Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ concert was absolutely on-point

Here are some photos from last night’s One Love Manchester concert, the concert Ariana Grande and her people organized following the terrorist attack at Grande’s Manchester concert two weeks ago. They did not cancel the concert in the wake of the London terror attacks on Saturday. Ariana spent the weekend in Manchester, visiting her fans who are still hospitalized, and putting together this concert, which seemed to go well. There were no major glitches, and so many people came out, including: Liam Gallagher, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Will.i.am, Marcus Mumford, Chris Martin, Mac Miller and more.
I just wanted to include some of the videos of the performances that brought down the house. Here’s Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin doing “Live Forever.” I love that Liam came out.
Justin Bieber was actually really lovely to the fans. Here’s “Cold Water.”
Katy Perry doing “Part of Me” and “Roar,” the two songs that little girls and grown women love to sing along with.
Chris Martin doing “Fix You” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”
And finally, here’s Ariana doing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
This was so well-done. Props to Ariana and props to all of the other artists who came out to support Ariana, the fans and Manchester.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It was beautifull, I had tears in my eyes.
Everything what happened in GB was horrible
I got tears because I saw so many very young girls who just wanted to see their idols perform, have fun and be a part of it. I remember those (pre-internet, pre-YouTube) days when you lived for seeing your favorite singer or group at a concert. I’m so happy they had a memorable evening.
Tears? I’m running rivers down my cheeks! So beautiful. So amazing.
There’s always going to be senseless acts driven from ignorance and hate. But as it is so often. Those people are the minority. And in massive numbers people unit I’ve that for peace.
I was a beautiful concert, I saw it from start to finish. Wasn’t an Ariana fan before but now I am. She handled everything with such class and compassion.
I am absolutely blown away at how she handled this. I wondered whether she’d ever perform again. To take the stage 2 weeks later and lead this beautiful event – I have endless respect for her.
^This.
I was amazed at how poised Ariana was – after what had happened two weeks ago (and then again this weekend). No matter how badly we were affected by this tragedy, it is 100x worse for the performers. I remember when there was a stampede at a Who concert back in the 70s and I remember how badly this affected the band members.
Same. She’s 23. 23! I don’t know that I couid have pulled myself together when I was that age.
@Minx
I know!!! Only 23 years old… I don’t think I could have pulled myself together to do this and I’m 30. What a strong person! I wasn’t a fan before but I’ll buy her next album out of respect for her fearlessness.
You never know how people will react in a crisis until there is a crisis and I have to say I am very impressed by her response. I always thought of her as a typical spoilt pop princess which just goes to show you can’t tell what people are like underneath.
This usually means a Mel Gibson, Johnny Depp or Bill Cosby situation. It’s nice to (for once) see a ‘when someone shows who they are, believe them’ argument going the other way.
Legit. If I were a performer and one of my concerts were bombed, I’d hole up and probably never do a live concert ever again. The fact that she came right back out and did this event, I think, is f*cking fearless. Solidarity with Manchester. <3
Fearless, and just perfectly done, with honest emotion and sincerity. Whether it’s her or the people around her, they just nailed this. Every moment of this show felt authentic and heartfelt.
TRUTH
The fact she was there when it was bombed – after the Paris attacks, people were expecting second waves and people with guns, and she was on site. And that’s without the emotional impact of having your concert targeted in that way, and your fans killed. To return to the city and perform so soon, and on a day when a second attack happened? That’s truly brave. So was pulling this together and focusing on it at a time when a lot of people would have wanted to run away and lick their emotional wounds.
The money is almost secondary to what the event meant to those affected by the first attack.
Very, very impressed by her. Her mum must be a proud woman today.
She truly is a Dangerous Woman.
Her people made sure she had the full support of the Manchester police before they planned the concert too, which is super important. Everything about the way this concert was planned and performed was perfection. A couple of my friends and I watched this concert from start to finished and cried almost the entire time. Just all those kids who were emotional got me every freakin time.
When Ariana was singing with the choir and hugged that little girl who got emotional, I was crying my eyes out.
I’m an Ariana Grande superfan now, but I don’t really like her music lol
I am married to a Mancunian, Robbie Williams seemed super emotional singing ‘Angels’ and I thought I saw a little tear in eye of my boy too. He has been with me in Australia for years, but northerners never change. Salt of the bloody earth.
I just watched a few of the performances on yt, and I’m crying. The incredible strength it must have taken her to stay strong during this concert. I loved that so many other musicians and singers came out and supported her so caringly. I thought Justin Bieber’s interaction with the audience was lovely, him chanting “Love! Love! Love!” and everyone joining him… Also, Miley Cyrus really supporting her and kind of holding her hand during their entire performance, looking out for Ariana’s wellbeing. And Katy Perry asking people to tell each other that they love each other. Beautiful, every single performance. I have so much respect for Ariana for doing this, and for the artists who joined ther and teamed up.
Sending love.
I kinda thought that Miley talked way too much about herself and how things relate to HER during the concert – she made it about herself. Other than that, everyone else performed excellently! Even Justin Beiber’s performance was excellent!
Yes, Bieber has been such a douche for so long, but he is talented. He’s young enough that maybe he can get his act together.
Thought I was just being nitpicky when I noticed that or it was just that I really don’t like listening to her. But I won’t complain, you saw the love she and Ariana share and I have such respect for EVERY artist that took time out and performed.
Justin did really well.
I’m so glad the concert was a huge success (why wouldn’t it have been?). The people of Manchester & London, and all over the U.K., are a shining example of what strength and perseverance are all about. We stand with you!
+1000000
Much respect to her and we all heart our British allies.
Brits are badass, no two ways about it. That guy carrying his pint of beer during the London attack is the modern “keep calm and carry on” poster child. The hashtag #ThingThatLeaveBritianReeling is amazing and I encourage everyone to check it out. It perfectly encapsulates the Brits defiant attitude.
Ariana and Miley’s duet was really good! (Don’t dream its over)
They both have such strong voices
I just watched that one. It touched my heart. So much genuine sweetness and love between those two, and you can tell they both really cared for everyone at the concert. And yes, they sounded awesome.
Exactly! So sweet
Hats off to all concerned. I liked the school choir. And fair play to Liam Gallagher, who had a gig in Germany that finished at 6pm and STILL made it to perform.
Also: love the police officer doing ring-a-roses outside the arena with the kids in this video. I’m sure the terrorists would like a frightening security response that looks like martial law. Instead, they got police officers dancing. So fuck you, arseholes.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-40158829/one-love-manchester-a-police-officer-joins-the-fun
The police officer doing ring-a-roses with the kids was the best moment for me. I shared it on Twitter and Facebook.
**Watch video**Try not to cry**Curl up in ball and cry hysterically**
That video is fantastic. I just emailed it to the White House.
And yes, good on Liam Gallagher to be there. This all had to hit home to him in some way, being from Manchester. And the two Oasis songs were especially fitting.
Lightpurple, don’t freak out but I think I love you.
LOL! Good for you!
Can I say that I honestly love Liam – warts and all? I just read an interview with him in the Guardian/Observer this weekend and it really had me LOL! He’s really funny – brutally honest – but funny nonetheless.
I was especially touched by Liam being part of this – he’s not exactly the first name you’d think of to share a stage with pop stars but he is from Manchester, and there he was.
Liam had a concert a few days ago in Manchester (it was already slated before the tragedy) and gave all proceeds to the Manchester fund.
I was hoping that Liam and Noel would bury the hatchet (they are still “no contact” with one another) and have a big reunion gig with proceeds going to the victims.
An Oasis fangurl can only hope, can’t she?
I read that the viewing figures were going to surpass Live Aid – it was streamed live via Facebook etc..
The ring a roses policeman clearly had a lot of practice at it – he was pretty good
Couldn’t watch the whole thing because I kept tearing up, but what I did see blew me away! From Miley and Pharrell to Katy. I hope Piers Morgan (ITV needs to get rid of him) is somewhere buried under the weight of his bitterness and cynicism.
The UK tried to get rid of him but the US sent him back!
He apologized today, apparently. I hate him so much. Cant you guys and gals just put him in the tower of London? Seems fitting.
Pretty sad when a 23 year old popstar has more class and compassion in the face of tragedy than the freakin president of the united states. Good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she definitely garnered some new fans with how she handled this whole tragedy and the wonderful concert she put on. Myself included. She has definitely built up her global good will.
Didn’t watch the whole thing but fair play to Ariana- she donated 1 million dollars and rasised 2 million pounds with that concert.
She also spent ages in hospital visiting with injured teens and their families.
Kudos.
The response from the family members of the kids in the hospital to Ariana’s visit and the pics of Ariana hugging those little girls was so touching.
I hope Ariana takes this experience and does something even greater, like working with the UN or something.
It was amazing from start to finish. Every act brought something to the stage that was genuine. So beautiful. I was a tad emotional watching it.
I just wish we had these things for every act of terrorism. I always wish we could do more for more people but that’s my “bleeding heart” talking
Nicole, i think its a really good idea. Why not organize something like this yourself?
Concerts aren’t my thing. I work on events for teens with mental health in addition to being a counselor. That’s how I make my difference.
This was more a critique on the apathy when things like this happens in the Middle East. I donate where I can but I would never organize a concert because that’s not my interest. I make my impact elsewhere
I can’think believe they actually got Liam to perform! This makes me respect him more. I’m so proud of everyone involved!!! Ariana was fantastic.
I can’t help thinking that Noel should have been there. Kudos to all involved.
I cried the whole time, it was so beautiful and hopeful.
I always think that these things, these gestures and images are so much more powerful than any military dick swinging in showing the monsters who perpetrate these acts that people are resilient and that there are more of us than there are of them and that we fight back, and not always with guns and bombs. Even though bullets are what took these guys down, the police went up against them with their hands and batons first. Nearby bar restaurant patrons threw bottles and tables, even though they must have been terrified. And I have to say, the picture of the guy running away whilst holding on to his pint made me smile.
But it is sobering to remember that we have the luxury and resources to fight back. People in places like Kabul and Syria are living this nightmare every single day. They don’t have anyone to speak for them, because they’re stuck in regions that are being used as political chess pieces. I am so proud of the way people come together during these times to care for each other, crossing racial, political and religious lines. I hope that in addition to being there for each other here in the West, that we all continue to find ways to direct some of this strength and love to those areas that are voiceless.
I really liked your comment. Agree with everything said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fabulous comment and I agree.
Brilliant comment – thank you.
I agree. And while I am touched and glad that there is so much concern and support for this country, we’ve lost a handful of people, in a nation with free healthcare, good policing (they were on scene in 3 minutes in London), and ample compensation funds. The money raised is going to exceed a million per affected person, by some counts (many will need more, in fairness – some injuries have been life altering, and adapted homes and possibly curtailed career options will result). And you realise 90 people were killed in one attack in Kabul, and none of the injured get free healthcare, and their families have none of the financial or social support our state and fundraisers provide. It isn’t in any way that I am not happy and grateful for all that’s being done for our nationals, but… does seem a little as though those with the luck to be born here just keep on benefiting, while little children escaping Syrian horror drown in the sea.
Well said. The horrors in Kabul this past week are truly heartbreaking and have received so little coverage
This is what I was getting at with my comment. You have countries that get attacked daily with minimal coverage or support. Kabul came to my mind as well. And while I hate to be that person…countries that are western get the positive coverage (ie London, Paris) but bombs in Syria or even India get a passing glance.
Nicole, I totally agree. Myself and my other half have been thinking about exactly this kind of apathy for a long time.
It’s borderline laughable how the whole world cares and does so much (expressions of solidarity, money raising etc etc) when problems are affecting the west but he made the point that it’s likely systemic racism that people globally feel they have to say something when it is a western country affected. So many acts of terror, killings, famines, deaths etc happen from Africa to Asia to the Middle East and people are concerned for all of 2 minutes. People die every few minutes in Africa and millions have died in Syria, where are everyone’s tears for them?
Perfectly said. Just perfect.
Mad respect to Ariana Grande for her courage and class – and yes, she certainly has more of both than her current head of state.
How perfect that she ended the show with Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Innocent, sweet, and pure, just like the young women who were affected by this tragedy. She did an amazing job, and she truly has a fantastic voice. Excuse me while I cry for a bit.
I agree! I have already searched iTunes for her singing this live. I hope they add the concert songs for download soon. They can also give it to the charity!
SOTR was one of the most ridiculously oversung vocals I’ve ever heard. Way way way too many runs.
Robbie Williams and the crowd singing “Manchester we are strong… We are still singing our songs…” made me tear up.
So did Little Mix singing Wings, and the moment in which the stadium were waving their hands….
And Coldplay with Fix You. Another moment
Anytime I hear Fix You, whether live or studio but more when it’s done live, I get chills and want to burst into tears.
Wow. I can’t stop crying. Beautiful tribute to the young lives lost for no reason.
