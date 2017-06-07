Brandi Glanville thinks Eddie & LeAnn will split when they hit the 10-year mark

It’s nice to check in with Brandi Glanville every so often to see if she’s getting along with LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian this month. Guess what? It’s more fun when she’s not getting along with them, because Brandi is sort of the queen of filth. And it seems like Brandi is currently in a cycle with them where things aren’t going so great. Brandi chatted with E! News (via Us Weekly) about how she thinks Eddie will divorce LeAnn when all of the community property divorce laws kick into place at the 10-year mark.

Ouch! Brandi Glanville slammed her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his second wife, LeAnn Rimes, in a new interview, claiming they’ll split within the next few years. “[Our relationship] is a little rocky right now, I’ll say that,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, said on E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, June 5, as seen in the video above. “It’s been eight years and you would think that people would mature and be different, but there’s still some craziness happening. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it’s great, and right now it’s not.” Glanville doesn’t see her relationship with Cibrian, 43, and Rimes, 34, improving anytime soon, either. “I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we’ll all be good together because they won’t even be related,” Glanville said. “If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t ever have to see her again.” The Drinking and Dating author then predicted that the Sunset Beach alum, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2010, will spend “three more years” with the country singer before packing his bags. “Then he hits 10 years, half of everything is his and then he’s gone,” she said. Rimes’ rep did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment, and her manager had no comment.

LeAnn and Eddie celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in April of this year. I don’t know you guys… will Eddie grit it out for another four years just for the money? A few points: one, I don’t think LeAnn is truly rolling in money anymore. I think she and Eddie have been spending like drunken sailors and they reportedly owe hundreds of thousands of dollars to their friends. Two, at some point Brandi just needs to accept that Eddie actually likes LeAnn. I’m not saying it’s true love or that they are two hearts melting into one. I’m just saying that he’s accepted her issues and he appreciates the lifestyle and he likes that LeAnn adores his kids. I don’t think he is staying with LeAnn right now just because he’s waiting out some future payday. But yeah, it will be interesting to see what happens in four years.

Also, did you guys know that Eddie is “back” on Instagram? This time, his IG account seems to be happening with his knowledge, although you can tell that LeAnn is writing and posting sh-t on his account.

Tahiti, you've treated us well! Thank you. #anniversary #sunset🌅 #6yearsin #nofilternecessarywiththatlight A post shared by Eddie Cibrian (@eddiecibrian) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT