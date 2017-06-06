Does everyone else flat-out love Gabrielle Union’s Rodarte look at the CFDAs?

2017 CFDA Awards

In a world full of boring black dresses, I’m glad that Gabrielle Union came out to the CFDA Awards looking like Foxy Brown, if Foxy Brown was the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Gabrielle brought her husband Dwayne Wade to the CFDAs, and while they posed together for some photos, she also made him wait by the side so she could be photographed solo in this Rodarte ensemble. I love the pants and the sequined coat. I dislike – but accept – the blouse. And her hair is amazing. She’s elevating this look because you can really tell that she loves it too.

2017 CFDA Awards

Nicole Kidman in Oscar de la Renta. This is bad, right? I’m not just imagining that? Like, everything is wrong. Wrong hair. Wrong jewelry. Bad dress.

2017 CFDA Awards

Priyanka Chopra in Michael Kors. This is a decent dress, albeit rather boring. Now I know how my mom feels when she sees me dressed in black – with Priyanka’s coloring, she really should wear more bright and light colors. Damn it, my mom has been right this whole time!

2017 CFDA Awards

Joan Smalls also wore Michael Kors. Why did Kors put all of the women of color in black?? What are you trying to say?!? Anyway, this is an okay dress. Eh.

2017 CFDA Awards

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

32 Responses to “Does everyone else flat-out love Gabrielle Union’s Rodarte look at the CFDAs?”

  1. swak says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Love Gabrielle’s outfit. But the hair to me is off. Love the natural look but the middle part is throwing me off for some reason. Maybe an off centered part – don’t know.

    Reply
  2. V4Real says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I would rock the hell out of that look.

    Reply
  3. PIa says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:13 am

    All are sooo boring (except Gabi)! I mean, I wish stylists took more risks these days.

    Sidenote, Nicole Kidman is really hitting so many more carpets these days. Has the Emmy campaigning already begun?

    Reply
  4. Lillian says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I’ve always preferred Nicole Kidman with red hair

    Reply
  5. Ghost says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Nope. The hair is great, the coat is fine, but the trousers and blouse are bad. I hate this new trend of flared ankle trousers.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Priyanka’s dress should have been full length or she should have done a high heel with it. Those shoes with that dress, no.

    And Gabrielle does not age. My goodness she looks fantastic.

    Reply
  7. Erinn says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I’m not sure how I feel about the neck of the blouse – but I love the glitter against the black pants.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Her hair is amazing!! On a side note I wish I knew how to handle my daughters hair, she’s mixed (I’m white hubby is latino/black) and I have no idea what to do! Poor baby has super tight curls and it’s so tangled, I try brushing it out in the bath and then it drys so beautifully, in tight little ringlets, but by the time she wakes up it’s a puffy tangled mess again…..and she wont let me braid it, you would think I’m slaughtering a cow the way she screams when I even mention braiding her hair…she wants to wear it down like all her friends *sigh*

    Reply
  9. QQ says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Her hair is amazing like a cloud! Her outfit is to die for! As much as I can’t with Gabrielle Union in some ways The Girl Is Serving FASHION Lately, like it or don’t but her clothes game got LIFTED a few years ago, I also High Key Love that Dwayne is also a Clothes Horse and will ABSOLUTELY put himself out there with a cape, a bold shoe, a Printed suit with all the swag of a secure man.

    Nicole is a-Ok for what she’s been doing lately.. truly with no shade .. the wig is what is gonna be you guys *shrug*

    Reply
  10. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Oh God! I’m the only one getting MJ in that first pic?! Where in the hell is her Bring It On nose?

    Reply
  11. Maya says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Personally, as an Indian girl I’ve always thought I look good in black because it matches my hair and eyes! So for what it’s worth, I think Priyanka looks great.

    Reply
  12. Bug says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I invoke a Kors’ ban. Everything “korsive” sucks, imho: from bags to dresses, and all the way backwards. Looks so cheap to me.

    Reply
  13. jugil1 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Gabrielle & Joan look amazing! Gabrielle never seems to age. She is still as gorgeous as she was in “Deliver Us From Eva”.

    Reply
  14. huckle says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I love all these looks! But Priyanka Chopra…what a bod on her! She’s beautiful.

    Reply
  15. StormsMama says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Priyanka is STUNNING.
    My first thought was vavavavoom!
    That dress in liquid shimmer on her. Any color would be fine. She is gorgeous.

    Reply
  16. teacakes says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Gabrielle was the best dressed celeb at the CFDAs and it’s nice to see Rodarte on WOC (she said she got to know them from Kirsten Dunst – I like that).

    Also I don’t love Joan’s dress, but I love how she makes it look, all one sinuous sexy line because of the way she’s posed. Kardboard Kardashian and the other nepotism models should take note, this is how it’s done.

    Reply

