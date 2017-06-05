Kendall Jenner in D&G at polo charity event: cute or tacky go-go dancer?

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Here are some photos from Saturday’s 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, an annual charity polo match that goes down in New Jersey. Every year, the event is pretty well attended, and this year was no different. Kendall Jenner was one of the big-name attendees, and I’m not even joking about that: Kendall was obviously one of the big names, one of the big “gets” for the charity. Kendall wore this Dolce & Gabbana dress which… I actually sort of like. Maybe not for this event, but it’s cute and interesting. The problem I have with this is that I hate that she paired an interesting minidress with those white boots. The whole ensemble together makes it seem like she’s about to go-go dance.

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Nicole Kidman was there, wearing this Alessandra Rich dress which makes me question whether I really understand what should be worn if you’re going to be a spectator at a charity polo match. This doesn’t seem like the look, right? I’m not a polka-dots person, nor am I a big fan of giant buttons or a high, Victorian neckline, so I don’t really care for this.

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Freida Pinto wore an Elie Saab jumpsuit which I really, really like. You know what makes this interesting? The racing stripe down the side. That’s boss. I also think it’s cute that she posed with Luke Evans – apparently, they’re good friends?? The big, floppy hat needs to go though.

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Speaking of unfortunate hats, check out Priyanka Chopra’s ensemble. Her polka-dotted dress is Altuzarra, and I don’t hate it (because it doesn’t come with buttons and a Victorian collar, Nicole). But the Gigi Burris hat is killing me. Some women have a face for hats, and some women don’t. It’s not something you can help, and you don’t know until you try. I do not have a face for hats. The Duchess of Cambridge has a great face for hats. Priyanka? She does not have a face for hats.

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Kate Mara is actually wearing what I would wear to a polo match, only I would have worn a slip or asked that the dress be lined. This is cute, summery and polo-spectator-y to me. Those little “wings” with her hairstyle though… no bueno.

The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to “Kendall Jenner in D&G at polo charity event: cute or tacky go-go dancer?”

  1. Alleycat says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:25 am

    There were prettier girls than Kendull in my high school. She is not interesting in the slightest, so she makes the clothes look boring too. I don’t like that the dress has like ruffles around the shoulder part, but again, other women might have pulled it off and changed my mind.

    I think Priyanka has a face for hats! I definitely do not.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Why did Kendall bring her lunch box?

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I’m saying no to all of these…Nicole’s is the worst, IMO. I hate polka dots, too, but if you’re going to wear them, they should look like Priyanka’s–discernible. Nicole’s look fussy and old ladyish.

    Reply
  4. What's Inside says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Dogpatch USA is right down the road, Kendall.

    Reply
  5. Chan says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I think Priyanka looks adorable in the hat…I do not understand the criticism. Nicole looks lovely and appropriate for the event.

    Reply
  6. manda says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Kendall’s boots are physically painful to me

    Reply
  7. Hummus says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I find these photos hilarious considering the extraordinary wealth among the group. There are much better dressed Aussie local celebs at the Melbourne Cup. And we go all out with hats and fascinators, none of these boring hats thank you.

    Reply
  8. Tiffany says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Eh, Cristian Sireano and his husband Brad Walsh were dressed better.

    Reply
  9. AlmondJoy says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Nah, I think Priyanka has the face for everything!

    Reply
  10. Perpetua says:
    June 5, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I. Hate. Booties. Always.

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Priyanka looks good, I like her dress.
    Off the shoulder ruffles are a big 80s no to me.

    Reply
  12. OSTONE says:
    June 5, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Priyanka looks adorable.

    Reply
  13. sammy says:
    June 5, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Yes, Freida and Luke are friends since they filmed Immortals with Henry Cavil.

    Freida is so pretty and I don’t care about his sexuality. Evans is super hot.

    Why Priyanka is invited to these events? Emmys, Oscars, Golden Globes… She is a terrible actress in a C list TV show with no relevance. And her Baywatch movie is a flop.

    Reply
  14. Sumodo1 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Not a classy look in the bunch.

    Reply
  15. Anon33 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I think the fabric/print used for Kendall’s dress is interesting. The dress itself, not so much. Imagine, for example, Priyanka’s dress made in that fabric. To die for.

    Reply
  16. Pandy says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I like Priyanka’s dress but the hat is terrible. I love Freida’s jump suit. Nicole’s dress … well … not a fan but for an outdoor event, I guess she was looking for maximum sun protection. Kendull looks like a fool. You can’t buy taste.

    Reply
  17. Erica_V says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Vogue’s Derek Blasberg had Kendull in his IG stories and I had no idea who it was until this post. She looks like a completely different person.

    Reply
  18. cherrypie says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I love Frieda’s jumpsuit. Kendall looks cute but the dress material is just too much and the white booties throw off the entire look.

    Reply
  19. tw says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Kate Mara’s hair color is always off. Kendall looks like a jackass. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  20. African Sun says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Nicole K looks really nice.

    Reply
  21. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    I totally agree, Kaiser. Priyanka is gorgeous, but the hat makes her face look completely jacked. I would never have guessed in a million years that she couldn’t pull off hats. There’s ONE thing I can do that Priyanka Chopra can’t! I guess she can have her millions, and I’ll enjoy my sun hats. :)

    Reply
  22. poop says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Does anyone see “young Kim K” with whatever Kendall is trying to pull? Especially with those 2 hair pieces on the front.

    Reply
  23. raincoaster says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Kidman and Kardashian are great examples of Getting It Wrong at opposite ends of the spectrum. Kardashian’s dress would have been great, had it been anywhere near knee-length. She looks like a nine-year-old streetwalker with her lunch pail. Kidman looks like the Victorian social worker who tries to rescue her. Polo is for sundresses.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment