Donald Trump is still tweet-bragging about how he ‘won’ the election

I covered the Sadiq Khan business in a separate post, in case you missed it. Donald Trump has been in rare form this week with the tweeting and pronouncements, so there’s a ton of news. Part of me thinks that Trump is worried about James Comey’s testimony on Thursday, so he’s trying to change the subject ahead of time. Part of me thinks that Trump can’t even think that far ahead and he’s genuinely having some kind of breakdown on Twitter. So, in case you haven’t been following me on Twitter, Trump has been tweeting a lot of sh-t this morning and we should discuss it.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

This is false. Journalists treat Trump’s tweets the way they should be treated, as unhinged statements from an unhinged president. Trump’s tweets will be part of his undoing, and part of the undoing of his policies. His tweets have already been cited in federal court to dismiss the Muslim Ban. And the Department of Justice is already using his tweets as evidence of criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice. It’s Trump’s own people who want him to stop tweeting, because they understand that he’s damaging his own case.

During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

He thinks he’s touting his own accomplishments. He’s not. He’s a petty despot who cozied up to Saudi Arabia because they gave him a shiny necklace and let him touch the orb.

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

He’s still talking about how he “won” the election. Meanwhile, the DOJ just arrested a woman named Reality Winner (seriously) who leaked classified material to The Intercept. That information was about how Russian intelligence hacked into America’s voting machines just days before the election, and that the hack was more serious and more widespread than previously imagined. Reality Winner was arrested for leaking (true) information about how Russia actively hacked voting machines to ensure Trump’s victory. And he’s still bragging about how he “won.”

Meanwhile, we should all be concerned about this disturbing story from the New York Times. Trump’s tweetstorm yesterday morning – largely about the Muslim Ban – was seen by some as an attack on the Department of Justice, and Trump’s own racist elf, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Apparently, Trump and Sessions aren’t getting along these days because Trump expected Sessions to just completely shut down the DOJ/FBI investigation into the Russian connections.