The Coldplay song is Fix You – not Fix Me…
If you have told me last week that Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber would make me cry this weekend I would have laughed in your face. Initially I questioned how soon after the bombing this show was to take place, but WOW. Kudos to the production staff – the show was perfect! To have assembled it in such a short time is mind blowing. And the artists – maybe it was the fact that it was so recent that allowed them to be so open and genuine.
1000% agree. Just the logistics of pulling this off on such short notice were astounding. Everyone involved should be so proud of themselves.
Now the concert itself, OMG. Just the clips in the post had me tearing up. Ariana Grande is really amazing.
Justin Bieber was incredibly moving
Watching Ariana Grande hug that little girl and sing along with the choir for “My Everything”… Oh, my heart!
I will have to see that one!
After living next to the MEN Arena for 10 years, only moved away a few years ago, it has been so hard to watch Manchester go through it all but last night showed true strength and I have new respect for Grande
I love Don’t Look Back, but why did Coldplay do the song when Liam was there? Never been a fan of Ariana, but she went up a few notches in my eyes! SOTR was fitting and beautiful. More importantly, everyone was safe and raised money for the victims!
I think it was the performance of her career, and one that people will talk about decades from now, the way people still rewatch the LiveAid concert with Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and George Michael. I was amazed by Ariana. She was gracious, humble, present and an incredible MC and a heartfelt performer. Given what she went through, it was an olympian task and she handled it with grace and strength. I was so proud of her, more proud than I am of our President.
I read a comment yesterday that said with Trump in office, the kids today have to be their own role models, and it’s so true. She was the very definition of the phrase yesterday.
Also, superficially, I loved her outfit and her headgear–it was super cute, and very tasteful and appropriate for the event.
Ariana just became the biggest pop star in the world over night. In the words of Ali G: Respek West Side!
I have to shyly admit that after the donut incident, I would have never guessed she’d be this mature in the face of crisis.
I wonder if Piers Morgan feels stupid right now.
@perplexed
Piers went on Twitter and said he “misjudged” her. That’s as close as that blowhard will come to saying he was wrong.
I agree with everyone else that Noel and Liam together would have been the biggest s**t.
Want to say that no one mentioned Katy and Swifty appearing together, that would have been the headline for the next week. Guess they are not grown enough either.
An admirable gesture by her and everyone who participated. Most of them are not my kind of performers, and from a musical point of view the concert didn’t do much for me, but it was wonderful to see young people so inspired by their idols sharing the message of hope and positivity.
Listening to the radio this morning, and going by my own mixed feelings, I think people generally have different ways of processing and coping with these kind of tragedies, and there is no single right way to respond. I feel like many people find it hard to join in with the outpourings of love and positivity, especially while everything is still so fresh, and I think this is perfectly understandable and should be respected. But it’s still amazing to witness wonderful acts of kindness, as well as hope and optimism coming from young people. Theirs is the future, and their lives and perspectives should not be tainted by the jaded and disillusioned.
I was a proud Manc last night. Watched from work on the big screen. I teared up every few minutes. Was so emotional. Thought Miley was pure class (a sentence I never thought I’d say) Liam-yes!! Ariana I have huge respect for the girl. The poise with which she held her self together was incredible. Manchester needed that last night. It really did.
Wonderful evening – I was glued to every second & had tears in my eyes,followed by broad grins, repeatedly. Music is beyond everything at healing & uniting.
I have a feeling that Noel was meant to be there: Sara Cox kept trailing the “big surprise” & talking about “Manchester’s favourite sons” (plural) & that “people won’t believe it”. Plus Liam has tweeted repeatedly today implying that Noel was meant to show up.
I was stunned by some of the fabulous voices around at the moment – everyone performed out of their skins. Even Little Mix were awesome, for god’s sake.
What a fantastic evening. Thoughts obviously to those who’ve lost loved ones too, both in Manchester & London. & by the way, Trump …? What the actual …? I gather not one person is defending his current Twitter storm against Sadiq. Utter dick.
ETA: &, yes, the cop dancing. & the responses to the New York Times (I think) saying that the UK is reeling. & the bloke with the pint. & the Romanian bloke hitting them over the head with a crate. So many moments to restore one’s faith in humanity.
I haven’t gotten a chance to see all of the concert and performances just yet (only got to see three of them last night. Her duet with Victoria Monet was nice too. I love the song they made together last year) but this is amazing.
I thought Miley made an arse out of herself, way too much about her, didn’t appear to know the words to the Crowded House song and a weak voice. The concert itself was brilliant.
If I had a daughter, Id like her please.
