at the center in 2015 and 2016. Before that, Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, and Charlize Theron each starred in a high-profile action flop (Catwoman, Elektra, Aeon Flux). Expect Wonder Woman to approach the $100 million mark through Sunday.
That’s what I think too – I think analysts have all decided to be very conservative, because no one wants to look like they’re setting Wonder Woman up to fail. Because if the film makes $90 million, no one wants to say “but it should have made $100 million, this is why we can’t have girls in any movies!!!” All that being said, yes, I think it’s going to break $100 million. I think a lot of studio bros are going to be shocked by the very real hunger for women-led action-adventure-superhero films. And it doesn’t hurt that Warner Bros accidentally fell backwards into making a really good movie too.
Photos courtesy of Warner Bros.
“Accidentally fell backwards” wahahahahaha
I am really looking forward to seeing it tomorrow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a sneak peek last night. Awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it and I can confirm it’s great, imho… it’s really well written, it sets up its internal logic and sticks by it, so you can really just follow the excellent action and banter without endless exposition. And it’s well acted too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Going to watch it tonight! I really hope it’s good-this film and Black Panther are the two superhero films I really want to do well, both financially and critically
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope so too, though I can’t see it this weekend. I’ve read a few reviews that say it’s good but not great (Sarah from Cinesnark’s review for LaineyGossip, among others) but it’s currently at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes so maybe it can break the $100 mil mark…I am crossing everything!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it last night. Based on the number of men cheering when WW kicked bad guy butt, I think this movie is going to be a huge hit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some silly reason, that brought tears to my eyes. Wow, I’ve become cynical! It gives me joy to think of men cheering on a female hero.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it last night. I LOVED it. I don’t think it’s just the best DCEU movie (obvi); I think it’s the best superhero movie since the Dark Knight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really?
AWESOME!
Can’t wait to see it.
Always loved W W.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have tickets to two showings of it tonight, I’ll probably go again this weekend, and then take the kids to see it next weekend. I’ve been waiting decades for this movie and I’m going to enjoy it as much as possible!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*throws all the money at film* Going to see it tonight!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i have to wait a bit until i can see it in Germany, but I am going just to support a female hero.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it yesterday, both me and my brother loved it! An excellent debut for any gendered super hero, made that much more poignant by the history of female led comic book movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yaaaaasssssss!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw a special midnight screening. Holy crap was it good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Laughing so hard at the ones who said it was going to be a mess… Go Gal!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even my curmudgeon heart is very happy about this. I’m going Sunday, you?
Also to the powers that be, more women’s action /sci if movies please and ty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay! I was planning to go next week. But my local theater added another screening today. So, I am going tonight, yay!!!
More women leading movies (action and all genres), please!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 10-year-old son is beyond excited to see this movie, as am I. (And he’s very picky about superheroes.) And the best part is that we haven’t had a single conversation about the hero being a woman. He just takes it on faith that women can be kickass and save the world. When I mentioned that some people thought the movie might not sell well with a female hero, he was completely mystified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is fantastic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Went to see it last night in Kansas (home state of Superman!) and the theater wasn’t sold out but was packed!
I took my Mom and we both loved the movie! The first half hour or so was amazing, seeing strong women train and then strong women fight! And strong woman love each other and believe in good. It’s not the movie we deserve (let’s face it, we’ve sent our country down the crap hole, we don’t deserve anything nice) but it’s the movie we need. Not since the Batman trilogy have I absolutely loved a super hero movie so much!
We left the movie happy. We saw it in 3D and my fiance does not like 3D movies so we’re going again tomorrow to see it in regular format and I can’t wait!
I have been telling every woman at work today to go see it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it last night with the family — it was very good story-telling, and so much fun to look at. Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen — I’m so happy Patty Jenkins did it right. And Chris Pine is as likeable as he has ever been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check out Atomic Blonde as well, the trailer looks great (and brutal).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, my husband and I are all over this one too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
for some reason I think Atomic Blonde represents everything what’s wrong with female lead roles. Charlize is a diva and makes it all about her, Gal is the opposite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mebbe. I look at it from a fighty side and just go yes – mostly bang on, she throws a terrible knee but follows up with a fantastic throw – I like when stuff looks right. This movie looks cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 13-year old son and I are going after his exams are done next weekend. Wish we could go sooner though – stupid school schedules still messing up my life!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LadyMTL
I disagree with the critic Sarah. The movie was great. It has just the right balance of everything to it. It wasn’t saturated to death with CGI. From the tone to the scenery to the plot twist that I didn’t see coming was just fantastic. I would put this up there with Captain America” The First Avenger if you compare it to a superhero origin story. Gal carried this film and she was good and believable as this character.
I took 8 teenage girls to see the movie and they loved it. I’m seeing it again tonight with my family. I might even see it a third time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The answer is YES IT WILL!
Saw it last night… it was SO GOOD!!! Perfection!! I’ve been thinking about it and I would not change a thing. Gal was amazing, the movie itself had so much heart, and seeing a female heroine on screen kicking serious arse was so empowering! I cried three times, true story!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it! I welled up at multiple points myself. I’m a dude and even I felt empowered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That makes my heart so happy Grant!
My friend and I both choked up. I had tears streaming down my face during the scene where she finally gets to the front… she just KICKED SO MUCH ASS and I loved it <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DC changed their opening montage – it’s more sophisticated looking now, more like Marvel’s.
DC has managed what Marvel hasn’t yet – or isn’t interested in – a female-led superhero movie, made and marketed for the female buying power.
I feel like DC is finally starting to find its footing in the superhero market. If they can keep this momentum going, Marvel is going to have a rough time mansplaining why they put Captain Marvel on the back burner for another Ant-Man movie when women have been clamoring for more geared to them, for years.
*smugly adjusts my Wonder Woman adult Underoos*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The real question is will it be profitable. That will hinge on the international market, and I have doubts as to whether WW has much international appeal.
Personally, I’m in such a weird place with this movie. I have no interest in it and wish they had have cast a different ‘actress’, but want it to do well for the sake of female representation. It’s so stupid though how every movie with a female lead becomes a bellwether for any future movies staring women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just got back from second screening in 12 hours! Lets get in formation!
It was a fantastic film!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really can’t wait for Black Panther now, they’ll be taking all of my coins and I’m not even mad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Went with a friend today, and we both loved it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is interesting, it’s getting pretty crap reviews in my country (Sweden) because of zack Snyders involvement. Most film critics here are unimpressed by the supposed feministic aspects saying it’s still juvenile boys room stuff and silly accents and not exactly a woman’s movie . Everyone thinks gal gadot is great though! I hope they’re wrong, I love superhero movies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re wrong… the movie is amazing and Gal is an excellent Diana Prince… saw it today and will be watching it again tomorrow… no Pirates for me, this movie deserves a second and third viewing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw it tonight. Going to watch it again. The feels! Loved Gal Gadot, but I’ve had a massive girl crush on her for ages. She really brought the character and her motivations to life. Chris Pine really surprisingly stole my heart. Great movie. I enjoyed his Captain Kirk but was never invested until now. He is a beautiful and talented man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it this afternoon and loved it. I never see a movie twice in a theatre, but I may make an exception for this! GO. You will not be disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is killing me! I have to wait to see it on Wednesday and I so wanted to see it today, but I couldn’t talk my Mom into taking a day off from work. She could have telecommuted before and after the movie easily, but no luck. It would have seemed rude to go without her when she wants to see it too.
Trying so hard not to pout my face off here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse