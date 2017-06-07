Vladimir Putin: ‘I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days’

There have been moments – bad moments – over the past five months where I’ve felt like the American people should just be addressing all of our concerns to Vladimir Putin, since he is our real leader these days. He broke America, so he bought it. Putin is the puppet-master holding the strings of a bloated madman named Donald Trump, and maybe we should stop dealing with Trump and just deal head-on with Putin. But then I remember: oh, right, Putin’s big thing is being an agent of chaos. He doesn’t want to actually “lead.” He just wants to destroy and loot and pillage. He also doesn’t care about women, which is something he has in common with Donald Trump. Putin agreed to a series of interviews with Oliver Stone for Stone’s new four-part documentary, The Putin Interviews. At one point, Putin explained why he’s so effective as a leader: it’s because he’s a dude.
He could be just another Moscow commuter driving home from the office. Except that’s President Vladimir Putin behind the wheel as filmmaker Oliver Stone quizzes him on the fugitive Edward Snowden in a scene from his new documentary on the Russian leader. The unusually smooth car journey through Moscow’s normally traffic-clogged streets isn’t the only strange moment in The Putin Interviews, the Oscar-winning director’s four-part documentary. While Putin expounds on favorite subjects including U.S. geopolitical overreach, he’s also shown staring stone-faced at the classic Cold War doomsday satire Dr. Strangelove. He explained that he never has an off day as president because he’s a man.
“I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days,” he tells Stone while giving a tour of the Kremlin’s gilded throne room. “I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles.”
The director of JFK and Wall Street enjoyed extensive access to Putin for numerous meetings from July 2015 to February 2017, giving viewers a peek into the life of one of the world’s most powerful and secretive leaders. The first two hour-long episodes of the Showtime special that airs June 12-15, which were made available to Bloomberg before their release, offered little that’s new about the former KGB agent who’s ruled Russia for more than 17 years.
There’s always been a question (for me, at least) about why Putin thought Hillary Clinton would be “bad for Russia” if she became president of the United States. There were stories about how he blamed then-Secretary Clinton for the 2011 Moscow protests – protesters claimed their elections were rigged, and Putin believed that Clinton had “signaled” to protesters that they had a case. As in, he blamed her for undermining Russian “democracy” (Russia is in fact a decrepit oligarchy, a pseudo-fascist state with some veins of capitalism). But what if this whole time, Putin didn’t want Clinton to become president because he believes that women have “bad days” because of their “natural cycles”?
As for the theory that women can’t be effective leaders because of our reproductive cycles… are we really still talking this way? Men can be moody bitches too. See also: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Trump is in permanent PMS-meltdown mode (the “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake” was the tip-off, because that’s how I talk about chocolate when I’m on my period). Putin lives in a constant state of “it’s three days before my period and I’m sure the FBI is listening to all of my phone conversations” paranoia. Except in Putin’s case, the FBI REALLY IS LISTENING. Pass the Midol, because this sh-t is going to be terrible.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Wow, I’ve never wanted to punch Vladimir Putin in the face before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Never before?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve had a lot of negative feelings for him. Loathing, concern, repulsion, thankfulness I don’t live in a country he chontrols, pissed off rage (double rage) about gay concentration camps in Chechnya and a lot of other things. But specifically face punching no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you have to be a human to have bad days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never thought I would want to protect Mr Putin… But he is just quoting an idiotic ad on menstrual pads (or whatever is a correct way of calling this product…) They (and I don’t remember which foreign company it is) has been running this ad at TV prime time seemingly for the past decade or two, and it has become a running joke…I’ve heard it so many times in conversations, addressed both to men and women, when you want to end a heated discussion on an unserious note…Putin, unlike all Russian leaders in 20th century starting from Mr Lenin, speaks very good Russian and he can be really funny…But they really need better translators…Bottom line, Russia has its fair number of problems, but I would not be fixating on this particular quote…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for properly translating this quote. His track record on human rights and meddling in international elections is beyond loathsome, but it’s important that we don’t waste time on the things that don’t matter – let alone a joke about an ad for sanitary pads – it muddies the waters further and clarity is critical right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMFAO Oh Vlad, you’re a billionaire dictator, THAT’S why you don’t have bad days. And that unusually smooth car journey? Yeah. That happens because everyone else is kept of the streets at certain times during the day when he or his ministers drive home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nailed it. As Relli80 said above, FFS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, as a post early-onset menopause woman, I don’t have bad days, right?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
