Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ concert will go ahead this evening

Two weeks ago, Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert was targeted by ISIS terrorists. The attack left more than 20 people dead, many of them children. Ariana Grande was devastated, like everyone else, and she helped to organize the One Love Manchester concert scheduled for tonight. Ariana was back in Manchester on Friday and Saturday, spending time with some of her fans who were injured in the terrorist attack. But last night, terrorists again targeted the British people with coordinated attacks in London. The attacks left at least seven people dead and dozens wounded. There were immediate concerns that British authorities would want to shut every event down, especially if the event could be a potential target for terrorists. But the One Love Manchester concert is still happening.
Following the terror attack in London last night, which has left seven dead and at least 48 injured, the benefit concert headlined by Ariana Grande and scheduled for tonight in Manchester — itself following a deadly suicide bombing at a Grande concert in that town two weeks ago — will go on “with greater purpose,” Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said this morning. In a statement, Braun said of the victims and those affected, “We plan to honor them with courage, bravery and defiance in the face of fear.”
The One Love Manchester concert, which will feature performances by Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas, kicks off tonight at 6:55 PM local time at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
It is due to be aired live on BBC One in the UK and in the U.S. on ABC/Freeform. There are more than 50 countries that have signed up to air the show live and BBC Worldwide has confirmed to Deadline that all plans for the global simulcast remain in place.
Grande last night tweeted she was “praying for London.” Today, Braun released the following:
“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected. We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly. I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester Police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority.
“All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together. Thank you.”
Greater Manchester Police said this morning that there will be additional security in place and that “everyone will be searched, including bags.” All proceeds from the international distribution of TV rights for One Love Manchester will go towards the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.
I’m glad that the concert is still going ahead, and that so far, no artist has pulled out. That’s the way it should be – unbroken and unbowed in the face of terrorism. It’s sad, to me, that Ariana Grande has handled this difficult moment with more grace and humanity than the President of the United States, who in the midst of the unfolding London terrorist attack last night, began to tweet about his Muslim Ban. He’s tweeting again this morning, threatening that “it will only get worse” unless we listen to him and do what he wants. So much for the dignity of the office.
We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
Nice way of sending condolences. Using a tragedy to push your agenda.. WOW
what agenda is that exactly?
edit: my bad, thought you were talking about Ariana.
I can’t believe his gun debate tweet this morning. His ignorance knows no bounds.
Not a fan of her (don’t dislike her, either) but she’s handling this incredibly. It takes guts to stand up like that. I hope the concert will proceed without incident and the people affected find comfort in this gesture.
Same here. Not a fan but have some serious respect for how she has handled all of this.
I am happy she goes on with the concert.
Someone take Twitter away from Trump – those tweets are awful. And am glad the concert is going ahead.
London Bridge is always busy with tourists and its a good night spot, we are thankful the police reacted very quickly (8mins).
And as for the election – this WILL affect the outcome. It will push the Leave and UKIP voters toward the Tories as Incompetent Corbyn is very very weak on security and his past connections to the IRA will cost him and Labour. He’s a weak leader who has spent the past week refusing to to be drawn in on the subject of whether he has what it takes to make hard decisions. The man can’t even handle hard questions from the press.
#LondonBridgeWillNotFallDown
I think that’s right. Corbyn came out in November as being against the “shoot to kill” policy for terrorist attacks, that will hurt him as well.
I hate Trump with all the bones of my body. This TWEET in the middle of a terror attack … The nerve, the audacity, the lack of dignity. It’s staggering.
I think the correct word is: stupid, and irresponsible.
I’m with you. I loathe him with every fiber of my being. I have a visceral reaction to the mere mention of his name.
When I watched this on the news last night, I was disgusted. How can someone be so cold and heartless as Trump? Nobody even knew anything about who the killers were,but right away, he brings up that the U.S. needs the Travel Ban to stay safe. This tragedy had nothing to do with the US! What a cruel jerk. Think of something other than yourself for once, Trump!
He is an awful excuse for a human being. Plain and simple.
Ariana has indeed handled this with more grace and humanity than Bigly. He’s utterly incapable, a f$@cking monster. I’m in a rage again.
Not surprised about Trump’s reaction. Figured he’d be craven enough to exploit it. He would exploit anything and will.
Not an Ariana Grande fan, but my goodness she is handling this with grace and dignity. And for trump, what a disgrace that he would use a tragedy to push his sick agenda.
Seriously, you are attacking Trump for a tweet but not attacking the horrific Islamic terrorists who killed innocent people “in the name of Allah”?
Really?
The one love concerto is being screened by BBC 1 tonight. Can’t wait to watch it. Props to Arianna for doing it and visiting her fans. She’s a very strong and compassionate young woman.
Also FUCK trump for using this tragedy to push his racist and ignorant agenda.
Trump’s tweet insulting London’s mayor was especially disgusting. If this had been an attack by white nationalists, he’d be saying nothing.
He must be filled with glee he has this to distract from Russia.
