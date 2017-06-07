Thom Yorke doesn’t agree with the calls to ‘culturally boycott’ Israel

Thom Yorke performs songs by Radiohead at the Roundhouse

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel doesn’t seem very big here in America. Meaning, it doesn’t feel like BDS is a cultural thing that we talk about that often, and American artists aren’t forced to speak about why they continue to perform in Israel. It feels like BDS is more of a European thing, and many British and European performers boycott Israel when it comes to touring. BDS started as a “complete cultural boycott of Israel until Palestinians are granted the ‘right of return’ and Israel’s West Bank barrier is dismantled.” Basically, until a two-state solution happens, BDS asks that artists boycott any and all performances in Israel.

Radiohead is not one of those bands participating in a boycott though. The last date of their A Moon Shaped Pool Tour will be in Tel Aviv in July. It will be their first tour stop in Israel since the BDS movement began in 2005. It’s become a thing, actually. According to Rolling Stone, more than “50 prominent figures, including Roger Waters, Desmond Tutu, Thurston Moore and TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, signed a petition urging Radiohead to cancel the show.” At Radiohead’s concerts, banners are being held up, bashing the band for playing at “the ‘apartheid’ state of Israel.” Rolling Stone did a cover story with Radiohead in the newest issue, and Thom Yorke was asked directly about all of this. I came away really impressed with the nuance of his position. Here’s what he has to say:

“I’ll be totally honest with you: this has been extremely upsetting. There’s an awful lot of people who don’t agree with the BDS movement, including us. I don’t agree with the cultural ban at all, along with J.K. Rowling, Noam Chomsky and a long list of others. There are people I admire [who have been critical of the concert] like [English film director] Ken Loach, who I would never dream of telling where to work or what to do or think. The kind of dialogue that they want to engage in is one that’s black or white. I have a problem with that. It’s deeply distressing that they choose to, rather than engage with us personally, throw sh-t at us in public. It’s deeply disrespectful to assume that we’re either being misinformed or that we’re so retarded we can’t make these decisions ourselves. I thought it was patronizing in the extreme. It’s offensive and I just can’t understand why going to play a rock show or going to lecture at a university [is a problem to them].

The university thing is more of a head f–k for me. It’s like, really? You can’t go talk to other people who want to learn stuff in another country? Really? The one place where you need to be free to express everything you possibly can. You want to tell these people you can’t do that? And you think that’s gonna help?

The person who knows most about these things is [Radiohead guitarist] Jonny [Greenwood]. He has both Palestinian and Israeli friends and a wife who’s an Arab Jew. All these people to stand there at a distance throwing stuff at us, waving flags, saying, “You don’t know anything about it!” Imagine how offensive that is for Jonny. And imagine how upsetting that it’s been to have this out there. Just to assume that we know nothing about this. Just to throw the word “apartheid” around and think that’s enough. It’s f–king weird. It’s such an extraordinary waste of energy. Energy that could be used in a more positive way.

This is the first time I’ve said anything about it. Part of me wants to say nothing because anything I say cooks up a fire from embers. But at the same time, if you want me to be honest, yeah, it’s really upsetting that artists I respect think we are not capable of making a moral decision ourselves after all these years. They talk down to us and I just find it mind-boggling that they think they have the right to do that. It’s extraordinary.

…All of this creates divisive energy. You’re not bringing people together. You’re not encouraging dialogue or a sense of understanding. Now if you’re talking about trying to make things progress in any society, if you create division, what do you get? You get f–king Theresa May. You get [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, you get f–king Trump. That’s divisive.

[From Rolling Stone]

What I appreciate is that he’s actually thought long and hard about whether boycotting Israel is the right thing to do, and he’s come down on the side of no boycott. Thom Yorke didn’t fall backwards into a controversy, he didn’t walk into Tel Aviv, not understanding where he stood. He’s refusing to boycott Israel because he doesn’t believe a boycott will do anything, and because he believes the power of cultural and artistic exchange is a better option than an all-or-nothing approach.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

49 Responses to “Thom Yorke doesn’t agree with the calls to ‘culturally boycott’ Israel”

  1. Izzy says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:46 am

    BDS is very big on college campuses on the US, and is often accompanied by blatant anti-Semitic rhetoric that talks about killing Jews.

