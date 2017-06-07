Vladimir Putin: ‘I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days’

There have been moments – bad moments – over the past five months where I’ve felt like the American people should just be addressing all of our concerns to Vladimir Putin, since he is our real leader these days. He broke America, so he bought it. Putin is the puppet-master holding the strings of a bloated madman named Donald Trump, and maybe we should stop dealing with Trump and just deal head-on with Putin. But then I remember: oh, right, Putin’s big thing is being an agent of chaos. He doesn’t want to actually “lead.” He just wants to destroy and loot and pillage. He also doesn’t care about women, which is something he has in common with Donald Trump. Putin agreed to a series of interviews with Oliver Stone for Stone’s new four-part documentary, The Putin Interviews. At one point, Putin explained why he’s so effective as a leader: it’s because he’s a dude.

He could be just another Moscow commuter driving home from the office. Except that’s President Vladimir Putin behind the wheel as filmmaker Oliver Stone quizzes him on the fugitive Edward Snowden in a scene from his new documentary on the Russian leader. The unusually smooth car journey through Moscow’s normally traffic-clogged streets isn’t the only strange moment in The Putin Interviews, the Oscar-winning director’s four-part documentary. While Putin expounds on favorite subjects including U.S. geopolitical overreach, he’s also shown staring stone-faced at the classic Cold War doomsday satire Dr. Strangelove. He explained that he never has an off day as president because he’s a man. “I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days,” he tells Stone while giving a tour of the Kremlin’s gilded throne room. “I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles.” The director of JFK and Wall Street enjoyed extensive access to Putin for numerous meetings from July 2015 to February 2017, giving viewers a peek into the life of one of the world’s most powerful and secretive leaders. The first two hour-long episodes of the Showtime special that airs June 12-15, which were made available to Bloomberg before their release, offered little that’s new about the former KGB agent who’s ruled Russia for more than 17 years.

[From Bloomberg]

There’s always been a question (for me, at least) about why Putin thought Hillary Clinton would be “bad for Russia” if she became president of the United States. There were stories about how he blamed then-Secretary Clinton for the 2011 Moscow protests – protesters claimed their elections were rigged, and Putin believed that Clinton had “signaled” to protesters that they had a case. As in, he blamed her for undermining Russian “democracy” (Russia is in fact a decrepit oligarchy, a pseudo-fascist state with some veins of capitalism). But what if this whole time, Putin didn’t want Clinton to become president because he believes that women have “bad days” because of their “natural cycles”?

As for the theory that women can’t be effective leaders because of our reproductive cycles… are we really still talking this way? Men can be moody bitches too. See also: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Trump is in permanent PMS-meltdown mode (the “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake” was the tip-off, because that’s how I talk about chocolate when I’m on my period). Putin lives in a constant state of “it’s three days before my period and I’m sure the FBI is listening to all of my phone conversations” paranoia. Except in Putin’s case, the FBI REALLY IS LISTENING. Pass the Midol, because this sh-t is going to be terrible.