“The finale of ‘The Leftovers’ was not as unsatisfying as the ‘Lost’ finale” links
  • June 05, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

One Love Manchester benefit concert

The Leftovers’ finale was last night: what did you think? [Pajiba]
Name all of your daughters Diana Ariana. [LaineyGossip]
Kanye West has a very Kanye-esque desire. [Dlisted]
For your consideration: Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys. [Go Fug Yourself]
An Iron Throne made out of Legos!! [Buzzfeed]
Possibly the most British thing ever. [Jezebel]
I like Lucy Hale’s top/blouse. [Celebslam]
Fly the friendly skies with this attractive pilot. [The Blemish]
Here’s the trailer for Season 4 of Broad City. [Starcasm]
Everyone’s obsessed with Gal Gadot now. As we should be. [Wonderwall]
Kandi Burruss almost quit the Real Housewives of Atlanta. [Reality Tea]

One Love Manchester benefit concert

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““The finale of ‘The Leftovers’ was not as unsatisfying as the ‘Lost’ finale” links”

  1. mia girl says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I thought the finale was a perfect finale. One of the best ever. Poignant, heart-wrenching and ultimately, hopeful.
    Let the Mystery Be.

    And give ALL the Emmys to Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux.

    Reply
  2. Jenns says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    That finale last night was one of the best finales ever. I’ll even go as far to say that it’s my favorite finales of all time and my favorite TV series of all time. I cannot stop thinking about it. That show could be so depressing, but it ended as a beautiful love story. Kevin’s face when he finally saw Nora and how he was fighting back tears as he kept to the same script on how he found her was heartbreaking. And their dance together gutted me.

    But when he told her that he believed her after she told him what happened to he, and then the final shot with the birds and the goat, was so perfect.

    So, did anyone believe Nora’s story? I personally did not.

    Reply
  3. robyn says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    So I’ve been meaning to watch this but have yet found the time required to get into it. Now it’s the finale and I’ve watched a few clips. Amazing … really amazing sometimes wordless acting, as in the dance. Intriguing beguiling are just some adjectives to describe. I must find the time.

    Reply
  4. BeachGirl says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I taped it last night so haven’t watched it yet. I’m so glad the comments and reviews are positive! Great series.

    Reply
  5. JudithButlr says:
    June 5, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Blech. I couldn’t make it past a couple episodes of this show. Tedious and boring. The use of surprise/jump out of your seat loud noises was just overdone and it felt like secular Lost Behind. Nooooooo thanks. Stop trying to make Mr. Aniston happen.

    Reply
    • nemera34 says:
      June 5, 2017 at 8:52 pm

      I tried to watch and felt the same. Reading the way the people on this site go on and on about it I thought it was more popular. I don’t ever hear anyone talking about it. And I have gotten tips about a lot of shows from co workers and friends. Anyway maybe it will be a Cult Show as time goes on. Regarding Justin happening.. I think if that were going to occur it would by now. But he seems to be working steady; so that is something

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment