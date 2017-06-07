Brandi Glanville thinks Eddie & LeAnn will split when they hit the 10-year mark

It’s nice to check in with Brandi Glanville every so often to see if she’s getting along with LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian this month. Guess what? It’s more fun when she’s not getting along with them, because Brandi is sort of the queen of filth. And it seems like Brandi is currently in a cycle with them where things aren’t going so great. Brandi chatted with E! News (via Us Weekly) about how she thinks Eddie will divorce LeAnn when all of the community property divorce laws kick into place at the 10-year mark.
Ouch! Brandi Glanville slammed her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his second wife, LeAnn Rimes, in a new interview, claiming they’ll split within the next few years.
“[Our relationship] is a little rocky right now, I’ll say that,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, said on E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, June 5, as seen in the video above. “It’s been eight years and you would think that people would mature and be different, but there’s still some craziness happening. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it’s great, and right now it’s not.”
Glanville doesn’t see her relationship with Cibrian, 43, and Rimes, 34, improving anytime soon, either. “I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we’ll all be good together because they won’t even be related,” Glanville said. “If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t ever have to see her again.”
The Drinking and Dating author then predicted that the Sunset Beach alum, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2010, will spend “three more years” with the country singer before packing his bags. “Then he hits 10 years, half of everything is his and then he’s gone,” she said. Rimes’ rep did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment, and her manager had no comment.
LeAnn and Eddie celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in April of this year. I don’t know you guys… will Eddie grit it out for another four years just for the money? A few points: one, I don’t think LeAnn is truly rolling in money anymore. I think she and Eddie have been spending like drunken sailors and they reportedly owe hundreds of thousands of dollars to their friends. Two, at some point Brandi just needs to accept that Eddie actually likes LeAnn. I’m not saying it’s true love or that they are two hearts melting into one. I’m just saying that he’s accepted her issues and he appreciates the lifestyle and he likes that LeAnn adores his kids. I don’t think he is staying with LeAnn right now just because he’s waiting out some future payday. But yeah, it will be interesting to see what happens in four years.
Also, did you guys know that Eddie is “back” on Instagram? This time, his IG account seems to be happening with his knowledge, although you can tell that LeAnn is writing and posting sh-t on his account.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
TBH she’s not exactly way off base. I love a little Brandi shade and I think that’s what this is…pure shade.
Do I think they will make it 4 more years? Who knows. If the money runs out I think he would run for the hills. Pretty sure Brandi is making more than Eddie (at least).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Believe me, I know Leanne is as strange a bird as they come. But why, Brandi, why would you say this publicly? They’re all messy as f*ck. Those boys can get on the internet and see their mother wishing for their father to dump his wife. That’s just screwy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they already know that, and more. And Brandi is free to say what she wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’m free to call her out for being messy as f*ck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You honestly think Leanne is mother enough to protect those boys from her shit? She’s a me first kinda gal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like I said in my original post, they’re ALL messy. There was no preference for Brandi or Leanne there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Leanne is a POS, but Brandi has made a whole career out of badmouthing her kid’s father and his wife, with whom the kids appear to have a good relationship. I mean, I know she’s got bills to pay and this (smearing Leanne) appears to be the only way she can stay in the limelight, but its so pathetic and kind of sad for their kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
eh, who knows?…it could be that they want their father to dump his wife, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they totally might. But I’m being a judgy bitch, and I still think it’s not good adulting to model this type of behavior for your kids. If ever I marry, have kids, and divorce, even if my ex is absolute trash, I don’t want my kids to grow up thinking it’s cool to publicly wish for someone’s marriage to fail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
being judgy bitches is why we’re all here, right?…
I dig, and I agree. just saying that they may dislike her and don’t really care about what their mother says about Rimes. but yeah, it’s not good behavior to model for your kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s hilarious. But Brandi is like a walking “do not” when it comes to how people should teach their children to communicate in public.
