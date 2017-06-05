Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ concert was absolutely on-point

Here are some photos from last night’s One Love Manchester concert, the concert Ariana Grande and her people organized following the terrorist attack at Grande’s Manchester concert two weeks ago. They did not cancel the concert in the wake of the London terror attacks on Saturday. Ariana spent the weekend in Manchester, visiting her fans who are still hospitalized, and putting together this concert, which seemed to go well. There were no major glitches, and so many people came out, including: Liam Gallagher, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Will.i.am, Marcus Mumford, Chris Martin, Mac Miller and more.

I just wanted to include some of the videos of the performances that brought down the house. Here’s Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin doing “Live Forever.” I love that Liam came out.

Justin Bieber was actually really lovely to the fans. Here’s “Cold Water.”

Katy Perry doing “Part of Me” and “Roar,” the two songs that little girls and grown women love to sing along with.

Chris Martin doing “Fix You” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

And finally, here’s Ariana doing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

This was so well-done. Props to Ariana and props to all of the other artists who came out to support Ariana, the fans and Manchester.