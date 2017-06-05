Kendall Jenner in D&G at polo charity event: cute or tacky go-go dancer?

Here are some photos from Saturday’s 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, an annual charity polo match that goes down in New Jersey. Every year, the event is pretty well attended, and this year was no different. Kendall Jenner was one of the big-name attendees, and I’m not even joking about that: Kendall was obviously one of the big names, one of the big “gets” for the charity. Kendall wore this Dolce & Gabbana dress which… I actually sort of like. Maybe not for this event, but it’s cute and interesting. The problem I have with this is that I hate that she paired an interesting minidress with those white boots. The whole ensemble together makes it seem like she’s about to go-go dance.

Nicole Kidman was there, wearing this Alessandra Rich dress which makes me question whether I really understand what should be worn if you’re going to be a spectator at a charity polo match. This doesn’t seem like the look, right? I’m not a polka-dots person, nor am I a big fan of giant buttons or a high, Victorian neckline, so I don’t really care for this.

Freida Pinto wore an Elie Saab jumpsuit which I really, really like. You know what makes this interesting? The racing stripe down the side. That’s boss. I also think it’s cute that she posed with Luke Evans – apparently, they’re good friends?? The big, floppy hat needs to go though.

Speaking of unfortunate hats, check out Priyanka Chopra’s ensemble. Her polka-dotted dress is Altuzarra, and I don’t hate it (because it doesn’t come with buttons and a Victorian collar, Nicole). But the Gigi Burris hat is killing me. Some women have a face for hats, and some women don’t. It’s not something you can help, and you don’t know until you try. I do not have a face for hats. The Duchess of Cambridge has a great face for hats. Priyanka? She does not have a face for hats.

Kate Mara is actually wearing what I would wear to a polo match, only I would have worn a slip or asked that the dress be lined. This is cute, summery and polo-spectator-y to me. Those little “wings” with her hairstyle though… no bueno.