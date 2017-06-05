Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin after Trump photo scandal

Like Jim Carrey did last week, Alec Baldwin publicly supported Kathy Griffin as the fallout increases from her extremely ill-conceived photo of her holding a bloody, “severed,” wax head of Donald Trump. Alec, of course, is no stranger to invoking public outrage. When Bill Clinton came under fire for his handling of his Monica Lewinsky affair, Representative Henry Hyde headed up his impeachment. Alec, a militant Democrat, went on Conan O’Brien’s show and called for the citizens of the US to stone Henry Hyde to death and then stone his family. It was a joke, just like Kathy’s. And, like Kathy’s, it was a gross and terrible use of humor. So, Alec is invoking his weathering of that storm to buoy Kathy as she’s come under attack. On Saturday, he posted the following:

I, personally, find Kathy’s stunt indefensible but I don’t have any problem with people trying to defend her. I do think she meant for it to be shock humor and not a verifiable threat on anyone. I find Alec’s defense kind of amusing because I, also, found his Henry Hyde rant indefensible so that’s not picking up any points with me. Then he lays into the GOP with such vitriol, he’s just fanning the flames. His tweet #5 alone would have been a really good show of support but instead, he just got down in the mud with them. Ah Alec…

However, Kathy needs all the support she can get because the axe is swinging on her current projects. CNN dropped her and various venues are cancelling performances on her Celebrity Run-In Tour. Last week Kathy held a press conference in which she said Trump, “broke me.” She claimed that not only are he and his family harassing her but she’s receiving detailed death threats, all of which caused her to break down crying as she discussed it. It is possible that Kathy had no idea how much of a controversy this would become but I honestly just see crocodile tears. Maybe it’s too far to say she’s relishing the attention but a press conference claiming ‘poor little me’ doesn’t exactly scream ‘make it go away.’ Kathy will be fine just like Alec is fine. For me, I am going to take Alec’s advice in tweet #5 and just ignore this, there are far more important things we should be focusing our attention on.

But I won’t apologize for thinking this is a clever response:

wenn31409469

wenn31428206

Photo credit: WENN and Getty Images

 

55 Responses to “Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin after Trump photo scandal”

  1. la_maga says:
    June 5, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I think I fall in the ranks of “I don’t care”. Personally, I’ve never found her funny, but I’ve never found her offensive, I do relate to what she said about this election breaking her. It broke me, too. I don’t understand the big deal with what she did, but I also can’t stomach his being a president.

    Reply
    • DeniseMich says:
      June 5, 2017 at 8:42 am

      I agree. I don’t care.

      Everything is now shock and outrage. Really! Kathy Griffin should be isolated and bombarded with HATE when Donald Trump is President. GET A GRIP People.

      I will say that I thought her press conference was awful and she needs to put on her big girl pants.

      Also, I think much less of Anderson Cooper for how he dumped on Kathy during this period. She has classless jokes it is who she is….

      Reply
  2. Barbs441 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 7:52 am

    In my opinion Kathy made it worse with that press conference. She should’ve just gone on a long vacation after her apology and come back later. The more you mess with crap the more it stinks. I did find the pictures tasteless and I hate Trump with every ounce of my being.

    Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      June 5, 2017 at 8:19 am

      I think she made it worse by apologizing so profusely in the first place. She should have issued a GOP-type apology, i.e. “It was freedom of expression. Stop being politically correct. But I apologize to anyone who was offended.” I have yet to hear 45 applegize (shout out to Alec Baldwin) for anything he’s said about any group of people he’s offended, including women, the disabled, “the” Blacks, “the” gays, etc.

      Reply
    • Nancy says:
      June 5, 2017 at 8:25 am

      Yep. She should have gone into hiding for a bit. People forget easily when the next cable news cycle begins. She lost her relevancy a long time ago. Joan Rivers she is not, except for the bad surgeries.

      Reply
    • Nyawira says:
      June 5, 2017 at 8:26 am

      Wtf was that the press conference? Firstly even if she had come coherent and composed with a quick list of solid points, it would still have been a bad idea. She was such a mess, squandering the opportunity to point out Trumps and the GOP hypocrisy. If this was someone else, Kathy would roast her to hell and back for it. So I’m shocked at her lack of self awareness. The melodramatic way she said “he broke me” is the cringiest thing I have ever seen in a press conference.

      Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    June 5, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I don’t see the big deal about this, tbh. Just something for Republicans to cry about, which is ironic considering they call liberals Snowflakes. I also don’t believe Baron saw it. Obviously she’s trying to be funny. Much ado about nothing, imo

    Reply
  4. Lolalulu says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:01 am

    On the one hand, I’m glad that the Boys’ Club is coming to her defense. It’s nice to see A List comedians coming to defend the craft, defend the 1st Amendment, and defend her. But if you have ever seen her act or watched her show…she lives for this! She loves getting any attention or acknowledgment from the A List (good or bad) and uses it as self-validation. It’s like a fetish. So…I question whether she will have learned anything from this experience. She’s too star struck for her own good.

    Reply
    • Scarlet Vixen says:
      June 5, 2017 at 9:00 am

      @Lolalulu: calling it a ‘fetish’ is not a very accurate assessment of her schtick. She plays up the wanting to be A list because it is the basis of her act. I have a real soft spot for Kathy Griffin after watching her show and reading her memoir. She is genuinely a very down-to-earth and good hearted person. She never drinks, is conservative and smart with her money, took care of and obviously adored her parents, and didn’t trash her jerk husband even after finding out he was stealing from her. She is a strong advocate for LGBT, has performed many times for overseas troops, and is a huge animal lover. She is actually quite humble and works hard. Every standup show she does is improvised–no telling the same jokes over and over.

      That being said, I was originally upset sbout the stupid picture. But, when I learned the context of the ‘bloody’ head I became less angry. It is in reference to trump’s sexist comments about Megan Kelly (“She had blood coming out of her everywhere…”). Taken in context I find the photo to be much less offensive. She had a good point that obviously didn’t come across well. But, it isn’t nearly on par with Obama lynchings and disgusting Ted Nugent threats.

      Reply
  5. LinaLamont says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:02 am

    You know, I thought what KG did was all kinds of wrong and attention-whoring.  But, the more that asshole (POtuS) opens his flaming sphincter about London and the ramifications & implications; the more indifferent I’m becoming to what she did.
    FTR, I’ve never found Griffin to be funny.

    Reply
  6. dholmas says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:04 am

    She did it to herself. There is no defense. She is digging that hole deeper every time she opens her mouth to try and defend her action. No sympathy.

    Reply
  7. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:08 am

    She had the right to say it. People have the right not to like it.

    Reply
  8. Giulia says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Two crybabies, Griffin and Baldwin. They want to push limits for the sake of their art, but not accept the consequences. Because $. Cowards.

    Reply
  9. lightpurple says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I think the press conference was a bad idea because it is only inflaming the already inflamed. What she did was bad and she is paying for it with lost wages. Own that, continue with what work you do have and lay off the public displays for a while. But she IS receiving death threats and the Trumps, particularly Donald Trump JUNIOR, are bullying her. Junior’s twitter feed has become a “let’s attack Kathy” slugfest where he encourages the lowest of the Trump base. She should be quiet, take precautions to protect herself and monitor Junior and his followers very closely, taking legal action QUIETLY as necessary.

    Reply
  10. Ash says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I don’t agree with what she did. But to each their own is she is always going to be a shocker. But there are pictures of Obama’s “body” being hung covered in blood and no one threw a fit about those???!!!!

    Reply
  11. mellie says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I, like many people, just don’t find her funny, but if you are going to do this crap then you might want to face the consequences of your actions. Other people besides staunch conservatives thought this was a bad idea…I don’t really think that anyone from the right forced CNN to fire her. I just don’t think that could happen. Her “I’m being bullied act” immediately after just seems like it was planned, like she knew this was going to happen. Don’t go out there and act like a bad ass and then try to play the bully card. Own it, sister girl friend.