    BDS successfully pressured Sodastream to move their factory out of the West Bank. 500 Palestinians lost their jobs because of that. They made living wages before that. So, you know, well done there, I guess? SMH

    Reply
  2. Cleo says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Did he really use the word “retarded”? I appreciate the complexity of his situation, but bruh.

    Reply
  3. Luca76 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:00 am

    As a person of South African descent I disagree fundamentally that boycott doesn’t work.
    Disagreeing with the Israeli government policies (which I do) isn’t in anyway anti-semetic. Unfortunately the jewish population in the us is at times more conservative about this issue than those in Israel. I know that just like in the US with Trump many Israeli’s are horrified by their government.

    That being said everyone has a right to follow their own conscience.

    Reply
  4. Pamsicle says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

    BDS is blatantly anti-Semitic. It’s in-vogue with left leaning people who are ignorant or willfully ignorant of the facts. Israel did withdraw from Gaza and the PAlestinians used their freedom and money to build tunnels into Israeli towns to attack. Palestinian children are taught about the heroism of Martyring oneself by killing Jews in grade school. Yet Israel is always the one being criticized. It’s absurd.

    Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:12 am

      I wish there was a like button here. I’d hit it a thousand times for your reply, Pamsicle. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

      Reply
    • reverie says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:18 am

      EXACTLY! I wonder if most of these boycotters have even spoken to a Palestinian. I have yet to meet one who hasnt told me that the biggest boot on their neck is Hamas.

      Reply
    • David says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:19 am

      So well written ^^^^^^^

      Reply
    • Gina says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:21 am

      ^ ^ ^ @Pamsicle THIS x 1000. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. X

      Reply
    • Sarah says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:25 am

      Ah man, this takes me back to the bullshit apartheid supporters used to spout in South Africa in the nineties. All the nonsense about how ‘they’ were savages who did it to themselves, and needed a firm hand or ‘they’ would perpetrate all sorts of atrocities. And absolutely no perspective about how if you back people into a corner and brutalise them for decades, of course they eventually are forced ​to resort to violence.

      Reply
    • Jane says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:28 am

      Are you serious? Do you think THAT’S the problem? Or the only one? I have so many Palestinian friends who are expats without a home country or the ability to go back, whose families have gone through so much incredible suffering and torture at the hands of the Israelis. Israel routinely blocks medical supplies and water to Palestine. There are incidences EVERY SINGLE DAY of Israeli armies shooting innocent Palestinians, including children, throwing people out of their homes, having illegal inspections of Palestinian villages…I am astounded by the lack of information and blatant ignorance you’ve presented here. You would do well to see the horrific speeches given by Israeli politicians, including from the current government, citing Palestinians as animals and terrorists, as Israelis graze peoples’ home and annihilate their families. Please stop simplifying an issue that affects REAL people. The Middle East crisis is not some coffee-table topic. You can start by adding a few dollars to the UN fund for Gaza so kids can go to school and people can get food, and sign some petitions to prevent Israel from demolishing medical centers, cultural hubs and homes in Palestine. And let me reiterate, IT IS STILL HAPPENING. Israel did not simply withdraw its troops and the crazy Palestinians built tunnels to kill poor Israelis from. Please educate yourself, and let your breaking heart move you to help the Palestinians, who are, I repeat once again, REAL people with real families and lives and dreams, not just a “crisis” to solve. You can start by getting a hold of statistics from the UN and Amnesty International, and then reading more about the issue from Electronic Intifada and If Americans Knew, both excellent journalistic endeavours on the issues. You’ll have stacks of proof and references to help you. Then read about BDS, and stop hiding behind lazy cries of anti-Semitism to invalidate real intellectual discussions on the issue.

      Reply
      • David says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:32 am

        Written like a true anti-Semite.

      • Luca76 says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:39 am

        There’s absolutely nothing Anti Semetic about giving real accounts of what’s happening on the ground in Israel. I know and have spoken to many Jews and even Israeli citizens that are horrified by their government. That doesn’t mean that Hamas is good either but both sides need to have a reckoning.

      • Pamsicle says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:41 am

        Jane, I see from your comment that you are a compassionate person. But you are just unaware of the full situation. Israel will treat Palestinians in Israeli hospitals. Israel provides aid. The PALESTINIANS use their money to build tunnels and buy weapons instead of helping their own people. And you must ask WHY in the world Israel would bomb hospitals and schools. This isn because the Palestinians use these places where their own children live and play as human shields to protect weapons and high ranking terrorist officials. And why would they block medical supplies? Because ofthe weapons that are constantly being smuggled in. For the hatred and violence that they are taught and is ingrained into them as children, the Palestinians are indeed victims.

      • Jane says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:49 am

        David, do not make incendiary comments if you have nothing of value to say. This issue affects actual human beings, so this should compel you to treat it as such.

      • Saks says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:59 am

        Preach Jane!!!! Supporting Palestinians doesn’t mean anti-semitism. I’m glad ppl are finally opening their eyes to that false narrative that pointing how wrong is Israel treating Palestinians equals hating Jews.

      • Kate says:
        June 7, 2017 at 12:38 pm

        I would like to add that some of the infrastructure the Israeli army loves to bomb every so often are build with European and US money. So we build, we bring the money and they destroy. I really don’t know why we even support Nutty-yahoo anymore.

      • A says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:04 pm

        Thank you, Jane!

    • lls says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:31 am

      Thank you… Very well stated.

      Reply
    • Wilma says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:48 am

      Israel still controls the border and if and what comes into Gaza, which has some serious implications for the economy there. There’s also the West Bank, where troubles are no where near being close to a solution and Israel is still the occupying army. Then there’s the way Arab Israelis are being treated as third class citizens, the monopoly Israel has on water supplies, the new nationalistic tone in Israeli schools, the rise of fundamentalism that makes certain areas of Jeruzalem no-go areas for women (amongst a slew of other problems this creates), the fact that it’s harder and harder to organize a gay pride parade in Israel…
      I’m personally unsure of the effects of a boycot as Israel’s most important critics are Israelis, but please don’t act as if there’s nothing to criticize here. Israel claims to be a democracy and to have the rule of law, so I’m going to criticize them if there are actions that clash with that. As soon as the Palestinians have a functioning democracy and a functioning state I’ll do the same. But they haven’t and although we need to put pressure on Hamas and Fatah to create democratic institutions, hold fair elections, establish the rule of law and end corruption, as long as things are still as chaotic as they are, we shouldn’t treat the Palestinians as a monolith (as we should also remember that the opposition in Israel excists).

      Reply
      • Jane says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:51 am

        Thank you so much. My heart is broken at the things people are saying here – as if Palestinians are angry animals bred to hate Jews, and no amount of actual statistical evidence and accounts by Palestinians and non-Palestinians alike against Israeli cruelty are valid.

      • Pamsicle says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:53 am

        Hamas And FAtah are TERRORIST organizations.

      • Jane says:
        June 7, 2017 at 12:09 pm

        Pamsicle, please Google “Israel-Palestine conflict myths” and “humans shields Hamas myths”. You will see for yourself where you’re informed. The Huffington Post did an excellent research-backed article on the latter.

        And funnily enough, those terrorist labels have been handed out by Israel and the US.

      • Nahid says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:16 pm

        @Jane The only person equating Palestinians with animals around here appears to be you (in two separate posts, no less).

      • Bethy says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        @Jane have you ever been to Israel or the West Bank? I have, I lived there. There are horrible atrocities on BOTH sides, neither side is free of blame. As a US citizen with an Israeli significant other, I carried my passport around because there are check points everywhere, just not in Gaza or West Bank. The reason for the checks? Terrorism. It’s gotten worse from what I’ve heard from ex-pat friends still living there after I left because of ISIS and other groups trying to fill a void as the government tries to get rid of Hamas.