He’s such a wankpot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah that’s not just any wankpot (cue Groove Armada) that’s a bollocky wankpot with extra added tosspot, that’s Putin wankpot that is…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might have a bad day, just for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! I might unleash one of my bad days on him – just for you…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t want to see my perimenopausal bad days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He actually get a helicopter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are exactly right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vladimir Putin is loving this. Don’t let that Russian perpetrator look fool you. He is covering his own ass and want Russian to be superpower. Also, VP don’t give a crap about Donald Trump. He knows Donald Trump is an idiot and VP wants to see USA fall to its knees. Vladimir Putin will make “USSR” again, if he can try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go and read up on Russia, they are an extremely weak country – barring their nuclear weapons which they would never use because Putin is rational. You are right though he must be loving it, the Democratic party are doing his bidding calling him the leader of America and making American democracy look so weak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Russia is not a weak country. Putin let everyone seems that Russia is a weak country. With their oligarch and very rich business men as government offices. Yeah I will believe more pigs can actually fly than to believe that Russia is weak. You should watch vox on youtube to explain more what I am talking about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putin doesn’t want the USSR again. He wants Czarist Russia again. Really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same thing. Really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. He wants Russian royalty back and he wants an empire just like Napoleon. USSR wasn’t power centered on one man enough. An Emperor is absolute and I am sure he wants his daughters to be princesses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Recently in the Russian Parliament, the State Duma, a group of deputies from the liberal Democratic Party proposed to return “God save the Tsar!” as Russia’s national anthem. Meanwhile thousands of Muscovites (mainly women!!!) protest against draft bill defying the right of private property. The Kremlin keeps silent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true Kiki. He got away with Crimean annexation, no effective repercussions for Ukraine, and so on until USSR, or Peter and Catherine’s Russia is back to fighting for supremacy in Europe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. This settles it: Putin wanted HRC to lose cause she’s a woman.
And of course Putin doesn’t have bad days. He only has psychotic days, and even more psychotic days, followed by days he has people killed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet basically all of the world’s previous wars were because of men? Putin didn’t want Hilary because he wouldn’t have been able to control her like baby fists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. That was so clear during the campaign. Hillary knew exactly what she was dealing with when it came to Russia and Putin and Trump had — and still has — no f^cking clue. Th fact that the American people could just shrug that off ALONE and still vote for Trump shows how effective the right wing propaganda machine has been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. He knows that Clinton is very smart ( and smarter than him) and whatever he threw at her she would brush off her shoulder like a speck of dust.
40 years of public service and tons of hours in meetings and committees. Yeah, he knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Whatever he threw at her she would brush off her shoulder like a speck of dust’ – You realize people were re-hashing scandals going back as far as Arkansas during the campaign. Clinton scandals do not blow over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Cara
‘The next time someone tries to tell you that Hillary Clinton was a weak candidate, remind them that it took the RNC, Wikileaks, the FBI and Russia to narrowly bring her down in a election that she won by nearly 3 million votes’- Stewart Safran
You were saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t any of those things that cost her the election. It was the belief that three important states that remained in play up until the end of the election were locked in for the Democratic Party. She was making a push for Arizona and votes in congress when she should have been in wisconsin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember one picture especially of Putin and Hillary in the same room. Hillary was so obviously the alpha….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck off, Vladimir Putin! Talk to the many men who throw tantrums when life doesn’t go their way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One mention of feminism, and they have a melt-down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Overly aggressive and domineering social behavior: Yep, Vlad definitely was the picture under the definition of Napoleon Syndrome. Shouldn’t try to inject humor into this murderous thug. He sees women in the same light as trump, however, is keenly aware that he is superior to him and will continue to pull his strings. Don made a deal with the devil and is close to paying the price. Can’t wait for the hearings tomorrow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No wonder that Trump and Putin like each other, they’re both women-hating jerks.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBt2wLJUAAAx6gg.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont even think they hate women any more than the average guy. Its just that they apparently know how to speak to the “everyman”. It has worked for them so far so no hope that they will stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, I think they do hate women insofar as they are incapable as seeing women as individuals, they just see a homogeneous mass of people who ALL have bad days because they are ALL the same and have periods. Whoever said feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings was dead right and in a world where Trump and Putin exist, it is very, very radical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t this fall in line worth Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini’s remarks about Meghan Kelly bleeding out of her eyes, wherever? Two tiny little peas in one teeny tiny pod.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With tiny teeny willies as well….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so mad I can’t even insult him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the video link under the “chocolate cake” quote. Trump really does speak as if he was narrating a childrens story. I say that about the syntax and the emotional emphasis and simplicity.
He would have been a really good childrens writer or show host
P.S. Kaiser, this article is a piece of art. Pulitzer-worthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Kaiser is on fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No bad days huh? So he had all of that face work done because…..??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL !!! LOL !!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!! Good point!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so plumped up with fillers he’s looking like a Madame Tussauds waxwork of himself, except Tussaud’s would do a better job of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Putana is strangely asexual. No facial hair, waxy elfish visage, high pitched voice, dainty hand gestures.
Resembles Pence in some ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol nope, nope., We ain’t falling for that. You didn’t want Hillary to become president because you can’t control her or bully her into doing your work. You were SCARED of her. SCARED OF A WOMAN though you’ll never admit it.
After Obama and the rest of the leaders made it clear you wouldn’t be getting away with the murdering and non-stop move towards dictatorship you realized you needed an idiot in the White House. And there is no bigger idiot than Donald Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re not a man either, since you feel the need to pull women down to make yourself feel better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not understand why Oliver Stone is doing this. It only works in Putin’s favor to be publicized and seen in this breezy, chatty way. I will never watch these interviews. I hope NATO destroys him once and for all soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oliver Stone wants to make a buzz like he always has with his “not-that-historically-accurate” historical movies.
I think it is great to see/show Putin in a personal way. You can not keep pretending forever and this is a good way for people to take a look at him and make their own decisions by what they see and hear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oliver Stone is a publicity stunt who” supposedly” want to expose political stats to everyone. He could not go back to the days when he was an actual director.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the same tool that interviewed Hugo Chavez & befriended as he was cracking heads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have to wait until menopause if I wanted to be president. There are a few day every month i go nuts and if I had a button I could push to blow things up I would want to use it! 😝
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending you “the most beautiful chocolate cake you have ever seen” Barbcat !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most of us don’t go nuts a few days a month, you’re just one of the unlucky ones who have a medical disorder. Considering how crucial mammalian mothers are to the survival of the species, especially in earlier times for humans, our species wouldn’t have made it if we all had such “bad days”. A friend who grew up on a farm said they always drowned the kittens of one barn cat who just wouldn’t take care of them. She was a great mouser, but a horrible mother. Her kittens were doomed from conception.
Being physically uncomfortable is not an impediment to being President. Plenty of men have dealt with chronic pain while in office.
Meanwhile, Putin and Trump have 365 days out of the year that they go nuts. It’s just so normal to them they don’t realize their whole life is one long string of”bad days”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed with jwoolman, I have and ED so I haven’t had periods for years, and my mood is the same as before, as when I was a child, and probably will be the same when I’m old.
Hormones of course play a role in emotions, but there are many other things involved in how we perceive things, how we react, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men have hormone spikes as well, more than women actually. At my office they are x10 more emotional than most of the women. We have one office lady that milks her hormones, she actually talks about it, stresses extremely easily, its her really more than her hormones. The women seem more emotional stable than the men. Who often freak out by calling meetings, reacting to everything, gossip constantly and think things always need to be fixed. Chill out dudes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
true story: i was once sent to HR for asking my boss if he thought i was going to rip out my tampon and slap someone with it.
there was a comment in my review about keeping my “emotions in check” b/c management only looks for candidates that are “steady”. i have never had an emotional outburst at work except when my grandmother died. i’ve never raised my voice in a meeting. i’ve never cried. i’ve never yelled. there was literally no basis for that comment….so i gave him a reason to write it. obviously i kept my job and it was removed from the review b/c it is discriminatory AF and my tampon comment was stricken from the record.
it is now my standard issue comment when someone implies women can’t lead because of their periods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t understand how having a period makes women seem soemhow weaker and unable to lead. Umm – sorry brahs, we’re out there going on with life like every other day. The fact that we’re in pain and dealing with all of that actually PROVES how much better we are at not letting things bother us.
