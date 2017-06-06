Lupita Nyong’o in Jason Wu at the CFDAs: poorly designed or just fine?

Here are some photos from last night’s CFDA Awards, a celebration of American fashion and the muses of American designers. Personally, I like Jason Wu’s designs even if I think he sometimes still struggles to find his “voice” as a designer. Like, I rarely look at a Jason Wu dress or gown and say “that’s totally Jason Wu.” He tries different things and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. Lupita Nyong’o wore this Jason Wu dress and… does this work? Because it’s Lupita, I think it comes closer to working than it would have on another woman. On another woman, you would be able to see clearly that this is an ill-fitting, poorly designed, badly hemmed, unflattering mess. The shoes are cute though.
Lily Aldridge in Jason Wu. This is like “Nothingburger: The Dress.” It’s also like “Nothingburger: The Woman.” If you’re a bland Victoria’s Secret model, why would you wear a bland dress that does nothing, and brings nothing to the table?
Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung. I actually don’t have a problem with the dress at all, and I usually feel so ambivalent about Prabal Gurung. This is a lovely dress. I do feel like Kerry should have elevated her styling though – the makeup and hair aren’t great.
Diane Kruger in Monse. This might be one of my favorite looks of the CFDAs. I love a glam column dress and Diane can pull off almost anything. Plus: SEQUINED VELVET.
Karlie Kloss in Diane von Furstenberg. I like the wrap-blouse but that’s about it. The skirt looks like cheap, shiny vinyl. The boots suck.
Chloe Sevigny in Proenza Schouler. My God, this is a giant no. The dress itself is not great and overworked (a signature of Proenza Schouler, one of the most overrated and overworked labels). But the way Chloe is styled is just tragic.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Lupita is a beautiful woman but that dress is hideous.
Yeah. And she can pull of most colours, but this not one of them.
Everything is off about it: hair, makeup, and that dress! Just NO to that mess. Diane for the win here. The colors, the styling, beautiful. Love akerry’s dress, and even like her hair, but her makeup is flat. The VS model (too lazy to scroll back for her name lol)… I like the dress, but I just can’t get used to the “dead” model look. Karrie looks ok from the waist up, but Chloe…the less said the better lol
I agree. The dress looks cheap; poorly made.
That dress is horrendous. Poor Lupita.
You can tell by the look on her face she knows it too.
Diane Kruger looks like she has a very fancy towel wrapped around her.
I cannot with this mid-calf boot trend. It is the worst part of the leg for stumpifying if you are not six feet tall and/or don’t have very thin legs.
The only one I like is Kerry’s, although I like the color of Lupita’s.
Diane Kruger is always interesting, even if I don’t like everything that she wears. She definitely has her own sense of style and seems to have a lot of fun with clothes. She could use a bit more color in her make-up here.
They were all ugly.
I love Lupita N’yongo. I think she is gorgeous woman but this dress is ill fitted and hideous. She should switch places with Kerry Washington in terms of dress because her dress suited her more than Kerry. Kerry Washington is also a gorgeous woman but the wet hair is outdated and the makeup is dead terrible, and the dress that Lupita is wearing is more suited for her.
Diana Kruger “MY STYLE ICON” looks fabulous as usual and I really hope she has a wonderful year ahead for her when it comes to film.
These rest are a lost cause.
There is something off with either the design of the dress or the way she is posing. Maybe it’s the fit also (I’m far from a fashion guru). It just looks off.
Like Kerry and Diane. Would wear Karlie’s outfit for a night out. But overall… Such a stupid night. No one wowed me.
Does Lupita stylist secretly hate her, that look is horrible.
I think it’s time to drop the idea of Lupita as a fashion icon. She wore the hell out of one amazing cape dress, but that’s still her best fashion moment by far.
She has a great figure, great poise and her skin-tone makes a lot of colours really pop. But the actual fashion is often boring or ill-thought out, and terribly styled.
I actually agree with you. Lovely woman but not a style icon. And this dress looks like an Oscar statue melted.
I really appreciate Lupita’s desperately under-represented/-rated aesthetic (beautiful dark-skinned, natural, curvy woman), and when she “hits,” she hits HARD, but she has 5x as many misses, so yeah, she’s just not *that* chick (fashion maven).
Diane Kruger is the only winner in that set of photos. Chloe Sevigne and Lupita come out at the bottom. What happened to Lupita this year?! Her red carpet looks used to be so fine – too many misjudgements this year. I don’t mind the long “bland” sand column dress – perhaps if it had been pale pink or another actual color it would have been nicer, but at least (as I’m fond of saying) she’s wearing it and it’s not wearing her . . .
Yikes that dress on Lupita is sad.. the color I hate SO MUCH in real life, the cut is assy , the length is boots, the shoes are momsy
Diane’s dress is really only made by the fabric but whatevs, not mad at it at all, Also I actually dont hate Chloe’s for two reasons.. Is Her Schtick and is a Fashion thing so whatever this is where the weird shapes and odd choices go
Minus the green Boots, Bland Coder Barbie looks fine, Copy-able outfit for us normies and whatnot
Kerry’s Styling and dress do nothing here, but not more nothing than Beige Modelperson Unknown
Everything.
Was lipstick outlawed for some reason? Good heavens.
I agree, Kerry’s styling is just no.
The hair kills the whole look IMO. It’s flat, like she just washed it, and thought it looked OK as is. I would have loved it better if it she kept her hairs natural texture, but added some sort of volumizing cream/spray.
Big NO to Lupita’s outfit and all the others. I would save only Kross’ outfit.
The day Sevigny won’t show up with a tragic outfit, I will get worried for her she’s always so cubisticly dressed but it entertains me.
What is that on Kerry’s head????? Why do you have a personal stylist and your weave/wig looks that bad???? Why is she paying so much money to a hollywood stylist to look this bad??? I just don’t get it.
Lupita makes that dress sort of work – it’s nice from the waist up and she looks good in gold – but you’re 100% correct – the construction and hemming look shoddy and has a Project Runway feel to it.
Everyone else looks great – KW and DK are particularly stunning. The exception is Chloe – that bib thing ruins what looked like a nice dress and wth is going on with her posture?
There are some materials that just don’t photograph well and that needs to be taken into consideration if they’re going to be walking a red carpet. Lupita’s dress is a perfect example. Up close it looks more interesting and I can see how she thought it would be something fun to wear. Farther away with all of the flash bulbs going off and reflecting off the dress, it just looks bad.
I used to have a LBD that had a bit of shimmer to it. It looked great in normal bar/club night lights, but once the flash of a camera hit it, any wrinkle or movement in the dress looked like a fat roll on me in the photos. And this was pre-digital so no deleting photos. Anytime I wore it I would hide behind people once the cameras came out. LOL
I really like Diane and Kerry’s dresses. Lupita somehow looks short and stumpy in this – has she gained a few pounds? I always think of her as slim and tall-ish, but not in this dress. Karlie looks like an article for dressing for the office/going out afterward. And the VS model is just boring.
Don’t like Lupita’s dress at all. Looks super cheap and the color does not suit her at all…
Kerry and Diane look gorgeous!!! I love that yellow dress, and while I don’t love
Diane’s dress. she makes it work. Also, Karlie looks hot, minus the booties!
