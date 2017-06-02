Prince William & Harry talk about their mother in the new BBC doc ‘Diana’

wenn3669337

This summer will be the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years, I really can’t. My mother was obsessed with her and I still remember calling my mom that morning. While I’ll criticize Prince William for being a work-shy wanker who fetishizes his ridiculous idea of “normalcy,” I won’t criticize him for missing his mother, or for going out of his way to mark this 20th anniversary. I do feel like after 20 years, William is finally at a place where he can really talk about the guilt he feels – survivor’s guilt, from the sound of it – and how he’s struggled with the competing narratives about his mother after her death. All of this will be explored in a new BBC documentary called Diana. The doc has been done with William and Harry’s authorization, and some quotes from their interviews have come out this week:

Nearly 20 years after the death of their mother Princess Diana, Prince William and Harry are opening up about the days surrounding her death in a new BBC documentary, aptly titled Diana.

“Part of the reason why Harry and I want to do this is because we feel we owe it to her,” William, 34, says in the 90-minute film. “I think an element of it is feeling like we let her down when we were younger. We couldn’t protect her.”

William and Harry, 32, were just 15 and 12 when their mother died in a car crash in Paris. She was 36. Now, the men say they feel that they “owe” it to their mother to “stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was.”

“I think it’s never going to be easy for the two of us to talk about our mother, but 20 years on seems like a good time to remind people of the difference that she made not just to the royal family but also to the world,” Harry says in the new documentary, according to the BBC.

Along with the princes, the program will include interviews with friends of Diana, politicians and journalists, all speaking about the days between her death and her funeral. In the upcoming film, Harry recalls the days following his mother’s death, noting that it was “shocking” to see the outpouring of emotion and support as a result of the tragedy.

“It was beautiful at the same time, and it was amazing. Now, looking back at it, it was amazing that our mother had such a huge effect on so many people,” he says. “When you’re that young and something like that happens to you, I think it’s lodged in here, there, wherever — in your heart, in your head and it stays there for a very, very long time.”

[From People]

On one side, I’m sure William and Harry will be accused of invoking their mother as their go-to for some sympathetic press. On the other side, for goodness sake! They miss their mother. They’re still processing everything, even 20 years later. And if they didn’t agree to this documentary, the conversation would have still taken place and the anniversary still would have been marked in a million different ways. But now they get to control the narrative a little bit.

wenn3669313

wenn6209

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “Prince William & Harry talk about their mother in the new BBC doc ‘Diana’”

  1. Megan says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:47 am

    My husband’s father died 33 years ago and he is still processing it. Grief is a journey that never reaches a destination.

    Reply
  2. Lillian says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I don’t think there is a right way to grieve so I just wish them best. To lose a mother when they were so young and in public must have been devastating

    Reply
  3. Becks says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I imagine its also hard for William considering he will turn 36 next year. There has to be something weird about reaching the age your mother was when she died, considering how young she was.

    Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 11:46 am

      I was young when my mom died, too, and that’s exactly what I experienced when I reached the age my mom was when she died, unexpectedly during a surgery at age 49. That next birthday, when I turned 49 was weird, but when I turned 50, and I was older than she would ever be, it felt really surreal.

      For me, it’ll be 35 yrs. this September since she died, and not a day goes by that I don’t think of her, miss her… it never goes away.

      Reply
    • cee says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      This happened to my mum. She woke up on her 45th birthday crying, knowing she was the same age her mother was when she unexpectedly passed away.

      Reply
  4. COSquared says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:55 am

    What is annoying is the “but DIANA!!” excuse in response to any sort of criticism. Light schedule critique? DIANA!! Large shopping bill critique? DIANA!! Let her soul rest in peace.

    Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      June 2, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      Amen!

      More so to whiny bill – he has the same platform to sincerely -cinsistently honour his mum work embracing the people, charties duties and as she lived with less selfish granduer and entitlement – but all he seem to do is use her death to invoke PR sympathy excuses for not giving back to the people/Monarchy and POW.

      Reply
  5. Anitas says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I remember the funeral. I watched it for a few minutes, then I had to turn it off. It felt horribly intrusive watching them escort their mother’s coffin, these boys who were about the same age as me, still children. Not only did they have to deal with losing her, but the whole world could watch their grief. What a terrible burden to bear.

    Reply
  6. homeslice says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:55 am

    After 20 years I still remember where I was when I heard and I’m still sad that this lovely woman was taken at only 36 years old…

    Reply
  7. India Andrews says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:56 am

    For how long are William and Harry going to milk Diana’s death for sympathy?

    Reply
  8. guest says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Well the comments on the Internet were not just nice. Many criticize them for not letting her rest in peace and using her death for PR games.