        If you never lived in a place where just going to the mall, grocery store or riding the bus literally means you take your life in your own hands every day (suicide bombers), you don’t know what it’s like to live in fear every waking minute. When I lived there, the local mall was bombed. As an American I never understood how lucky I was living in a free and relatively safe society until I lived in Israel.

        I had Palestinian friends, I had Israeli friends. I believe in a two-state solution and no more settlements, but extremists on both sides try to disrupt that process. It’s very easy to talk about a place one’s never lived in or visited, but just read articles about. I used to be like that, now I reserve judgment. Myself, I moved back to the US because the level of fear and stress wasn’t something I could handle. I know I’m lucky I had that option. My ex chose to stay. Hopefully, the younger generations of Palestinians and Israelis will figure this out in my lifetime. However, I’m pessimistic and with son-in-law Jared in charge of the ‘peace,’ I won’t hold my breath.

        I pray for both sides.

      • Wilma says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:39 pm

        @pamsicle: That’s all you got as an answer to my post? Because your straw man defense isn’t convincing. It implies that you are not able to refute my criticism of the Israeli government.

    • Kate says:
      June 7, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      You should replace Israel with South Africa.

      Reply
    • Margo S. says:
      June 7, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      Supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel does not make you anti semetic. I’m sure many anti semetic people people hop on that bandwagon because they are just looking for something to complain about, but if you actually research this and speak to both sides about It, it’s a very troubling situation. I’m not keen on how the Israeli government is handling this, but I love the Israeli people. Just because their government is effed doesn’t mean the whole country is.

      Reply
  5. Radley says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:12 am

    What exactly would it take for Israel and Palestine to actually sit down and negotiate? That is the eternal question. I guess economic pressure could help. But that situation is deeply entrenched with enmity on both sides. Really, the whole world would need to come together and say we need y’all to fix this. Like the Paris Accord or something.

    Celebs boycotting isn’t gonna be enough.

    Reply
  6. acakeofcheese says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:15 am

    I feel like the BDS movement has picked up a lot of steam in Britain and especially in British universities. The anti-semitism surrounding the boycott is extremely problematic though and needs to be addressed. I understand that people feel really passionate about the issue but if you care that much, EDUCATE yo’self! The goal is so lofty and immense that people who are involved in BDS need to hold themselves and the movement to a higher standard.

    Reply
  7. Dumbledork says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:29 am

    He had me until he used the word retarded. Why on earth does anyone think this word is okay to use?

    Reply
  8. QQ says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Thom Yorke I Get you, support your stance and AM probably your Number 1-2 Stan FOR LIFE,… But Baby “retarded” What is you doing?!?!?

    That said That Moon shaped Pool concert I went to a couple months back is the most beautifulest amount of the best Radiohead songs evveeerrr, Their Light engineer or whomever designs that stuff is a GENIUS they were incredible, the merch was so so pretty, the Thom Yorke Joyful Mandancing to Identikit ? I replay that every time im sad

    Reply
  9. toni says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    All of those artists boycotting Israel would never boycot the US or Britian, despite the atrocities they have comitted or are still comitting. The hypocrisy is laughable.

    The left leaning parties and movements especially in Europe have always been extremely Anti-Semitic and now they call it Anti-Israel sentiment. The British Labour party is such a group. They openly sympathize with terrorist groups.

    Reply
    • sa says:
      June 7, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      This!

      The hypocrisy of those that support BDS while happily (and without moral conflict) enjoying the financial rewards of doing business in America is staggering. I would say that BDS is a thinly veiled justification for anti-Semitism, except that I don’t think it’s even veiled.

      Reply
  10. Kate says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Retarded ? Anyway many, both in Europe and in the US, did not give two shit about the sufferings of South Africans back in the day so I don’t expect them to care about Palestinians. Agree with the antisemetism in some parts of the BDS movement though.

    Reply
  11. Kate says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    IMO the two state solutions completely and definitely died with the election of Trump. But, despite the Israeli government’s best efforts, Palestinians won’t die. So what we will have is a Jewish State with 4 millions second state citizens. Apartheid 2.0 …here I come.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment