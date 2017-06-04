Bill Maher used the n-word on his live HBO show, but he ‘regrets’ saying it

Generally speaking, I don’t like to cover stories involving Bill Maher. I’ve thought for years now that he’s a pretty blatant Islamophobe and racist. On average, I think we cover Maher or a Maher-adjacent story about once a year, even though he regularly makes news for his interviews or the dumb and/or offensive sh-t he says. The last time we talked about him on this site was when he interviewed that Alt-Right bridge troll Milo Yiannopoulos earlier this year, and they giggled together about their transphobia.
So, it was no secret that Bill Maher is not a good person, and that he really shouldn’t have the platform he has. But this might be the end of Bill Maher’s HBO show, Real Time. And it’s because Maher used the n-word, live on air, during an interview with Nebraska senator Ben Sasse. Here’s the exchange:
Bill Maher is out here feeling way too comfortable and just used the N-word on his show. pic.twitter.com/JAojuSqn4j
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2017
The context – not that it matters – is that Sasse tells Maher he’s always welcome to come to Nebraska and “work in the field.” Maher responds, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n–.” The way it just comes rolling off his tongue is what disturbs me, because it’s obvious that it’s a word he’s used often enough when cameras are not around.
Much like the Kathy Griffin thing, Maher is now being held up as some kind of example of liberal fascism, and of course smug conservatives are so excited that they have some kind of moral high ground. Sure, they have to own Jeff Sessions and everything he does, but now they get to scream “BUT BILL MAHER!” Meanwhile, just like the Kathy Griffin thing, liberals have no ownership of Bill Maher. We don’t give a sh-t about him. We stopped giving a sh-t about him years ago.
In any case, HBO released a statement, saying: “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.” Huh. That’s not really the issue, HBO. Ben Sasse also tweeted a statement, basically trying to make people forget about his uncomfortable laughter. And after hours and hours passed, finally Maher released a statement, saying:
“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”
Man, what a bulls–t apology. The only credit I’ll give him is that he didn’t say “I’m sorry to those I offended.” But really, it’s only a bulls–t apology because what he said can’t be walked back with a “I regret saying it.”
Barron Trump saw Bill Maher say the N-word and thought it was really his dad
— Jake🌹💀🌹Flores (@feraljokes) June 3, 2017
I can't believe Bill Maher said something racist, said no Muslim ever. #realtime
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017
When people who have the confederate flag as their cover page say they were offended by Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/ZAKfXRTBqA
— Sam Kalidi (@samkalidi) June 3, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Fingers crossed that he gets booted from the spotlight, just like Bill Oreilly.
You know on that PBS family origins show, he and a O’Reilly are cousins?!
I really do wonder how this will play out????
I don’t really care other than it gave the hypocritical right more fuel for their hypocritical fire, dammit. That last tweet about the confererate flag says it all.
He is a loathsome, vile xenophobie and he has been for years but he got a pass because he’s a white man. And he will again. HBO is mad, but probably not mad enough to can a man for doing and saying what would have gotten anyone else fired long ago. Maher is only sorry that we’re in a climate where people are going to push back harder. I’m only surprised he didn’t trot out the “I’ve dated black women” line.
Make no mistake, before he had fame and money, he was the kind of little toad going to blackface frat parties and calling women whores because they wouldn’t date a “nice guy” like him. Trust.
He’s always been like that. He already said the n word on live TV. And sorry Kaiser but it’s not just conservatives. Plenty of liberals are constently going to his show and are defending him on social media.
There IS racism on the left. Just look at the way we erased the voices of black women who voted for HRC in favor of the white working class’s perceived or real hardships or the way we let slide Sanders’ ignoring the Southern states during the primaries because it was mainly black voters and who cares about them anyway.
This times infinity!!!
I don’t think HBO will fire him. But, his show depends on guests, especially celebs, so it’s time for them to boycott.
I just don’t even know what to say. What would make him think something like that is ok to say? And to just throw it in there, does he think he’s being cool or edgy or idk what. Just like the people who say, oh, we can’t use the n word but they do. Why would you even want to use it? I’m really starting to see why some POC give white people like me the side eye. Prob cause they think we are like these fools.
I am at loss here. The people who are really hideously racist such as Donald Trump, Ann Coulter, Jeff Sessions, Bannon, etcétera get to go to the White House where as attention-seeking fame whores such as Griffin and Maher get fired. At this rate us on the left are going to end up with no voices to defend us from the right. Imagine if they would have fired Colbert over his cock holster statement about Trump and Putin. I am gay and I was not offended by Colbert’s remark. We are not going to find a perfect person to fight Trump’s dictatorial regime if we keep this up.
Outrage! Off with his head! He used an offensive word, he doesn’t deserve to live! Does anybody really believe this pearl-clutching of the right? It’s just throwing progressives a bone so they will be fighting amongst themselves. Meanwhile over at fox they high five and laugh while taking care to only think these words but not say them on air.
The way the “n” word trips off his tongue is unsettling. I’m also offended about the classism inherent in the comment. It exposes a total lack of respect for and ignorance about how very hard harvest crews work and how much labor is needed (often migrant) to produce food. Come on Bill, could you not have just said, “sure, that sounds interesting,” instead of defaulting to racist fratboy sarcasm. And I say this as someone who liked his movie “Religulous” and thinks he has done some interesting work in his career.
if HBO fires him, it’s just going to play right into hands of the Trump supporters.