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Her stunt was tasteless and offensive, just like Tr*mp. They are both entertainers, who have had successful reality shows. They both have free speech. One of them has committed treason to steal the presidency and has the nukes code, though. Now that is what I call crossing the line.

    Reply
  13. Lolo86lf says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I find it vexing how folks on the right wing are so forgiving when Emperor Baby Fists says or does something horrible. They are so willing to ignore, overlook, forgive-and-forget but us on the left are so eager to axe Griffin, Maher. I am not excusing the latter’s stunts but we are so unforgiving, ruthless to our own. Why can’t we be more like the right, it won’t hurt.

    Reply
  14. Barrett says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Poor taste. I don’t care ab Trump. It made me think of those REAL ISIS be headings of Australia, Americans, britians and more countries…..

    I don’t think real families which endured watching video of their loved ones as hostages or beheaded would think this is humor?

    Reply
  15. Svea says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:00 am

    NEVER APOLOGIZE. The thing is a tempest in a teapot yet again drummed up by media. Poor upset gun-toting, death-penalty-loving, anti-earth Republican Sensitive Snowflakes.

    Reply
  16. Tim says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Quit the faux outrage and take stock of your lives. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, if your really that offended then you should have been offended by the Obama effigies but you weren’t you openly encouraged and approved of that extremely offensive behaviour. The right need to harden the f**ck up bunch of snowflakes. The very people condemning her denigrated and lynched Obama for 8 years in front of his daughters, bunch of spineless worms.

    Reply
  17. MaybeTomorrow says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I think I have 0 Fs to give to a man who called his then young daughter a”selfish pig” and any advice he has to give to an idiot that held up a fake, bloodied beheaded head of a sitting president. Neither of these twats rank a F in my book.

    Reply
  18. Turtle says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:46 am

    This is absolutely what happens when we have successfully been divided as a people. We are filled with such confusion and impotent rage that we turn on each other with a vicious intensity and overlook the REAL problems. If we were focused, we’d be able to put stunts like the ones Griffin pulled, or the Bill Maher mess, into immediate perspective. The next step is putting artists in jail. WE HAVE GOT TO FUCKING GET A GRIP.

    Reply
  19. Mamunia says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I have always enjoyed Kathy, but the picture was just not funny. I really wished she hadn’t done that awful press conference. I think the one thing that this awful presidency has taught us is that there is no low you can’t come back from in the next news cycle. Every time we think “Oh, now they will see and reject him because he’s so awful” they don’t. In 6 months, it will be water under the bridge.

    Reply
  20. Franny says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:46 am

    She is so full of melodramatic bs. It was a cheap stunt to get back in the public eye. It worked!!! She took a page from Trump’s playbook.

    Reply
  21. cherrypie says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    What a mess.

    Reply
  22. Pandy says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Like anyone took her stunt/shock op as a threat? I found the send up of lynching Obama’s effigy to be a threat as lynching black men is historical fact. And the lynchers weren’t comedians. I highly doubt this has ruined Kathy’s career – at least I hope not. And as for CNN – I can’t BELIEVE they cancelled her NYE gig over this. Love the bleeding earth pic tweeted above. Spot on.

    Reply
  23. phatypopo says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    To the people who don’t feel sorry for her because her humor is gross and she loves attention – doesn’t that logic kind of feel like “she was wearing a short skirt and is a slut so, she was asking to be raped?” If what she is saying is true about receiving threats (based on Trump’s record, I believe that) – why on earth are we not outraged?

    It was a dumb/crass joke but you should be appalled by the response regardless of whether you thought it was appropriate or not. *free speech,* right?

    Reply
  24. jugil1 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Kathy did this for attention as is her shtick. It’s her gimmick to get attention & fame whore any situation.

    Reply

