Does everyone else flat-out love Gabrielle Union’s Rodarte look at the CFDAs?

In a world full of boring black dresses, I’m glad that Gabrielle Union came out to the CFDA Awards looking like Foxy Brown, if Foxy Brown was the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Gabrielle brought her husband Dwayne Wade to the CFDAs, and while they posed together for some photos, she also made him wait by the side so she could be photographed solo in this Rodarte ensemble. I love the pants and the sequined coat. I dislike – but accept – the blouse. And her hair is amazing. She’s elevating this look because you can really tell that she loves it too.
Nicole Kidman in Oscar de la Renta. This is bad, right? I’m not just imagining that? Like, everything is wrong. Wrong hair. Wrong jewelry. Bad dress.
Priyanka Chopra in Michael Kors. This is a decent dress, albeit rather boring. Now I know how my mom feels when she sees me dressed in black – with Priyanka’s coloring, she really should wear more bright and light colors. Damn it, my mom has been right this whole time!
Joan Smalls also wore Michael Kors. Why did Kors put all of the women of color in black?? What are you trying to say?!? Anyway, this is an okay dress. Eh.
Love Gabrielle’s outfit. But the hair to me is off. Love the natural look but the middle part is throwing me off for some reason. Maybe an off centered part – don’t know.
Yes an off centered part would have been much cuter. I dig the whole look though, including the blouse.
Disagree. The off center part is just the part of the moment. The mid part would have looked fine if she had more volume. I think it probably started out that way, but broke down over time.
I would rock the hell out of that look.
All are sooo boring (except Gabi)! I mean, I wish stylists took more risks these days.
Sidenote, Nicole Kidman is really hitting so many more carpets these days. Has the Emmy campaigning already begun?
I’ve always preferred Nicole Kidman with red hair
It’s hard to maintain some red shades when the greys show up. Family of red heads here.
Yeah, me too. Blonde washes her out
Yes. Her hair here is too pale and doesn’t set off her face. I’m okay with the dress, though, and I like the jewelry. Gabrielle looks great. And comfortable, which I suspect is rarely the case for an awards show.
Nope. The hair is great, the coat is fine, but the trousers and blouse are bad. I hate this new trend of flared ankle trousers.
The hair is the only really good thing about that whole outfit.
Priyanka’s dress should have been full length or she should have done a high heel with it. Those shoes with that dress, no.
And Gabrielle does not age. My goodness she looks fantastic.
Agree one hundred percent.
I’m not sure how I feel about the neck of the blouse – but I love the glitter against the black pants.
Her hair is amazing!! On a side note I wish I knew how to handle my daughters hair, she’s mixed (I’m white hubby is latino/black) and I have no idea what to do! Poor baby has super tight curls and it’s so tangled, I try brushing it out in the bath and then it drys so beautifully, in tight little ringlets, but by the time she wakes up it’s a puffy tangled mess again…..and she wont let me braid it, you would think I’m slaughtering a cow the way she screams when I even mention braiding her hair…she wants to wear it down like all her friends *sigh*
does she have a silk pillowcase? it seems lux, but it really does help keep the bed tangles at bay!
There are many many resources on the internet for how to care for her hair. First figure out what type of hair she has. Sounds like at least 4a. http://hair.knowfacts.org/hair-types/hair-types-3-curly-2-wavy-4-kinky-1-straight-charts-quiz-tests/
@Lucy, you can try dividing her hair into three pony tails after you wash/detangle it. It will prevent it from kinking up as she sleeps. I am not mixed, so I imagine if this works for my 4a/b hair, it should absolutely work for your biracial daughter’s hair. You can also try blow drying it to loosen the curl somewhat, and then putting it into three pony tails at night. Infusium 23 leave-in conditioner and Liv hair styling creme are great products when you blow dry.
Her hair is amazing like a cloud! Her outfit is to die for! As much as I can’t with Gabrielle Union in some ways The Girl Is Serving FASHION Lately, like it or don’t but her clothes game got LIFTED a few years ago, I also High Key Love that Dwayne is also a Clothes Horse and will ABSOLUTELY put himself out there with a cape, a bold shoe, a Printed suit with all the swag of a secure man.
Nicole is a-Ok for what she’s been doing lately.. truly with no shade .. the wig is what is gonna be you guys *shrug*
Right?! She’s annoying at times and does thee most but she’s def been serving looks and taking more risks lately. One of my faves: https://instagram.com/p/BPETI3FA7Qg/
I let out THEEEEE stankest MMMMMMMMMMMMHHHHHHH just now.. Indeed That dress is something!
Oh wow. That dress is super flattering. I am not one for huge flower patterns but she brings it.
Oh God! I’m the only one getting MJ in that first pic?! Where in the hell is her Bring It On nose?
I think her makeup artist just contoured the hell out of her nose honestly. It’s a bit much. Love the hair and clothes though
*sigh of relief*
Love the hair, not sure about the outfit…maybe I like it from the waist up?
Personally, as an Indian girl I’ve always thought I look good in black because it matches my hair and eyes! So for what it’s worth, I think Priyanka looks great.
@Maya, I think Priya looks great as well. As a dark brown African American girl, I love wearing blacks as well as bold colors, brown and white. I think the only colors that don’t flatter POCs are pastels.
I invoke a Kors’ ban. Everything “korsive” sucks, imho: from bags to dresses, and all the way backwards. Looks so cheap to me.
Gabrielle & Joan look amazing! Gabrielle never seems to age. She is still as gorgeous as she was in “Deliver Us From Eva”.
I love all these looks! But Priyanka Chopra…what a bod on her! She’s beautiful.
Priyanka is STUNNING.
My first thought was vavavavoom!
That dress in liquid shimmer on her. Any color would be fine. She is gorgeous.
Gabrielle was the best dressed celeb at the CFDAs and it’s nice to see Rodarte on WOC (she said she got to know them from Kirsten Dunst – I like that).
Also I don’t love Joan’s dress, but I love how she makes it look, all one sinuous sexy line because of the way she’s posed. Kardboard Kardashian and the other nepotism models should take note, this is how it’s done.
