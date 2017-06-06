Donald Trump is still tweet-bragging about how he ‘won’ the election

I covered the Sadiq Khan business in a separate post, in case you missed it. Donald Trump has been in rare form this week with the tweeting and pronouncements, so there’s a ton of news. Part of me thinks that Trump is worried about James Comey’s testimony on Thursday, so he’s trying to change the subject ahead of time. Part of me thinks that Trump can’t even think that far ahead and he’s genuinely having some kind of breakdown on Twitter. So, in case you haven’t been following me on Twitter, Trump has been tweeting a lot of sh-t this morning and we should discuss it.
The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
This is false. Journalists treat Trump’s tweets the way they should be treated, as unhinged statements from an unhinged president. Trump’s tweets will be part of his undoing, and part of the undoing of his policies. His tweets have already been cited in federal court to dismiss the Muslim Ban. And the Department of Justice is already using his tweets as evidence of criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice. It’s Trump’s own people who want him to stop tweeting, because they understand that he’s damaging his own case.
During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
He thinks he’s touting his own accomplishments. He’s not. He’s a petty despot who cozied up to Saudi Arabia because they gave him a shiny necklace and let him touch the orb.
Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
He’s still talking about how he “won” the election. Meanwhile, the DOJ just arrested a woman named Reality Winner (seriously) who leaked classified material to The Intercept. That information was about how Russian intelligence hacked into America’s voting machines just days before the election, and that the hack was more serious and more widespread than previously imagined. Reality Winner was arrested for leaking (true) information about how Russia actively hacked voting machines to ensure Trump’s victory. And he’s still bragging about how he “won.”
Meanwhile, we should all be concerned about this disturbing story from the New York Times. Trump’s tweetstorm yesterday morning – largely about the Muslim Ban – was seen by some as an attack on the Department of Justice, and Trump’s own racist elf, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Apparently, Trump and Sessions aren’t getting along these days because Trump expected Sessions to just completely shut down the DOJ/FBI investigation into the Russian connections.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
That man needs a fidget spinner desperately.
He’s the only person I’ll advocate having 1 of those stupid toys.
Comment of the week
Yes! Yes yes yes!
I just watched on ID about Bill Cosby and his evil, nefarious actions. But that is not what stood up; but how he called out on young black men to pull up their pants, and Hannibal Burres finally opening that rotten can of worms. However, Cosby just like Trump see themselves as honorable man, they truly believe they are great human beings. The human mind has a disconnection, and that can only be achieved thru self awareness. No matter how black and white their actions are in front them. They are completely unable to see it, and see themselves as beacons of purity and justice. Maybe in the future we will have with virtual reality the proverbial experience to walk on someones shoes experience, and finally see thru the evil fog.
I got my citizenship on the year we voted for Obama and i couldn’t believe that, I, a black woman from Europe was here in 2007 voting for a Black man for the first time. Then this.. i remember my sworn off at the ceremony when I got my citizenship and well.. pheww…I cried and cried with friends that flew all other the world. big moment with all the feels with what it implies responsibilities wise. I don’t feel comfortable knowing that I have no respect for the President of the United States of America. I don’t. I am not happy about 45.
I attended my first citizenship ceremony this past summer as the guest of one of my students (I’m a volunteer ESOL teacher) and I cried so hard because it was so moving and apparently I am a really corny and embarrassing person. Sigh. We still had hope then, just as you did when you were sworn in.
Congratulations on your citizenship anyway, although I have never been less proud to have been born in the US. Immigrants are the backbone of this country and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
when 45 says “extreme vetting” I would like to tell him that in order to get in the US and work then filling for citizenship is ultra ultra extreme vetting. Your whole life is under scrutiny. Every detail the size of an ant in a football field is zoomed in. I mean seriously I should write a book of how it goes down. It’s like being groomed to be a spy! but I have this weird complex of not taking 45 seriously, have no faith in him and mock him. I am torn in having respect for the prez and don’t give a flying f toward 45. But i am happy to be an American. I paid my dues and this is home.This home away from home. At the ceremony there was not a single dry eye. Everyone hug and congratulated the other persons that were there. There was a woman whose family couldn’t fly from Venezuela but she was there with a friend of hers. So my boyfriend invited them to join us at the restaurant. we were 38 of friends and family and we’ve been friends for a decade now. It would be nice if haters attend some sworn off ceremonies. It’s unreal and beautiful.
Congratulations on your citizenship and don’t feel uncomfortable at all. donald trump should be forced to take the citizenship test. I doubt he’d be able to answer three questions correctly. And the same for his supporters.
I cried inside like a giant baby at the four ceremonies I attended.
God, this would be so funny if it wasn’t so real. I stayed up watching House of Cards and I draw parallels to Trump, the only difference is one is a make-believe maniac and the other is a real life orange monster set on killing us all. I think his mental health is very questionable and he’s slipping further and further
You’re right, this is an unbelievable situation we are in.
Russia successfully logged into a polling system employee’s account. They then used that information to attempt to hack into the voting systems of 8 different states. THIS IS SUCH A BIG DEAL!!!! Democracies need fair and accurate voting systems in order to survive.
My biggest concern is that the leak of this information compromises how our intelligence community obtained the information.
You are so right. Someone commented to me the other today that they felt HOC has got “too far fetched” and I laughed hysterically!
Please never stop your unfiltered tweets Trump. Please never censor your statements. Your opinions. Always, tell us how YOU really feel.
I hope you are always exercising this freedom. Even as you wish to deny it from others.
…
Now if only Kushner would tweet. Or speak. Or communicate somehow!
He’s like a Russian made robot that has no functional voice processor.
Come on, don’t be unfair. He’s brokering world peace, being super smart ‘n sh*t. He has no time.
Didn’t he delegate world peace to Kushner? Like, it’s in the list between peace in the middle East and ending all terrorism?
I don’t know for sure, I thought that’s where the opioid epidemic was listed but I would think he’s fixed THAT in the meantime, right?
Dude, I just went to his Wiki page and regret it. Did he really basically negotiate FOR the Saudis during that weapon’s deal? I just … he’s such a patriot. It is probably a matter of weeks until Palestinians get their own state.
He’s an idiot in a nightmare situation. Anyone with half a working mind would understand they’re in the deep end on issues much greater than their understanding. Not 1 issue is simple. Not 1 issue can be resolved by 1 man. And that 1 man seems to never speak. That 1 man seems more shady than his father in law. Or actual father.
According to some people on twitter Kushner is currently talking to the FBI. Hope it’s true. He is a traitor. Just like his father in law.
This 3 ways.
1. It’s not true he’s cooperating.
2. It is true he’s speaking with them, but only because he has to.
3. He’s speaking with them and like a rat on a ship is after self preservation.
Omg, I hope it’s 3! It looks bad. Admits a level of fault. Makes Trump look worse by either being fooled by his son in law, but also entrusting so much to him! Man gets more top level briefings than POTUS!
Jered bought that building at 666 fifth ave., NYC for one billion dollars and he’s under water because he cannot get the building rented. JK is short on money and is trying to get backdoor loans. His father in law says he’s a billionaire but will not give him a loan. The entire family are con artists, jmo.
@BnA
You’d think that with an address like ’666′ anything, he would have thought twice about purchasing that building. Bad omen if you think about it. Either that or the word has got that he’s a slum landlord extraordinaire and he and the whole family go to jail. Dig FBI, Dig!
when will this end already????
When the Republican party gets their wish list, they will cut him loose and hang him out to dry. Paul Ryan will be one of the first to distance himself from trump and then watch as they all run for cover and impeach him. I really feel like it will be before November of this year so they can be seen as getting the voters’ concerns handled before midterms.
Saying Trump is going to get impeached might provide a momentary sugar hit but as long as the Republicans control both houses it ain’t gonna happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a Canadian and I honestly can’t stand the sight of his face or the sound of his voice… It spikes anxiety in me. He needs to go.
