“The finale of ‘The Leftovers’ was not as unsatisfying as the ‘Lost’ finale” links

I thought the finale was a perfect finale. One of the best ever. Poignant, heart-wrenching and ultimately, hopeful.
Let the Mystery Be.
And give ALL the Emmys to Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux.
+1 It really was perfection.
That finale last night was one of the best finales ever. I’ll even go as far to say that it’s my favorite finales of all time and my favorite TV series of all time. I cannot stop thinking about it. That show could be so depressing, but it ended as a beautiful love story. Kevin’s face when he finally saw Nora and how he was fighting back tears as he kept to the same script on how he found her was heartbreaking. And their dance together gutted me.
But when he told her that he believed her after she told him what happened to he, and then the final shot with the birds and the goat, was so perfect.
So, did anyone believe Nora’s story? I personally did not.
Oh my god, that dance. I can’t remember the last time I saw actors portray so much emotion without saying a word. They were both amazing.
And yeah, I believed Nora’s story, but I still believe in Christmas miracles, so …
My question is that if the scientist could recreate that machine on the other side, wouldn’t he send other people back?
I still not sure how they were sent there in the 1st place????
Believed her story because she seemed so much more at peace.
Yes, the actors hit it out of the park. I also did not believe her story. The key insight for me was the nun’s comment about storytelling, along with the clear theme of lying in the episode. I think it was the story she needed to embrace in order to heal and be open to Kevin again (and he, knowing how cruel he had been to her in their last encounter, understood). And, oh, the birds and the goat. So beautiful.
So I’ve been meaning to watch this but have yet found the time required to get into it. Now it’s the finale and I’ve watched a few clips. Amazing … really amazing sometimes wordless acting, as in the dance. Intriguing beguiling are just some adjectives to describe. I must find the time.
I taped it last night so haven’t watched it yet. I’m so glad the comments and reviews are positive! Great series.
Blech. I couldn’t make it past a couple episodes of this show. Tedious and boring. The use of surprise/jump out of your seat loud noises was just overdone and it felt like secular Lost Behind. Nooooooo thanks. Stop trying to make Mr. Aniston happen.
I tried to watch and felt the same. Reading the way the people on this site go on and on about it I thought it was more popular. I don’t ever hear anyone talking about it. And I have gotten tips about a lot of shows from co workers and friends. Anyway maybe it will be a Cult Show as time goes on. Regarding Justin happening.. I think if that were going to occur it would by now. But he seems to be working steady; so that is something
