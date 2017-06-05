Kendall Jenner in D&G at polo charity event: cute or tacky go-go dancer?

Here are some photos from Saturday’s 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, an annual charity polo match that goes down in New Jersey. Every year, the event is pretty well attended, and this year was no different. Kendall Jenner was one of the big-name attendees, and I’m not even joking about that: Kendall was obviously one of the big names, one of the big “gets” for the charity. Kendall wore this Dolce & Gabbana dress which… I actually sort of like. Maybe not for this event, but it’s cute and interesting. The problem I have with this is that I hate that she paired an interesting minidress with those white boots. The whole ensemble together makes it seem like she’s about to go-go dance.
Nicole Kidman was there, wearing this Alessandra Rich dress which makes me question whether I really understand what should be worn if you’re going to be a spectator at a charity polo match. This doesn’t seem like the look, right? I’m not a polka-dots person, nor am I a big fan of giant buttons or a high, Victorian neckline, so I don’t really care for this.
Freida Pinto wore an Elie Saab jumpsuit which I really, really like. You know what makes this interesting? The racing stripe down the side. That’s boss. I also think it’s cute that she posed with Luke Evans – apparently, they’re good friends?? The big, floppy hat needs to go though.
Speaking of unfortunate hats, check out Priyanka Chopra’s ensemble. Her polka-dotted dress is Altuzarra, and I don’t hate it (because it doesn’t come with buttons and a Victorian collar, Nicole). But the Gigi Burris hat is killing me. Some women have a face for hats, and some women don’t. It’s not something you can help, and you don’t know until you try. I do not have a face for hats. The Duchess of Cambridge has a great face for hats. Priyanka? She does not have a face for hats.
Kate Mara is actually wearing what I would wear to a polo match, only I would have worn a slip or asked that the dress be lined. This is cute, summery and polo-spectator-y to me. Those little “wings” with her hairstyle though… no bueno.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
There were prettier girls than Kendull in my high school. She is not interesting in the slightest, so she makes the clothes look boring too. I don’t like that the dress has like ruffles around the shoulder part, but again, other women might have pulled it off and changed my mind.
I think Priyanka has a face for hats! I definitely do not.
Why did Kendall bring her lunch box?
The dress looks like an apron that was made into a dress.
I’m saying no to all of these…Nicole’s is the worst, IMO. I hate polka dots, too, but if you’re going to wear them, they should look like Priyanka’s–discernible. Nicole’s look fussy and old ladyish.
Dogpatch USA is right down the road, Kendall.
I think Priyanka looks adorable in the hat…I do not understand the criticism. Nicole looks lovely and appropriate for the event.
Me neither cause out of this bunch, she seems best dressed to me
I totally agree with the both of you
Priyanka looks amazing.
The hat is cute on her!
She certainly has a face for hats!
Priyanka is so gorgeous, she pulls it off imo
Kendall’s boots are physically painful to me
I hate them
I find these photos hilarious considering the extraordinary wealth among the group. There are much better dressed Aussie local celebs at the Melbourne Cup. And we go all out with hats and fascinators, none of these boring hats thank you.
Dressing for polo isnt quite the same as dressing for horse racing.
Eh, Cristian Sireano and his husband Brad Walsh were dressed better.
Nah, I think Priyanka has the face for everything!
She is gorgeous.
Extremely
I. Hate. Booties. Always.
Priyanka looks good, I like her dress.
Off the shoulder ruffles are a big 80s no to me.
Priyanka looks adorable.
Yes, Freida and Luke are friends since they filmed Immortals with Henry Cavil.
Freida is so pretty and I don’t care about his sexuality. Evans is super hot.
Why Priyanka is invited to these events? Emmys, Oscars, Golden Globes… She is a terrible actress in a C list TV show with no relevance. And her Baywatch movie is a flop.
Not a classy look in the bunch.
I think the fabric/print used for Kendall’s dress is interesting. The dress itself, not so much. Imagine, for example, Priyanka’s dress made in that fabric. To die for.
I like Priyanka’s dress but the hat is terrible. I love Freida’s jump suit. Nicole’s dress … well … not a fan but for an outdoor event, I guess she was looking for maximum sun protection. Kendull looks like a fool. You can’t buy taste.
Vogue’s Derek Blasberg had Kendull in his IG stories and I had no idea who it was until this post. She looks like a completely different person.
I love Frieda’s jumpsuit. Kendall looks cute but the dress material is just too much and the white booties throw off the entire look.
Kate Mara’s hair color is always off. Kendall looks like a jackass. That’s all I got.
Nicole K looks really nice.
I totally agree, Kaiser. Priyanka is gorgeous, but the hat makes her face look completely jacked. I would never have guessed in a million years that she couldn’t pull off hats. There’s ONE thing I can do that Priyanka Chopra can’t! I guess she can have her millions, and I’ll enjoy my sun hats.
Does anyone see “young Kim K” with whatever Kendall is trying to pull? Especially with those 2 hair pieces on the front.
Kidman and Kardashian are great examples of Getting It Wrong at opposite ends of the spectrum. Kardashian’s dress would have been great, had it been anywhere near knee-length. She looks like a nine-year-old streetwalker with her lunch pail. Kidman looks like the Victorian social worker who tries to rescue her. Polo is for sundresses.