I’m Dutch and I don’t click on the clips anymore either. I couldn’t bring myself to watch his statement on abandoning the Paris agreement. If I feel this way, how must Americans feel?
We feel horrified and embarrassed and angry and scared and sometimes we laugh so we don’t cry. At least, that’s how this American feels.
Awful. The sane feel that way at least. My trump tw*t inlaws feel just peachy keen. Of course, they thought Obama was a terrorist and have bought the birther crap peddled by trump since, what, 2008, 2009? I guess delusion is bliss these days.
Lenn,
Disgusted and embarrassed is how I feel about this man. His lack of empathy is disturbing.
It’s horrifying that this man is speaking for the U.S. Know that he does not speak for the majority of the people.
Know that many of us are just as mortified. His ideals don’t even belong on this planet.
As an American, that is the way I felt for 8 years.
You felt embarrassed because you had a competent and scandal free president? I understand policy disagreements with Obama, but this doesn’t seem like policy disagreements.
I don’t understand this either. Obama did nothing to oppress, terrorise or embarrass his fellow Americans. When people claim they suffered under his governance, it must be because it felt oppressive, terrifying and embarrassing to them to have that president be black. There’s this ever-present plantation mentality of being frightened about slave rebellion.
I understand. Bush jr. was hard to take as well.
yeah, must have been hard to have a president who could actually speak in full sentences, without going off on a nonsensical tangent mid-sentence…who actually used words that exist, not bigly ones he made up, who didn’t and doesn’t go around grabbing people’s genitals, who was and is respected worldwide and not laughed at and told not to come for a visit, who actually fought for what he thought was best for COUNTRY, not PARTY (or, rather, the rich, white, male members of that party)…
you must have been through hell, you poor little snowflake.
doofus, don’t forget how embarrassing and mortifying it was to have a President who loved and respected his wife and vice versa. I thought I’d never see a prez so low as to not talk smack about his daughters. And refusing to burst in on naked teen beauty contestants? It makes me dizzy thinking about enduring all that for eight years.
NO.
You don’t get to make these kind of opinion-based statements without citing clear examples of why you felt this way. As cr said, we’re not talking about merely ideological differences here, we are talking about temperament, decorum, thoughtfulness, intention not to mention articulation and intelligence.
45 acts LITERALLY like an unruly child. There is no comparison to Obama’s calm and thoughtful approach to his elected office.
Apparently one of the morning talking head shows (Joe’s) is getting under his skin. Yesterday’s tweets were thought to have been prompted by one of their panel discussions (Joe was baiting him, speaking directly to the camera).
Today, most of the first half hour related to the tweeting habit, and how increasingly unhinged he seems. The tweets came later, but could be related to their rather blunt comments and clips of him claiming he would stop or slow down tweeting when in office.
I was at an event last night where Robert Costa shared some truly depressing insider info on Trump …
He hates the job, but loves the power. Abandon any hope that he will get fed up and quit or decline to run in 2020. Trump wants to be president.
Kushner is liked and trusted by Trump, but has little influence.
Trump believes that at his age and with his experience, he can judge situations for himself and does not need the advice of his staff. As a result, his staff are miserable but no one will quit (or be fired) because the minute they go back to being private citizens, they will be called to testify before congress.
Trump is obsessed with his image and spends all day watching TV to see how he is being perceived.
If staff want to get a message to Trump, they should deliver it via Fox and Friends.
Trump has very long hair which he styles himself with a comb and massive amounts of hairspray. Costa has personally witnessed this process.
Oh my god. I’m having visions of Christian Bale at the beginning of American Hustle. All of this is horrifying.
I think someone in there should make it their lifes mission to get a photo of him before he’s had a chance to preen himself, so this long bit of hair and his bald thinning hair is visible for all the world to see. I honestly believe it would kill him.
OMG I am starting a Kick Starter to pay for that photo!
He’s witnessed the combover process?
I’m curious how much hairspray he goes through. I’m guessing a can per week.
Costa says he uses “huge” cans of hair spray. I am envisioning value size cans of Aqua Net.