    Reply
  9. OTHER RENEE says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:12 am

    People want to hear what they have to say. It’s a tribute to her. Some people are going to find ulterior motives in anything they do particularly William. If they had said nothing, people would call them disrespectful. They just can’t win.

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:29 am

    What bothers me about her death, now, is that she just wasn’t done. She had such a big platform and such an important voice…I really do think she was meant to do so much more globally.

    Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      June 2, 2017 at 11:52 am

      Honestly, I always thought she was actually just getting started. Which seems crazy considering how much she worked during her time in the public eye. But she had been shifting her focus and taking on causes that felt more personal to her I guess. I keep thinking “What would she have to say today?” Because she didn’t pick the PR friendly ones.

      I can’t believe she was only 3 years older than I am now when she died.

      Btw, I think we can criticize the younger royals all day long for all kinds of things but this doesn’t seem like a PR move. If it is part of building Heads Together, I won’t consider that fluff for the purpose of getting them (personally) good press. This can’t be easy. But I guess people feel like Diana belongs to them and they can judge even her sons on her behalf. It’s a bit ridiculous.

      Reply
  11. Sushi says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:49 am

    They have the rights to speak out and defend her . From her death up until now, most of the voices are from Charles and Camillia’s camps. So I am glad that they finally come out and defended their mother. It also has been unfair to use the excuse of Diana’s affairs to defend C & C ‘s actions. Remember Diana was 19 years old at the time. The establishment is totally Charles’s. His friends, his houses, his family, his mistress. I would go insane if my husband should be the one that I trust the most turns out to be my greatest betrayer. She only had affairs after his and his’s mistress ongoing one. My boss at the time had said this ‘She was remarkable, Not many would feel pleasant to shake hands with an leprosy infected person’.
    I like William a bit more now that he opens up. I always have soft spot for Harry ever since sighted his card ‘Mummy’ on top of his mum’s coffin.
    My Mum died 4 years ago and I still think about her everyday. I still feel guilty about what I should not say or do to her.

    Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 11:56 am

      Agreed. Her affairs started only after all of Charles’ emotional abuse. Carrying on emotional, and then physical affairs with two women would be a lot for many older, more mature women to deal with, let alone a 19 yr. old girl. FGS, he even carried the Rottweiler’s picture in his diary on his honeymoon! She was dealing with someone who felt he had a “right” to have mistresses. She didn’t stand a chance in that respect.

      Reply
    • suze says:
      June 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      I don’t know that they are “defending” her, per se, but trying to preserve some of her legacy. It is a pity that the Diana Foundation is no more, but I hope they can continue her legacy of charitable contributions in their own way.

      Reply
  12. Skylark says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I see no problem here.

    And, it ties in with their ‘Heads Together’ work which promotes, amongst other things, the importance and value of giving voice to the things that stop you from ‘moving on’.

    Reply
  13. Joannie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3706388/prince-william-visit-manchester-bomb-attack-heroes-hospital/

    Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:07 pm

      The second photo seem more about PR _ happy, than a solemn serious visit.

      There is so much more serious issues in today’s world. That most in the public find it hard to continue to feel the same as it was 20 years ago for the entitled, lazy, dutiless insincere bill middleton I am a prince, dragging his mum death in the public domain – with all the spoilt easy handout millions of luxury lifestyle he has been handed.

      Especially when he lives this entitled secret life – globe hopping, luxury vacations and selective moaning about how hard it is for him with his mum death.

      Reply
      • Joannie says:
        June 2, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        Well I’m sure they appreciated the gesture. You think because he’s wealthy he doesnt have feelings? Is he responsible for being born into Royalty? I dont think its PR. Have you considered that he actually cares and wants to show support? That he empathizes with those that have lost their loved ones?

  14. Nicole says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Here’s the thing Harry and William will be processing Diana’s death for the rest of their lives. My friend lost her mother young and every time a milestone comes up she has to re-process her grief. Weddings, first child, anniversaries, etc. it’s not something you “stop milking” it’s a forever process.

    Reply
  15. PettyRiperton says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    PR move or not Diana wasn’t just a celebrity, princess or tabloid figure to them that was/is their mother. They can honor her every chance they see fit. I agree Willy should stop using her as a excuse for BS. Outside of that I’m good with them wanting people to know the good things about their mother, not just the crap Chuck’s sources and others put out there about her.

    Reply
  16. CarrieUK says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    That photo of William looking down at Harry breaks my heart :(

    Reply
  17. perplexed says:
    June 2, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    I wonder how weird it must be for them to see constant footage of Diana for them. The footage sort of creates the illusion in one’s mind that she could walk into your living room at any moment even though she’s dead — not sure if that makes sense. But for Harry and William, or someone like Caroline and JFK Jr., the constant footage must make the grief a little different from other people’s.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment