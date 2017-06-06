Halle Berry’s phantom baby bump wonders: ‘Can a girl have some steak & fries?’

There’s a wonderful episode of 30 Rock where, because of shenanigans, Liz Lemon has to pretend to be pregnant to cover for Jack’s wife. Liz Lemon got manipulated into doing a “pregnancy photoshoot,” and the result was excellent comedy:

That’s what Halle Berry was doing over the weekend at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball. Halle made sure to pose like a pregnant lady, with her hands gently pulling our eyes down to her “baby bump.” Except that after everyone was like, “Damn, is she pregnant at the age of 50,” Halle sent her rep out to deny the pregnancy story flatly. So what’s really going on?

My guess is that Halle was just being weird and/or thirsty? Maybe she just wanted some attention. It could have been some kind of performance art, just to see if people would get hysterical if she did a “pregnancy pose.” Or maybe she honestly didn’t know people pose like that while pregnant?? Also: as for the father of this phantom baby, TMZ’s sources say that Halle isn’t really dating anyone right now anyway. Hm.

Halle’s only comment was this Instagram:

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Sure, everyone’s allowed to have some steak and fries. I bloat up like that when I eat a big ribeye and some fries too. But you know what happens afterwards? I don’t stand on a red carpet and cradle my gassy stomach.