Good ole Aqua Nett! Whatever he uses doesn’t always work, judging from some of the flyaway photos online.
I was a bit surprised he allowed someone to watch him, but then again his soft spot (allegedly) isn’t about hair, but if anyone questions his wealth or top dog status.
No wonder why he wants to dismantle the EPA! He wants the freedom to go through bottles of hair spray all at once. The heck with the ozone layer. He wants his stiff hair!
He’s a classic narcissist, of course he LOVE the power. 45 isn’t going anywhere unless he dies or is dragged out in handcuffs.
All fascinating and depressing at once!
Tick tock
He will get into spats with absolutely everyone in his cabinet and his government. Why? Because he expects them to do things they aren’t able to do because he doesn’t understand how the government works. Because he’s an intellectually challenged crybaby who is too dumb to Wiki that sh*t. If he were a two year old, this is when you take away Peppa Pig.
Also notice how the list of fake media gets longer? Wonder when Fox News will get on his list.
That’s because the only thing he’d ever had done before was run businesses he owned. His employees had to do what he said because he was the boss. He knew nothing about how the government works and thought it would be like running his business. Tough shit, Trump! Time for the wimpy crybaby to pack his bags and leave
IMO, he still does not understand he did not win the presidency fair and square. He got help from his boss Vlad and the vote suppression in targeted states and lets not forget to mention he lost the popular vote by 3,000,000. #45 losing the popular vote is what’s driving him crazy. He knows he’s not a ligitimate president.
The Clown-in-Chief strikes again! He held a photo op signing ceremony to sign a MEMO!🤣🤣🤣 Even handed out the pens.😝😝😝
http://twitter.com/igorvolsky/status/871893420708593667
Keep using twitter you unhinged Orange Clown!
It’s about the only thing we like about you.
Don’t forget what is going to happen on Thursday. Comey testifies. There must be a series of tweet storms as distractions.
10 AM carried live by most major outlets.
Thanks for sharing ! I was just about to ask what time will be the broadcast.
He’s completely ignorant on the Qatar situation. He had no influence on that… And Saudi Arabia used him for weapons that will get US troops in Qatar killed. I hope his base is happy. And sign their kids up to fight.
As a US citizen living in Qatar I’m hoping your wrong but concerned I might be naive.
I hope I’m wrong too…but I’ve stopped hoping for the best.
I wish he’d shut up with how he won the election. I wish HRC would shut up with how she lost.
This election, 2016, is a part of history in the sense that A foreign government interfered in our election favoreing one candidate over the other. #45 will never stop talking because he knows he’s not a legitimate president. Hillary will come to terms that there are some things she has no control over. In the mean time, I will keep my eyes on #45 money trail (show your taxes). And, will be watching Comey’s testimony on Thursday. Good times.
I thought it was his staff trying to get him to tweet less because he is embarrassingly off message?
What’s fake is when his team says his tweets are just social media and we shouldn’t spend so much time obsessing over them. He contradicts his team everyday saying exactly the opposite of what they’re saying while they try to cover his mistakes. He and his team have said in the past that his tweets are how he keeps us informed and we should pay attention .
He just said that in the tweet above. This is his way to “get in touch with the masses.” Cryptkeeper and Mini van mom Huckabee (sorry to the moms out there) dressing up like isn’t it cute that senile incontinent grandpa is tweeting away is dumb. There’s a freaking trail. All you do is line it all up and you get the whole story. Boy they think we’re dumb (well 30% americans are).
The Republican Party is destroying itself from the inside out with its modern Southern Strategy and outlandish gerrymandering. They have painted themselves into a corner and Trump is the perfect example of reaping what you sow.
Trump is still tweeting, and Hillary is still on her apology tour.
How far down is rock bottom that we haven’t already hit it yet??? My gosh…
What’s truly amazing is that a single human being voluntarily subjects themselves to Jabba the Trump’s f*ckery. He is exhausting even from a distance. His flunkies are gluttons for punishment. I don’t feel bad for them at all that they can’t contain the crazy.
His attacks on the free press are so terribly dangerous. One of the worst things he is doing. It’s the definitive proof that he does not hold any democratic values whatsoever. He doesn’t love this country or any country. He’s like some out of control feudal warlord.
Trump is really having a meltdown and out of control. Is all of this craziness that he has been exhibiting for almost a week due to Comey testifying on Thursday? Or is something going on behind the scenes that we aren’t aware of? When will the GOP decide that enough is enough?
It would be nice if there was an automatic account that would immediately fact check Trump every time he tweets a lie. Didn’t Kellyanne’s husband tweet a warning about how Trump’s tweets can be used against him? It’s not the media who wants him to stop.
If the press want to stop Trump from calling them fake news, they have to start calling him the fake president. It’s crazy how he keeps calling CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, WP, and NYT fake news, but then a week later will do exclusive interviews with them. When Trump calls up those 6 press outlets to schedule an interview, they should remind him that they are “fake news”! They need to stop catering to Trump’s madness. He calls them fake news and then they rush to his side to do exclusive interviews where they praise him.
Trump keeps talking about the election because he knows that he didn’t win it honestly. There was a lot of voter suppression, gerrymandering, and hacking into the “voting systems”. If the GOP don’t get Trump under control, impeach him and charge him with obstruction of justice, they are going to use these same methods aggressively in 2020.
Trump said that he isn’t going invoke executive privilege, but he is going to make sure that every GOP member on the Senate give Comey a hard time. You can already predict what they are going to ask Comey. How many times will the GOP make a reference to unmasking, Obama, Susan Rice, leaking to WaPo, who exposed Flynn, and blaming Comey for not coming forward with the information sooner.
Reading now that dumbass Nicki Haley wants to pull the US out of the UN human rights council cause of Israel. Way to go, Trumpsters.
When I see her speak, I usually end up paying more attention to the way her jaw doesn’t move and it looks like she’s talking while her teeth are clenched.
The Trumpsters must be exhausted from all this winning! They must become happier every day when Trump and his people keep pulling out of everything
It’s being reported that Trump is going to try to disrupt Comey’s testimony on Thursday by tweeting and then having a meeting. I hope that the press doesn’t fall for it. They should cover Comey’s testimony and then report on Trump’s tweet/meeting after it’s over.
This is getting even more ridiculous. Today Trump is having dinner with the GOP members who will be questioning Comey. Why do they keep letting Trump interfere with the investigations? We are told that there isn’t enough evidence to impeach Trump and charge him with obstruction, and yet here it is.
If those morons were smart they would not go to dinner with him. I believe in a higher power eventually this will all fall down.
Reality Winner should have made hard copies and mailed it to the press. They traced her via email. Yep she sent the missive using the company email which can be tracked! I think the press described her as 25 years old so most likely she grew up in the age of the internet. People the USPS is your friend for these things! Practically untraceable!
He’s such an idiot I don’t know where to begin. And sorry Keebler cannot shut down anything that just shows what an idiot this orange baby is.
Loved your post.
“should have made hard copies and mailed it to the press”
Actually, that is exactly what she did.
When they went to investigate the leak, they found she was one of only a handful of people that PRINTED the report. She then mailed the report to The Intercept. What they found at The Intercept was creased paper, so they knew that the document had been printed and carried out of the facility.
She had separately emailed The Intercept from home, not work.
She was in the Air Force and knows Pashto, Farsi and Dari. She’s not an idiot.
The Associated Press, AP, did a fact check on his statements and one writer wrote they are as straight arrow as possible. Never considered biased or leaning one way or the other. For Lenn, the day after the election I was devastated and in tears for most of the day. It’s been downhill every day and each morning wondering “what fresh hell” will greet Americans from #45.
Beware all, Trump is going to live tweet during Comey’s testimony. According to Huffington Post: “I was just talking to some White House officials this morning and their view is that the president himself wants to be the messenger, his own warrior, his own lawyer, his own spokesman,” Costa said on MSNBC. “The president is expected to be tweeting on Thursday in response to Comey, not to stay quiet during the testimony, because he himself wants to be the one driving the process.”