And the rumor has been (for a long time) that LeAnn isn’t actually allowed to be alone with Eddie’s kids. I can’t imagine that they hold any particular affection for the woman that publicly broke up their parents’ marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s such a trash bag. Three trash bags talking trash on each other, and sadly raising two innocent children while they are at it. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he really use those hashtags?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, he didn’t. LeAnn did. She is the hashtag queen and I am quite certain she runs Ed’s social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely she does, especially posting a picture like that! lol Who does she think she’s kidding. He looks mildly uncomfortable in that photo. She clings to him just a little too tightly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He enjoys holding on to the bit of fame he has, which would evaporate if he were single and dating some nobody. Besides, he can just cheat on her as he’s probably done in the past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eddie and Leann seem to have genuine chemistry together. Even if theirs is not the healthiest or happiest relationship, I can see them staying together for the long haul. Eddie’s not going anywhere, although I bet he cheats like crazy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s nothing genuine about either of them, especially not their “chemistry,” lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These are head games. Putting ideas like this out there will make L more paranoid and then E pays the price.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what the context and when this interview was. Because I listen to her podcast every week and although I am a little behind she just said in her interview with amber portwood that it’s more interesting for everyone when they aren’t getting along but much harder for her personally. She never mentions either of them really, never Leann and only Cruds when referencing her former life and the fact she has an ex. I wonder if this is they recently fell out because she had the little one in the podcast for like 5 minutes and he did mention he went on an audition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He went on an audition for himself? Or just tagging along with an adult? I hope those boys stay out of show business, they have more than enough to deal with already without having to work, too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi is still bitter about it. Isn’t she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, she us dating a super hot rich guy that adores her,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Super hot is streching it. For a very rich dude he is good looking but thats not hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. Talking sh#t about her ex and his new wive is the only thing that keeps her somehow “relevant”. And her new “super hot rich guy”… bless his heart. It’s not gonna last long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eddie has to pretty sweet here. He has a wife who adores him and spoils him, keeps herself in whatever shape he is currently lusting after, pays the bills for his extended family; and he gets to cheat on her whenever he can, knowing she’s never going to leave him.
My sympathy for Brandi is running right above nil every time she speaks out, knowing her boys are going to find out. We know what Leann is. We know what Eddie is. Brandi could keep it zipped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this. I mean – I get it. They ruined life as she knew it. But at this point her boys are getting older, probably using the internet more, getting into the age range where other kids might gossip about the situation. It’s not fair to them. At first, I think a certain amount of her slamming them was warranted – but it’s gotten to the point where it’d be a lot healthier for everyone if she didn’t feed into it more. If she wants to respond to something new and specific – why not. But don’t keep adding fuel to the fire.
Nobody really likes Leann as it is, anyway. She has some rabid followers, but other than that nobody cares about her. She’s an absolute has-been. Bringing her up is just giving her even more attention, and even more justification (in her mind) to play the victim.
On the other note you mentioned – A+. I don’t think he’s going to bail unless something BIG happens. She’s not worth enough money that he’d get a big divorce settlement. He gets to do mainly what he wants when he wants, and who he wants. She caters to him, obsesses over him – and I kind of think he’s into that in a twisted way. For all the narcissistic things Leann does – Eddie seems to be right up there with her. And really, why would he bail? I’m willing to bet she deals with his kids more than he does – so not only does he have someone catering to his whims (albeit stalking him at work) he has a built in babysitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. She has impulse control issues with her mouth. Doesn’t think forward about consequences before she speaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg she’s so bitter and stuck in the past. It’s actually gratifying to see Eddie and Leann last and for the kids to adore her. All the haters dying for them to break up as if it is personally their vendetta against leann. It’s pathetic.
Brandi just crossed the line and she can’t act like leann is at fault here. Imagine anyone saying that about your marriage? Trash!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…because what she said was so horrible? Want a list of the shit she has said about Brandi’s marriage? You talk like leanne is the victim here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Leann! Did you take a break from working on Eddie’s instagram? #fakeashell #weirdo #goaway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol omg brilliant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, it’s gratifying to see LeAnn spend most of her life online stalking Brandi and trying to convince people that Eddie loves her, they have the greatest love story of our time and nobody understands that, she’s the only who matters to him.
Please, Brandi obviously couldn’t care less and is just poking LeAnn because she still stalks her to this day, and now stalks her boyfriend as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think somethings happening behind the scenes thats making brandy more outspoken about leann and Eddie’s relationship than usual. As much as I don’t like Brandy, at all, What she’s put up with from leann and Eddie the last 8 years has been borderline if not completely vile and psychotic. I am done with the high road always being defined as stay quiet and classy, when brandy is dealing with a stalker who uses her children as tools to go at her — this is the only thing leann has consistently done on a professional level. I am convinced we don’t know the half of what leann does, the public is only getting a small piece and that small piece is more than enough for me. Sometimes, and IMO this is one of those times, people who are going through this need to start fighting back.
I hate to even admit this, b/c I just don’t care for brandi overall, but the best thing she’s ever done was TALK, for herself and for her place in her children lives. I do believe brandy loves her sons, I don’t believe leann gives a flying fig about those boys — they are useful thats where her interest starts and finishes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stalks her boyfriend?? Really? I shouldn’t be surprised; details would be fun!
I’m sure that since B’s life with new man appears to be satisfying, L has to cause problems because she is still jealous. She knows E is a lothario, and that makes her really insecure, so she lashes out, following E’s bitter lead with respect to his ex-wife who wouldn’t take him back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that is still know this kind of stuff, but I popped on twitter when it happened, so here it goes….
LeAnn and Kiki (her faithful assistant) both follow Brandi’s boyfriend’s SnapChat account.
He snapped about taking Brandi for sushi. Guess who showed up at the same restaurant with Brandi’s sons in tow about an hour later…….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget about how Brandi’s boyfriend owns a Tesla, so of course LeAnn had to go lease one, and dj posted the receipts from his Snapchat account showing LeAnn and Kiki had watched his story about how they were going to eat sushi at Nobu. I love that he called her out and showed proof! These people are my guilty pleasure and I know way too much, lol. I just can’t get over how insane LeAnn is and nobody stops her, it’s almost sad, and she’s amped it up since Brandi has a rich boyfriend who showers her with attention. I bet it kills Eddie and makes him feel like a loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
actually, leann did worse than say something bad about Brandi’s marriage. she screwed her husband, pretended to be friends with Brandi, then started stalking her for years. leann uses Brandi’s boys as weapons against her. Brandi saying something about leann’s marriage isn’t anywhere on par with what she has had to put up with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi isn’t being bitter and she didn’t cross any lines.
Leann stalked Brandi and her boyfriend to Nobu and dragged Brandi’s kids and Eddie with her. Leann was caught viewing his account. Then there is what Leann and Eddie did regarding Brandi’s son’s birthday. His birthday was on June 2 and Leann and Eddie excluded Brandi from celebrating with him. Leann the spent 3 days on her and Eddie’s accounts bragging about Brandi’s son’s birthday.
Leann and Eddie are over. Did you see the photos from the day they stalked Brandi and her boyfriend to Nobu? Eddie would only allow Leann to hold 2 of fingers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love your commentary! Good to hear from you again!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Welcome back why? !!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re all trashy and living off a D list scandal from years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The three of them are all awful. I feel bad for the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe that Eddie “likes” Leann much. He tolerates her just enough for him to get his allowance and toys. I have seen way too many times pictures of Eddie and Leann together and when he is smiling he looks wasted. Other times he is flat out pissed off at her and shrugs her off. Only recently paps caught them coming out of a country store/restaurant and Leann went to grab his arm and he refused her then waked away. Leann was pissed off then “faked” smiled to try and save face.
Eddie loves his tequila and that is probably how he copes these days having to deal with Leann and her antics. Plus he has to cope with the fact Brandi didn’t curl up and wither away as he wished, and instead is dating a wealthy man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks exhausted, even on vacation. Imagine the near-constant social media photo taking/hashtags, pap stroll ideas, etc., that likely fill any given day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My only hope is that one of these trashy z-listers is saving money for the kids’ therapy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be stunned if Eddie didn’t get quietly snipped so he can make a clean getaway when the time comes…Leann as a “mom”???? EEEEK
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eddie looks completely exhausted and is only affectionate when alcohol is involved, so you know LeAnn keeps a well stocked bar. She clings to him like velcro. It isn’t reciprocated. What’s he going to take half of? The rundown ‘casa’ with the roof that needs to be redone photo? The rusty outdoor furniture? The leased cars? Their obvious crushing debt? He walks 5 feet in front of her and rebuffs her when he thinks they’re alone. Brandi doesn’t do herself any favours by saying these things, but I’m sure Mason tells her about what goes on behind closed doors and being stalked and tormented by your ex’s new partner, wouldn’t be a cakewalk, so expecting her to be silent about everything after years of their cruelty, is not realistic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as she’s willing to work enough dates to carry their lifestyle, I can’t see him leaving. I think both are in such a catch-22 that they’ll be together longer than 10 years.
Someone upthread mentioned the younger son had an audition. I’ve always wondered if he’d be encouraged to go into acting. If so, I hope he has an airtight trust to make sure what he earns remains his into adulthood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’re right. She won’t ever leave him because she has to win. She’ll keep up the low rent casino gigs. paying his bills and pretending that their love story is epic. He’s unemployed and has no place to go. He’s referred to their marriage as functional and I think that for him, it is in it’s own way. If the kid does start acting, Brandi will have to make sure there’s an iron clad trust on that money for sure. I think that it’s interesting that people think Brandi should silently suffer. She’s tried taking the high road but she’s dealing with a mentally ill person and an ex who would rather make her suffer than put his children first. She’s been stalked, copied, lied about, disrespected and tormented for years. Sometimes you hit a breaking point. My step-mother makes LeAnn look like an amateur and we “liked” her too when we were younger. Once we all figured out what a psycho she really was and the crap she put our Mother through, her manipulative ways came back to bite her in her a$$.I think LeAnn’s in for the same fate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its fantastic that she keeps speaking up. I do wish she gave a little background as the general public certainly doesn’t know the extent of the bunny boiler stalking. I bet the Nobu stunt was a last straw of sorts.
Good on her for consistently standing her ground and not backing down. Now that she has DJ’s support she can finally have an ally in this long drawn out drama.
Even if old lady hips doesn’t leave her in 3 years I love that he has to live out his karma with her. No one other than Edna deserves the constant drama and pure ugliness of LeAnn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobu stunt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh she’s such a bitter person and I see she still has her ride or die fans.
Ugh. I guess in the big picture it’s funny that those three narcissistic skanks remain unchanged in their despicable behavior.
Putrid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi speaks the truth, everybody is thinking that. But girl, why even talking about them, this makes you look ridiculous and bitter. Also it’s quite harsh, I know she has seen the crazy woman doing crazy stuff for years now, but have SOME dignity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite simply, THIS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s using Leeann’s fear of Ed leaving against her. Now even him staying is a weapon. Brandi’s good. Not that I’m on her side, but lol…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to make a prediction that on Father’s Day, LeAnn’s plagiarized blog WON’T contain a post about how wonderful it would be if we did away with the title of Father, but just celebrated every man in a child’s life equally. No, that only applies to Mothers because it’s convenient for her. She’ll gush about Eddie the Daddy as per usual. Too bad the kids he’s Daddy to, aren’t hers and never will be. If he wanted kids with her, they’d have one by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s kinda hilarious but makes absolutely no sense what Brandi said. Community property is the law of California. There is no date or “ten-year mark” where it kicks in. If they have no prenup, Eddie is entitled to 50% of whatever Leanne earned during their marriage and vice versa, regardless of when they divorce. Staying for 10 years or more or less won’t change that, nor will it give him rights to her fortune she earned *before* they married.
The only thing it could affect is how long he could be entitled to receive spousal support for. And that doesn’t seem worth sticking out for all those additional years unless he is happy to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse