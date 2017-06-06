Halle Berry’s phantom baby bump wonders: ‘Can a girl have some steak & fries?’

There’s a wonderful episode of 30 Rock where, because of shenanigans, Liz Lemon has to pretend to be pregnant to cover for Jack’s wife. Liz Lemon got manipulated into doing a “pregnancy photoshoot,” and the result was excellent comedy:

That’s what Halle Berry was doing over the weekend at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball. Halle made sure to pose like a pregnant lady, with her hands gently pulling our eyes down to her “baby bump.” Except that after everyone was like, “Damn, is she pregnant at the age of 50,” Halle sent her rep out to deny the pregnancy story flatly. So what’s really going on?

My guess is that Halle was just being weird and/or thirsty? Maybe she just wanted some attention. It could have been some kind of performance art, just to see if people would get hysterical if she did a “pregnancy pose.” Or maybe she honestly didn’t know people pose like that while pregnant?? Also: as for the father of this phantom baby, TMZ’s sources say that Halle isn’t really dating anyone right now anyway. Hm.

Halle’s only comment was this Instagram:

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉

Sure, everyone’s allowed to have some steak and fries. I bloat up like that when I eat a big ribeye and some fries too. But you know what happens afterwards? I don’t stand on a red carpet and cradle my gassy stomach.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

41 Responses to “Halle Berry’s phantom baby bump wonders: ‘Can a girl have some steak & fries?’”

  1. justsaying says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:03 am

    She knew exactly what she did. Cradling her fake baby bump to get some attention.

    Reply
  2. Sherry Phillips says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I still say there’s something going on in that womb. One of the photos she was standing sideways with Zendaya and you can see the bump very pronounced.

    Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:30 am

      LOL – she’s not pregnant. Bloated stomachs come and go, depending on what was eaten and how much. She’s making a point here about the gossipy baby bump watchers and their dumb comments.

      Reply
    • Molly says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:50 am

      I thought that exact same thing about that exact same photo. The side view is extremely bumpy.

      Posing on red carpets is her JOB. One that she’s hustled at for decades. Maybe she’s now part of the natural wave of loving women without the makeup and glam, but that’s totally counter to her Beautiful, Ageless Woman on the Red Carpet brand.

      Any other Halle Berry would double up on the spanx and get it done. Maybe she thought, “wow, this dress is wildly unflattering and makes me look pregnant. My choices are A.) choose a different dress, or B.) pose it like Beyonce at the VMAs to screw with people.” I mean, I guess she chose B, but it’s a strange direction to take her brand.

      Reply
  3. Lulu says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Halle is 50 and she’s been in the business a long time. She’s not naive about how celebs leave clues about pregnancy. This isn’t her first red carpet. She wanted some attention and she got some.

    Reply
  4. Luca76 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I kind of love it…well played

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      How is it well played? She intentionally made people speculate that she was pregnant, then comes back and acts like people were out of line for the speculation. These are the actions of a D-lister reality star, not a movie star. She is playing like she’s a desperate amateur.

      Reply
  5. Lenn says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Maybe she just stood like this for one second.

    Reply
  6. astrid says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I’m not sure what’s worse, pregnant at 50 or thirsty

    Reply
  7. Froggy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Such a weird thing to do for attention. Also I miss 30 Rock.

    Reply
  8. QQ says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Come on Sis, Stop being disingenuous , you were trolling for attention HOARDT you got it and because in reality you had nothing to do with said attention, we’re here now

    Observe other pics, less posed? This was On purpose http://www.laineygossip.com/halle-berry-belly-cups-at-chrysalis-butterfly-ball/47163

    This BTW is why Halle won’t prosper, instead of it being about her work she stays UNABLE and UNWILLING to get out her own damned way

    Reply
  9. Gene123 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Sure you can have steak & fries, just dont cradle it like a baby bump

    Reply
  10. Lafawnda says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:13 am

    If she’s truly not pregnant then this is just plain weird. I’m not saying she’s crazy or anything of the sort but this type of behavior is downright bizarre to me. It is crystal clear that she was making it a point for people to assume she was pregnant.

    The only logical explanation that I can think of is that she got really stoned or tipsy before she got on the red carpet and started posing incredibly awkwardly b/c she was so out of it. This is not normal behavior.

    Reply
  11. justcrimmles says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Never have I ever wished so hard that CB allowed pics to be added to comments without a link. Because this is practically begging for a Jaqen H’gar “a girl may have steak and fries” meme. What is dead may never fry. Something.

    Reply
  12. B says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Someone wants attention. She has the same publicist as Jen Garner, which explains a lot.

    Reply
    • AlmondMilk says:
      June 6, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Sounds more like she has Jennifer Aniston’s publicist. This is a signature Jen move, though at 48 i think she’s finally given the coy ‘is she or isn’t she pregnant’ press play up.

      These pics of Halle, her poses – just seem so blatant and ridiculous however, that I think she either really is pregnant or she’s finally gone completely nuts.

      I’m betting on the former. That she is indeed pregnant. Remember Halle can lie with the best of them. That’s what this is. This is no steak and fries. Secondly, i think her last child at 47 may have happened with help from IVF. Which means she may have had a few more fertilized eggs in the freezer. Looks to me like she’s implanted one and it took.

      Reply
  13. Merritt says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:36 am

    If I was a celeb and had a food baby, I would troll the press with it too. Serves the media right for constantly analyzing women’s bodies and claiming the only acceptable reason to have a pronounced tummy is if you are pregnant.

    Reply
    • astrid says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:40 am

      Nothing wrong with a food baby. It’s when the celeb gets up on the red carpet and starts cradling the womb and staring down at it like its a baby that the problem.

      Reply
      • Merritt says:
        June 6, 2017 at 10:46 am

        Like I said, I think she was trolling the media. People need to stop acting like what she did was somehow harmful. Halle has done some strange things in her life, but this is not one of them. If this had been someone like Amy Schumer, people would not have reacted the way they did.

      • M.A.F. says:
        June 6, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        No one is acting like what she did was harmful. People are trying to figure why someone like herself, who has been in the business a very long time and knows how PR works, would pull a move like this. It’s not as if she is releasing back to back movies and has something to promote.

      • Merritt says:
        June 6, 2017 at 7:10 pm

        It is the same old story. Male actor does something weird to troll the media, people shrug their shoulders or laugh. A woman does it and people flip out and make it into something bigger than it is.

  14. Radley says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Welp, you know what they say about showbiz types being eccentric and needy…

    Reply
  15. Chicken N pastry says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I have IBS and I get gassy quite often and sometimes it can be flat out painful. Perhaps she experiences something similar? I typically will cradle my stomach the same way as her when I am having an “episode”, but then again I usually deal with them at home not the red carpet.

    Reply
  16. jugil1 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:08 am

    She needs drama & attention like I need air to breathe. She’s exhausting…….

    Reply
  17. Joannie says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:15 am

    She’s always had a bit of a pooch and I think the dress emphasizes it as well. Must have been a lot of fries though.

    Reply
  18. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Thirsty and slightly unhinged.

    Reply
  19. Kate says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:33 am

    She stole Jen Anniston’s signature pr moves. Not cool Halle.

    Reply
  20. serena says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    LOL, maybe she was just trolling everybody.

    Reply