Also – male cycles are a thing. Irritable Male Syndrome – linked to drops in testosterone:
“Again, there is the assumption that women are hormonal but men are moved more by logic. But the truth is men are as hormonally driven as women. In fact, men have a number of hormonal cycles:
1) Men’s testosterone, for instance, varies and goes up and down four or five times an hour.
2) There are daily cycles with testosterone being higher in the morning and lower at night.
3) Men have a monthly hormonal cycle that is unique to each man, but men can actually track their moods and recognize they are related to hormonal changes through the month.
4) We know that there are seasonal cycles with testosterone higher in November and lower in April.
5) We know about hormonal cycles with males during adolescence, but also the years between 40 and 55 have what we call male menopause or andropause.
6) Finally, we know there are hormonal changes in men going through IMS, related to stress in a man’s life. “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Erinn: Brilliant !! xx
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Erinn! I came here to say the same thing but you elaborated so nicely. Men have hormones and hormonal cycles too. Just because they don’t bleed and have cramps doesn’t mean they aren’t affected by fluctuations in their hormones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He must love being called dick. Dickless sounds better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right you are. Dickless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The world is a military industrial complex thanks to men. What happened to communism Vlad? Anyway he never has a bad day because he is not a human being. Simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But is Putin a dude? His hairlessness and extraterrestrial facial features don’t seem manly to me. I find him repulsive and definitely not masculine. I can see him dressing up ala J Edgar Hoover when he’s in the mood.
He should be called putana not Putin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg. Hahaha at this! ^^^ This and “Pass the Midol, because this sh-t is going to be terrible.” are absolutely priceless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, his misogynistic shtick is bullshit, also pretty much standard Russian attitude. However it is not insightful to call him an oligarch. He is a democratically elected leader. Those who I know who live in Russia say he is extremely popular and that western media has a tendency to massively over state any unpopularity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know Russians as well and they secretly dislike him. My friends are constantly making sly under the radar jokes and shading of him. Think he is popular in the town circles and they aren’t dumb enough to air out their dislike of him on social media/even over the phone. It would be suicide for them to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why they are doing these exclusive interviews with Putin. It’s like Putin is gloating because he finally destabilized America. What everyone is also forgetting is that Putin has no plans to stop. If the people who have the power to stop Trump don’t act now, Putin is going to be controlling our 2020 election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that they are giving Putana press coverage. It’s most likely about Kelly and Stone needing a career reboot and they think the American public is stupid enough to find Putana edgy and interesting.
I won’t watch any of them because Putana is disgusting in every way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG. Wow. Men still think like this? I’ve been married, dated (not at the same time LOL), have two sons, one who is an adult, a brother … yeah, men can be moody af. This moron smh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at the Republican party, many men believe in the stereotypes of women. Hillary was constantly harassed with this belief. Remember what happens if she has a bad day and hormones?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump totally lives in PMS melt-down mode hahaa, great point Kaiser! Arghh I’m sure Putin believes this but I also think he’s a troll and he loves antagonising the western audience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the other hand, Putin is stuck in his job because the moment he leaves, he’ll be killed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao the same little wuss that had to bring a dog to shake up Merkel. Apparently he couldn’t scare her so had to pull a dirty trick. He is the epitome of short man syndrome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing worse than his comment is that he’s immensely popular in Russia. Apparently, the backlash after Trump has only helped him reach the younger generations who know see him as a strong and intelligent leader.
I don’t think he’s intelligent, he just lacks feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I read RT and his popularity is on the upswing. Putin is actually good with media. He knows how to manipulate them. He’s been in his position for a long time. As far as the woman statement goes, I believe Russian men have been known for this kind of attitude. He’s also older. He is showing his country is not very forward thinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might add that Putin’s comment is exactly something my father would say. He would stare it like fact. My father was born in 1926.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s had more plastic surgery than most women his age. Vainer than any woman his age. He is not a woman, he’s more woman than most women!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I very much doubt Hillary Clinton suffers from PMS at this time in her life but enjoy your orange toy, Vlad. Batteries not included
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comment section to this post is great, both for serious and witty observations.
May I ask you something, why do you call Trump “baby fist”? What is the sense of this metaphor? I am Italian and I can’t get it, but I am really curious about it. Thanks in advance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nearly 30 years ago, Graydon Carter, the editor of Vanity Fair magazine, described Trump in Spy magazine as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”
In an editor’s letter in “Vanity Fair” last November, Carter said that he wrote the Sky magazine comment in 1988 “just to drive him a little bit crazy.”
And according to Carter, it still does.
“Like so many bullies, Trump has skin of gossamer,” Carter wrote in November.
“To this day, I receive the occasional envelope from Trump. There is always a photo of him—generally a tear sheet from a magazine. On all of them he has circled his hand in gold Sharpie in a valiant effort to highlight the length of his fingers,” Carter wrote. “I almost feel sorry for the poor fellow because, to me, the fingers still look abnormally stubby.”
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/history-donald-trump-small-hands-insult/story?id=37395515
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I think Putin is up there with Kim Jung Un when it comes to power driven psychos. I remember years ago the alleged “democracy” of Russia that they were all forced to vote and the only candidate was Putin. Sounds Kim-Jung Unish to me. Why do we allow such psychos to become leaders…oh wait we have one leading our country now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HRC would have been a nightmare for him so he gets this petty dig in about women. This from the man who preens in front of cameras like a Kardashian and whose head is now 45 percent botox.
I put him against one of his own historical women, Catherine the Great, and I think she’d teach him just how strong women can be. She did amazing things and some cold as OMG things 250 years ago. We can throw people off buildings just like any man, imprison our enemies or enrich ourselves but it doesn’t make an admirable leader these days. He doesn’t have the best interest of his country in his heart or else he wouldn’t thwart democracy and he would be elected fairly. HRC didn’t cheat and she still got more votes despite his games. It is a lot more than he can claim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, I have to talk about “lost in translation” yet again. In Russian, there is no expression “to have a bad day”…it appeared in the 90s as a literal translation as a part of an ad camppaign for pads…This expression sounds very funny to Russians and is used only in reference to periods…So, if Stone asked Putin something along the lines – and what if you are having a bad day, Putin could have quipped – I’m not a woman, I don’t have “bad” days…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t know if this has been asked yet, but does Putin also have tiny baby fists?
Maybe that’s their link (Trump and Putin).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Tiny tiny tiny. Tiny pathetic toddlers. God I’m so sick of both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is 60, doesn’t use internet and lives in Russia, he’s not representative of any sort of “we”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. I’ll bet his mother’s only “off day” was when she gave birth to him 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder, if due to US’s inner meltdown and overall confusion in transatlantic relationships Putin became more trolling lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Vlad, I think you do :
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/nintchdbpict000004547992.jpg?w=728&strip=all
http://static1.businessinsider.com/image/5134d70a69bedd2d1f00003b-1200/vladimir-putin.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a caveman. This is further proof that much of our current pain and suffering is fueled by misogyny. Yeah, I figured. Putin didn’t wanna go head to head with a girl. I need to lay down with a cold compress for about a year. Being this ragey can’t be good for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Vlad, you charmer, you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s about him being a soulless calculating sociopath instead of him being a man? He’s very dead -eyed and, yes, fug.
The argument that women are more unstable and emotionally out-of control than men ‘because ovaries’ is especially grating and illogical when you look at which sex makes up the majority of people diagnosed as narcissists, sociopaths, and psychopaths, which sex is responsible for the majority of wars, which sex commits 89% of the sex crimes, which sex commits more violent crimes in general, and which sex enters hate movements at higher rates. But sure, us womenfolk are the nasty cray-crays. Considering the way Russia just legalized domestic violence, it’s no surprise Putin has misogynistic beliefs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse