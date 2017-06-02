Prince William & Harry talk about their mother in the new BBC doc ‘Diana’

This summer will be the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years, I really can’t. My mother was obsessed with her and I still remember calling my mom that morning. While I’ll criticize Prince William for being a work-shy wanker who fetishizes his ridiculous idea of “normalcy,” I won’t criticize him for missing his mother, or for going out of his way to mark this 20th anniversary. I do feel like after 20 years, William is finally at a place where he can really talk about the guilt he feels – survivor’s guilt, from the sound of it – and how he’s struggled with the competing narratives about his mother after her death. All of this will be explored in a new BBC documentary called Diana. The doc has been done with William and Harry’s authorization, and some quotes from their interviews have come out this week:

Nearly 20 years after the death of their mother Princess Diana, Prince William and Harry are opening up about the days surrounding her death in a new BBC documentary, aptly titled Diana.

“Part of the reason why Harry and I want to do this is because we feel we owe it to her,” William, 34, says in the 90-minute film. “I think an element of it is feeling like we let her down when we were younger. We couldn’t protect her.”

William and Harry, 32, were just 15 and 12 when their mother died in a car crash in Paris. She was 36. Now, the men say they feel that they “owe” it to their mother to “stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was.”

“I think it’s never going to be easy for the two of us to talk about our mother, but 20 years on seems like a good time to remind people of the difference that she made not just to the royal family but also to the world,” Harry says in the new documentary, according to the BBC.

Along with the princes, the program will include interviews with friends of Diana, politicians and journalists, all speaking about the days between her death and her funeral. In the upcoming film, Harry recalls the days following his mother’s death, noting that it was “shocking” to see the outpouring of emotion and support as a result of the tragedy.

“It was beautiful at the same time, and it was amazing. Now, looking back at it, it was amazing that our mother had such a huge effect on so many people,” he says. “When you’re that young and something like that happens to you, I think it’s lodged in here, there, wherever — in your heart, in your head and it stays there for a very, very long time.”